Thu, Jul 31, 2025
Amazon Great Freedom Festival goes live in 4 hours for everyone! Up to 75% off on tablets, smartwatches, laptops & more

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Updated on: Jul 31, 2025 08:09 am IST

Only a few hours to go! The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 is almost live! Grab up to 75% off on gadgets from Samsung, Apple, Sony, OnePlus and more.

HP 255 G10 ‎‎Laptop (AMD Athlon Silver 7120U/ 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD/Windows 11/15.6 INCH ASH Silver

₹22,348

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Gray

₹17,388

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Amazfit Active 2 Square, 2000 Nits Bright AMOLED Display, Built in GPS, 10Day Battery, for Android & iPhone, Accurate Readings, BT Call, Sleep Monitor, 5ATM Water Resistant, Black Leather

₹12,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt Airdopes 141 / Airdopes 148, Low Latency, ENx Tech, 42HRS Battery, Fast Charge, IWP, IPX4, v5.1 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Bold Black)

₹999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sony WH-CH720N Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Charge, Up to 35Hrs Battery, Customized EQ- Black

₹8,900

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell P2725H 27 Inch FHD IPS Monitor, Anti-Glare, 99% SRGB, 100Hz, 5Ms (Fast), Ports: HDMI(1), DP 1.2, VGA, 3X USB 3.2 Gen1 (A), USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C [15W PD] | Height Tilt Swivel Pivot

₹17,399

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer [SmartChoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Processor, 16 GB/512 GB, Full HD, 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59 kg, AL15-41, Metal Body, Thin and Light Laptop

₹33,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey

₹62,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Laptop (16GB DDR4,512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-edge,15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win11,M365,Office24, Silver,1.59kg, Iris Xe Graphics, FHD Camera w/privacy shutter, fd0577TU

₹52,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo Smartchoice Ideapad 5 2-in-1 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/WUXGA IPS/14 (35.5cm)/Touchscreen 2-in-1/3Mon.Game Pass/Grey/1.6kg), 83KX0059IN Laptop

₹70,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP Victus Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, AMD 4GB Radeon RX 6500M Graphics, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, IPS, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Backlit KB, B&O (Win 11, Blue, 2.29 kg), fb0147AX, fb0184ax

₹48,390

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 3050-4GB/60W TGP/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/144Hz/RGB KB/48WHr/Windows 11//Graphite Black/2.30 Kg) FA506NCR-HN054W

₹64,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray

₹31,600

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo {Smartchoice) Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey

₹17,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray

₹58,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ [Smartchoice], 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray

₹20,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Redmi Pad Pro| Snapdragon 7s Gen 2| 30.7cm(12.1) Tablet| 33+ Days Standby|10000mAh| HyperOS| 120Hz|6GB, 128GB| Quad Speakers|Wi-Fi 6| Mist Blue

₹19,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100 hrs Battery Life,1.43'' AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,IP68 & Bluetooth Calling (Black Steel)

₹14,752

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features

₹22,942

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Noise Twist Go Round dial Smartwatch with BT Calling, 1.39 Display, Metal Build, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Sleep Tracking, 100+ Sports Modes, 24/7 Heart Rate Monitoring (Gold Link)

₹1,599

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Garmin Instinct 2, Graphite Smartwatch, Built-in Sports Apps and Health Monitoring, Ultratough Design Features, Graphite

₹30,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 42 mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminium Case with Blue Cloud Sport Loop. Fitness Tracker, ECG App, Always-On Retina Display, Carbon Neutral

₹45,900

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

boAt Nirvana Ivy Pro (2025 Launch), Dolby Atmos w/Head Tracking, 52dB Hybrid Adaptive ANC,Hi-Res LDAC, Titanium Dual Drivers, Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones w/mic (Ivory White)

₹4,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)

₹2,099

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ZEBRONICS Silencio 111, Wireless Headphone, Hybrid ANC (50dB), 55*Hrs Backup, Transparency Mode, 40mm Titanium Drivers, 3 EQ Modes, ENC, Gaming Mode, Dual Pairing, Rapid Charge, Bluetooth v5.4 (Blue)

₹2,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 20Hrs Battery, Adaptive Sound Control- Black

₹6,335

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 24 Inch (60.4cm) IPS FHD Monitor 1920 x 1080,AMD FreeSync, 100Hz, sRGB 99% Typ(CIE1931), Black Stabilizer, Virtual Borderless, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode,OnScreen Control, HDMI,VGA, 24MR400(Black)

₹7,449

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

BenQ GW2490 24 1920x1080p FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% sRGB|Eye-careU|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA MediaSync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall mountable(Black)

₹7,798

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo L-Series 54.48 cm (21.4inch) | FHD Ultraslim Monitor |16.7Mn Colors, 75Hz, 4ms, AMD FreeSync, HDMI,TUV Eye Comfort & Low Blue Light, Smart Display Customization Artery, Grey, L22e-40

₹6,098

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer EK240Y G0 23.8 Inch IPS Full HD 1920x1080 Backlit LED LCD Monitor I 1 MS VRB, 120Hz Refresh I 250 Nits I Zero Frame I HDMI & VGA Ports with HDMI Cable I Adaptive Sync I Eye Care Features (Black)

