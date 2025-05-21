Best iPhone earphones in 2025: Top 10 wireless earbuds with noise cancellation and long battery life

Did you buy a new iPhone 16 Pro Max but found your current earphones aren’t compatible or lack good sound quality? It’s time to upgrade to earphones that perfectly match your iPhone and deliver excellent audio performance. While Apple’s AirPods are popular for seamless compatibility and sound, not everyone prefers their design or style. Experience premium sound and seamless iPhone compatibility with these top wireless earphones.

If you’re in the same boat, our curated list will help you find the perfect wireless earphones. Featuring top brands like Apple, Beats, Marshall and Samsung, this guide covers all price ranges and the latest tech, so you can choose the best earbuds that fit your style, budget and needs.

The Beats Studio Buds are true wireless noise-cancelling earphones designed to deliver powerful and balanced sound through a custom acoustic platform. They feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) to block external noise and Transparency mode to hear your surroundings. These earbuds are compatible with both Apple and Android devices, offering simple one-touch pairing. They are also IPX4-rated for sweat and water resistance, making them suitable for workouts.

With up to 8 hours of listening time on a single charge and an additional 16 hours via the charging case, these earbuds provide a total of up to 24 hours of playback. A 5-minute Fast Fuel charging option gives up to 1 hour of playback when the battery is low. The built-in microphones offer high-quality call performance and voice assistant interaction.

Specifications Noise Cancelling Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) Transparency Mode Yes Water Resistance IPX4 (sweat and water resistant) Battery Life Up to 8 hours (earbuds), up to 24 hours with charging case Compatibility Apple and Android devices Reasons to buy Excellent sound quality and ANC. Comfortable and snug fit. Reasons to avoid Microphone quality may not suit everyone’s preferences. Some users have experienced connectivity issues. Click Here to Buy Beats Studio Buds - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Earbuds - Up to 8H Battery Life, Up to 24H w Charging Case, IPX4 Rating, Sweat Resistant, Apple & Android Compatible, Built-in Mic - White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Affordable and iPhone-compatible, but mixed reviews on sound, battery, fit, and durability raise reliability concerns.

Why choose this product?

Best for budget users wanting iPhone compatibility; sound and build may vary by unit.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are premium true wireless earbuds featuring industry-leading noise cancellation technology powered by two proprietary processors and multiple microphones for superior ambient noise reduction. They deliver stunning sound quality with the specially designed 8.4mm Dynamic Driver X, supporting a wide frequency response up to 40,000 Hz and High-Resolution Audio via LDAC codec.

Battery life is impressive, providing up to 8 hours of playback with noise cancelling on, plus an additional 24 hours from the compact charging case. Fast charging offers about 1 hour of playback from just 3 minutes of charging. Connectivity is via Bluetooth 5.3, supporting a 10-meter range and seamless device pairing.

Specifications Driver Size 8.4 mm Dynamic Driver Noise Cancelling Active Noise Cancellation with Integrated Processor V2 and QN2e HD Noise Cancelling Processor Frequency Response 20 Hz – 40,000 Hz Battery Life Up to 8 hours (earbuds) + 24 hours (charging case) Bluetooth Version 5.3 with LDAC codec support Reasons to buy Best-in-class noise cancellation with adaptive ambient sound control Excellent sound quality with rich bass and clear vocals Reasons to avoid Premium price point No wireless charging support (charging via USB-C only) Click Here to Buy Sony WF-1000XM5 Best Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 36 Hours Battery Life - Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Praised for compact design and spatial audio, but sound, battery, comfort, and call quality receive mixed to poor feedback.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for light, compact use with spatial sound; may disappoint in call clarity and consistency.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 are premium earbuds offering excellent sound quality with the TrueResponse transducer system, delivering rich bass and clear treble for an immersive listening experience. They feature advanced adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that automatically adjusts to your environment, along with a Transparency Mode to stay aware of surroundings.

Battery life is strong, providing up to 7 hours of playback with ANC on and a total of 30 hours including the charging case. Fast charging delivers about 1 hour of playback from just 8 minutes of charge. The earbuds are IP54-rated for dust and splash resistance and include multiple ear tip and fin sizes for a secure, comfortable fit.

