Best wireless printers for home use: Top 10 picks from HP, Canon and more

Tired of dealing with messy cables and slow, outdated printers? A good wireless printer can transform how you handle everyday tasks at home, from printing work files to school projects and family snapshots. And wireless means you can print from your smartphone, tablet or laptop without needing to look for the cables. Print with ease using the best wireless printers for your home

With so many choices available online, picking the right one can be overwhelming. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best wireless printers that offer dependable performance, smart features and great value for money.

The Canon Pixma E477 is a compact all-in-one printer designed for home and small office use. It supports wireless and USB connectivity, making it easy to print, scan, and copy from multiple devices. With a print resolution of 4800 x 600 dpi, it delivers decent quality for documents and photos. The printer is compatible with Canon’s low-cost cartridges, helping reduce running costs.

It features auto power-on, scan to email, and printing through the Canon SELPHY app. The input tray holds up to 60 sheets, and it supports a variety of paper sizes. However, it does not offer automatic duplex printing and is best suited for light to moderate printing needs.

Specifications Print speed 8 ppm (mono), 4 ppm (color) Print resolution 4800 x 600 dpi Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Wi-Fi Direct Input tray 60 sheets Functions Print, scan, copy Reasons to buy Low running cost with efficient cartridges Easy wireless setup and mobile printing Reasons to avoid No automatic duplex printing Slower color print speed Click Here to Buy Canon Pixma E477 All-in-One Wireless Ink Efficient Colour Printer (White/Blue)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the printer’s quality suitable for basic tasks, but report mixed experiences with setup, WiFi, print speed, and scanning performance.

Why choose this product?

A budget-friendly printer ideal for home use, offering decent print and scan quality. WiFi setup and performance may vary across devices.

The Canon PIXMA E4570 is a versatile all-in-one printer offering print, scan, copy, and fax functions. It supports wireless connectivity and mobile printing via various Canon apps, making it convenient for home or small office use. The printer provides a high print resolution of 4800 x 1200 dpi and features an automatic document feeder (ADF) for easier multi-page scanning and copying.

It also includes auto duplex printing, saving paper and time. The E4570 is compatible with affordable PG-47 and CL-57s cartridges. Its 100-sheet input tray and borderless printing option add to its versatility, but color print speeds are modest, and the LCD is small.

Specifications Print speed 8.8 ppm (mono), 4.4 ppm (color) Print resolution 4800 x 1200 dpi Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB Input tray 100 sheets Functions Print, scan, copy, fax, ADF, duplex Reasons to buy Auto duplex and ADF for convenience Affordable running costs Reasons to avoid Modest color print speed Small LCD display Click Here to Buy Canon PIXMA E4570 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer with FAX and Auto Duplex Printing for Home/Office

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the easy setup and duplex printing, but print quality, WiFi, speed, and long-term reliability receive mixed feedback.

Why choose this product?

A user-friendly printer with duplex support, suitable for everyday tasks. Be mindful of potential issues with ADF, ink cost, and print consistency.

The Epson EcoTank L3252 is an economical all-in-one printer featuring heat-free technology and refillable ink tanks, making it ideal for high-volume printing. It delivers low cost per page and supports wireless connectivity for easy printing from smartphones and computers. The printer offers a high print speed of up to 33 ppm (mono) and 15 ppm (color), suitable for busy home offices.

Its spill-free refilling system and compact design make maintenance simple. The L3252 supports printing, scanning, and copying, but lacks automatic duplex printing. The initial investment is higher, but ongoing costs are very low thanks to the ink tank system.

Specifications Print speed 33 ppm (mono), 15 ppm (color) Print technology Heat-Free Inkjet Connectivity Wi-Fi Functions Print, scan, copy Ink system Refillable ink tank Reasons to buy Extremely low running costs High print speed for its class Reasons to avoid No automatic duplex printing Higher upfront price Click Here to Buy Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the printer easy to use and install, but report mixed feedback on print quality, speed, colour output, and overall value for money.

Why choose this product?

