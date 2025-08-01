Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale deals on monitors and printers! Up to 50% off on latest models
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 12:58 pm IST
Upgrade your workspace with top monitors and printers at up to 50% off during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. Check out additional bank offers too.
Samsung 27 (68.5cm) Odyssey G5 2K Gaming Monitor|QHD 2560 X 1440|165Hz|1ms|300nits|Ports-HDMIx2,DP,Headphone|DP Cable|HDR10|FreeSync Premium|Height-Tilt-Pivot Adjustable Stand|LS27CG510EWXXL|Black View Details
|
₹16,599
|
|
|
Brother DCP-L2541DW Auto Duplex Laser Printer With 30 PPM Print Speed, Multifunction Print Scan Copy, Automatic Document Feeder, 2 in 1 ID Copy Button, (WIFI, WIFI Direct, LAN, USB), Free Installation View Details
|
₹20,799
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS AC32FHD LED Curved 75Hz 80Cm (32) (81.28 Cm) 1920x1080 Pixels FHD Resolution Monitor with HDMI + VGA Dual Input, Built-in Speaker, Max 250 Nits Brightness, Black View Details
|
₹10,299
|
|
|
HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer – 30 Ppm Speed, High Capacity Ink Tank, Wireless, Ideal for Home & Office Printing, Magenta View Details
|
₹11,499
|
|
|
MSI Modern MD271UL 27 Inch 4K UHD Professional Productivity Monitor 3840 x 2160 IPS Panel, Eye-Friendly Screen, 99% DCI-P3/139% SRGB Colour Gamut - 2X HDMI 2.0b, DP 1.2a, USB Type-C (65W PD), Silver View Details
|
₹23,999
|
|
|
|
|
LG 27GS65F 27 Inch Ultragear IPS Full HD Gaming Monitor (1920 X 1080), 1ms, 180Hz, HDR 10, NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Compatible, DisplayPort, HDMI, HP Out, Tilt/Height/Pivot Adjustments, Black View Details
|
₹13,299
|
|
|
Acer Nitro Xv272U V3 27 Inch IPS Wqhd 2560 X 1440 Pixels Gaming Backlight Led LCD Monitor|Delta E<1,Dci-P3 95%|180Hz Refresh Rate,0.5Ms Resonse Time|HDR 400|AMD Free Sync|Eyesafe Certified,Black View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
LG 34 Inches 21:9 Curved Ultra Wide Monitor, WQHD (3440 x 1440 Pixels), sRGB 99%(Typ), HDR 10, Dual Controller, PBP, Flicker Safe, Smart Energy Saving, HDMI, DP, Head Phone Out,Tilt, Black, 34WR50QK View Details
|
₹26,999
|
|
|
LG 32GS75Q 32 Inch QHD (2560x1440) IPS Ultragear Gaming Monitor, 180Hz, 1ms, DisplayHDR 400, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, AMD FreeSync, HDR10, Tilt/Height/Pivot Stand, HDMI, DisplayPort, Black Colour View Details
|
₹26,499
|
|
|
Lenovo Legion-R25f-30 | 25 Inch (63.50cm) | FHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor | 0.5ms, AMD FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3, 3Wx2 Speaker, 2xHDMI, 1xDP| Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust Stand | Black View Details
|
₹11,590
|
|
|
Dell P2725H 27 Inch FHD IPS Monitor, Anti-Glare, 99% SRGB, 100Hz, 5Ms (Fast), Ports: HDMI(1), DP 1.2, VGA, 3X USB 3.2 Gen1 (A), USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C [15W PD] | Height Tilt Swivel Pivot View Details
|
₹17,399
|
|
|
LG 27 Inch (68.6cm) IPS FHD Monitor 1920 x 1080,AMD FreeSync, 100Hz, sRGB 99% Typ(CIE1931),Black Stabilizer, Virtual Borderless, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode,OnScreen Control, HDMI,VGA, 27MR400(Black) View Details
|
₹9,149
|
|
|
BenQ GW2490 24 1920x1080p FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% sRGB|Eye-careU|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA MediaSync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall mountable(Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung 24 (59.8 cm) 1800R Curved Monitor|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|4ms|Ports-HDMI,VGA,Headphone|Game Mode|Eye Saver Mode||Wall Mountable|LS24D362GAWXXL|Black View Details
