Fri, Aug 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale deals on monitors and printers! Up to 50% off on latest models

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 12:58 pm IST

Upgrade your workspace with top monitors and printers at up to 50% off during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. Check out additional bank offers too.

Samsung 27 (68.5cm) Odyssey G5 2K Gaming Monitor|QHD 2560 X 1440|165Hz|1ms|300nits|Ports-HDMIx2,DP,Headphone|DP Cable|HDR10|FreeSync Premium|Height-Tilt-Pivot Adjustable Stand|LS27CG510EWXXL|Black View Details checkDetails

₹16,599

amazonLogo
Brother DCP-L2541DW Auto Duplex Laser Printer With 30 PPM Print Speed, Multifunction Print Scan Copy, Automatic Document Feeder, 2 in 1 ID Copy Button, (WIFI, WIFI Direct, LAN, USB), Free Installation View Details checkDetails

₹20,799

amazonLogo
ZEBRONICS AC32FHD LED Curved 75Hz 80Cm (32) (81.28 Cm) 1920x1080 Pixels FHD Resolution Monitor with HDMI + VGA Dual Input, Built-in Speaker, Max 250 Nits Brightness, Black View Details checkDetails

₹10,299

amazonLogo
HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer – 30 Ppm Speed, High Capacity Ink Tank, Wireless, Ideal for Home & Office Printing, Magenta View Details checkDetails

₹11,499

amazonLogo
MSI Modern MD271UL 27 Inch 4K UHD Professional Productivity Monitor 3840 x 2160 IPS Panel, Eye-Friendly Screen, 99% DCI-P3/139% SRGB Colour Gamut - 2X HDMI 2.0b, DP 1.2a, USB Type-C (65W PD), Silver View Details checkDetails

₹23,999

amazonLogo
Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All in One WiFi Inktank Colour Printer with 2 Additional Black Ink Bottles for Home and Office View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

amazonLogo
LG 27GS65F 27 Inch Ultragear IPS Full HD Gaming Monitor (1920 X 1080), 1ms, 180Hz, HDR 10, NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Compatible, DisplayPort, HDMI, HP Out, Tilt/Height/Pivot Adjustments, Black View Details checkDetails

₹13,299

amazonLogo
Acer Nitro Xv272U V3 27 Inch IPS Wqhd 2560 X 1440 Pixels Gaming Backlight Led LCD Monitor|Delta E<1,Dci-P3 95%|180Hz Refresh Rate,0.5Ms Resonse Time|HDR 400|AMD Free Sync|Eyesafe Certified,Black View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

amazonLogo
LG 34 Inches 21:9 Curved Ultra Wide Monitor, WQHD (3440 x 1440 Pixels), sRGB 99%(Typ), HDR 10, Dual Controller, PBP, Flicker Safe, Smart Energy Saving, HDMI, DP, Head Phone Out,Tilt, Black, 34WR50QK View Details checkDetails

₹26,999

amazonLogo
LG 32GS75Q 32 Inch QHD (2560x1440) IPS Ultragear Gaming Monitor, 180Hz, 1ms, DisplayHDR 400, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, AMD FreeSync, HDR10, Tilt/Height/Pivot Stand, HDMI, DisplayPort, Black Colour View Details checkDetails

₹26,499

amazonLogo
Lenovo Legion-R25f-30 | 25 Inch (63.50cm) | FHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor | 0.5ms, AMD FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3, 3Wx2 Speaker, 2xHDMI, 1xDP| Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust Stand | Black View Details checkDetails

₹11,590

amazonLogo
Dell P2725H 27 Inch FHD IPS Monitor, Anti-Glare, 99% SRGB, 100Hz, 5Ms (Fast), Ports: HDMI(1), DP 1.2, VGA, 3X USB 3.2 Gen1 (A), USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C [15W PD] | Height Tilt Swivel Pivot View Details checkDetails

₹17,399

amazonLogo
LG 27 Inch (68.6cm) IPS FHD Monitor 1920 x 1080,AMD FreeSync, 100Hz, sRGB 99% Typ(CIE1931),Black Stabilizer, Virtual Borderless, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode,OnScreen Control, HDMI,VGA, 27MR400(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,149

amazonLogo
BenQ GW2490 24 1920x1080p FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% sRGB|Eye-careU|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA MediaSync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall mountable(Black) View Details checkDetails

Samsung 24 (59.8 cm) 1800R Curved Monitor|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|4ms|Ports-HDMI,VGA,Headphone|Game Mode|Eye Saver Mode||Wall Mountable|LS24D362GAWXXL|Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,699

amazonLogo
Acer EK220Q 21.5 Inch (54.61 cm) Full HD (1920x1080) Pixels VA Panel LCD Monitor with LED Back Light I 1 MS VRB, 100Hz Refresh I 250 Nits I HDMI & VGA Ports with HDMI Cable I Eye Care Features (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,969

amazonLogo
Samsung 27 (68.6cm) M5 Smart Monitor with Smart TV Experience|FHD 1920 x 1080|Bezeless|OTT Apps|IoT Hub|Office 365|Workout Tracker|Speakers|Remote|Wi-Fi|Bluetooth|LS27DM501EWXXL|White View Details checkDetails

