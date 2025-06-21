These best printers for home use under 10000 combine easy connectivity and excellent print quality: Top 10 picks

The best printers under ₹10000 offer excellent performance for their price and are packed with useful features. These printers are made to be simple to use, cost-effective to run and perfect for regular printing needs. From schoolwork and travel documents to photos and reports, they manage everything quickly and cleanly. Many models also support wireless printing, allowing you to print from your smartphone or laptop with ease. The best printer for home and office use balances quality and speed while keeping things affordable. Some even come with scanning and copying features, which adds to their value. best printer under rs 10000 for home use that delivers high-quality prints without stretching your budget

Brands like HP, Canon and Epson, to name a few, offer both inkjet and laser choices that deliver crisp prints in both black and colour. In this article, we list the best printers under ₹10000 that are ideal for families, students and professionals who want quality, affordability and convenience in one smart device.

This HP DeskJet 2331 earns its place among the best printers for home, combining print, scan, and copy functions in a compact design. Perfectly sized for desktops, it offers easy setup via USB and app-based controls. Ideal for students and small families, it houses replaceable HP 805 cartridges and delivers sharp prints at up to 7.5 ppm (mono) and 5.5 ppm (colour). Backed by a one-year warranty and good support, it’s a reliable pick under Rs 10,000.

Specifications Connectivity USB 2.0 connectivity Colour Purple and white Print speeds 7.5 ppm mono, 5.5 ppm colour Warranty 1-year warranty Reasons to buy Compact and easy to set up Good print quality for home use Reasons to avoid No wireless connectivity Click Here to Buy HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small Office, Compact Size, Reliable, Easy Set-Up Through Smart App On Your Pc Connected Through USB, Ideal for Home.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight easy setup and home-friendly use but mention issues with ink consumption, colour quality, and Mac compatibility.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for its simple USB setup, multifunction capability, and dependable performance under Rs 10,000.

Canon’s PIXMA MG2577s is a compact all-in-one printer ideal for basic home use. It prints, scans, and copies via USB, with printing speeds of 8 ppm mono and 4 ppm colour. Lightweight and easy to set up, it supports a range of paper sizes, making it practical for casual users, students, and small family households needing simple printing tasks.

Specifications Functions Print, Scan, Copy Connectivity USB Print Speed (Monochrome) 8 pages per minute Print Speed (Colour) 4 pages per minute Reasons to buy Affordable and reliable Easy setup and use Supports photo and document sizes Reasons to avoid No wireless function Manual duplex and slower prints Click Here to Buy Canon Pixma MG2577s All-in-One Inkjet Colour Printer (Blue/White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the hassle-free installation and compact design but note colour prints fade quickly and ink runs out fast.

Why choose this product?

Select this printer for affordable, straightforward home use with essential scanning and copying features.

Canon’s PIXMA E4570 is one of the best printers for home offices, offering print, scan, copy, and fax in one machine. With Wi‑Fi and USB connectivity, it enables borderless photo printing and duplex (two-sided) printing. The auto document feeder simplifies multi-page tasks while the 4.4 ppm colour and 8.8 ppm mono speeds deliver efficient output. It supports multiple paper sizes and low running costs, making it budget-friendly and versatile.

Specifications Functions Print, Scan, Copy, Fax Connectivity Wi‑Fi and USB connectivity Print Speed (Monochrome) 8.8 pages per minute Print Speed (Colour) 4.4 pages per minute Reasons to buy Supports duplex and ADF scanning Borderless photo printing Reasons to avoid Slower print speed Click Here to Buy Canon PIXMA E4570 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer with FAX and Auto Duplex Printing for Home/Office

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the simple setup and compact size but report that ink finishes quickly and colour print quality is not consistent.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for duplex printing, ADF convenience, and low-cost operation in a home office.

The Epson EcoTank L130 tops the list of best printers for home, thanks to its refillable ink tank system. It produces colour prints up to 15 ppm and monochrome at 27 ppm, with ultra-low running costs. Simple USB connection keeps setup easy. If you want bulk printing capability without worrying about cartridge prices, this is an ideal choice for budget-friendly, high-volume printing needs.

