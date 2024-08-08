 Best printers for home and office use in 2024: Top 8 reliable and efficient picks for high-quality printing - Hindustan Times
Best printers for home and office use in 2024: Top 8 reliable and efficient picks for high-quality printing

ByAffiliate Desk
Aug 08, 2024 07:00 PM IST

Looking for the best printer for your home or office? Check out our list of top 8 picks of 2024, including multi-function, wireless and home office printers.

In today’s digital age, having a reliable printer at home or in the office is crucial. Whether you need to print documents, photos, or labels, selecting the right printer can greatly impact your productivity. With a vast array of options available, finding the perfect printer can be daunting. To simplify your decision, we have compiled a list of the eight best printers for home and office use in 2024.

Discover the top printers for unbeatable performance and quality in every print.
Discover the top printers for unbeatable performance and quality in every print.

Our selection includes multi-function models, wireless printers, and options specifically designed for home offices. Each printer has been chosen for its performance, features, and versatility, ensuring that you can find one that meets your specific needs. From high-quality printing to efficient functionality, this guide will help you choose a printer that enhances your work or personal projects. Read on to discover the ideal printer to suit your requirements and streamline your printing tasks.

1.

Canon G3000 Wireless Colour Printer

The Canon G3000 Wireless Colour Printer is a versatile printer that offers wireless connectivity, allowing you to print from your smartphone, tablet, or laptop. With its high-quality colour printing and compact design, it is ideal for both home and office use.

Specifications of Canon G3000 Wireless Colour Printer

  • Wireless connectivity
  • High-quality colour printing
  • Compact design
  • Print from smartphone or tablet
  • Multi-function capabilities

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Wireless printingMay be expensive for some users
High-quality colour printsLimited paper handling capacity
Compact design 

2.

Brother HL-L2321D Monochrome Printer

The Brother HL-L2321D Monochrome Printer is a single-function printer that offers fast and efficient monochrome printing. With its high-speed printing and automatic duplex printing feature, it is an excellent choice for home and small office use.

Specifications of Brother HL-L2321D Monochrome Printer

  • Monochrome printing
  • Fast printing speed
  • Automatic duplex printing
  • Compact design
  • Affordable price

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Fast printing speedLimited to monochrome printing
Automatic duplex printingNo wireless connectivity
Affordable price 

3.

HP Printer with Extended Warranty

The HP Printer with Extended Warranty offers reliable and high-quality printing with the added benefit of extended warranty coverage. With its user-friendly design and versatile features, it is suitable for both home and office environments.

Specifications of HP Printer with Extended Warranty

  • Extended warranty coverage
  • High-quality printing
  • User-friendly design
  • Versatile features
  • Wireless connectivity

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Extended warranty coverageMay be expensive for some users
User-friendly designLimited paper handling capacity
Versatile features 

Also read:Best laser printers for home and office use in 2024: Top 8 all-purpose picks for you

4.

Epson EcoTank L3211 Printer

The Epson EcoTank L3211 Printer is a cost-effective and environmentally friendly printer that uses refillable ink tanks instead of cartridges. With its high-capacity ink tanks and low-cost printing, it is an excellent choice for home and small office use.

Specifications of Epson EcoTank L3211 Printer

  • Refillable ink tanks
  • Low-cost printing
  • High-capacity ink tanks
  • Wireless connectivity
  • Energy efficient

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Low-cost printingInitial setup may be time-consuming
High-capacity ink tanksLimited paper handling capacity
Energy efficient 

5.

HP Wireless All-in-One Printer

The HP Wireless All-in-One Printer is a versatile printer that offers wireless connectivity and multi-function capabilities. With its high-speed printing and scanning features, it is suitable for home and office use.

Specifications of HP Wireless All-in-One Printer

  • Wireless connectivity
  • Multi-function capabilities
  • High-speed printing
  • High-speed scanning
  • Compact design

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Wireless connectivityMay be expensive for some users
Multi-function capabilitiesLimited paper handling capacity
High-speed printing 

6.

Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi Printer

The Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi Printer is a high-performance printer that offers wireless connectivity and advanced printing features. With its low-cost printing and energy-efficient design, it is an excellent choice for home and small office use.

Specifications of Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi Printer

  • Wireless connectivity
  • Advanced printing features
  • Low-cost printing
  • Energy efficient
  • High-capacity ink tanks

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Wireless connectivityMay be expensive for some users
Low-cost printingLimited paper handling capacity
Energy efficient 

Also read:Best 3D printers for hobbyists and professionals: Top 10 models for creative projects and advanced manufacturing needs

7.

HP Smart Colour Printer

The HP Smart Colour Printer is a versatile printer that offers high-quality colour printing and wireless connectivity. With its user-friendly design and compact size, it is suitable for both home and office use.

Specifications of HP Smart Colour Printer

  • High-quality colour printing
  • Wireless connectivity
  • User-friendly design
  • Compact size
  • Energy efficient

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
High-quality colour printingMay be expensive for some users
Wireless connectivityLimited paper handling capacity
User-friendly design 

8.

Brother DCP-T820DW Refill Tank Printer

The Brother DCP-T820DW Refill Tank Printer is a cost-effective printer that uses refillable ink tanks for high-volume printing. With its fast printing speed and wireless connectivity, it is an excellent choice for home and small office use.

Specifications of Brother DCP-T820DW Refill Tank Printer

  • Refillable ink tanks
  • High-volume printing
  • Fast printing speed
  • Wireless connectivity
  • Compact design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid
Cost-effective printingInitial setup may be time-consuming
Fast printing speedLimited paper handling capacity
Wireless connectivity 

Also read:Best printers for home use: Choose from the top 9 picks for hassle-free and affordable printing solutions

Top 3 features of best printers:

 

Best PrintersWireless ConnectivityHigh-Quality Colour PrintingRefillable Ink Tanks
Canon G3000 Wireless Colour PrinterYesYesNo
Brother HL-L2321D Monochrome PrinterNoNoNo
HP Printer with Extended WarrantyYesYesNo
Epson EcoTank L3211 PrinterYesNoYes
HP Wireless All-in-One PrinterYesNoNo
Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi PrinterYesNoYes
HP Smart Colour PrinterYesYesNo
Brother DCP-T820DW Refill Tank PrinterYesNoYes

Best value for money printer:

The Epson EcoTank L3211 Printer offers the best value for money with its low-cost printing and high-capacity ink tanks, making it a cost-effective choice for home and small office use.

Also read:Best headphones under 3000: Top 10 affordable options for great sound quality

Best overall printer:

The Canon G3000 Wireless Colour Printer stands out as the best overall product with its wireless connectivity, high-quality colour printing, and multi-function capabilities, making it a versatile choice for both home and office use.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best best printers:

Print quality: Assess the resolution and clarity of prints. Higher DPI (dots per inch) ensures better quality, especially for photos and detailed documents.

Functionality: Determine if you need a multi-function printer that can also scan, copy, and fax, or if a basic model suffices for your needs.

Connectivity: Check for connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or USB. Wireless connectivity can offer greater convenience and flexibility.

Operating costs: Consider the cost of ink or toner cartridges and the printer’s efficiency. Lower operating costs can lead to significant savings over time.

Speed and capacity: Evaluate the printer’s speed (pages per minute) and paper capacity to ensure it meets your volume requirements.

FAQs on Best Printer

  • What is the average price range of these printers?

    The average price range of these printers is between Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 20,000, depending on the brand and features.

  • Do these printers support wireless connectivity?

    Yes, all of the printers mentioned in the list support wireless connectivity for easy printing from smartphones and tablets.

  • Are these printers suitable for home or office use?

    Yes, the printers listed are suitable for both home and office use, offering versatile features and high-quality printing.

  • What is the print speed of these printers?

    The print speed varies for each printer, ranging from 15 to 30 pages per minute, depending on the model.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

