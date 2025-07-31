Amazon Great Freedom Festival goes live in 4 hours for everyone! Up to 75% off on tablets, smartwatches, laptops & more
Updated on: Jul 31, 2025 08:09 am IST
Only a few hours to go! The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 is almost live! Grab up to 75% off on gadgets from Samsung, Apple, Sony, OnePlus and more.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
HP 255 G10 Laptop (AMD Athlon Silver 7120U/ 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD/Windows 11/15.6 INCH ASH Silver View Details
|
₹22,348
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹17,388
|
|
|
Amazfit Active 2 Square, 2000 Nits Bright AMOLED Display, Built in GPS, 10Day Battery, for Android & iPhone, Accurate Readings, BT Call, Sleep Monitor, 5ATM Water Resistant, Black Leather View Details
|
₹12,999
|
|
|
boAt Airdopes 141 / Airdopes 148, Low Latency, ENx Tech, 42HRS Battery, Fast Charge, IWP, IPX4, v5.1 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Bold Black) View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Sony WH-CH720N Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Charge, Up to 35Hrs Battery, Customized EQ- Black View Details
|
₹8,900
|
|
|
Dell P2725H 27 Inch FHD IPS Monitor, Anti-Glare, 99% SRGB, 100Hz, 5Ms (Fast), Ports: HDMI(1), DP 1.2, VGA, 3X USB 3.2 Gen1 (A), USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C [15W PD] | Height Tilt Swivel Pivot View Details
|
₹17,399
|
|
|
Acer [SmartChoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Processor, 16 GB/512 GB, Full HD, 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59 kg, AL15-41, Metal Body, Thin and Light Laptop View Details
|
₹33,990
|
|
|
Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey View Details
|
₹62,990
|
|
|
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Laptop (16GB DDR4,512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-edge,15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win11,M365,Office24, Silver,1.59kg, Iris Xe Graphics, FHD Camera w/privacy shutter, fd0577TU View Details
|
₹52,490
|
|
|
Lenovo Smartchoice Ideapad 5 2-in-1 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/WUXGA IPS/14 (35.5cm)/Touchscreen 2-in-1/3Mon.Game Pass/Grey/1.6kg), 83KX0059IN Laptop View Details
|
₹70,990
|
|
|
HP Victus Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, AMD 4GB Radeon RX 6500M Graphics, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, IPS, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Backlit KB, B&O (Win 11, Blue, 2.29 kg), fb0147AX, fb0184ax View Details
|
₹48,390
|
|
|
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 3050-4GB/60W TGP/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/144Hz/RGB KB/48WHr/Windows 11//Graphite Black/2.30 Kg) FA506NCR-HN054W View Details
|
₹64,990
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹31,600
|
|
|
Lenovo {Smartchoice) Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray View Details
|
₹58,490
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ [Smartchoice], 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹20,999
|
|
|
Redmi Pad Pro| Snapdragon 7s Gen 2| 30.7cm(12.1) Tablet| 33+ Days Standby|10000mAh| HyperOS| 120Hz|6GB, 128GB| Quad Speakers|Wi-Fi 6| Mist Blue View Details
|
₹19,999
|
|
|
OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100 hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,IP68 & Bluetooth Calling (Black Steel) View Details
|
₹14,752
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (47mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details
|
₹22,942
|
|
|
Noise Twist Go Round dial Smartwatch with BT Calling, 1.39 Display, Metal Build, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Sleep Tracking, 100+ Sports Modes, 24/7 Heart Rate Monitoring (Gold Link) View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
Garmin Instinct 2, Graphite Smartwatch, Built-in Sports Apps and Health Monitoring, Ultratough Design Features, Graphite View Details
|
₹30,990
|
|
|
Apple Watch Series 10 [GPS 42 mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminium Case with Blue Cloud Sport Loop. Fitness Tracker, ECG App, Always-On Retina Display, Carbon Neutral View Details
|
₹45,900
|
|
|
boAt Nirvana Ivy Pro (2025 Launch), Dolby Atmos w/Head Tracking, 52dB Hybrid Adaptive ANC,Hi-Res LDAC, Titanium Dual Drivers, Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones w/mic (Ivory White) View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black) View Details
|
₹2,099
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS Silencio 111, Wireless Headphone, Hybrid ANC (50dB), 55*Hrs Backup, Transparency Mode, 40mm Titanium Drivers, 3 EQ Modes, ENC, Gaming Mode, Dual Pairing, Rapid Charge, Bluetooth v5.4 (Blue) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 20Hrs Battery, Adaptive Sound Control- Black View Details
|
₹6,335
|
|
|
LG 24 Inch (60.4cm) IPS FHD Monitor 1920 x 1080,AMD FreeSync, 100Hz, sRGB 99% Typ(CIE1931), Black Stabilizer, Virtual Borderless, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode,OnScreen Control, HDMI,VGA, 24MR400(Black) View Details
|
₹7,449
|
|
|
BenQ GW2490 24 1920x1080p FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% sRGB|Eye-careU|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA MediaSync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall mountable(Black) View Details
|
₹7,798
|
|
|
Lenovo L-Series 54.48 cm (21.4inch) | FHD Ultraslim Monitor |16.7Mn Colors, 75Hz, 4ms, AMD FreeSync, HDMI,TUV Eye Comfort & Low Blue Light, Smart Display Customization Artery, Grey, L22e-40 View Details
|
₹6,098
|
|
|
Acer EK240Y G0 23.8 Inch IPS Full HD 1920x1080 Backlit LED LCD Monitor I 1 MS VRB, 120Hz Refresh I 250 Nits I Zero Frame I HDMI & VGA Ports with HDMI Cable I Adaptive Sync I Eye Care Features (Black) View Details
|
₹6,339
|
|
|
Samsung 27 (68.47cm) 4K ViewFinity S7 Monitor|UHD 3840 x 2160|IPS Panel|350nits|1.07 Billion Colors|Ports-HDMI,DP,Headphone|PIP|PBP|HDR10|Easy Setup Stand|Eye Care Technology|LS27D700EAWXXL|Black View Details
|
₹21,169
|
|
