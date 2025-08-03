Search
Sun, Aug 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Vacuum cleaner prices drop by up to 91% on robot, handheld, stick, wet and dry models

ByKanika Budhiraja
Published on: Aug 03, 2025 06:00 pm IST

Prices on all types of vacuum cleaners have dropped by up to 91% today. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 is live so grab yours before the best deals vanish.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

View Details checkDetails

₹3,304

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 6500 Pa Powerful Suction, 5200 Mah Battery, Covers 3500+ Sq. Ft. in One Charge, Advanced Navigation Technology & True Mapping, 330 Minutes Run-Time View Details checkDetails

₹18,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Eureka Forbes Atom 12,000 Pa Powerful Suction Power, 2-in-1, Handheld & Stick Functions, Blower Function, Can be Used as Inflator for Toys; for Home Use, with Washable Filter View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

AGARO Regency Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Dry Vacuuming, 2 Suction Modes, 7 kPa Suction Power, Rechargeable Battery, Deep Clean Carpet to Hard Floor View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Automatic Dust Emptying, Stores up to 90 Days of Dust, LiDAR Navigation, 6000 Pa Suction Power for Carpets and Pet Hair, 285-Minute Battery, White View Details checkDetails

₹24,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

DREAME L10S Pro Ultra Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Heat Robot with Mop, Mop Extend, 7000Pa Suction, Auto Care and Maintenance, 58 Hot Water Self-Cleaning, Obstacle Avoidance, White, 220 Minutes View Details checkDetails

₹52,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, 8000Pa Suction, Anti-Hair Tangle, Advanced Mapping Technology, Ozmo Pro Vibrating Mopping, Wet & Dry Cleaning, 5200mAh Battery, 300 Minutes Run-Time View Details checkDetails

₹26,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

AGARO Alpha Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Brush, Dry Vacuum & Wet Mop, Automatic Cleaning, Upto 3200Pa Strong Suction, Rechargeable, App Control, Lidar Navigation, Editable Map to Clean, Hard Floor & Carpet View Details checkDetails

₹19,872

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 Pro Omni Robot 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop,10000 Pa Suction, TruEdge Adaptive Edge Mopping, ZeroTangle 2.0 Technology, Hot Air-Drying, Self-Emptying, Auto-Lift Mopping, Wet & Dry cleaning View Details checkDetails

₹51,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ILIFE A30 Pro Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Self-Empty Station, 5000Pa Suction, LiDAR Navigation, Vacuum and Mop Combo, Multi-Floor Mapping, Customize Cleaning, Remote Control, App, Alexa & GH View Details checkDetails

₹23,900

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

NARWAL Freo X Plus 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum & Mopping, 7800Pa Suction, 7 Weeks Storage, Zero Tangle Brush, 5200mAh Battery, 3D Mapping, Google Home, Alexa, Siri & App Compatible View Details checkDetails

₹21,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ECOVACS DEEBOT X8 PRO Omni Robot Vacuum & Mop, 2025 New Launch,18000Pa, OZMO Roller Instant Self-Washing Mopping, 75°C Hot Water Mop Washing,Auto Cleaning Solution Adding,Hot Air-Drying,Self Emptying View Details checkDetails

₹109,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Eureka Forbes SmartClean Auto Bin Turbo, 7000Pa HyperSuction Robotic Vacuum Cleaner (40 Days Hands-Free Cleaning) | LiDAR 3.0 & Quick Home Mapping | Wet Mopping | 3-Hour Run Time | Smart App Control View Details checkDetails

₹24,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ILIFE V20 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with SoF Navigation, 5000Pa Powerful Suction, 2-in-1 Vacuum & Mop, Customizable Cleaning, Multi-Floor Mapping, and Smart Control via App, Alexa & Google Home View Details checkDetails

₹14,900

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

STARQ Flexibend Vacuum Cleaner 2in1 Handheld & Foldable Stick, Laser Guided Brush 400W Touchscreen & 28 Kpa Strong Cyclonic Suction, HEPA Filter Cordless Bagless & Rechargeable Upto 60min Runtime View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Rywell Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, 3in1 Handheld & Stick, 100W Brushless Motor, 8 kPa Suction Power, 3 Adjustable Suction Modes, Rechargeable, Bagless Dry Vacumming View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

AGARO Regency Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Dry Vacuuming, 2 Suction Modes, 7 kPa Suction Power, Rechargeable Battery, Deep Clean Carpet to Hard Floor View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

SEZNIK Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use Wet and Dry | Turbo Sweep 3-in-1 Handheld Vacuum Cleaners | Corded, 600W, 20kpa Suction | 200ml Water Tank | Vacuum & Mopping (SZ-V07) View Details checkDetails

₹3,796

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

nexlev 2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner|for Home & Office Daily Cleaning| 17.5 KPA Suction| Clean Corners Window Pane Sofa Chair & More|HEPA Filter| 4 Attachment | 5 Mtr Cord |105 cm Height | Copper Motor|VC-01 View Details checkDetails