A decent choice for photo and colour printing with simple setup, though print consistency, colour accuracy, and speed may vary by unit.

The HP Laser 1008W is a single-function monochrome laser printer designed for fast, efficient document printing. It offers wireless and USB connectivity, making it easy to print from various devices. With a print speed of up to 21 ppm and a 150-sheet input tray, it is well-suited for home or small office environments requiring frequent black-and-white prints.

The printer delivers sharp, professional-quality prints and features a simple LED interface for easy operation. However, it only prints in black and white and does not support scanning or copying functions.

Specifications Print speed 21 ppm (mono) Print resolution Up to 600 x 600 dpi Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB Input tray 150 sheets Functions Print only Reasons to buy Fast and reliable monochrome printing Easy wireless setup Reasons to avoid No color printing or multifunction features No duplex printing Click Here to Buy HP Laser 1008W Monochrome Laser Printers,Wireless,Single Function,Print,Hi-Speed USB 2.0Up to 21 Ppm,150-Sheet Input Tray,100-Sheet Output Tray,10,000Page Duty Cycle,1Year Warranty,Black&White,714Z9A

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the compact size, easy WiFi setup, and value for money, but report slow print speed, poor build quality, and Apple compatibility issues.

Why choose this product?

A space-saving, affordable printer ideal for home or small office use. However, print speed, device compatibility, and build quality may disappoint some users.

The HP Smart Tank 589 is an all-in-one ink tank printer designed for high-volume color and black-and-white printing. It features wireless, USB, and Ethernet connectivity, making it versatile for home and office use. The printer boasts fast print speeds—up to 30 ppm (mono) and 24 ppm (color)—and includes a high-capacity ink tank system for low running costs.

It supports print, scan, and copy functions, with a 100-sheet input tray and user-friendly buttons. The printer is compatible with various operating systems and includes a 1-year warranty. However, it lacks automatic duplex printing.

Specifications Print speed 30 ppm (mono), 24 ppm (color) Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, Bluetooth Input tray 100 sheets Functions Print, scan, copy Ink system High-capacity ink tank Reasons to buy High print speed and large ink capacity Versatile connectivity options Reasons to avoid No automatic duplex printing Bulky design Click Here to Buy HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer – 30 Ppm Speed, High Capacity Ink Tank, Wireless, Ideal for Home & Office Printing, Magenta

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the printer suitable for home use with good colour output and scanning, though print quality, setup, speed, and connectivity receive mixed reviews.

Why choose this product?

A decent home printer with colour and scan support, offering fair value. Installation, wireless performance, and print consistency may vary by user experience.

The Brother DCP-T226 is a refillable ink tank printer offering print, scan, and copy functions. It is designed for home and small office use, providing low running costs and high page yields. The printer features a 150-sheet input tray and supports a variety of paper sizes up to 220 GSM, making it suitable for different printing needs.

It offers a print speed of up to 28 ppm (mono) and 11 ppm (color), with a flatbed scanner for high-resolution scans. However, it lacks wireless connectivity and automatic duplex printing, limiting flexibility for some users.

Specifications Print speed 28 ppm (mono), 11 ppm (color) Connectivity USB Input tray 150 sheets Functions Print, scan, copy Ink system Refillable ink tank Reasons to buy High page yield and low running cost Supports thick paper and multiple sizes Reasons to avoid No wireless connectivity No duplex printing Click Here to Buy Brother Ink Tank DCP-T226 All in One (Print Scan Copy) Color Printer Best for Home, 64 MB, 150 Sheet Paper Tray, USB, Print Up to 7.5 K Pages in Black and 5 K in Color Each for (CMY),Free Installation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the printer’s fast speed, colour output, and easy setup, but report mixed print and scan quality and dislike the lack of Wi-Fi connectivity.

Why choose this product?

A solid option for home offices and small businesses, offering quick prints and easy use. However, scanner issues and no wireless support may be limiting.