₹14,649

amazonLogo
LG 43 Ultrafine™ Smart Monitor UHD 4K IPS (3840 * 2160), HDR 10, Wireless Connectivity, webOS, AirPlay 2, USB Type-C (65W PD), Speakers 10WX2, Magic Remote, HDMIx2, DP, HP Out, 43SQ700 (White) View Details checkDetails

₹37,900

amazonLogo
LG 32SR50F Smart Monitor (32, 80cm), FHD IPS Display (1920 x 1080) with webOS, Work & Play Smarter, ThinQ Home Dashboard, AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth, Stylish Design - White View Details checkDetails

₹16,299

amazonLogo
BenQ MA270U 27” 4K 3840x2160 Monitor - P3 Color Gamut, Dual USB-C (90W PD), USB Hub, Brightness & Volume Control, HAS Stand, Display Pilot2.0, Integrated Mac Controls (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹39,989

amazonLogo
BenQ PD2705U 27 (68.58 cm) LED| 4K IPS HDR10 Monitor| UHD| 99% sRGB| 99% Rec.709| Color Mode| Darkroom Mode| Animation Mode| CAD/CAM Mode| HDMI| DP| USB-C(65W)| AQCOLOR Technology (Dark Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

amazonLogo
Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹13,099

amazonLogo
Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All in One WiFi Inktank Colour Printer with 2 Additional Black Ink Bottles for Home and Office View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

amazonLogo
Brother Ink Tank DCP-T820DW WIFI Auto Duplex Color Multifunction Printer (Print Scan Copy), ADF, LCD, LAN, Print Up to 7.5K Pages Black & 5K in Color Each for (CMY), Extra Black Ink, Free Installation View Details checkDetails

₹20,299

amazonLogo
HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-One WiFi Colour Wireless Solid Ink Printer | 1 Extra Black Ink Bottle | 1+1 Year Extended Warranty with PHA Coverage | Up to 8000 Black & 6000 Colour Prints View Details checkDetails

₹14,599

amazonLogo
Canon PIXMA MegaTank G4770 All-in-one (Print, Scan, Copy) Wireless Inktank Printer with ADF and Fax View Details checkDetails

₹16,499

amazonLogo
HP Laser 1008W Monochrome Laser Printers,Wireless,Single Function,Print,Hi-Speed USB 2.0Up to 21 Ppm,150-Sheet Input Tray,100-Sheet Output Tray,10,000Page Duty Cycle,1Year Warranty,Black&White,714Z9A View Details checkDetails

₹12,499

amazonLogo
HP Laserjet Pro M126nw Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer View Details checkDetails

Brother HL-L2321D Automatic Duplex Monochrome Laser Printer with 30 Pages Per Minute Print Speed (Best in The Category), 8 MB Memory, Large 250 Sheet Paper Tray, USB Connectivity, Black View Details checkDetails

₹11,199

amazonLogo
HP Laserjet 1188nw WiFi Monochrome Printer, Print Copy Scan, Compact Design, Reliable and Fast Printing, Network Support,White View Details checkDetails

₹18,999

amazonLogo
HP MFP M128fw LaserJet Pro Printer View Details checkDetails

₹26,999

amazonLogo
Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹13,099

amazonLogo
HP Laser 1008W Monochrome Laser Printers,Wireless,Single Function,Print,Hi-Speed USB 2.0Up to 21 Ppm,150-Sheet Input Tray,100-Sheet Output Tray,10,000Page Duty Cycle,1Year Warranty,Black&White,714Z9A View Details checkDetails

₹12,499

amazonLogo
Brother Ink Tank DCP-T525W (Print Scan Copy) WiFi Printer, 128 MB Memory, Print Up to 15K Pages in Black and 5K in Color Each for (CMY), Get an Extra Black Ink Bottle, Free Installation View Details checkDetails

₹13,098

amazonLogo
HP Ink Advantage Ultra 4929 Colour USB Print, Copy, Scan, Self Reset WiFi, Smart App Setup, Print Per Page Cost Starting at 44Paise/Page with 2 Additional Sets of Inks, Ideal for Home, White View Details checkDetails

₹8,299

amazonLogo
Brother Ink Tank DCP-T426W Multifunction (Print Scan Copy) Color Printer Best for Home, 150 Sheet Paper Tray, WiFi, Print Up to 7.5 K Pages in Black and 5 K in Color Each for (CMY), Free Installation View Details checkDetails

₹11,299

amazonLogo
The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale has kicked off with massive discounts on essential tech gear, including monitors and printers. If you're looking to upgrade your setup for work, study, or entertainment, now’s the time. This Amazon sale 2025 features some of the best deals on the latest models, offering up to 50% off on trusted brands.

