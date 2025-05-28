Best inkjet printers in May 2025: Top 10 picks to get high quality prints at home or office

When it comes to printing vibrant photos or crisp documents, an inkjet printer is often the best choice for quality and colour accuracy. But with so many models flooding the market in May 2025, picking the right one can feel overwhelming. Print smarter with the best inkjet printers of May 2025.

That’s why we’ve narrowed down the top 10 inkjet printers that combine excellent performance with great value. Whether you’re printing family photos, work reports, or creative projects, these printers deliver reliable results without breaking the bank.

The Canon Pixma MG2577s is a budget-friendly, compact inkjet printer ideal for home and small office users with basic needs. It offers print, scan, and copy functions, and its lightweight design makes it easy to fit into any workspace. The printer is simple to set up via USB and supports a range of operating systems.

With moderate print speeds, it’s best for low-volume users. The cost per page is reasonable, and it comes with a 1-year warranty. However, it lacks wireless connectivity and advanced features.

Specifications Print Speed 8 ppm (mono), 4 ppm (colour) Connectivity USB Functions Print, Scan, Copy Max Print Resolution 4800 x 600 dpi Supported Page Size 4"x6" to A4/Legal Reasons to buy Affordable and lightweight Easy to use for basic tasks Reasons to avoid No wireless connectivity Slow colour print speed Click Here to Buy Canon Pixma MG2577s All-in-One Inkjet Colour Printer

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the easy setup and home use, but complain about limited ink, inconsistent print quality, and slow speed.

Why choose this product?

Simple to install and use for basic tasks, but ink capacity, speed, and reliability may not meet all expectations.

The HP Ink Advantage 4278 is a versatile all-in-one printer with Wi-Fi and USB connectivity, making it easy to print from multiple devices. It features an automatic document feeder (ADF) for efficient scanning and copying, and supports mobile printing via the HP Smart App.

With decent print speeds and dual-band Wi-Fi, it’s suitable for home or small office use. The 1-year on-site warranty adds peace of mind, though the device is slightly bulky for small desks.

Specifications Print Speed 8.5 ppm (mono), 5.5 ppm (colour) Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB Functions Print, Scan, Copy, ADF Max Print Resolution Up to 4800 x 1200 dpi Input Tray Capacity 60 sheets Reasons to buy Wireless printing and ADF Easy mobile setup Reasons to avoid Average print speed Slightly bulky Click Here to Buy HP Ink Advantage 4278 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy with ADF Ideal for Home/Small Office

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say the printer is functional for some but slow and difficult to install, with poor ink life and questionable value for money.

Why choose this product?

It may suit light tasks and occasional scanning, but slow speed, quick ink loss, and inconsistent performance make it less ideal overall.

The Epson EcoTank L130 is a single-function ink tank printer designed for high-volume, low-cost printing. It supports USB connectivity and can handle various page sizes, including A3. The high-capacity ink tank system offers excellent page yields and low running costs.

With fast print speeds, it’s ideal for users who need to print a lot but don’t require scanning or copying. Its lack of wireless connectivity and multifunctionality limits its versatility.

Specifications Print Speed 27 ppm (mono), 15 ppm (colour) Connectivity USB 2.0 Functions Print only Max Print Resolution 5760 x 1440 dpi Supported Page Size A3, A4, Legal, Letter Reasons to buy High print speed and low running cost Supports A3 printing Reasons to avoid No scan or copy function No wireless connectivity Click Here to Buy Epson EcoTank L130 Single Function InkTank Printer

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the studio-quality prints, compact design, and easy setup, though some note slow speed and occasional printing issues.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for quality prints at home or small offices, with compact size and ease of use, though print speed may vary by user experience.

The HP Smart Tank 589 is designed for high-volume home and office printing. It features a high-capacity ink tank, wireless connectivity, and fast print speeds. The printer also supports Bluetooth, USB, and Ethernet connections, making it versatile for different setups.

With a 100-sheet input tray and 30-sheet output tray, it can handle various media sizes. The guided buttons and LCD display enhance usability, but the printer is on the heavier side and lacks an ADF.

Specifications Print Speed 30 ppm (mono), 24 ppm (colour) Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB, Ethernet Functions Print, Scan, Copy Max Print Resolution Up to 4800 x 1200 dpi Input Tray Capacity 100 sheets Reasons to buy Fast print speeds and high capacity Multiple connectivity options Reasons to avoid Slightly heavy No ADF Click Here to Buy HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer – 30 ppm Speed, High Capacity Ink Tank, Wireless, Ideal for Home & Office Printing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its colour prints and photo quality. Setup and wireless connectivity get mixed reviews, and opinions differ on speed and value.

Why choose this product?

Great for basic home printing with vivid photo output and wireless features, though setup and performance may vary by user experience.

The Brother DCP-T820DW is a multifunction ink tank printer built for efficiency and productivity. It offers auto duplex printing, an automatic document feeder (ADF), and high print speeds. Wi-Fi and USB connectivity make it suitable for home offices and small businesses.