The Brother DCP-T820DW is a feature-rich ink tank printer with print, scan, and copy capabilities, plus Wi-Fi and USB connectivity. It supports automatic duplex printing and an automatic document feeder (ADF), making it ideal for small offices with high-volume needs. The printer delivers fast print speeds—up to 30 ppm (mono) and 26 ppm (color).

It offers a 150-sheet input tray and supports a wide range of paper sizes and weights. The refillable ink system ensures low running costs. However, the printer is relatively heavy and occupies more space.

Specifications Print speed 30 ppm (mono), 26 ppm (color) Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB Input tray 150 sheets Functions Print, scan, copy, ADF, duplex Ink system Refillable ink tank Reasons to buy Auto duplex and ADF for productivity Low cost per page Reasons to avoid Bulky and heavy Higher initial investment Click Here to Buy Brother Ink Tank DCP-T820DW WIFI Auto Duplex Color Multifunction Printer (Print Scan Copy), ADF, LCD, LAN, Print Up to 7.5K Pages Black & 5K in Color Each for (CMY), Extra Black Ink, Free Installation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the photo print quality and build, but ease of use, speed, scanning, and duplex features receive mixed feedback, as does overall value.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for photo printing with solid build and duplex support, but setup complexity, scanning issues, and inconsistent performance may affect user satisfaction.

The HP Deskjet 2820 is a budget-friendly all-in-one printer designed for home use. It supports wireless and USB connectivity, allowing easy printing, scanning, and copying from various devices. The printer offers a print speed of up to 7.5 ppm (mono) and 5.5 ppm (color), suitable for light-duty tasks.

It features a 60-sheet input tray and supports a range of paper sizes. The compact design makes it easy to fit in small spaces, but it lacks advanced features like an automatic document feeder or duplex printing.

Specifications Print speed 7.5 ppm (mono), 5.5 ppm (color) Print resolution Up to 1200 x 1200 dpi Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB Input tray 60 sheets Functions Print, scan, copy Reasons to buy Affordable and compact Easy wireless setup Reasons to avoid No duplex or ADF Slow print speeds Click Here to Buy HP Deskjet 2820 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy Ideal for Home, White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the printer affordable with decent print output, but report mixed setup experiences, slow speed, high ink use, and Wi-Fi connectivity issues.

Why choose this product?

A budget-friendly option for basic printing needs, though high ink consumption and connectivity problems may reduce its long-term value.

The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3730 is an all-in-one wireless ink tank printer ideal for high-volume color printing. It features refillable ink tanks for low running costs and supports print, scan, and copy functions. The printer offers a print speed of 11 ppm (mono) and 6 ppm (color), with a maximum print resolution of 4800 x 1200 dpi.

It includes a 100-sheet input tray and supports a wide range of paper sizes. The G3730 is compatible with various operating systems and mobile printing apps. However, it does not offer automatic duplex printing.

Specifications Print speed 11 ppm (mono), 6 ppm (color) Print resolution 4800 x 1200 dpi Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB Input tray 100 sheets Functions Print, scan, copy Reasons to buy High print yield and low cost per page Wide OS and mobile compatibility Reasons to avoid No duplex printing Moderate print speeds Click Here to Buy Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3730 All-in-One (Print, Scan, Copy) Wireless Inktank Colour Printer with 1 Year Additional Warranty on Registering The Printer

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the printer’s photo quality, value, and wireless features. However, Wi-Fi setup, slow colour printing, and occasional scanner or app issues are concerns.

Why choose this product?

Great for photo printing with wireless support and decent overall performance. Be prepared for setup challenges and slower colour output.

The HP Laserjet Tank MFP 2606sdw is a robust monochrome laser multifunction printer suitable for small businesses and home offices. It offers wireless, USB, Ethernet, and Bluetooth connectivity, supporting print, scan, and copy functions. The printer features auto duplex printing, a 40-sheet ADF, and a high-capacity 250-sheet input tray.

It delivers fast print speeds up to 22 ppm and supports a wide range of media sizes. The printer is easy to operate with its icon LCD and intuitive controls. However, it only prints in black and white and is relatively heavy.

