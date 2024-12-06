Urban TWS Wireless Smart Earbuds review: Is it a smart buy for those who crave quality on a budget?

If you're in the market for affordable yet feature-rich true wireless earbuds, the Urban TWS Smart Earbuds could be a great choice. With an exceptional range of features packed into a budget-friendly price, they promise to offer a quality audio experience without burning a hole in your pocket. Can the Urban TWS Wireless Smart Earbuds deliver on their promise of value?

Having spent some time with these earbuds, it’s clear that they offer decent sound quality and functionality for the price. While they shine in several areas, there are a few places where they could use some refinement. To make things clearer, I have divided this review into three parts: sound, features, and the app.

This will give you a comprehensive view of how the earbuds perform in every aspect. By the end, you will have a better idea of whether these earbuds are worth the investment for your everyday listening needs. Here’s what I found.

About Urban TWS Smart Earbuds

As India’s first True Wireless Earbuds with on-case Bluetooth calling, a built-in dialler pad, and address book functionality, these earbuds pack features you didn’t know you needed. The 1.47-inch HD LED display adds a futuristic touch, letting you control everything from calls to notifications without touching your phone. With Advanced Noise Cancellation (ANC + ENC) and three dedicated modes, they don’t just look good—they sound incredible too. At just ₹2,499, they’re perfect for pros, gamers, and anyone who loves staying ahead of the curve.

1) Features

Check out the body and case of the Urban Smart Earbuds.

Urban TWS Wireless Smart Earbuds design and build quality

The Urban TWS Wireless Smart Earbuds feature a sleek, modern design with a charging case that includes a 1.47-inch HD LED display showing battery levels and pairing status. The earbuds offer a secure fit and in-ear detection, automatically pausing music when removed. They are also dust and water-resistant, making them suitable for active use. However, the charging case's build quality could be improved. While the design is attractive, the plastic feels flimsy, and the hinge lacks durability.

Battery life and charging experience

With an outstanding 50-hour lifespan via the charging case, these buds easily handle calls, playlists, and even gaming marathons without breaking a sweat. The earbuds themselves offer a solid 7 hours of uninterrupted use, while the Type-C fast charging swoops in for the rescue.

Active noise cancellation (32dB)

The Active Noise Cancellation on the Urban Smart Buds surprised me, especially at this price point. Sitting in a noisy café, it cut through the background chatter like a pro, making my playlist feel front and centre. During my daily commute, it dulled the engine sound and city chaos enough to keep me immersed in my music. What really stood out, though, was how the 32dB ANC handled calls; it kept conversations crisp and clear, even in places where noise usually takes over.

Microphone quality and voice assistant integration

The Urban Smart Buds come with Quad AI Smart Mics that really impressed me when it came to call quality. Whether I was at home or out and about, my voice came through loud and clear, and the person on the other end had no trouble hearing me. The voice assistant integration is super convenient, too, allowing me to access Google Assistant without reaching for my phone. That said, in windy conditions, the mics had a bit of trouble filtering out background noise, and my voice sometimes sounded muffled. While not a major issue, it’s something to consider if you make a lot of calls outdoors.

2) Sound

Overall sound profile

The 13 mm drivers deliver clear, detailed audio across music, podcasts, and calls. Whether I was jamming to some deep bass tunes or enjoying a crisp podcast, the sound clarity was consistently solid. During calls, voices came through clear and natural, even in busy environments. The balance of bass and treble was just right, providing an enjoyable listening experience without overpowering the highs or lows.

Binaural audio

Binaural audio technology in the Urban Smart Buds takes immersion to another level. Whether watching movies or playing games, the 3D sound effect made the experience feel more dynamic. I tested this while listening to spatially enriched tracks, and it felt like the music surrounded me, creating a depth that traditional stereo sound often lacks. The technology brings a premium touch, especially when listening to immersive content.

3) App

The Urban Smart Buds app offers a simple, user-friendly interface that enhances the overall experience. It lets you adjust EQ settings, switch sound modes, and even find your earbuds if misplaced. The app ensures easy access to all key features, making it a convenient tool for customisation. Below are some key highlights from my experience with the app:

Smart app integration:

The Urban Smart Life app paired with the Urban Smart TWS Earbuds offers a personalised audio experience. Customising EQ modes like Normal, Rock, Jazz, Classical, Ballad, and Popularity is easy, but the app does require some learning to fully understand its features. While the interface is clean, it’s not immediately intuitive for all users. Once you get the hang of it, managing playback settings and personalising controls becomes smooth and hassle-free. Overall, it’s a great tool, but expect a bit of a learning curve.

Firmware updates:

The app made it simple to keep the Urban Smart Buds updated. I was notified when a firmware update was available and could install it directly from the app. This ensured the earbuds performed at their best, with improvements to sound quality, ANC, and overall functionality. It was a seamless process, and knowing the earbuds were up to date gave me confidence that I was getting the most out of them.

Noise cancellation control:

The Urban Smart TWS Earbuds deliver great sound quality with different EQ modes. For instance, I use Rock mode during workouts for an extra boost and Classical mode when I want something more relaxing. The app lets you adjust settings, but it takes a bit of time to get used to. Once you’re familiar with it, adjusting the sound and controls becomes easy.

Use the 'Find My Earbuds' feature on Urban Smart TWS Earbuds to never lose track!

Find my earbuds:

Misplacing my earbuds can be a hassle, but the app's "Find My Earbuds" feature came to the rescue. One time, I couldn't find them after a long day at work and used the feature to trigger a sound. It helped me quickly locate them in my desk drawer, saving me from a long search. This feature adds great convenience, making it easy to find my earbuds whenever I misplace them.

Low latency mode (Gaming):

For gaming, the app's Low Latency Mode was a game-changer. I could enable the AI-powered low-latency setting to reduce the audio lag, and it made a noticeable difference while playing action-packed games. The audio synced seamlessly with the gameplay, giving me a more immersive experience. I also used it while watching videos, and the sync between the visuals and sound was perfect, making for a smooth and enjoyable entertainment experience.

A smart buy for quality on a budget?

The Urban Smart Buds pack a lot of value at an affordable price. The 1.47-inch HD LED display is a great addition, allowing you to manage calls, notifications, and controls without needing to grab your phone. The audio quality is clear and well-balanced, and the Active Noise Cancellation does a decent job blocking out ambient noise for a more focused listening experience.

However, there are a few trade-offs. The case looks premium but feels a bit bulky, and the material could be smoother for a more refined touch. The lack of wireless charging might be a letdown for some, and the touch controls can take some getting used to. But when you consider the overall features at this price, these drawbacks are minor. For anyone looking for solid performance and features without the high price tag, the Urban Smart Buds are definitely worth considering.

FAQs on Urban TWS Smart Earbuds: What is the battery life of the Urban Smart Buds? The Urban Smart Buds offer up to 50 hours of playtime with the charging case.

Does the Urban Smart Buds support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)? Yes, the Urban Smart Buds feature Active Noise Cancellation to reduce background noise.

Can I make calls using the Urban Smart Buds? Yes, you can make calls directly from the case with Bluetooth calling functionality.

Which app is compatible with the Urban Smart Buds? The Urban Smart Buds work with the Urban Smart Life app for customization and control.

Is wireless charging supported by the Urban Smart Buds case? No, the Urban Smart Buds case does not support wireless charging.

