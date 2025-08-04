Price drop alert! Best 65 inch TVs at up to 65% off during the Amazon Sale 2025: Top picks from LG, Sony and others

It is time to make room for a bigger and better screen. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is in full swing, bringing you exclusive discounts on the best 65 inch TV models from top brands. Expect striking visuals, smart features, and powerful audio performance packed into sleek and stylish designs. During this Amazon sale, there is a noticeable price drop on 65 inch TVs, offering massive value across all ranges. During this Amazon sale, there is a price drop on 65 inch TVs, offering massive value across all ranges.

These are the best smart TVs built for both casual viewing and high-end content streaming. Features like voice control, gaming dashboards, and hands-free operation are just the start. Be it a TV for family entertainment or personal binge-watching, this Amazon sale makes it easy to get more for less.

The Samsung 65-inch Crystal 4K Vista Smart LED TV shines with its Crystal Processor 4K that delivers lifelike visuals and upscales content efficiently. With Samsung TV Plus, enjoy 100+ free channels, while the Q-Symphony audio pairs your soundbar and TV perfectly. This sleek model comes with Object Tracking Sound, Adaptive Sound, and smart features like Google Assistant, SmartThings Hub, AirPlay, and Alexa support. It’s a complete smart package at great value in the Amazon sale.

Enjoy cinematic moments with the Sony 65-inch BRAVIA 2 4K Smart Google TV. Powered by 4K Processor X1, this model refines visuals using 4K X-Reality PRO and ensures fluid movement with MotionFlow XR 100. Google TV integration, Apple AirPlay, and built-in Chromecast make content browsing easy. With Dolby Audio and Open Baffle Speakers, your living room gets theatre-like sound. Explore this premium Sony TV as a smart pick during Amazon Sale 2025.

The Hisense E7Q Series 65-inch QLED TV offers rich colour via Quantum Dot Technology and immersive visuals with HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and a 120Hz High Refresh Rate. Its Game Mode PLUS, VRR and ALLM make gaming buttery smooth. VIDAA OS, built-in Alexa, and AirPlay ensure ease of use. With 30W Dolby Atmos sound and multiple picture modes, it’s a treat for entertainment lovers. Get it at unbeatable value during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025.

This LG 65-inch 4K UHD LED TV brings rich detail and vibrant colour with its 4K IPS panel and 4K Active HDR. Enjoy smooth streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, and more via WebOS. It includes DTS Virtual:X sound and AI ThinQ smart features. With Apple Airplay 2 and 2-way Bluetooth, it’s ready for connected homes. Look for this during the Amazon sale 2025 for exciting price drops.

The TCL 165 cm (65 inches) 4K Smart QLED Google TV offers Dolby Vision Atmos, AiPQ Processor, and a HDR10+ certified QLED panel for top-notch display. With 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, and voice-enabled Google TV features, it delivers smooth performance and smart control. Game Master, Multiple Eye Care Modes, and bezel-less metallic design make this an impressive addition to your home during the Amazon sale.

For those craving a full multimedia punch, the VW 165 cm (65 inches) Pro Series QLED TV delivers 48W 2.1 Ch audio with subwoofer and immersive Dolby Audio. The 10-bit panel with HDR10, MEMC, and ALLM support brings smooth gaming and vivid content. Google TV, hands-free voice control, and a seamless UI make it easy to manage. Look for this value-packed QLED TV during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025.

With Full Array Local Dimming, the Toshiba M550NP QLED TV offers vibrant contrast, while Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Quantum Dot colour create rich images. Sound gets a boost with REGZA Power Audio Pro, a 49W 2.1 Ch system, and Dolby Atmos. Powered by the REGZA Engine ZR, it also features Google TV, AI picture optimiser, and Far Field Voice Control. A premium experience for movie lovers in the Amazon Sale 2025.

The Vu Vibe Series 4K QLED TV combines bold design with performance. With a 400-nits A+ QLED panel, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and MEMC motion enhancement, every frame pops. It includes a powerful 88W integrated soundbar, Dolby Atmos, and Cricket/Cinema modes tailored to Indian tastes. Features like Game Dashboard, AI Smart Scene, and Google TV OS make this model a top-rated performer during the Amazon Sale 2025.

The Acerpure Advance G Series 65-inch Smart QLED TV is ideal for high-speed gaming and smooth visuals with a 120Hz refresh rate, VRR, and HDR Gaming. Powered by Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Wide Color Gamut, this TV delivers balanced visuals and deep sound. Google TV, voice assistant remote, and a 1.3:1 contrast ratio round out the package. If you game or stream, this TV is one to explore in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025.

The Onida NexG 65-inch Smart Google TV offers core features like 4K Ultra HD resolution, Pix Visual Engine, and Dolby Vision Atmos, paired with Dolby Audio and HiFi Speaker Box Pro for balanced sound. With Google TV, Data Monitoring, and Parental Control, it is built for families. The wide viewing angle and smart features make it a dependable and budget-friendly pick for your next upgrade in the Amazon sale.

Best 65 inch TVs: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 Are smart features included in all 65 inch TVs? Yes, almost all 65 inch TVs are smart and support apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video.

Do 65 inch TVs support voice assistants? Most modern 65 inch TVs come with built-in Google Assistant, Alexa, or both for voice control.

Do 65 inch TVs come with built-in OTT apps? Yes, they usually include popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, and YouTube.

What resolution is best for a 65 inch TV? 4K Ultra HD is recommended as it delivers sharp and detailed visuals on a 65 inch screen.

