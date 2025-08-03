Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Vacuum cleaner prices drop by up to 91% on robot, handheld, stick, wet and dry models
Published on: Aug 03, 2025 06:00 pm IST
Prices on all types of vacuum cleaners have dropped by up to 91% today. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 is live so grab yours before the best deals vanish.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
View Details
|
₹3,304
|
|
|
ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 6500 Pa Powerful Suction, 5200 Mah Battery, Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. in One Charge, Advanced Navigation Technology & True Mapping, 330 Minutes Run-Time View Details
|
₹18,999
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes Atom 12,000 Pa Powerful Suction Power, 2-in-1, Handheld & Stick Functions, Blower Function, Can be Used as Inflator for Toys; for Home Use, with Washable Filter View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
AGARO Regency Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Dry Vacuuming, 2 Suction Modes, 7 kPa Suction Power, Rechargeable Battery, Deep Clean Carpet to Hard Floor View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Dust Emptying, Stores up to 90 Days of Dust, LiDAR Navigation, 6000 Pa Suction Power for Carpets and Pet Hair, 285-Minute Battery, White View Details
|
₹24,999
|
|
|
DREAME L10S Pro Ultra Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Heat Robot with Mop, Mop Extend, 7000Pa Suction, Auto Care and Maintenance, 58 Hot Water Self-Cleaning, Obstacle Avoidance, White, 220 Minutes View Details
|
₹52,999
|
|
|
ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, 8000Pa Suction, Anti-Hair Tangle, Advanced Mapping Technology, Ozmo Pro Vibrating Mopping, Wet & Dry Cleaning, 5200mAh Battery, 300 Minutes Run-Time View Details
|
₹26,999
|
|
|
AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Brush, Dry Vacuum & Wet Mop, Automatic Cleaning, Upto 3200Pa Strong Suction, Rechargeable, App Control, Lidar Navigation, Editable Map to Clean, Hard Floor & Carpet View Details
|
₹19,872
|
|
|
ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 Pro Omni Robot 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop,10000 Pa Suction, TruEdge Adaptive Edge Mopping, ZeroTangle 2.0 Technology, Hot Air-Drying, Self-Emptying, Auto-Lift Mopping, Wet & Dry cleaning View Details
|
₹51,999
|
|
|
ILIFE A30 Pro Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Self-Empty Station, 5000Pa Suction, LiDAR Navigation, Vacuum and Mop Combo, Multi-Floor Mapping, Customize Cleaning, Remote Control, App, Alexa & GH View Details
|
₹23,900
|
|
|
NARWAL Freo X Plus 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum & Mopping, 7800Pa Suction, 7 Weeks Storage, Zero Tangle Brush, 5200mAh Battery, 3D Mapping, Google Home, Alexa, Siri & App Compatible View Details
|
₹21,990
|
|
|
ECOVACS DEEBOT X8 PRO Omni Robot Vacuum & Mop, 2025 New Launch,18000Pa, OZMO Roller Instant Self-Washing Mopping, 75°C Hot Water Mop Washing,Auto Cleaning Solution Adding,Hot Air-Drying,Self Emptying View Details
|
₹109,999
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes SmartClean Auto Bin Turbo, 7000Pa HyperSuction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner (40 Days Hands-Free Cleaning) | LiDAR 3.0 & Quick Home Mapping | Wet Mopping | 3-Hour Run Time | Smart App Control View Details
|
₹24,999
|
|
|
ILIFE V20 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with SoF Navigation, 5000Pa Powerful Suction, 2-in-1 Vacuum & Mop, Customizable Cleaning, Multi-Floor Mapping, and Smart Control via App, Alexa & Google Home View Details
|
₹14,900
|
|
|
STARQ Flexibend Vacuum Cleaner 2in1 Handheld & Foldable Stick, Laser Guided Brush 400W Touchscreen & 28 Kpa Strong Cyclonic Suction, HEPA Filter Cordless Bagless & Rechargeable Upto 60min Runtime View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
Rywell Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, 3in1 Handheld & Stick, 100W Brushless Motor, 8 kPa Suction Power, 3 Adjustable Suction Modes, Rechargeable, Bagless Dry Vacumming View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
AGARO Regency Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Dry Vacuuming, 2 Suction Modes, 7 kPa Suction Power, Rechargeable Battery, Deep Clean Carpet to Hard Floor View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
SEZNIK Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use Wet and Dry | Turbo Sweep 3-in-1 Handheld Vacuum Cleaners | Corded, 600W, 20kpa Suction | 200ml Water Tank | Vacuum & Mopping (SZ-V07) View Details
|
₹3,796
|
|
|
nexlev 2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner|for Home & Office Daily Cleaning| 17.5 KPA Suction| Clean Corners Window Pane Sofa Chair & More|HEPA Filter| 4 Attachment | 5 Mtr Cord |105 cm Height | Copper Motor|VC-01 View Details
|
₹1,898
|
|
|
