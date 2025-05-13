Best noise cancelling earbuds: Top 10 options for travel, work and play from JBL, Sony, OnePlus and other top brands

Noise cancelling earbuds are a smart pick for anyone who wants peace, focus and premium sound on the go. These compact audio gadgets filter out external noise so you can enjoy crystal-clear sound in noisy environments like metros, cafes or busy offices. The best noise cancelling earbuds offer a combination of comfort, long battery life and superb audio quality, all packed into a pocket-sized design. Best noise cancelling earbuds: Find the top 10 models for crystal clear sound.

For those who love great sound without interruptions, the best TWS with ANC options now rival many premium over-ear headphones in both clarity and noise control. From virtual meetings to daily commutes or flights, these earbuds let you stay in control of what you hear. In this guide, discover what to look for and which models deliver the best value.

The JBL Wave Buds 2 are crafted for those who crave premium sound and deep bass with comfort and convenience. With a customisable EQ through the JBL app, these earbuds offer 40 hours of playback time and support speed charging. Active Noise Cancellation with Smart Ambient lets you tune in or block out your environment. Thanks to 4 built-in mics, your calls sound clear even in noisy surroundings. Fast Pair, multi-connect support, and IP54 rating make these a complete daily companion.

Specifications Colour Black Playback Time Up to 40 hours Connectivity Multi-point Connectivity Protection IP54 Water & Dust Resistant Reasons to buy Rich sound with custom EQ Excellent battery life Reasons to avoid No wireless charging Click Here to Buy JBL Wave Buds 2 Ear Buds Wireless BluetoothV5.3, Active Noise Cancellation EarBuds,Multi Connect, App for Customized Extra Bass Eq, Relax Mode,Speed Charge, 40H Playback, Fast Pair, 4 Mics,IP54(Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are loving the punchy bass, excellent ANC, and fast connectivity. Many mention how great the mic clarity is during calls.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for feature-rich sound performance, long battery life, and effortless dual-device switching.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 pack serious audio power with 12.4mm drivers and support for 3D audio. Active Noise Cancellation up to 32dB ensures immersive listening, and the BassWave 2.0 tech adds deep, punchy lows without compromising vocals. TÜV Rheinland battery certification guarantees long-term durability. Quick charge gives you 11 hours in just 10 minutes. With dual connection and fast pair support, these earbuds are smart, stylish, and built to keep up with your lifestyle.

Specifications Colour Harmonic Grey ANC Up to 32dB Playback Up to 43 hours (ANC Off) Connectivity Dual Device Connectivity Reasons to buy Strong bass and clear highs TÜV-certified battery health Reasons to avoid Slightly bulky case Click Here to Buy OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with Up to 32Db Active Noise Cancellation,10Mins for 11Hours Fast Charging with Up to 43H Music Playback -Harmonic Gray

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the heavy bass and long battery life. Many have called out the super-fast charging as a major advantage.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you want bass-heavy sound, reliable battery health, and lightning-fast charging in one neat package.

The Sony WF-C700N brings Sony's signature audio excellence in a compact, lightweight form. These earbuds come with Adaptive Sound Control, so your environment doesn’t affect your listening. Noise cancelling and ambient modes give you flexibility, and the DSEE engine enhances music quality. You get up to 20 hours of playtime with the case, while multipoint connectivity ensures you’re always connected. With a stable connection, ergonomic fit, and low-latency support, these earbuds are ideal for everyday users.

Specifications Colour Black Battery Life Up to 20 hours Connectivity Multipoint Bluetooth connection App Support Sony Headphones Connect App support Reasons to buy Excellent comfort and fit Adaptive sound and ANC Reasons to avoid Slightly lower battery life compared to peers Click Here to Buy Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 20Hrs Battery, Adaptive Sound Control- Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most buyers praise the lightweight comfort, Sony’s sound clarity, and the smart noise cancelling features that adapt as they move.

Why choose this product?

Go for this if you value adaptive sound, top comfort, and Sony’s signature audio clarity.