₹6,339

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 27 (68.47cm) 4K ViewFinity S7 Monitor|UHD 3840 x 2160|IPS Panel|350nits|1.07 Billion Colors|Ports-HDMI,DP,Headphone|PIP|PBP|HDR10|Easy Setup Stand|Eye Care Technology|LS27D700EAWXXL|Black

₹21,169

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products

The countdown is almost over, Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 goes live in just 4 hours, and it’s bringing some of the biggest gadget deals of the year! Planning to upgrade your tech setup or finally get your hands on that device you’ve been eyeing, this is the moment to act. With up to 75% off on laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and more, the Amazon Great Freedom

Get ready for the biggest sale fest with Amazon Great Freedom Festival.
Get ready for the biggest sale fest with Amazon Great Freedom Festival.

Festival Sale promises unbeatable value across top brands. Expect feature-packed devices perfect for work, study, fitness, or entertainment, all under one digital roof. From power-packed performance to smart connectivity, the selection is loaded with devices designed for today’s fast-paced lifestyle.

These Amazon deals won’t last forever, so stay ready to shop as soon as the sale drops because Amazon Sale 2025 is your one-stop destination for all things smart, sleek and high-performance.

Top deals on gadgets across all categories on Amazon Sale 2025

Amazon Sale deals on laptops: Up to 45% off

Power up your productivity with unbeatable Amazon deals on laptops during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025. Whether you need a machine for work, gaming, or studies, the sale offers a wide range of laptops from brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, and ASUS. From powerful processors to sleek, lightweight designs, you’ll find options that suit every need and budget.

With the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale now live, it’s the perfect time to upgrade your device and grab a performance-packed laptop at a fraction of the price.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best deals on tablets at up to 60% off

Stay connected, entertained, and productive with the best Amazon deals on tablets during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. Whether you need a tablet for streaming, reading, online classes, or creative tasks like sketching and editing, there’s something for everyone. From compact Android models to powerful iPads, this Amazon Sale 2025 features top brands loaded with impressive displays, long battery life, and smooth performance.

It’s the perfect time to grab a versatile device that bridges the gap between a smartphone and a laptop, only at the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025.

Amazon Sale 2025 deals on smartwatches, up to 70% off

Track your fitness, manage calls, and stay connected on the go with top Amazon deals on smartwatches during the Amazon Sale 2025. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 features a wide range of smartwatches packed with health tracking, GPS, voice assistant support, and stylish designs to suit every wrist.

Need a watch for workouts, productivity, or daily wear, this Amazon sale includes top picks from leading brands. Don’t miss the chance to upgrade your lifestyle with a smartwatch that blends tech and convenience during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale.

Amazon Freedom Festival deals on earbuds and headphones | Enjoy up to 70% off

Upgrade your audio experience with the best Amazon deals on earbuds and headphones during the Amazon Freedom Festival. If you prefer truly wireless earbuds for on-the-go convenience or over-ear headphones for immersive sound, there’s something for every listener.

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 showcases top brands known for rich audio, deep bass, and long battery life, ideal for work calls, workouts, or pure entertainment. From noise-cancelling models to sweat-resistant designs, this Amazon Sale 2025 is your chance to grab high-performance audio gear at unbeatable value.

Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 deals on monitors and desktops, up to 50% off

Boost your work-from-home or gaming setup with top-notch Amazon deals on monitors and desktops during the Amazon Freedom Sale 2025. If you’re a professional in need of a high-resolution display or a gamer looking for smoother performance, this sale has a wide range of options to suit every need.

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 features trusted brands offering desktops with powerful processors and monitors with vibrant visuals and fast refresh rates. Perfect for multitasking, streaming, or editing, these picks from the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale can completely transform your digital experience.

Similar stories for you

Top 5 monitors under 5000 in 2025 that prove a tight budget doesn’t mean you have to compromise on clarity

Beyond wires: Unpacking features of best Bluetooth earbuds in 2025 from top brands

Best iPhone earphones in 2025: Top 10 wireless earbuds with noise cancellation and long battery life

Top 10 Samsung Galaxy watches to buy in 2025 for your next Android smartwatch upgrade

Best smartwatches in 2025: Top 10 feature-rich picks with AI assistant, AMOLED display, and health tracking features

FAQs on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

  • When does the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 begin?

    The sale starts on July 31 at 12 PM, with early access for Prime members.

  • What categories are included in the Amazon Freedom Festival?

    You’ll find deals across electronics, home appliances, fashion, smartphones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and more.

  • Are there any exclusive Amazon deals for Prime members?

    Yes, Prime members get 12 hours early access, exclusive discounts, and faster delivery options.

  • Can I get additional discounts during the Amazon Sale 2025?

    Yes, enjoy bank offers, no-cost EMI, exchange deals, and limited-time lightning offers.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Amazon Great Freedom Festival goes live in 4 hours for everyone! Up to 75% off on tablets, smartwatches, laptops & more
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