Specifications Drivers 7mm TrueResponse dynamic drivers Frequency Response 20 Hz – 20 kHz Noise Cancelling Adaptive ANC with Transparency Mode Battery Life Up to 7.5 hours (earbuds) with ANC on, up to 30 hours total with charging case Bluetooth Version 5.4 with support for aptX Adaptive, aptX Lossless, LC3, SBC, AAC, and LE Audio Reasons to buy Very good sound quality with detailed, balanced audio Effective adaptive noise cancellation and future-proof wireless features Reasons to avoid Transparency mode can introduce noticeable background noise at high levels Some users report occasional bugs and unintuitive app-earbud interactions Click Here to Buy Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 in Ear erabuds with BT v5.4 and AURACAST Technology, Qualcomm aptX Lossless CD-Quality Audio, Intelligent Adaptive ANC, Qi Fast Charge - (Black Graphite)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Praised for crisp sound, noise cancellation, and comfort. Touch controls work well, but battery, value, and connectivity receive mixed reviews.

Why choose this product?

Great sound and fit with responsive controls; may face connectivity and battery inconsistencies.

The Sony LinkBuds S WF-LS900N are compact, lightweight true wireless earbuds featuring advanced noise cancelling powered by Integrated Processor V1. They deliver clear, immersive sound with a 5mm driver and support High-Resolution Audio via LDAC. Adaptive Sound Control smartly adjusts ambient sound based on your activity and location for an ideal listening experience.

These earbuds offer up to 6 hours of playback with ANC on, extendable to 20 hours with the charging case. They feature Precise Voice Pickup Technology for clear calls, IPX4 water resistance, and quick charging that provides 60 minutes of playtime in 5 minutes.

Specifications Driver Unit 5 mm dynamic Noise Cancelling Integrated Processor V1 ANC Battery Life Up to 6 hrs (ANC on), 20 hrs with case Bluetooth Version 5.2 with LDAC support Water Resistance IPX4 (earbuds only) Reasons to buy Excellent noise cancellation and adaptive ambient sound Best-in-class call quality with wind noise reduction design Reasons to avoid The charging case is not water resistant ANC can produce noise in very windy conditions Click Here to Buy Sony LinkBuds S WF-LS900N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS, Hi-Res Audio, Up to 23Hrs Battery-Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Comfortable and high quality, but noise cancellation, battery, and connectivity get mixed feedback. Right earbud issues and poor case quality reported.

Why choose this product?

Extremely comfortable with premium features, but may face reliability issues like disconnections, earbud failure, and poor battery performance.

The Beats Solo Buds are compact, music-focused true wireless earbuds delivering balanced audio with custom acoustic architecture. Designed for all-day wear, they come with four ear tip sizes ensuring comfort and noise isolation. Class 1 Bluetooth provides a reliable connection with both Apple and Android devices.

These buds offer up to 18 hours of listening on a single charge. The compact case lacks charging capabilities, and a 5-minute Fast Fuel charge provides up to 1 hour of playback. They can charge from phones, tablets, or laptops using a USB-C connection.

Specifications Driver 8.2mm dynamic drivers Battery Life Up to 18 hours Bluetooth Class 1 Bluetooth Water Resistance No official rating Compatibility iOS and Android Reasons to buy Long battery life on a single charge Compact and comfortable design Reasons to avoid No charging case included No Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) or transparency mode Click Here to Buy Beats Solo Buds — Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds | 18 Hours of Battery Life | Apple & Android Compatibility | Built-in Microphone - Matt Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Battery life is praised. Sound quality receives mixed reviews — some find it satisfactory, others report it as underwhelming.

Why choose this product?

Strong battery performance. Sound may vary by user preference, with inconsistent audio quality experiences.

The Marshall Minor IV are true wireless earbuds known for their signature Marshall sound and open-ear design. They feature 12mm dynamic drivers, touch controls, and Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint connectivity. The earbuds offer up to 7 hours of playback per charge, with a total of over 30 hours using the wireless charging case. An IPX4 rating provides water resistance for everyday use.

Customizable EQ and battery preservation features are available through the Marshall app. While they deliver clear mids and highs, the sound may lack bass depth, and there is no active noise cancellation.

Specifications Drivers 12mm dynamic drivers Battery Life 7 hours (earbuds), 30+ hours (with case) Water Resistance IPX4 Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint and LE Audio Charging USB-C and wireless charging Reasons to buy Long battery life and comfortable fit Customizable sound via app Reasons to avoid No active noise cancellation Bass response can feel limited for some genres Click Here to Buy Marshall Minor Iv Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 30+ Hours of Playtime, Water-Resistant, Wireless Charging- Cream

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Mixed reviews on sound, build, and comfort—some find them good, others report poor audio, cheap construction, and discomfort.

Why choose this product?

May suit casual listeners seeking affordability, but quality and comfort may not meet all expectations.

