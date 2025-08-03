Search
Sun, Aug 03, 2025
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 live now with top deals on best gadgets and save up to 70% on big brands

Iqbal
Published on: Aug 03, 2025 08:00 am IST

The Amazon sale offers unbeatable prices on the best gadgets, from performance tablets to smartwatches and premium wireless audio devices for every lifestyle.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S Pen in-Box, 27.81 cm (11 inch) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray

₹58,999

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Matte Edition with Paper-Like 12.7 3K Display & Pen Plus|144Hz Refresh|8GB RAM, 256GB ROM|AI-Enabled|MediaTek Dimensity 8300|4 JBL Speakers | 45W Charger|1Year ADP Free

₹28,990

Noise Diva Smartwatch with Diamond Cut dial, Glossy Metallic Finish, AMOLED Display, Mesh Metal and Leather Strap Options, 100+ Watch Faces, Female Cycle Tracker Smart Watch for Women (Rose Pink)

₹2,499

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones on Ear with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity, Voice Assistant, Customized EQ-Beige

₹3,989

JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)

₹1,999

₹1,799

₹1,499

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ [Smartchoice], 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray

₹17,999

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray

₹28,499

Redmi Pad Pro| Snapdragon 7s Gen 2| 30.7cm(12.1) Tablet| 33+ Days Standby|10000mAh| HyperOS| 120Hz|6GB, 128GB| Quad Speakers|Wi-Fi 6| Mist Blue

₹19,999

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus AI Tablet with Pen + Keyboard |12.7 Display, 3K Resolution, 144 Hz Refresh|16GB RAM, 512GB ROM| Snapdragon 8 Gen 3|10200 mAh|6 Speakers|USB 3.0 with DP-Out|1Year ADP Free| Teal

₹48,990

Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue

₹32,999

Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.16) Display |12GB, 256GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6e |Graphite Grey

₹28,999

OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage Expandable Up-to 1TB Asin, Green

₹16,990

Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.16) Display |8GB, 128GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6 |Graphite Grey

₹25,999

Amazfit Active Smart Watch with AI Fitness Exercise Coach, GPS, Bluetooth Calling & Music, 14 Day Battery, 1.75 AMOLED Display & Alexa-Enabled, Fitness Watch for Android & iPhone (Midnight Black)

₹6,999

boAt Ultima Regal w/ 2.01"(5.10 cm) Crystal-Clear AMOLED Display, 1000 NITS Brightness,Premium Metal Body, Functional Crown, 100+ Sports Modes, Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women (Active Black)

₹2,499

HUAWEI Watch GT 5 41mm Smartwatch, Up to 7 Days Battery Life, iOS & Android Compatible,Built in Maps, Pro-Level Sports Call&Message Reply, Free FreeBuds 5I (White)

₹15,999

Noise Endeavour Rugged Design 1.46 AMOLED Display Smart Watch, BT Calling, SoS Feature, Rapid Health & 100+ Sports Modes- (Black)

₹3,199

sekyo Magic Pro Calling Smartwatch for Kids | Precise & Live GPS Location, 4G/5G Sim, Video Call, Pedometer, History Route, Games, SOS, Habit Coach | Kids Smart Watch for Boys, Girls 9-12 Years-Black

₹5,509

Redmi Watch 5 Active, 2 Display, Metal Body, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling, Advanced AI Noise Cancellation, Alexa, Black

₹1,999

Titan Crest 1.43" AMOLED Smart Watch with BT Calling, AI Morning Briefs, Functional Crown, Health Tracking, Aluminium Body, 100+ Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women - Black Silicone Strap

₹4,749

Fire-Boltt Brillia Smart Watch with 51.3mm (2.02 inch) AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring, 120+ Sports Modes (Brillia, Beige)

₹1,899

Skullcandy Hesh ANC Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones, 22 Hr Battery, Microphone, Works with iPhone Android and Bluetooth Devices -Mob White

₹5,990

ZEBRONICS SILENCIO 111, Wireless Headphone, Hybrid ANC (50dB), 55*Hrs Backup, Transparency Mode, 40mm Titanium Drivers, 3 EQ Modes, ENC, Gaming Mode, Dual Pairing, Rapid Charge, Bluetooth v5.4 (Black)

₹2,799

boAt Rockerz 650 Pro (2025 Launch),Touch/Swipe Controls,Dolby Audio,80Hrs Battery,2Mics Enx,Fast Charge,App Support,Dual Pair,Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones,Wireless Headphone with Mic (Sage Green)

₹2,499

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones On Ear with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity, Voice Assistant, Customized EQ-Blue

₹3,989

soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black)

₹3,692

JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Black)

₹4,999

Boult X Mustang Newly Launched Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, 4 EQ Modes, Bluetooth 5.4, AUX Option, IPX5 Wireless Headphones

₹2,499

JBL New Launch Tune Beam 2 TWS, ANC Earbuds, 48Hr Playtime,Dual Connect, Ambient Aware, Relax Mode, Customized EQ with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Spatial Sound, Personi-Fi 3.0 (Black)