Noise Buds N1 Pro are built for style and performance. Sporting a metallic chrome finish, they look as good as they sound. With up to 60 hours of playtime and ANC up to 30dB, you can enjoy uninterrupted audio all day. The quad mic setup with ENC ensures crystal-clear calls, while the 11mm drivers offer balanced audio with punchy bass. Low latency and InstaCharge technology (10 mins = 200 mins) make these earbuds ideal for work and play.

Specifications Colour Chrome Black ANC Up to 30dB Playback Up to 60 hours Driver Size 11mm Reasons to buy Stylish metallic design Massive battery life Reasons to avoid No dedicated app support Click Here to Buy Noise Buds N1 Pro in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with Metallic Finish, ANC(Upto 30dB), 60H of Playtime, Dual Pairing, Instacharge(10 min=200 min), BT v5.3(Chrome Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the sleek design and battery life. Many buyers also mention the strong call clarity and value-for-money pricing.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for its sleek style, marathon battery, and value-packed features under budget.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE combines ergonomic comfort with powerful sound. These earbuds feature rich bass and Active Noise Cancellation to block distractions. The intuitive touch controls are easy to navigate, while the snug fit ensures long-lasting comfort. With up to 30 hours of battery life, they keep up with you all day. The compact case and advanced audio tuning make them a reliable pick for Samsung users and beyond.

Specifications Colour Graphite Battery Life Up to 30 hours Noise Cancellation Active Controls Intuitive Touch Controls Reasons to buy Compact and lightweight design Deep bass performance Reasons to avoid Limited colour options Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Buds FE (Graphite)| Powerful Active Noise Cancellation | Enriched Bass Sound | Ergonomic Design | 30-Hour Battery Life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the deep bass and comfort level. Most agree these buds are a great match for Samsung phones.

Why choose this product?

Select this if you’re after long battery, deep bass, and easy touch controls in a compact design.

The realme Buds T310 are a solid pick for anyone craving clear sound and deep bass. These true wireless earbuds bring in a powerful 12.4mm dynamic driver, immersive 360° spatial audio, and advanced 46dB hybrid noise cancellation. With Bluetooth 5.4 and dual-device connectivity, switching between gadgets is smooth. They offer up to 40 hours of total playtime and support fast charging—5 hours of listening with just 10 minutes of charge. IP55 water and dust resistance ensures added durability for daily use.

Specifications Colour Vibrant Black Driver 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Driver Protection IP55 Water & Dust Resistant Connectivity Dual Device Connectivity Reasons to buy Rich bass and spatial audio Quick charging support Reasons to avoid No customisable EQ Click Here to Buy realme Buds T310 True Wireless in-Ear Earbuds with 46dB Hybrid ANC, 360° Spatial Audio, 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Driver, Upto 40Hrs Battery and Fast Charging (Vibrant Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the solid bass, clear ANC, and long battery life. Some mentioned the fit could be better for workouts.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for its spatial sound, rich bass, and powerful ANC that blocks noise in any environment.

The soundcore R50I NC delivers adaptive noise cancellation, making it ideal for daily commutes or remote work. With powerful 10mm drivers and exclusive BassUp tech, the audio is punchy and clear. Its smart charging case doubles as a phone stand—perfect for hands-free viewing. Enjoy up to 45 hours of battery life, or 2 hours with just a 10-minute quick charge. Bluetooth 5.4 ensures a seamless connection, while transparency mode lets ambient sound in whenever needed.

Specifications Colour Blue ANC 42dB Adaptive ANC Drivers 10mm Drivers with BassUp Tech Battery Up to 45 Hours Total Playtime Reasons to buy Multi-functional charging case Long battery life Reasons to avoid Slightly larger earbuds Click Here to Buy soundcore R50I NC by Anker Noise Cancelling in Ear Earbuds,Strong 42Db Adaptive Noise Cancelling,Powerful Bass,45H Playtime,2-in-1 Case and Phone Stand,Ip54,Fast Charge 10Min = 120 Min,Bluetooth 5.4

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its great ANC and the smart phone stand case. Some feel the design could’ve been more compact.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you want adaptive ANC, strong bass, and a clever dual-function case for media viewing.

