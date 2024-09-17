boAt Nirvana Ivy earbuds review: Budget friendly audio bliss for everyday listening?

The boAt Nirvana Ivy earbuds, positioned as the brand’s premium offering, have been creating quite a buzz since their launch earlier this month. Priced at ₹3,200, they boast advanced features like 360° Spatial Audio and Dynamic Head Tracking. Boat claims these innovations set a new benchmark for immersive sound in this price range. boAt Nirvana Ivy earbuds review: Know everything before buying one!

Intrigued by the promise of a next-level audio experience, I decided to test these premium earbuds myself. In this boAt Nirvana Ivy earbuds review, we’ll dive deep into each feature and evaluate their real-world performance to see if the boAt Nirvana Ivy truly live up to the bold claims.

Let’s find out if BoAt, the brand that’s always bringing us affordable audio gear, really stepped up their game with these premium earbuds.

Specifications of boAt Nirvana Ivy earbuds

Features Details Name boAt Nirvana Ivy Headphone Type ANC TWS Earbuds Category Wireless Earbuds Driver Size 11mm * 2 Maximum Retail Price (Inclusive of Taxes) ₹ 17,990 Music Playtime Up to 50 hours Battery Capacity 400mAh (Case), 40mAh * 2 (Earbuds) Charging Time 1.5 Hours (Case), 35 Mins (Earbuds) Transmission Range 10m Charging Interface USB Type C Bluetooth Version V5.3

Design and build quality of the boAt Nirvana Ivy earbuds

The BoAt Nirvana Ivy earbuds come in a slim, matte-black matte-finish clamshell case that feels sturdy and durable in hand. (If you’re used to flip-top cases, you might find it a bit bulky at first). The boAt Airdopes themselves have a mix of metallic and matte finishes. A magnetic enclosure keeps your earbuds in place, and a subtle LED indicator shows the charging and pairing status.

You can choose from Gunmetal Black, Gunmetal White or Quartz Cyan. I personally loved the Quartz Cyan colour the most out of the three. It’s a refreshing change from the usual options. Overall, the design is modern and fits right in with BoAt’s style. The build quality is good, but not really premium.

Comfort and fit of the boAt Nirvana Ivy earbuds

For me, one of the biggest concerns with any earbuds is comfort and that’s where the boAt Nirvana Ivy didn’t quite work out. They come with different ear tip sizes, but despite the options, I still haven’t found a fit that feels right. The ear tips seemed a bit wide for my ears and after just 30 minutes of use, I started experiencing pain.

To ensure it wasn’t just me, I tried every size, including the largest, but none provided relief. I even wore them during a run with the best-fitting tips I could find, but I was extremely conscious, worried they might fall out.

Maybe it’s just the shape or design of the boAt earbuds, but for me, they weren’t ideal for extended use. So, if you’re someone who likes to wear earbuds for long stretches, you might want to consider how important comfort is to you.

Sound of the boAt Nirvana Ivy earbuds

With 11mm drivers, the BoAt Nirvana Ivy TWS earbuds are designed to produce strong, deep bass. If you love music with heavy beats, like EDM or hip-hop, you'll likely enjoy the deep bass these earbuds provide. However, the sound may not be as clear for high notes, which could be a problem if you prefer music with detailed instrumentals or vocals.

For casual listeners, the sound quality is pretty good, but if you’re really into high-quality audio, you might find that these earbuds don’t separate different sounds.

Active noise cancellation

The boAt Nirvana Ivy comes with active noise cancellation (ANC) rated at 50 dB. This model shows a significant improvement in ANC performance compared to previous Nirvana versions. The noise-cancelling feature effectively reduces background noise in various environments, such as offices, parks, and even on public transport.

However, it's worth noting that turning on ANC does impact battery life. Despite this, considering its price, the earbuds do a commendable job of minimising external noise.

360° Spatial Audio

Sounds unbelievable at this price, right? But boAt has done it! This pair of earbuds comes with a 360° spatial audio feature that creates an immersive sound experience by making it feel like the audio is coming from all around you, not just from one direction. I found this the most effective while watching movies, and it's a definitive standout feature in this price range.

Dynamic head tracking

Dynamic Head Tracking adjusts the sound based on the movement of your head, so the audio feels like it’s coming from different directions around you. As you move your head, the sound shifts to match the direction you're facing, creating a more immersive and realistic listening experience.

Hearables App support

The boAt Nirvana Ivy truly wireless earbuds are integrated with the Hearables app (available on both iOS and Android), allowing you to tailor your audio experience to your preferences. Through the app, you can select different noise cancellation modes, fine-tune spatial audio settings, adjust accessibility features and more.

Connectivity of the boAt Nirvana Ivy earbuds

The BoAt Nirvana Ivy earbuds have Bluetooth 5.3 and dual-pairing, which is great for connecting to multiple devices. However, I found the earbud tap on/off feature way too sensitive.

boAt Nirvana Ivy earbuds battery

The device boasts 40-50 hours of total playtime (up to 60 with ANC mode off) with each earbud lasting up to 11 hours with ANC off. Its quick charge feature gives 4 hours of playtime from just a 10-minute charge. The USB cable for charging comes in the box.

Pros and cons of boAt Nirvana Ivy earbuds

Pros Cons Great 360° Spatial Audio experience for its price Cause discomfort after 30 minutes of continuous usage Up to 50 hours playtime in a single charge Might not fit all ear sizes Dual connectivity Decent ANC

Are the BoAt Nirvana Ivy earbuds worth the price?

The BoAt Nirvana Ivy earbuds offer great value for their price, especially considering their advanced features like 360-degree spatial audio and strong bass. While they might not be perfect in every aspect, such as comfort and connectivity, they provide a compelling package for those seeking an immersive audio experience without breaking the bank.

FAQs on boAt Nirvana Ivy earbuds What is the range of the Bluetooth connection on the boAt Nirvana Ivy earbuds? The boAt Nirvana Ivy earbuds have a Bluetooth range of up to 10 meters.

How is the microphone performance of the boAt Nirvana Ivy earbuds? The Nirvana Ivy’s quad microphones effectively isolate your voice, offering clear but slightly distorted call quality for casual users.

What is the charging time for the boAt Nirvana Ivy earbuds? It takes approximately 1.5 hours to fully charge the boAt Nirvana Ivy earbuds.

Can I customise the sound settings on the boAt Nirvana Ivy earbuds? Yes, you can customise the sound settings using the Hearables app. You can adjust the bass, treble, and overall sound balance to your preference.