With a large input capacity and support for various media sizes, it’s ideal for high-volume printing. However, its size and weight may not suit all users, and the upfront cost is higher than basic models.

Specifications Print Speed 30 ppm (mono), 26 ppm (colour) Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB Functions Print, Scan, Copy, ADF, Duplex Max Print Resolution 1200 x 6000 dpi Input Tray Capacity 150 sheets Reasons to buy Auto duplex and ADF High print speed and capacity Reasons to avoid Bulky and heavy Higher upfront cost Click Here to Buy Brother DCP-T820DW WIFI Auto Duplex Color Ink Tank Multifunction Printer (Print Scan Copy), ADF, LCD, LAN, Print Up to 7.5K Pages Black & 5K in Color Each for (CMY), Extra Black Ink, Free Installation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the print and photo quality with duplex printing. Opinions vary on ease of use, WiFi performance, scanning, and overall value.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for high-quality photo and duplex printing. Easy setup and solid build, but scanning and WiFi issues may affect some users.

The Canon PIXMA MG3070S is a wireless all-in-one printer ideal for students and home users. It offers print, scan, and copy functions, and supports mobile printing via the Canon Print Service app. Its compact design and wireless features make it convenient for small spaces.

Print speeds are modest, making it best for low-volume tasks. The printer is affordable and easy to use, but lacks an ADF and duplex printing.

Specifications Print Speed 8 ppm (mono), 4 ppm (colour) Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB Functions Print, Scan, Copy Max Print Resolution 4800 x 1200 dpi Input Tray Capacity 60 sheets Reasons to buy Wireless and mobile printing Compact and affordable Reasons to avoid Slow print speed No ADF or duplex Click Here to Buy Canon PIXMA MG3070S All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Inkjet Colour Printer for Home/Student

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the scanner works well, but opinions differ on print quality, speed, and build. Ink depletes quickly, and installation isn't always smooth.

Why choose this product?

Suitable for scanning and basic printing needs. However, slow print speed, quick ink depletion, and occasional defects may affect user satisfaction.

The HP Deskjet 2820 is a multi-function inkjet printer with Wi-Fi and USB connectivity, perfect for home use. It offers print, scan, and copy functions, and supports auto duplex printing. The printer is user-friendly and has a duty cycle of up to 1000 pages per month.

Print speeds are moderate, and the input/output trays are suitable for everyday needs. The 1-year warranty and easy setup make it a reliable choice for families.

Specifications Print Speed 7.5 ppm (mono), 5.5 ppm (colour) Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB Functions Print, Scan, Copy, Duplex Max Print Resolution 1200 x 1200 dpi Input Tray Capacity 60 sheets Reasons to buy Wireless and auto duplex Easy to use Reasons to avoid Basic print speeds Small tray capacity Click Here to Buy HP Deskjet 2820 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy Ideal for Home

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it easy to use but report setup issues, slow speed, high ink use, Wi-Fi problems, and mixed print quality.

Why choose this product?

Good for basic use if ease matters, but consider ongoing ink costs, slow printing, and potential connectivity issues.

The Brother DCP-T525W is a multifunction ink tank printer with print, scan, and copy capabilities. It features Wi-Fi and USB connectivity, borderless printing, and a high page yield. The flatbed scanner and support for various media sizes add versatility.

With fast mono print speeds and a refillable ink system, it’s cost-effective for home and small office use. However, it lacks an ADF and auto duplex.

Specifications Print Speed 30 ppm (mono), 12 ppm (colour) Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB Functions Print, Scan, Copy Max Print Resolution 1200 x 6000 dpi Input Tray Capacity 150 sheets Reasons to buy High page yield and borderless printing Wireless connectivity Reasons to avoid No ADF or duplex Moderate colour print speed Click Here to Buy Brother DCP-T525W (Print Scan Copy) WiFi Ink Tank Printer, 128 MB Memory, Print Up to 15K Pages in Black and 5K in Color Each for (CMY), Get an Extra Black Ink Bottle, Free Installation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like it for home use, with good print quality and ease. Speed, scanning, and Wi-Fi get mixed reviews.

Why choose this product?

A decent option for home offices, but be aware of possible issues with speed, wireless connectivity, and scanner reliability.

The HP Ink Advantage Ultra 4929 is an all-in-one printer with Wi-Fi and USB connectivity, designed for home use. It offers print, scan, and copy functions, and supports mobile printing via the HP Smart App. The printer is cost-effective, with extra ink sets included.

Print speeds are moderate, and the user-friendly interface makes it easy for families and students. However, it lacks advanced features like ADF and duplex.