Grab the best deals on monitors and printers with up to 50% discount on Amazon Sale 2025.
Grab the best deals on monitors and printers with up to 50% discount on Amazon Sale 2025.

Monitors with Full HD and 4K displays, fast refresh rates, and slim bezels are available at unbeatable prices, perfect for boosting productivity or enhancing your gaming experience. On the other hand, printers with wireless connectivity, fast output speeds, and multifunction capabilities are also part of the Amazon deals.

From compact home setups to full-fledged workstations, these limited-time offers cater to a wide range of needs. Don’t miss the chance to save big during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival, shop now and bring home high-performance monitors and printers at incredible prices.

Top deals and discounts on monitors and printers on Amazon Great Freedom Festival

Gaming monitors deals on Amazon Sale 2025

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is the perfect time to score high-performance gaming monitors at great prices. Gamers can now explore deals offering up to 50% off on fast refresh rate monitors, low response time displays, and immersive curved screens. These monitors are built for smooth, tear-free gameplay and deliver rich visuals for an elevated experience.

From FPS to racing games, every genre benefits from sharper details and fluid motion. With top brands included in the Amazon deals,, now’s the time to enhance your setup. Shop the Amazon sale 2025 and upgrade your gaming experience without overspending.

Everyday monitors at up to 60% off on Amazon Freedom Festival Sale

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale brings excellent deals on everyday monitors designed for work, learning, and entertainment. With discounts of up to 60%, these monitors are ideal for handling daily tasks like document editing, browsing, video calls, and streaming. You’ll find models with clear Full HD resolution, eye-care technology, and wide viewing angles to support long hours of comfortable use.

Lightweight designs and sleek builds also make them a great fit for compact desks or study corners. Don’t miss these Amazon deals, explore the Amazon sale 2025 and bring home a reliable monitor without stretching your budget.

Smart and high resolution monitors on Amazon Freedom Sale 2025

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival is offering impressive discounts on smart and high-resolution monitors that bring clarity and efficiency to your setup. These monitors come packed with features like 4K UHD displays, HDR support, built-in speakers, and smart connectivity options including USB-C and wireless screen sharing. Ideal for content creators, designers, and multitaskers, these displays offer precise colour accuracy and exceptional detail.

Some models also include smart features like in-built apps, multitasking modes, and adaptive picture technology. With Amazon deals running through the Amazon sale 2025, it’s the right time to upgrade your workspace with a future-ready monitor.

Ink Tank printers deals on Amazon Sale 2025

Ink Tank printers are known for their efficiency, low running cost, and high-volume output. These printers are perfect for home offices, students, and small businesses that require frequent printing without constantly changing cartridges. With up to 50% off during the Amazon sale 2025, now’s the time to invest in models that offer wireless connectivity, mobile printing support, and sharp print quality.

The large refillable ink tanks ensure thousands of prints before needing a refill, making them highly cost-effective. Explore Amazon deals today and bring home a reliable Ink Tank printer for everyday use.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale deals on laser printers

If you're aiming for speed, precision, and long-term value, laser printers are a smart choice, and the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale has them at amazing prices. These printers are built for fast, high-volume printing with sharp text and crisp graphics, making them ideal for offices, professionals, and students handling large workloads.

With Amazon deals offering up to 50% off, you can grab single or multifunction laser printers that support wireless printing, duplex printing, and efficient toner usage. The Amazon sale 2025 is your chance to upgrade your setup with a dependable laser printer built for productivity and performance.

Amazon Freedom Festival deals on wireless printers

Cut the clutter and enjoy hassle-free printing with wireless printers now available at exciting discounts during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. These printers offer the flexibility to print from laptops, smartphones, or tablets without needing a wired connection, making them perfect for modern homes, shared workspaces, and hybrid offices.

With features like app-based controls, cloud printing, and fast Wi-Fi connectivity, wireless printers combine convenience with performance. The Amazon sale 2025 brings top deals on compact and multifunction models from trusted brands. Don’t miss these Amazon deals, upgrade to a wireless printer for seamless, on-the-go productivity.

FAQs on monitors and printers

  • What should I look for in a good monitor?

    Look for screen resolution, refresh rate, panel type (IPS, VA, TN), size, and connectivity options like HDMI or USB-C.

  • Are curved monitors better than flat ones?

    Curved monitors offer a more immersive viewing experience, especially for gaming or multitasking on ultra-wide screens.

  • What’s the ideal printer for home use?

    An all-in-one inkjet printer with wireless connectivity is ideal for basic printing, scanning, and copying tasks at home.

  • Are wireless printers easy to set up?

    Yes, most wireless printers are plug-and-play and can connect to Wi-Fi in just a few steps using a mobile app.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