|
₹7,699
|
|
|
Acer EK220Q 21.5 Inch (54.61 cm) Full HD (1920x1080) Pixels VA Panel LCD Monitor with LED Back Light I 1 MS VRB, 100Hz Refresh I 250 Nits I HDMI & VGA Ports with HDMI Cable I Eye Care Features (Black) View Details
|
₹4,969
|
|
|
Samsung 27 (68.6cm) M5 Smart Monitor with Smart TV Experience|FHD 1920 x 1080|Bezeless|OTT Apps|IoT Hub|Office 365|Workout Tracker|Speakers|Remote|Wi-Fi|Bluetooth|LS27DM501EWXXL|White View Details
|
₹14,649
|
|
|
LG 43 Ultrafine™ Smart Monitor UHD 4K IPS (3840 * 2160), HDR 10, Wireless Connectivity, webOS, AirPlay 2, USB Type-C (65W PD), Speakers 10WX2, Magic Remote, HDMIx2, DP, HP Out, 43SQ700 (White) View Details
|
₹37,900
|
|
|
LG 32SR50F Smart Monitor (32, 80cm), FHD IPS Display (1920 x 1080) with webOS, Work & Play Smarter, ThinQ Home Dashboard, AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth, Stylish Design - White View Details
|
₹16,299
|
|
|
BenQ MA270U 27” 4K 3840x2160 Monitor - P3 Color Gamut, Dual USB-C (90W PD), USB Hub, Brightness & Volume Control, HAS Stand, Display Pilot2.0, Integrated Mac Controls (Grey) View Details
|
₹39,989
|
|
|
BenQ PD2705U 27 (68.58 cm) LED| 4K IPS HDR10 Monitor| UHD| 99% sRGB| 99% Rec.709| Color Mode| Darkroom Mode| Animation Mode| CAD/CAM Mode| HDMI| DP| USB-C(65W)| AQCOLOR Technology (Dark Grey) View Details
|
₹36,990
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brother Ink Tank DCP-T820DW WIFI Auto Duplex Color Multifunction Printer (Print Scan Copy), ADF, LCD, LAN, Print Up to 7.5K Pages Black & 5K in Color Each for (CMY), Extra Black Ink, Free Installation View Details
|
₹20,299
|
|
|
HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-One WiFi Colour Wireless Solid Ink Printer | 1 Extra Black Ink Bottle | 1+1 Year Extended Warranty with PHA Coverage | Up to 8000 Black & 6000 Colour Prints View Details
|
₹14,599
|
|
|
Canon PIXMA MegaTank G4770 All-in-one (Print, Scan, Copy) Wireless Inktank Printer with ADF and Fax View Details
|
₹16,499
|
|
|
HP Laser 1008W Monochrome Laser Printers,Wireless,Single Function,Print,Hi-Speed USB 2.0Up to 21 Ppm,150-Sheet Input Tray,100-Sheet Output Tray,10,000Page Duty Cycle,1Year Warranty,Black&White,714Z9A View Details
|
₹12,499
|
|
|
HP Laserjet Pro M126nw Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer View Details
|
|
|
|
Brother HL-L2321D Automatic Duplex Monochrome Laser Printer with 30 Pages Per Minute Print Speed (Best in The Category), 8 MB Memory, Large 250 Sheet Paper Tray, USB Connectivity, Black View Details
|
₹11,199
|
|
|
HP Laserjet 1188nw WiFi Monochrome Printer, Print Copy Scan, Compact Design, Reliable and Fast Printing, Network Support,White View Details
|
₹18,999
|
|
|
HP MFP M128fw LaserJet Pro Printer View Details
|
₹26,999
|
|
|
|
|
HP Laser 1008W Monochrome Laser Printers,Wireless,Single Function,Print,Hi-Speed USB 2.0Up to 21 Ppm,150-Sheet Input Tray,100-Sheet Output Tray,10,000Page Duty Cycle,1Year Warranty,Black&White,714Z9A View Details
|
₹12,499
|
|
|
Brother Ink Tank DCP-T525W (Print Scan Copy) WiFi Printer, 128 MB Memory, Print Up to 15K Pages in Black and 5K in Color Each for (CMY), Get an Extra Black Ink Bottle, Free Installation View Details
|
₹13,098
|
|
|
HP Ink Advantage Ultra 4929 Colour USB Print, Copy, Scan, Self Reset WiFi, Smart App Setup, Print Per Page Cost Starting at 44Paise/Page with 2 Additional Sets of Inks, Ideal for Home, White View Details
|
₹8,299
|
|
|
Brother Ink Tank DCP-T426W Multifunction (Print Scan Copy) Color Printer Best for Home, 150 Sheet Paper Tray, WiFi, Print Up to 7.5 K Pages in Black and 5 K in Color Each for (CMY), Free Installation View Details
|
₹11,299
|
|