Specifications Print Speed 7.5 ppm (mono), 5.5 ppm (colour) Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB Functions Print, Scan, Copy Max Print Resolution 4800 x 1200 dpi Input Tray Capacity 60 sheets Reasons to buy Low running cost with extra inks Wireless and easy to use Reasons to avoid Basic print speeds No ADF or duplex Click Here to Buy HP Ink Advantage Ultra 4929 Print, Copy, Scan, Self Reset WiFi, Smart App Setup, Print per Page Cost Starting at 44paise/Page with 2 Additional Sets of Inks, Ideal for Home

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Great print and scan quality for home use. Installation and Wi-Fi setup are tricky. Very slow printing speed. Value for money is mixed.

Why choose this product?

Choose if you prioritise print quality over speed. Be ready for possible setup and connectivity issues.

The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2770 is an all-in-one ink tank printer with USB connectivity and refillable ink tanks for high-volume, low-cost printing. It offers print, scan, and copy functions, and supports a wide range of media sizes.

With a 100-sheet input tray and borderless printing, it’s suitable for home and home office use. The lack of wireless connectivity and moderate print speeds are its main limitations.

Specifications Print Speed 11 ppm (mono), 6 ppm (colour) Connectivity USB Functions Print, Scan, Copy Max Print Resolution 4800 x 1200 dpi Input Tray Capacity 100 sheets Reasons to buy High page yield and borderless printing Large input capacity Reasons to avoid No wireless connectivity Moderate print speed Click Here to Buy Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2770 All-in-one Inktank Colour Printer with 1 Year Additional Warranty on Product Registration

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Excellent print and scan quality. Fast printing and easy installation. Mixed reviews on usability and value. Some find software difficult to use.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for high-quality prints with quick output. Consider if you can manage less intuitive software. Mixed opinions on overall value.

Factors to consider when choosing the best inkjet printer

Print quality : Look for printers with high resolution and vibrant colour output to ensure sharp, detailed prints.

: Look for printers with high resolution and vibrant colour output to ensure sharp, detailed prints. Speed : Evaluate the pages per minute (PPM) to match your printing volume and avoid long wait times.

: Evaluate the pages per minute (PPM) to match your printing volume and avoid long wait times. Connectivity : Check for options like Wi-Fi, USB, or Bluetooth to easily connect with your devices.

: Check for options like Wi-Fi, USB, or Bluetooth to easily connect with your devices. Ink costs : Consider the price and availability of replacement cartridges to keep running costs low.

: Consider the price and availability of replacement cartridges to keep running costs low. Size and design: Choose a printer that fits your workspace and meets your aesthetic preferences without sacrificing functionality.

How important is print quality in an inkjet printer?

Print quality is crucial, especially for photos and detailed documents. High resolution and accurate colour reproduction ensure sharp, vibrant prints that meet professional and personal standards, making it a top priority when selecting an inkjet printer.

Are ink costs a significant factor when buying an inkjet printer?

Yes, ink costs can add up quickly. Some printers have expensive cartridges or use ink inefficiently. Choosing a model with affordable, easily available ink helps reduce ongoing expenses and keeps printing sustainable over time.

Does connectivity impact the usability of inkjet printers?

Absolutely. Multiple connectivity options like Wi-Fi, USB, and Bluetooth allow seamless printing from various devices, including smartphones and laptops. This flexibility enhances convenience and productivity, especially in busy home or office environments.

Top 3 features of inkjet printers

Inkjet printers Print Speed (Mono/Colour) Connectivity Functions Canon Pixma MG2577s 8/4 ppm USB Print, Scan, Copy HP Ink Advantage 4278 8.5/5.5 ppm Wi-Fi, USB Print, Scan, Copy, ADF Epson EcoTank L130 27/15 ppm USB 2.0 Print only HP Smart Tank 589 30/24 ppm Wi-Fi, BT, USB, Ethernet Print, Scan, Copy Brother DCP-T820DW 30/26 ppm Wi-Fi, USB Print, Scan, Copy, ADF Canon PIXMA MG3070S 8/4 ppm Wi-Fi, USB Print, Scan, Copy HP Deskjet 2820 7.5/5.5 ppm Wi-Fi, USB Print, Scan, Copy, Duplex Brother DCP-T525W 30/12 ppm Wi-Fi, USB Print, Scan, Copy HP Ink Advantage Ultra 4929 7.5/5.5 ppm Wi-Fi, USB Print, Scan, Copy Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2770 11/6 ppm USB Print, Scan, Copy

FAQs on Inkjet printers What is the main advantage of inkjet printers? Inkjet printers deliver excellent colour accuracy and detail, making them ideal for photos and graphics. They are versatile for both home and office use.

How often do I need to replace ink cartridges? Ink replacement depends on usage and printer model. High-volume printing may require more frequent changes, while occasional users can go longer between refills.

Can inkjet printers connect wirelessly? Many modern inkjet printers offer Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. This allows easy printing from smartphones, tablets, and laptops without cables.

Are inkjet printers good for text documents? Yes, inkjet printers produce sharp text but may be slower than laser printers. They are suitable for everyday printing needs with good overall quality.

How do I reduce ink costs with an inkjet printer? Using compatible or refillable cartridges can lower expenses. Additionally, printing in draft mode for less important documents helps save ink.

