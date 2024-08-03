Best laser printers for home and office use in 2024: Top 8 all-purpose picks for you
Find the perfect laser printer for your needs with our list of the top 8 models available in 2024. From monochrome to wireless printer, we have covered it all.
Laser printers are a popular choice for both home and office use due to their high-speed printing and low cost per page. In this article, we'll be comparing the top 8 laser printers available in 2024. Whether you're looking for a monochrome, colour, multifunction, or wireless printer, we've included a variety of options to suit your specific needs. Read on to find the perfect printer for your home or office setup.
The Brother HL-L2321D is a monochrome laser printer that offers fast printing speeds and automatic duplex printing. With a high paper capacity and energy-efficient design, it's a great choice for home or small office use.
Specifications of Brother HL-L2321D
- Print Speed: Up to 30 ppm
- Paper Capacity: 250 sheets
- Connectivity: USB 2.0
- Duplex Printing: Yes
- Energy Star Certified
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Fast printing speeds
Monochrome printing only
Automatic duplex printing
High paper capacity
The HP Laserjet Pro MFP M126nw is a versatile multifunction laser printer that offers wireless connectivity and high-quality color printing. With a compact design and easy mobile printing, it's perfect for home or small office use.
Specifications of HP Laserjet Pro MFP M126nw
- Print Speed: Up to 20 ppm
- Paper Capacity: 150 sheets
- Connectivity: Wireless, USB 2.0
- Color Printing: Yes
- Mobile Printing: HP ePrint, Apple AirPrint
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Multifunction capabilities
Slower printing speed
Wireless connectivity
High-quality color printing
The Brother DCP-B7500D is a multifunction laser printer that offers automatic duplex printing and high-speed output. With a user-friendly design and low maintenance requirements, it's an ideal choice for busy home or office environments.
Specifications of Brother DCP-B7500D
- Print Speed: Up to 34 ppm
- Paper Capacity: 250 sheets
- Connectivity: USB 2.0
- Duplex Printing: Yes
- Low Maintenance: Yes
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Automatic duplex printing
Limited wireless connectivity
High-speed output
User-friendly design
The HP Laserjet Pro M1136 is a monochrome multifunction laser printer that offers wireless connectivity and compact design. With fast printing speeds and energy-saving features, it's a great choice for personal or small office use.
Specifications of HP Laserjet Pro M1136
- Print Speed: Up to 18 ppm
- Paper Capacity: 150 sheets
- Connectivity: Wireless, USB 2.0
- Duplex Printing: Manual
- Energy Saving: Yes
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Wireless connectivity
Manual duplex printing
Compact design
Energy-saving features
The HP Laserjet Pro M132a is a monochrome laser printer that offers high-speed printing and compact design. With USB connectivity and easy setup, it's a reliable choice for personal or small office use.
Specifications of HP Laserjet Pro M132a
- Print Speed: Up to 23 ppm
- Paper Capacity: 150 sheets
- Connectivity: USB 2.0
- Duplex Printing: Manual
- Compact Design: Yes
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
High-speed printing
Manual duplex printing
Compact design
Easy setup
The HP Laserjet Pro M104a is a monochrome laser printer that offers high-speed output and compact design. With a user-friendly interface and energy-efficient features, it's a great choice for personal or small office use.
Specifications of HP Laserjet Pro M104a
- Print Speed: Up to 22 ppm
- Paper Capacity: 150 sheets
- Connectivity: USB 2.0
- Duplex Printing: Manual
- Energy Efficient: Yes
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
High-speed output
Manual duplex printing
Compact design
User-friendly interface
The Brother HL-B2000D is a monochrome laser printer that offers automatic duplex printing and high paper capacity. With a durable design and low running costs, it's a reliable choice for home or small office use.
Specifications of Brother HL-B2000D
- Print Speed: Up to 34 ppm
- Paper Capacity: 250 sheets
- Connectivity: USB 2.0
- Duplex Printing: Yes
- Low Running Costs: Yes
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Automatic duplex printing
Monochrome printing only
High paper capacity
Durable design
The Brother HL-B2080DW is a wireless laser printer that offers automatic duplex printing and high-speed output. With mobile printing capabilities and low maintenance requirements, it's an ideal choice for modern home or office environments.
Specifications of Brother HL-B2080DW
- Print Speed: Up to 34 ppm
- Paper Capacity: 250 sheets
- Connectivity: Wireless, USB 2.0
- Duplex Printing: Yes
- Mobile Printing: Brother iPrint&Scan, AirPrint, Google Cloud Print
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Wireless connectivity
Limited color printing
Automatic duplex printing
High-speed output
Laser printer Top Features Comparison:
|Product Name
|Print Speed
|Paper Capacity
|Connectivity
|Brother HL-L2321D
|Up to 30 ppm
|250 sheets
|USB 2.0
|HP Laserjet Pro MFP M126nw
|Up to 20 ppm
|150 sheets
|Wireless, USB 2.0
|Brother DCP-B7500D
|Up to 34 ppm
|250 sheets
|USB 2.0
|HP Laserjet Pro M1136
|Up to 18 ppm
|150 sheets
|Wireless, USB 2.0
|HP Laserjet Pro M132a
|Up to 23 ppm
|150 sheets
|USB 2.0
|HP Laserjet Pro M104a
|Up to 22 ppm
|150 sheets
|USB 2.0
|Brother HL-B2000D
|Up to 34 ppm
|250 sheets
|USB 2.0
|Brother HL-B2080DW
|Up to 34 ppm
|250 sheets
|Wireless, USB 2.0
Best value for money:
The HP Laserjet Pro MFP M126nw is the best value for money, offering versatile multifunction capabilities, high-quality colour printing, and wireless connectivity at an affordable price point.
Best overall product:
The Brother DCP-B7500D stands out as the best overall product, with its high-speed output, automatic duplex printing, and user-friendly design making it a top choice for both home and office use.
How to find the perfect laser printer:
When choosing the perfect laser printer for your needs, consider factors such as print speed, paper capacity, connectivity options, and maintenance requirements. Assess the pros and cons of each product to determine which one best aligns with your specific requirements.
FAQs on laser printer
- What is the print speed of the HP Laserjet Pro MFP M126nw?
The print speed of the HP Laserjet Pro MFP M126nw is up to 20 ppm, making it suitable for small office use.
- Does the Brother DCP-B7500D support automatic duplex printing?
Yes, the Brother DCP-B7500D offers automatic duplex printing for efficient double-sided output.
- Is wireless connectivity available on the Brother HL-B2080DW?
Yes, the Brother HL-B2080DW offers wireless connectivity, making it easy to print from mobile devices.
- What is the paper capacity of the HP Laserjet Pro M104a?
The HP Laserjet Pro M104a has a paper capacity of 150 sheets, suitable for basic office use.