Step into a universe of uninterrupted sound with the boAt Nirvana Space TWS Earbuds in Pink Punch. These earbuds feature 360° Spatial Audio that surrounds you with theatre-like audio. The 32dB ANC shuts out distractions, while 10mm DLC drivers deliver stunning clarity and bass. Enjoy a staggering 100 hours of playtime with lightning-fast charging—just 15 minutes gives you 4 hours! Google Fast Pair and multipoint connectivity add convenience, making this the go-to pick for binge-watchers, gamers, and multitaskers alike.

Specifications Colour Pink Punch Noise Cancellation Active Noise Cancellation up to 32dB Drivers 10mm Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) Battery Life 100 hours (with case) Reasons to buy Long-lasting 100-hour battery Powerful 360° spatial sound Reasons to avoid Limited colour options Click Here to Buy boAt Nirvana Space, 360 Spatial Audio, Active Noise Cancellation (~32dB), 100Hrs Battery,4Mics ENx, Fast Charge, v5.3 Bluetooth TWS in Ear Earbuds Wireless Earphones with mic (Pink Punch)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the powerful battery backup and spatial sound quality. Many mention the ANC works well during commutes and video calls.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for its unbeatable 100-hour battery, cinematic 360° sound, and solid ANC—ideal for endless entertainment.

Redmi Buds 6 pack a punch with 49dB hybrid ANC, dual-driver setup, and a personalised EQ soundscape. The combination of a 12.4mm titanium driver and 5.5mm piezo driver delivers premium sound quality. They offer 42 hours of total playtime, dual-device connectivity, and quad-mic AI ENC for clear calls—even in windy conditions. These earbuds are ideal for those who multitask or switch between devices regularly. With spatial audio and four sound profiles, it’s a solid choice for audiophiles.

Specifications Colour Spectre black ANC 49dB Hybrid ANC Drivers 12.4mm + 5.5mm Dual Drivers Battery 42 Hours Total Playback Reasons to buy Excellent mic clarity Multiple EQ options Reasons to avoid No wireless charging Click Here to Buy Redmi Buds 6, Dual Driver TWS in Ear Earbuds, 49dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Spatial Audio, Dual Device Connection, Quad Mic AI ENC, 42 Hrs Playtime, Custom EQ, Wireless Earbuds (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the ANC strength and audio detail. Some mention EQ settings require the app for the best results.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for high-end sound, strong ANC, and quad-mic clarity that makes calls seamless even in noisy settings.

Mustang Torq by Boult stands out with its racing-inspired design and high-tech performance. Built for gaming and music, it boasts 60 hours of battery life, 13mm drivers, and app support for EQ customisation. Quad-mic ENC ensures crisp calls, while 45ms ultra-low latency gives gamers a winning edge. With IPX5 resistance, stylish breathing LEDs, and gesture control, this is a well-rounded pick for those wanting performance and style in one powerful package.

Specifications Colour Silver Drivers 13mm Dynamic Drivers Battery 60 Hours Total Playtime Controls Touch Controls Reasons to buy Long battery life Low-latency gaming mode Reasons to avoid Slightly large case Click Here to Buy Mustang Newly Launched Torq TWS Earbuds with 60H Playtime, App Support, 4 Mics ENC, 45ms Low Latency, 13mm Driver, Breathing LEDs, Touch Control, Made in India, IPX5 Ear Buds Wireless (Silver)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed by its battery life and gaming mode. Some noted the LEDs feel flashy for casual use.

Why choose this product?

Go for this if you want style, custom EQ, and marathon battery life—all tuned for gamers and heavy users.

How does Active Noise Cancellation technology actually work in earbuds?

ANC earbuds use built-in microphones to pick up ambient sounds around you. Once the noise is detected, the earbuds produce an opposite sound wave—called anti-noise—that cancels out the unwanted sound before it reaches your ears. This process works especially well with low-frequency noises like air conditioners, engines, or chatter in a café. While ANC is excellent for blocking continuous background noise, it may not be as effective for sudden, sharp sounds like people talking loudly or horns blaring. Still, it creates a noticeable difference in your listening environment.