Specifications Print speed 22 ppm (mono) Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, Bluetooth Input tray 250 sheets Functions Print, scan, copy, ADF, duplex Print yield Up to 5000 pages (introductory toner) Reasons to buy High print speed and capacity Auto duplex and ADF Reasons to avoid Monochrome only Bulky and heavy Click Here to Buy HP Laserjet Tank MFP 2606sdw, Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan, 40-Sheet ADF, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Ethernet, Bluetooth LE, Up to 22 ppm, 250-sheet Input Tray, 1-Year Warranty, Black and White, 381U2A

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the printer’s duplex feature and build quality, but report mixed reviews on print quality, ease of use, installation, and value for money.

Why choose this product?

A solid choice for those needing duplex printing, though setup difficulties, WiFi speed, and print quality may affect the overall experience.

Factors to consider when choosing a wireless printer for home

Print quality : Ensure the printer delivers sharp text and clear images, especially for photos.

: Ensure the printer delivers sharp text and clear images, especially for photos. Connectivity options : Look for WiFi, mobile printing and cloud support for flexible use.

: Look for WiFi, mobile printing and cloud support for flexible use. Operating cost : Check ink or toner prices and efficiency to keep long term costs low.

: Check ink or toner prices and efficiency to keep long term costs low. Speed and volume : Pick a printer that suits your regular printing needs and workload.

: Pick a printer that suits your regular printing needs and workload. Size and design: A compact and sleek design will save space and blend into your home setup.

What features should I look for in a wireless home printer?

Look for key features like Wi-Fi connectivity, mobile printing support, fast print speeds and high-quality resolution. All-in-one functionality with scanning and copying is especially useful for home use, offering versatility and saving space without the need for multiple devices.

Are wireless printers reliable for everyday home use?

Modern wireless printers are built for convenience and consistent performance. As long as your Wi-Fi connection is stable and firmware is kept up to date, they handle daily printing tasks smoothly with minimal interruptions, making them a dependable option for families and remote workers alike.

Is an inkjet or laser printer better for home use?

Inkjet printers are great for occasional colour printing and photo quality, often at a lower upfront cost. Laser printers are better for frequent black-and-white documents, offering faster speeds and lower cost per page, though they may be more expensive initially. Your choice depends on usage needs.

Top 3 features of best wireless printers for home

Wireless printers for home Print Speed (Mono/Colour) Connectivity Input Tray Capacity Canon Pixma E477 8/4 ppm Wi-Fi, USB, Wi-Fi Direct 60 sheets Canon PIXMA E4570 8.8/4.4 ppm Wi-Fi, USB 100 sheets Epson EcoTank L3252 33/15 ppm Wi-Fi Not specified HP Laser 1008W 21 ppm (mono) Wi-Fi, USB 150 sheets HP Smart Tank 589 30/24 ppm Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, Bluetooth 100 sheets Brother DCP-T226 28/11 ppm USB 150 sheets Brother DCP-T820DW 30/26 ppm Wi-Fi, USB 150 sheets HP Deskjet 2820 7.5/5.5 ppm Wi-Fi, USB 60 sheets Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3730 11/6 ppm Wi-Fi, USB 100 sheets HP Laserjet Tank MFP 2606sdw 22 ppm (mono) Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, Bluetooth 250 sheets

FAQs on wireless printers for home What is the best wireless printer for home use in 2025? The best wireless printer depends on your needs, but popular choices include models from HP, Canon and Epson known for reliability and print quality.

Can I print from my phone using a wireless printer? Yes, most wireless printers support mobile printing through apps like Apple AirPrint, Google Cloud Print or the manufacturer’s own app.

Do wireless printers work without the internet? Yes, wireless printers can connect directly to devices using WiFi Direct, allowing printing without an active internet connection.

Are wireless printers difficult to set up? Most wireless printers are easy to set up with guided instructions and apps that simplify the connection process.

Do wireless printers support scanning and copying? Many wireless printers are all-in-one models, offering scanning and copying functions in addition to printing.