₹1,898

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Pure Bot Lstick Neo Plus 800W 2-in-1 Stick & Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Home | 16 kPa Suction | Cyclone Style | Lightweight & Durable | Sofa, Bed, Curtain Cleaning | 0.8L Dust Tank (White) View Details checkDetails

₹2,200

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

DREAME K10 Pro Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, Light Weight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with 15Kpa Suction Power, Enhanced Edge Cleaning, Smart Dirt Detection for Hard Floors View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

BISSELL CrossWave HF2 | Wet & Dry Hard Floor Cleaner | Vacuums & Mops in One Step | Dual-Tank System | Self-Cleaning Cycle | 2-Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹9,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dreame H11 Core Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, Edge Cleaning Brush Self Led Display Cordless for Hard Floors Wood, 900 Ml, Hepa Filter View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Eureka Select WD X2 Wet And Dry 1300 Watts, 22.5 Kpa High Power Suction Vacuum Cleaner | Blower Function | Dynamic Dial Power Control | Auto Clean 13 Accessories | 1 Year Warranty, Multicolor View Details checkDetails

₹13,500

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Bissell CrossWave OmniForce | Cordless Multi-Surface Hard Floor Cleaner & Wet Dry Vacuum | Powerful Floor Cleaner Machine, Multi-Surface, Turbo Mode & Vacuum-Only Mode | Grey | 2-Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹18,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home,35 ltr Capacity,1700 W, 22 kPa Suction,Blower Function,2 Yr Warranty, HEPA Filter, House Cleaning Machine,Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Heavy duty(MasterVac 35) View Details checkDetails

₹6,495

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

acerpure Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, Upright 3-in-1 Sweep Spray and Mop, Twin Tank Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner, Smart Touch Control, Self-Cleaning Dock, 1Year Warrenty View Details checkDetails

₹15,156.57

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

BLACK+DECKER BDWD08-B1 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner with Cannister Body, 1000 W, Powerful Suction, 8L Capacity, 220V Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use, 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty(Red/Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,798

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

AGARO Sapphire Hand Held Vacuum Cleaner,Up to 15 kPa Powerful Suction with Fast Charging Dock, Rechargeable Portable Powerful Cleaner, Lightweight Hand Held Vacuum Cleaner for Home, Office, and Car View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Ambrane 12kPA Powerful Suction 80W Wireless Hand Vacuum & Air Blower 2-in-1 Wireless Vacuum Cleaner, BLDC Motor HEPA Filter, Compact & Lightweight for Car, Home use, & Pet Hair (Mini Vac 02, Orange) View Details checkDetails

₹1,749

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Midea T2 Upright Vacuum Cleaner |2-in 1 Handheld & Stick |600W,13.5 KPa Suction| Washable Filter |Bagless Design View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Eureka Forbes Kordfree K10 Lite Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | 2-in-1 Handheld & Upright | 11 KPa Suction Power | 45 Min Runtime | Removable Battery | Cyclonic Tech| 3 Accessories | HEPA,4-Stage Filtration View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

FYA Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Cordless, 8500PA Rechargeable, Car Vacuum with 500ML Dustbin, Wet/Dry Hand Held Vacuum Cleaner, Portable Vacuum for Home, Car, Pet Hair, HEPA Filter, Black and red, 1 piece View Details checkDetails

₹2,659

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

KENT Zoom Turbo Vacuum Cleaner 500W | Battery Operated | Rechargeable, Cordless &Hoseless | Cyclone5 Technology | Digital Control Panel | BLDC Motor | >28 Kpa High Suction | Multi Nozzle Operation View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Laresar Ultra 7 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 550W/45Kpa Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Touch Screen, Up to 60 Mins Runtime, Lightweight Handheld Vacuums for Hardwood Floor Carpet Car Pet Hair, Black View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Eureka Forbes Kordfree K20 SuperSilent Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | Powerful 24 KPa Suction | Removable Battery| Handheld & Upright| Cyclonic Tech| 4 Accessories| HEPA,4-Stage Filtration View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner for Home |1900Watts for Powerful Suction |Compact and Lightweight| PowerCyclone 5 Technology and MultiClean Nozzle |2 Years Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹8,074

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹6,299

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹4,899

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

KARCHER VC3 ERP | Bagless Dry Vacuum Cleaner | Furniture Cleaning | Washable Waste Container | HEPA 12 Filter, Plastic Body | German Tech View Details checkDetails

₹14,134.9

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner with 1200 Watts Powerful Suction Control, 3 Free Reusable dust Bag worth 500, comes with multiple accessories, dust bag full indicator (Red), standerd View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

PHILIPS PowerPro Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner (FC9351/01) – 1900W, PowerCyclone 5 Technology, HEPA Filter, Monza Red View Details checkDetails

₹10,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

If you have been waiting to buy a vacuum cleaner, now is the time. Prices have dropped across categories during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025, with up to 91% off on top rated models. From daily cleaning to deep dust removal, these are deals worth acting on fast.

Prices slashed on vacuum cleaners today during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 so shop now before the top deals disappear.
Prices slashed on vacuum cleaners today during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 so shop now before the top deals disappear.