Are noise cancelling earbuds worth the extra price compared to regular wireless earbuds?

If you regularly travel, work in noisy environments, or prefer immersive audio without distractions, ANC earbuds are definitely worth it. They enhance your listening experience by blocking out distractions and allowing you to hear details at lower volumes, which is also safer for your ears. While they are usually more expensive than non-ANC earbuds, many mid-range models now offer solid ANC performance at accessible prices.

How do I know which level of ANC is suitable for my needs?

Choosing earbuds with customisable ANC or adaptive noise cancelling (which automatically adjusts based on ambient sound) gives you better control over your audio environment. If you frequently shift between different surroundings, opt for earbuds that allow easy switching via an app or earbud controls.

Factors to consider before buying best noise cancelling earbuds:

ANC Strength : Look for earbuds with at least 25–40dB ANC for noticeable background noise reduction.

: Look for earbuds with at least 25–40dB ANC for noticeable background noise reduction. Sound Quality : Check for large drivers (10mm+), custom EQs, or signature sound tuning for better audio output.

: Check for large drivers (10mm+), custom EQs, or signature sound tuning for better audio output. Battery Life : Evaluate total playback (including the case) and how much ANC affects single-charge usage.

: Evaluate total playback (including the case) and how much ANC affects single-charge usage. Fit & Comfort : Ergonomic design and multiple ear tips ensure comfort during long listening sessions.

: Ergonomic design and multiple ear tips ensure comfort during long listening sessions. Call Quality : Choose models with quad mics or ENC for crystal-clear voice calls.

: Choose models with quad mics or ENC for crystal-clear voice calls. IP Rating : For workouts or travel, water and sweat resistance (IPX4–IP55) is important.

: For workouts or travel, water and sweat resistance (IPX4–IP55) is important. Connectivity : Bluetooth v5.3 or v5.4 ensures stronger connection and lower latency.

: Bluetooth v5.3 or v5.4 ensures stronger connection and lower latency. App Support: Apps allow EQ customisation, ANC control, and firmware updates.

Top 3 features of the best noise cancelling earbuds:

Best noise cancelling earbuds Battery Life Audio Driver Type Special Features JBL Wave Buds 2 Ear Buds ‎40 Hours ‎Dynamic Driver App for Customized Extra Bass EQ, Speed Charge OnePlus Nord Buds 3 43 Hours ‎Dynamic Driver Up to 32Db Active Noise Cancellation Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds 15 Hours ‎Dynamic Driver Adaptive Sound Control Noise Buds N1 Pro in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds ‎60 Hours ‎Dynamic Driver Dual Pairing, Instacharge Samsung Galaxy Buds FE 30 hours ‎Dynamic Driver Enriched Bass Sound boAt Nirvana Space ‎100 Hours ‎Dynamic Driver 360 Spatial Audio, Fast Charge realme Buds T310 ‎40 Hours ‎Dynamic Driver Fast Charging soundcore R50I NC by Anker 45 hours ‎Dynamic Driver Powerful Bass, Fast Charge Redmi Buds 6, Dual Driver TWS in Ear Earbuds 42 Hours ‎Dynamic Driver 49dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Spatial Audio Mustang Newly Launched Torq TWS Earbuds 48 Hours ‎Dynamic Driver Breathing LEDs, Touch Control

FAQs on Best noise cancelling earbuds What is ANC in earbuds? ANC stands for Active Noise Cancellation. It uses microphones to detect ambient noise and cancels it using opposite sound waves, giving you a more focused audio experience.

Do ANC earbuds block all outside noise? Not completely. They reduce consistent background sounds like engines or fans, but sudden noises like shouting or horns may still be heard faintly.

Are noise cancelling earbuds safe for ears? Yes, if used at moderate volumes. In fact, they let you enjoy music without turning the volume up too high to drown out noise.

How long does the battery last on ANC earbuds? It varies. Most offer 4–10 hours on a single charge with ANC on, and up to 30–100 hours including the case.