The Beats Studio Buds+ are true wireless earbuds delivering rich, immersive sound with a custom two-layer transducer and improved bass clarity. They feature active noise cancelling (ANC) that is 1.6x more powerful than the original Studio Buds, thanks to larger microphones and a new processor. The earbuds also offer a comfortable fit with three new acoustic vents to reduce pressure during extended use.

Battery life extends up to 6 hours per charge with ANC on, and 24 hours total with the charging case. They support Dolby Atmos spatial audio, have IPX4 water resistance, and offer easy pairing with Apple and Android devices.

Specifications Drivers Custom two-layer transducer Noise Cancelling Active Noise Cancelling with 1.6x improved ANC power Battery Life 6 hours (earbuds), 24 hours (charging case) Bluetooth Version 5.3 Water Resistance IPX4 rated Reasons to buy Enhanced noise cancellation and clear, punchy sound Comfortable fit with pressure-relieving vents Reasons to avoid No wireless charging support Lacks EQ customisation in the app Click Here to Buy Beats Studio Buds + Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Earbuds, Up to 36H Battery Life, Charging Case, 5 Min Fast Charge for 1H Battery, Sweat Resistance, Apple & Android Compatible - Transparent

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users love the sleek design, immersive sound, and comfort. Noise cancellation and Android compatibility are praised. Some note minor limitations in button customisation.

Why choose this product?

Stylish, comfortable earbuds with great ANC, spatial audio, and seamless Android pairing. Ideal for everyday use and workouts.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro are premium true wireless earbuds featuring a dual-driver setup with an independent woofer and tweeter for rich, balanced sound. They support 24-bit/96kHz high-resolution audio via Samsung’s Seamless Codec, delivering detailed and immersive listening. Adaptive Noise Control intelligently adjusts ANC based on your environment, with excellent noise cancellation for constant sounds and smart voice detection.

Battery life offers up to 6 hours with ANC on and 30 hours total with the charging case. The earbuds have an IP57 rating for dust and water resistance, six microphones for crystal-clear calls, and support features like 360 Audio, multipoint connectivity, and customizable EQ via the Galaxy Wear app.

Specifications Drivers 10.5mm Dynamic + 6.1mm Planar Tweeter Noise Cancelling Adaptive ANC with smart voice detection Battery Life 6 hours (earbuds ANC on), 30 hours (with case ANC off) Bluetooth Version 5.4 Water Resistance IP57 (dust and water resistant) Reasons to buy Excellent noise cancellation and sound quality with dual drivers Robust build with high dust and water resistance (IP57) Reasons to avoid Battery life is moderate for long trips with ANC on Full feature access best with Samsung ecosystem devices Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy in Ear Wireless Earbuds 3 Pro (Silver) with Galaxy Ai | Adaptive ANC | Real-Time Interpreter | 24-Bit Hi-Fi Audio | Up to 37H Battery | Ip57

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the sound, ANC, and fit. Some report ANC issues and mixed battery performance, but overall quality and comfort are appreciated.

Why choose this product?

Great audio and build, with strong noise cancellation and comfort. Some inconsistency in ANC and battery, but still a reliable, stylish choice.

The Apple AirPods 4 are true wireless earbuds featuring a custom high-excursion driver, active noise cancellation (ANC), and Adaptive Audio for an immersive sound experience. Powered by the H2 chip, they offer personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, voice isolation, and Siri interactions, including nod and shake gestures. The earbuds are IP54-rated for dust, sweat, and water resistance, making them durable for everyday use.

Battery life provides up to 5 hours of listening per charge, extendable to 30 hours with the USB-C charging case that supports wireless charging. Controls include force sensors for media and call management, and Bluetooth 5.3 ensures stable connectivity across Apple devices.

Specifications Drivers Custom high-excursion Apple driver Noise Cancelling Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with Adaptive Audio Battery Life Up to 5 hours (earbuds), up to 30 hours with charging case Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Water Resistance IP54 (dust, sweat, and water resistant) Reasons to buy Excellent integration with Apple ecosystem and spatial audio Lightweight, comfortable design with effective ANC Reasons to avoid Shorter battery life compared to AirPods Pro 2 ANC less effective due to open-ear design compared to sealed earbuds Click Here to Buy Apple AirPods 4 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalised Spatial Audio, Sweat and Water Resistant, USB-C Charging Case, H2 Chip, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup for iPhone

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate quality and easy use. Sound, fit, and value receive mixed feedback, with some praising and others finding faults in each.

Why choose this product?

Reliable quality and smooth Apple integration. Sound, comfort, and price may vary by user, but overall usability stands out.

The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are high-performance, true wireless earbuds designed for fitness, featuring secure-fit nickel-titanium earhooks and IPX4 sweat and water resistance. They deliver powerful sound with adaptive EQ, active noise cancellation, and transparency mode, plus built-in heart rate monitoring for real-time workout tracking.

