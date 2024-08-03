Laser printers are a popular choice for both home and office use due to their high-speed printing and low cost per page. In this article, we'll be comparing the top 8 laser printers available in 2024. Whether you're looking for a monochrome, colour, multifunction, or wireless printer, we've included a variety of options to suit your specific needs. Read on to find the perfect printer for your home or office setup. Best laser printer for all your printing needs.

The Brother HL-L2321D is a monochrome laser printer that offers fast printing speeds and automatic duplex printing. With a high paper capacity and energy-efficient design, it's a great choice for home or small office use.

Specifications of Brother HL-L2321D

Print Speed: Up to 30 ppm

Paper Capacity: 250 sheets

Connectivity: USB 2.0

Duplex Printing: Yes

Energy Star Certified

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast printing speeds Monochrome printing only Automatic duplex printing High paper capacity

The HP Laserjet Pro MFP M126nw is a versatile multifunction laser printer that offers wireless connectivity and high-quality color printing. With a compact design and easy mobile printing, it's perfect for home or small office use.

Specifications of HP Laserjet Pro MFP M126nw

Print Speed: Up to 20 ppm

Paper Capacity: 150 sheets

Connectivity: Wireless, USB 2.0

Color Printing: Yes

Mobile Printing: HP ePrint, Apple AirPrint

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multifunction capabilities Slower printing speed Wireless connectivity High-quality color printing

The Brother DCP-B7500D is a multifunction laser printer that offers automatic duplex printing and high-speed output. With a user-friendly design and low maintenance requirements, it's an ideal choice for busy home or office environments.

Specifications of Brother DCP-B7500D

Print Speed: Up to 34 ppm

Paper Capacity: 250 sheets

Connectivity: USB 2.0

Duplex Printing: Yes

Low Maintenance: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Automatic duplex printing Limited wireless connectivity High-speed output User-friendly design

Also read:Best 3D printers for hobbyists and professionals: Top 10 models for creative projects and advanced manufacturing needs

The HP Laserjet Pro M1136 is a monochrome multifunction laser printer that offers wireless connectivity and compact design. With fast printing speeds and energy-saving features, it's a great choice for personal or small office use.

Specifications of HP Laserjet Pro M1136

Print Speed: Up to 18 ppm

Paper Capacity: 150 sheets

Connectivity: Wireless, USB 2.0

Duplex Printing: Manual

Energy Saving: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wireless connectivity Manual duplex printing Compact design Energy-saving features

The HP Laserjet Pro M132a is a monochrome laser printer that offers high-speed printing and compact design. With USB connectivity and easy setup, it's a reliable choice for personal or small office use.

Specifications of HP Laserjet Pro M132a

Print Speed: Up to 23 ppm

Paper Capacity: 150 sheets

Connectivity: USB 2.0

Duplex Printing: Manual

Compact Design: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-speed printing Manual duplex printing Compact design Easy setup

The HP Laserjet Pro M104a is a monochrome laser printer that offers high-speed output and compact design. With a user-friendly interface and energy-efficient features, it's a great choice for personal or small office use.

Specifications of HP Laserjet Pro M104a

Print Speed: Up to 22 ppm

Paper Capacity: 150 sheets

Connectivity: USB 2.0

Duplex Printing: Manual

Energy Efficient: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-speed output Manual duplex printing Compact design User-friendly interface

Also read:Best gaming laptops: Top 7 laptop picks for the ardent gamer in you from Lenovo, HP, Acer, and more

The Brother HL-B2000D is a monochrome laser printer that offers automatic duplex printing and high paper capacity. With a durable design and low running costs, it's a reliable choice for home or small office use.

Specifications of Brother HL-B2000D

Print Speed: Up to 34 ppm

Paper Capacity: 250 sheets

Connectivity: USB 2.0

Duplex Printing: Yes

Low Running Costs: Yes

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Automatic duplex printing Monochrome printing only High paper capacity Durable design

The Brother HL-B2080DW is a wireless laser printer that offers automatic duplex printing and high-speed output. With mobile printing capabilities and low maintenance requirements, it's an ideal choice for modern home or office environments.

Specifications of Brother HL-B2080DW

Print Speed: Up to 34 ppm

Paper Capacity: 250 sheets

Connectivity: Wireless, USB 2.0

Duplex Printing: Yes

Mobile Printing: Brother iPrint&Scan, AirPrint, Google Cloud Print

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wireless connectivity Limited color printing Automatic duplex printing High-speed output

Also read:Best printers for home use: Choose from the top 9 picks for hassle-free and affordable printing solutions

Laser printer Top Features Comparison:

Product Name Print Speed Paper Capacity Connectivity Brother HL-L2321D Up to 30 ppm 250 sheets USB 2.0 HP Laserjet Pro MFP M126nw Up to 20 ppm 150 sheets Wireless, USB 2.0 Brother DCP-B7500D Up to 34 ppm 250 sheets USB 2.0 HP Laserjet Pro M1136 Up to 18 ppm 150 sheets Wireless, USB 2.0 HP Laserjet Pro M132a Up to 23 ppm 150 sheets USB 2.0 HP Laserjet Pro M104a Up to 22 ppm 150 sheets USB 2.0 Brother HL-B2000D Up to 34 ppm 250 sheets USB 2.0 Brother HL-B2080DW Up to 34 ppm 250 sheets Wireless, USB 2.0

Best value for money:

The HP Laserjet Pro MFP M126nw is the best value for money, offering versatile multifunction capabilities, high-quality colour printing, and wireless connectivity at an affordable price point.

Also read:Best laptops under ₹50000 in 2024: Top 7 picks from leading laptop brands for students and professionals

Best overall product:

The Brother DCP-B7500D stands out as the best overall product, with its high-speed output, automatic duplex printing, and user-friendly design making it a top choice for both home and office use.

How to find the perfect laser printer:

When choosing the perfect laser printer for your needs, consider factors such as print speed, paper capacity, connectivity options, and maintenance requirements. Assess the pros and cons of each product to determine which one best aligns with your specific requirements.

FAQs on laser printer What is the print speed of the HP Laserjet Pro MFP M126nw? The print speed of the HP Laserjet Pro MFP M126nw is up to 20 ppm, making it suitable for small office use.

Does the Brother DCP-B7500D support automatic duplex printing? Yes, the Brother DCP-B7500D offers automatic duplex printing for efficient double-sided output.

Is wireless connectivity available on the Brother HL-B2080DW? Yes, the Brother HL-B2080DW offers wireless connectivity, making it easy to print from mobile devices.

What is the paper capacity of the HP Laserjet Pro M104a? The HP Laserjet Pro M104a has a paper capacity of 150 sheets, suitable for basic office use.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.