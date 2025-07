Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 starts in few hours: Robot vacuum cleaners up to 80% off

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is kicking off today at noon, and robot vacuum cleaners are among the biggest steals this season. If you’ve been meaning to cut down on manual cleaning and switch to something smarter, now is your chance to bring home a powerful cleaning assistant for less. Prices drop massively on smart vacuum cleaners from top brands during the Amazon sale

Top brands like Xiaomi, Ecovacs, ILIFE, and others are offering deep discounts, some as high as 80%. From models with smart mapping and mop functions to compact designs ideal for smaller spaces, there’s a wide range to explore. Get ready to make your home smarter and cleaner in one move.

The DREAME D10 Plus Gen 2 streamlines cleaning with a 4-litre dust bag and automatic emptying system for up to 90 days of hands-free use. Featuring strong 6000 Pa suction, a movable rubber brush, and 2-in-1 vacuum/mop capability.

It adapts to all floor types while minimising hair entanglement. LiDAR-based mapping and obstacle avoidance ensure fully customised, multi-floor cleaning routes set via the Dreamehome app. It’s especially suitable for pet owners and homes with carpets.

DREAME L10S Pro Ultra stands out with 7000 Pa suction, MopExtend edge cleaning, and fully automated hot water mop maintenance. Dual mops and smart dirt sensing double up cleaning as needed, and true obstacle avoidance with 3D light recognises up to 55 object types.

Manage advanced features and cleaning schedules via app control. It’s a premium, hassle-free option for deep, edge-to-edge cleaning on both carpets and hard floors. Grab this premium robot vacuum cleaner at moe than 70% off during Amazon Sale.

The ILIFE A20 Pro offers strong 6500 Pa suction and advanced LiDAR navigation for precise route planning. It vacuums and mops simultaneously with an app-controllable hybrid tank and supports Alexa/Google voice commands.

Special modes cover all common Indian floor types and pet hair. With a robust 5200mAh battery, it cleans up to 4500 sq. ft. per session—perfect for larger, multi-surface homes. This vacuum cleaner is a value for money with a 72% discount on Amazon's Sale.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 PRO brings 8000 Pa supreme suction power, advanced laser mapping, and patented Ozmo Pro 2.0 vibrating mopping for simultaneous deep cleaning. Zero-tangle tech stops hair jams, perfect for pet households, while the 5200mAh battery ensures up to 300 minutes of coverage.

Mapping completes in only 8 minutes for efficient cleaning—all controlled easily via the app. This cleaner excels on tile, wood, marble, and carpets.

The Xiaomi Vacuum-Mop 2i is a compact, cost-efficient robot vacuum designed for smaller to medium homes. With 2200 Pa suction and a 450 ml dustbin, it picks up fine dust and pet hair efficiently via a zig-zag route.

Navigating via gyroscope/optical sensors, it delivers reliable coverage. Its 270 ml electronic mop tank and app/Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility adds ease. Sensors prevent bumps and falls, making it easy for first-time robot owners. Xiaomi's budget-friendly robot vacuum cleaner is available at an all-time low price on Amazon Sale.

ECOVACS Deebot Y1 Pro packs strong 6500 Pa suction, advanced LiDAR mapping, and simultaneous vacuum/mop with a slim body easily fitting under furniture. The large 5200mAh battery supports up to 320 minutes of continuous cleaning (covering 4000+ sq. ft.). TrueMapping navigation, carpet detection, and ultra-slim design make it highly versatile—perfect for tight spaces and mixed flooring.

The ILIFE V3s Max offers hands-free dust disposal for up to 40 days with large multi-bags, making maintenance minimal. It vacuums and mops simultaneously with a powerful 3000 Pa motor, ideal for homes with pets and mixed flooring.

Smart planning covers up to 2000 sq. ft. efficiently, and control options include remote, app, Google, and Alexa. Its dust tank and sensors tackle fine dust, pet hair, and debris effectively.

Compact and quiet, the Forbes Vac & Mop Pro combines Gyro 2.0 navigation with a 2700 Pa suction motor, customised mopping, and up to 3 hours of run time on a 3200mAh battery.

The app allows you to target rooms, schedule cleaning, and adjust modes from anywhere. PetPro tech tackles fur, while robust sensors avoid collisions and falls. This cleaner is tailored for Indian homes and multi-surface efficiency.

The Xiaomi S10 offers powerful 4000 Pa suction with advanced 360-degree laser mapping for precise navigation and efficient coverage up to 1200 sq. ft. per charge. Real-time mapping, efficient SLAM algorithms, and virtual walls make it easy to adapt to changing rooms and routines.

Control via the Xiaomi Home app for scheduling and zoning, with a 3200 mAh battery providing up to 140 minutes of runtime—ideal for regular, hands-off cleaning.

The powerful SmartClean Nuo boasts 5,000 Pa suction, a large 5,000mAh battery for up to 5 hours of cleaning, and advanced LiDAR 3.0 mapping, which is completed in just five minutes. It is not available at a massive discount during the Amazon Sale.

It’s ideal for large Indian homes with various flooring types. Wet/dry mopping and voice/app controls allow convenient scheduling and customisation. It supports Alexa and Google commands, and is equipped with multiple safety sensors for reliable, comprehensive cleaning.

FAQs When does the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 start? The sale begins on 31st July 2025 at 12 PM and features major discounts across categories.

How much discount can I expect on robot vacuum cleaners? You can get up to 80% off on select robot vacuum cleaners from top brands like Xiaomi and Ecovacs.

Are these robot vacuum cleaners suitable for Indian homes? Yes, many models are designed for Indian flooring, including tiles, marble, and wooden surfaces.

Do these vacuum cleaners support mopping as well? Several models offer 2-in-1 functionality, including sweeping and wet mopping features.

Can I control the robot vacuum using a smartphone? Most discounted models support Wi-Fi and app control for convenient scheduling and remote operation.