₹5,499

Redmi Buds 5C Bluetooth TWS in Ear Earbuds, Up to 40Db Hybrid Noise Cancellation, Quad Mic, Custom Eq, 10Mins Charge for 2Hours Life, Up to 36Hrs Playback, Gaming TWS| Acoustic Black

₹1,999

₹2,799

Bose New QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds, Lifestyle Bluetooth Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Up to 8.5 Hours of Battery Life, Black

₹13,489

₹2,799

Noise Master Buds, Sound by Bose in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds, Up to 49dB Adaptive ANC, LHDC 5.0, Immersive Spatial Audio, 44H Playtime with 6 mic ENC, Dual Pairing, IPX5 Ear Buds TWS (Silver)

₹6,999

The Amazon sale has lined up some of the best gadgets you can shop right now. From sleek tablets designed for students and professionals to feature-rich smartwatches that do more than just tell time, this sale is packed with options. Add Bluetooth headphones or wireless earbuds for the ultimate audio experience wherever you are. These devices not only simplify your daily routine but also add a touch of convenience and style.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 brings unbeatable prices on best gadgets
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 brings unbeatable prices on best gadgets

The discounts make it even easier to own premium gadgets without stretching your budget. Each product offers something unique, from voice assistants to health tracking to crystal-clear sound. Explore the top-rated selections and discover gadgets that match your needs. The Amazon sale makes it easy to shop for quality and performance without compromise. This is the time to grab the best gadgets before stocks run out or deals expire.

Up to 40% off on the best tablets

The Amazon sale is live and packed with some of the best gadgets of the year. One standout category is tablets, now available with attractive discounts. From entertainment to education, these slim, portable devices have transformed how we consume content. Expect sharp screens, smooth interfaces, and battery life that lasts through the day. Ideal for children, working professionals or creatives, tablets come loaded with features that support video calls, streaming, and even gaming. Dive into the Amazon sale today and upgrade your setup with one of the best gadgets for work and leisure. Make smart choices that help you stay connected, creative, and in control, all without spending a fortune.

Up to 65% off on the best smartwatches

Track your health, stay connected, and upgrade your style with the top smartwatches available in the Amazon sale. Considered among the best gadgets today, these wearables help you manage daily activities more efficiently. With features like fitness tracking, sleep analysis, phone notifications, and voice commands, they make your day more productive. You’ll find water-resistant designs, AMOLED displays and personalisation options to match your look. Many models also support contactless payments, so you can shop or travel hassle-free. These smartwatches go well beyond fitness and have become essential digital companions for anyone with a busy schedule. Shop during the Amazon sale and explore options from popular brands like Apple, Samsung, Garmin, and more. Upgrade your lifestyle with one of the best gadgets designed for those who like staying in sync with time and tech.

Up to 80% off on the best Bluetooth headphones

Enjoy music, calls, and gaming with the best Bluetooth headphones available during the Amazon sale. These are some of the best gadgets for a wireless and comfortable listening experience. Built with long-lasting batteries, superior drivers, and lightweight materials, these headphones are ideal for work, entertainment, and workouts. Many also feature noise isolation and touch controls, giving you more freedom and fewer distractions. With great sound quality and impressive mic performance, Bluetooth headphones are perfect for online meetings or enjoying your playlist during a commute. The Amazon sale makes premium sound affordable and easy to access. Your music deserves better, and now’s the time to listen the smart way.

Up to 70% off on the best earbuds

Step up your audio game with earbuds from the ongoing Amazon sale. They are undoubtedly among the best gadgets for on-the-go convenience, compact storage, and balanced sound. Today’s earbuds come packed with features like dual mic noise reduction, low latency for gaming, and long-lasting battery with quick charge options. From gym sessions to Zoom calls, they deliver consistent audio without interruptions. Choose from leading brands offering multiple fit options, stylish colours and smart pairing features. These portable audio solutions slip into your pocket and connect instantly. Take advantage of the Amazon sale to explore deals that bring top sound quality at the best price. Get smart with your sound without compromising on comfort or quality.

Similar articles for you:

Bumper Discounts! Up to 50% off on latest monitors and printers in Amazon Freedom Festival Sale!

Up to 75% Off on Best Smartwatches! Top Brands on Sale at Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025! Hurry, Limited Time Offer!

Amazon Great Freedom Festival brings up to 70% off on dash cams, tyre inflators, pressure washers - Deal fever is on!

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Up to 90% off on the best projectors for the ultimate cinematic experience

FAQs on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

  • Can I get budget tablets in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025?

    Yes, several affordable and mid-range tablets are available with exciting discounts during the sale.

  • Are Bluetooth headphones good for gaming?

    Some Bluetooth headphones offer low latency and surround sound, suitable for casual gaming.

  • Can I use smartwatches for calling and texting?

    Yes, many smartwatches support call alerts, messaging, and even Bluetooth calling.

  • Do earbuds have noise cancellation features?

    Several premium earbuds offer active noise cancellation for a better listening experience.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