The Amazon Sale 2025 features price drop deals on robot vacuum cleaners, handheld vacuum cleaners, stick vacuum cleaners, and wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Stock is already moving quickly, and these offers may not return. If your home needs one, this is your chance to get it right.

Top price drop deals on vacuum cleaners are out in Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Get robotic vacuum cleaners at a 86% off during Amazon Sale 2025:

Top robotic vacuum cleaners from brands like Ecovacs, Eureka Forbes, Agaro, Dreame, ILIFE, and Narwal are now available at up to 86% off in the Amazon Sale 2025. These smart cleaning devices are designed to handle daily dust, pet hair, and floor sweeping with minimal effort.

Additional discounts and cashback offers are available on select bank cards today. With your preferred deals live, why wait? Grab your robotic vacuum cleaner now before stock runs out and the Amazon Great Freedom Festival ends on August 6.

Price drop deals on robotic vacuum cleaners:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Purchase the best stick vacuum cleaners with up to 70% off in Amazon Sale 2025

Amazon Sale 2025 brings up to 70% off on the best stick vacuum cleaners from trusted brands like Inalsa, Agaro, and Eureka Forbes. These powerful, lightweight cleaners are perfect for everyday home cleaning.

With additional discounts and cashback offers available on select cards, now is the moment to act. Your preferred deals are live for a limited time only so shop the top stick vacuum cleaners before the prices go back up.

Price drop deals on stick vacuum cleaners:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Buy wet and dry vacuum cleaners with up to 91% off in Amazon Sale 2025

Get unmatched value with up to 91% off on wet and dry vacuum cleaners during Amazon Sale. These powerful machines are designed to handle both liquid spills and dry dust, making them ideal for households, workshops, and large spaces that need regular deep cleaning.

The price drop on wet and dry vacuum cleaners is part of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. These time sensitive deals are selling fast, so do not wait too long to grab the right one for your needs.

Price drop deals on wet and dry vacuum cleaners:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Get handheld vacuum cleaners with up to 75% off in Amazon Sale 2025

Amazon Sale 2025 is offering up to 75 percent discount on top rated handheld vacuum cleaners. Compact and easy to use, these devices are ideal for quick cleanups on sofas, car interiors, and corners that larger vacuums cannot reach.

Alongside the price drop on wet and dry vacuum cleaners, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 features exciting offers on handheld models. Stock is moving fast so now is the right moment to buy.

Price drop deals on handheld vacuum cleaners:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Bagless and bagged vacuum cleaners now at up to 57% off in Amazon Sale 2025

Amazon Sale 2025 has slashed prices on both bagless and bagged vacuum cleaners by up to 57 percent. If you prefer easy to empty bins or dust sealed disposal, the choices are now available across popular models from trusted brands.

As part of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025, these vacuum cleaners are now selling at some of the lowest prices of the year. Check the deals before they are gone.

Price drop deals on bagless vacuum cleaners:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 bank offers and EMI offers on vacuum cleaners:

Bank offers

  • 250 instant discount on all bank cards on 999+ spend
  • 2000 instant discount on 14,999+ spend
  • 150 instant discount on 799+ spend
  • 100 instant discount on 799+ spend
  • 10% instant discount up to 1250 on SBI Credit Card (Non-EMI) on 5000+
  • 10% instant discount up to 1500 on SBI Credit Card EMI on 5000+

No cost EMI options

  • No Cost EMI on Amazon Pay Later (eligibility applies)
  • Up to 856.02 EMI interest savings on select Credit Cards
  • Up to 856.02 EMI interest savings on HDFC Bank Debit Cards

Similar stories for you:

Major Price Drop on side by side refrigerators: Amazon Great Freedom Festival deals with up to 55% off on all top brands

Massive Tablet Price Drop: Up to 66% Off on Apple, Samsung, Lenovo & More in Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025

Big Price Drop! Up to 75% off on tablets, smartwatches, laptops and more in Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2025

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Robot vacuum cleaners from Dreame, Xiaomi and more at up to 80% off

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Up to 90% off on the best projectors for the ultimate cinematic experience

FAQs on vacuum cleaners price drop deals in Amazon Sale 2025

  • What types of vacuum cleaners are available in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025?

    Robot, handheld, stick, wet and dry, bagged, and bagless vacuum cleaners are all included.

  • Are leading vacuum cleaner brands part of this sale?

    Yes, brands like Agaro, Philips, Dreame, Eureka Forbes, Inalsa, and Ecovacs are listed.

  • Are there cashback offers available on vacuum cleaner purchases?

    Yes, select credit cards from SBI and HDFC offer additional cashback.

  • Is the sale applicable to both home and commercial vacuum models?

    Yes, the sale includes models suited for homes, offices, and larger spaces.

  • Do vacuum cleaners come with manufacturer warranty in this Amazon sale?

    Yes, all vacuum cleaners include brand warranty as per usual terms.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Vacuum cleaner prices drop by up to 91% on robot, handheld, stick, wet and dry models
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On