Pure Bot Lstick Neo Plus 800W 2-in-1 Stick & Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Home | 16 kPa Suction | Cyclone Style | Lightweight & Durable | Sofa, Bed, Curtain Cleaning | 0.8L Dust Tank (White) View Details
|
₹2,200
|
|
|
DREAME K10 Pro Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, Light Weight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with 15Kpa Suction Power, Enhanced Edge Cleaning, Smart Dirt Detection for Hard Floors View Details
|
₹19,999
|
|
|
BISSELL CrossWave HF2 | Wet & Dry Hard Floor Cleaner | Vacuums & Mops in One Step | Dual-Tank System | Self-Cleaning Cycle | 2-Year Warranty View Details
|
₹9,990
|
|
|
Dreame H11 Core Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, Edge Cleaning Brush Self Led Display Cordless for Hard Floors Wood, 900 Ml, Hepa Filter View Details
|
₹16,999
|
|
|
Eureka Select WD X2 Wet And Dry 1300 Watts, 22.5 Kpa High Power Suction Vacuum Cleaner | Blower Function | Dynamic Dial Power Control | Auto Clean 13 Accessories | 1 Year Warranty, Multicolor View Details
|
₹13,500
|
|
|
Bissell CrossWave OmniForce | Cordless Multi-Surface Hard Floor Cleaner & Wet Dry Vacuum | Powerful Floor Cleaner Machine, Multi-Surface, Turbo Mode & Vacuum-Only Mode | Grey | 2-Year Warranty View Details
|
₹18,990
|
|
|
INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home,35 ltr Capacity,1700 W, 22 kPa Suction,Blower Function,2 Yr Warranty, HEPA Filter, House Cleaning Machine,Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Heavy duty(MasterVac 35) View Details
|
₹6,495
|
|
|
acerpure Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, Upright 3-in-1 Sweep Spray and Mop, Twin Tank Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner, Smart Touch Control, Self-Cleaning Dock, 1Year Warrenty View Details
|
₹15,156.57
|
|
|
BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner with Cannister Body, 1000 W, Powerful Suction, 8L Capacity, 220V Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use, 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty(Red/Black) View Details
|
₹2,798
|
|
|
AGARO Sapphire Hand Held Vacuum Cleaner,Up to 15 kPa Powerful Suction with Fast Charging Dock, Rechargeable Portable Powerful Cleaner, Lightweight Hand Held Vacuum Cleaner for Home, Office, and Car View Details
|
₹3,299
|
|
|
Ambrane 12kPA Powerful Suction 80W Wireless Hand Vacuum & Air Blower 2-in-1 Wireless Vacuum Cleaner, BLDC Motor HEPA Filter, Compact & Lightweight for Car, Home use, & Pet Hair (Mini Vac 02, Orange) View Details
|
₹1,749
|
|
|
Midea T2 Upright Vacuum Cleaner |2-in 1 Handheld & Stick |600W,13.5 KPa Suction| Washable Filter |Bagless Design View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes Kordfree K10 Lite Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | 2-in-1 Handheld & Upright | 11 KPa Suction Power | 45 Min Runtime | Removable Battery | Cyclonic Tech| 3 Accessories | HEPA,4-Stage Filtration View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
FYA Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Cordless, 8500PA Rechargeable, Car Vacuum with 500ML Dustbin, Wet/Dry Hand Held Vacuum Cleaner, Portable Vacuum for Home, Car, Pet Hair, HEPA Filter, Black and red, 1 piece View Details
|
₹2,659
|
|
|
KENT Zoom Turbo Vacuum Cleaner 500W | Battery Operated | Rechargeable, Cordless &Hoseless | Cyclone5 Technology | Digital Control Panel | BLDC Motor | >28 Kpa High Suction | Multi Nozzle Operation View Details
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
Laresar Ultra 7 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 550W/45Kpa Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Touch Screen, Up to 60 Mins Runtime, Lightweight Handheld Vacuums for Hardwood Floor Carpet Car Pet Hair, Black View Details
|
₹12,999
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes Kordfree K20 SuperSilent Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Powerful 24 KPa Suction | Removable Battery| Handheld & Upright| Cyclonic Tech| 4 Accessories| HEPA,4-Stage Filtration View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
View Details
|
|
|
|
Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Home |1900Watts for Powerful Suction |Compact and Lightweight| PowerCyclone 5 Technology and MultiClean Nozzle |2 Years Warranty View Details
|
₹8,074
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹6,299
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹4,899
|
|
|
KARCHER VC3 ERP | Bagless Dry Vacuum Cleaner | Furniture Cleaning | Washable Waste Container | HEPA 12 Filter, Plastic Body | German Tech View Details
|
₹14,134.9
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner with 1200 Watts Powerful Suction Control, 3 Free Reusable dust Bag worth ₹500, comes with multiple accessories, dust bag full indicator (Red), standerd View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
PHILIPS PowerPro Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner (FC9351/01) – 1900W, PowerCyclone 5 Technology, HEPA Filter, Monza Red View Details
|
₹10,490
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
View More Products