Battery life is exceptional, offering up to 10 hours per earbud and a total of 45 hours with the wireless charging case. The redesigned case is 33% smaller and supports Qi wireless charging. Five ear tip sizes ensure a comfortable fit, and the earbuds include advanced microphones for clear calls and voice commands.

Specifications Drivers Custom dual-element dynamic diaphragm transducer Battery Life 10 hours (earbuds), 45 hours (with case) Noise Cancelling Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency Mode Water Resistance IPX4 (sweat and water resistant) Chip Apple H2 chip Reasons to buy Exceptional battery life and secure, comfortable fit Heart rate monitoring and advanced noise cancellation Reasons to avoid Large case compared to some competitors Premium price point Click Here to Buy Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds – Noise Cancelling, Heart-Rate Monitor, IPX4, Up to 45 Hours Battery & Wireless Charging Case, Works with Apple & Android - Jet Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the unique design, strong sound, and fit during workouts. Many highlight battery life, comfort, and premium feel despite high price.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for fitness, long use, and stylish appeal. Great sound and battery life justify the price for Apple or Beats fans.

Factors to consider when buying earphones for an iPhone

Compatibility : Ensure the earbuds support Apple’s AAC codec and integrate well with iOS features like Siri and Spatial Audio.

: Ensure the earbuds support Apple’s AAC codec and integrate well with iOS features like Siri and Spatial Audio. Noise Cancellation : Look for Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) or Transparency modes to manage ambient sound effectively.

: Look for Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) or Transparency modes to manage ambient sound effectively. Battery Life : Choose earbuds with sufficient playback time and quick charging to suit your daily usage.

: Choose earbuds with sufficient playback time and quick charging to suit your daily usage. Fit and Comfort : Select earbuds with multiple ear tip sizes for a secure, comfortable fit that enhances sound isolation.

: Select earbuds with multiple ear tip sizes for a secure, comfortable fit that enhances sound isolation. Additional Features: Consider water resistance, touch controls, and app support for customizable sound and ease of use

Are all wireless earphones compatible with iPhones?

Not all wireless earphones offer seamless integration with iPhones. For the best experience, look for models supporting Apple’s AAC codec and features like Siri, Find My, and Spatial Audio. Some functionalities may be limited on non-Apple or non-MFi-certified earbuds.

How important is noise cancellation for earphones for the iPhone?

Noise cancellation is valuable if you frequently use earphones in noisy environments or during travel. It enhances audio clarity and immersion, but if you mainly use them in quiet settings, passive isolation or transparency modes may be sufficient for your needs.

Do TWS earphones need to be water and sweat-resistant?

Water and sweat resistance is essential if you plan to use your earphones for workouts, commuting, or outdoors. An IPX4 or higher rating protects against moisture and extends product lifespan, making your investment more durable and reliable for active lifestyles.

Top 3 features of best earphones for iPhone

iPhone earphones Battery life Noise cancellation Water resistance Beats Studio Buds Up to 8 hours Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) IPX4 (sweat and water) Sony WF-1000XM5 Up to 8 hours Industry-leading ANC No official rating Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Up to 7.5 hours (ANC on) Adaptive ANC IP54 (dust and splash) Sony LinkBuds S WF-LS900N Up to 6 hours (ANC on) Integrated Processor V1 ANC IPX4 Beats Solo Buds Up to 18 hours No ANC No official rating Marshall Minor IV Up to 7 hours No ANC IPX4 Beats Studio Buds+ Up to 6 hours Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) IPX4 Samsung Galaxy Buds3 Pro Up to 6 hours (ANC on) Adaptive ANC with smart voice detection IP57 (dust and water) Apple AirPods 4 Up to 5 hours Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) IP54 Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Up to 10 hours Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) IPX4

FAQs on best earphones for iPhone Can I use any Bluetooth earbuds with my iPhone? Yes, most Bluetooth earbuds will connect to your iPhone, but Apple-certified models offer better integration and features.

What is Spatial Audio on iPhone earphones? Spatial Audio creates a surround sound experience, making music and movies feel more immersive when used with compatible Apple earbuds.

How do I check if earphones are sweat or water resistant? Look for an IP rating (e.g., IPX4 or IP54) in the product specs, which indicates protection against sweat and water.

Do iPhone earphones support wireless charging? Many premium models include wireless charging cases, but always check the product details to confirm this feature.

Can I use voice assistants with iPhone earphones? Yes, most modern iPhone-compatible earbuds support Siri, allowing hands-free control and voice commands.