Specifications Functions Single Function Colour Printer Connectivity USB 2.0 Print Speed (Monochrome) 27 pages per minute Print Speed (Colour) 15 pages per minute Reasons to buy Very low cost per page Large ink capacity Reasons to avoid No wireless or scanning Click Here to Buy Epson EcoTank L130 Single Function InkTank Printer

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the easy installation and compact size but mention mixed feedback on print speed and print capacity.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for high-volume printing with near zero cartridge cost thanks to refillable tank system.

HP Ink Advantage 4278 is a powerful all-in-one printer under Rs 10,000, offering print, scan, copy, and fax via USB and Wi‑Fi. Its automatic document feeder and mobile printing support through the HP Smart app make it a strong contender. With dual-band Wi-Fi, it offers reliable connectivity and up to 8.5 ppm mono and 5.5 ppm colour speeds—ideal for family use or a small home office.

Specifications Functions Print, Scan, Copy, Fax Connectivity Dual-band Wi‑Fi and USB Print Speed (Monochrome) 8.5 pages per minute Print Speed (Colour) 5.5 pages per minute Reasons to buy Sleek mobile app integration Fast print speeds Reasons to avoid Slightly slow colour prints Click Here to Buy HP Ink Advantage 4278 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy with ADF Ideal for Home/Small Office

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers mention the printer offers basic features but is let down by slow speed, quick ink drain, and inconsistent connectivity.

Why choose this product?

Select this for reliable Wi‑Fi printing, ADF convenience, and seamless HP Smart app integration.

The Xerox Phaser 3020 BI is one of the best printer choices for minimalist users and those needing fast monochrome printing. Compact and energy-efficient, it offers wireless and USB printing up to 20 ppm, along with a 150-sheet tray. Quiet in operation and easy to control, its efficient design is great for homes or small offices with regular document printing needs.

Specifications Functions Monochrome Laser Printing Connectivity Wi‑Fi and USB Print Speed (Monochrome) 20 pages per minute Paper Handling 150-sheet input tray Reasons to buy Quiet and compact Good for text-heavy use Reasons to avoid No scan or copy Click Here to Buy Xerox Phaser 3020_BI Single Function Wireless Printer (White)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it easy to install and compact for small spaces but report mixed performance and frequent WiFi connectivity issues.

Why choose this product?

Choose this printer for lightning-fast black-and-white prints in a compact package.

Canon PIXMA E560 is a versatile home printer with print, scan, and copy functions, featuring Wi‑Fi and auto duplex. Ideal for home use, it supports borderless photo printing and economical colour output. With 5.7 ppm colour and 9.9 ppm monochrome speeds, this compact printer delivers quality prints with flexible connectivity and low-cost operation. It’s a solid pick for households needing everyday document and photo printing.

Specifications Functions Print, Scan, Copy Connectivity Wi‑Fi and USB Print Speed (Monochrome) 9.9 pages per minute Print Speed (Colour) 5.7 pages per minute Reasons to buy Auto two-sided printing Borderless photo printing Reasons to avoid No Ethernet connectivity Click Here to Buy Canon PIXMA E560 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer with Auto Duplex Printing for Home

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its long-term use for home but report mixed print quality, frequent ink exhaustion, and inconsistent mobile compatibility.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for auto duplex, vivid photo prints, and low ink costs in a home printer.

The HP DeskJet 2820 is one of the best printers for home, offering print, copy, and scan functions with dual connectivity including USB and Wi‑Fi. It prints at 7.5 ppm mono and 5.15 ppm colour, supports wireless printing from mobile devices, and includes auto duplex. With HP 805 cartridge support and 1-year onsite warranty, it is a dependable companion for daily home usage.

Specifications Functions Print, Scan, Copy Connectivity Wi‑Fi and USB Print Speed (Monochrome) 7.5 pages per minute Print Speed (Colour) 5.15 pages per minute Reasons to buy Wireless printing convenience Good print speed for home tasks Reasons to avoid Colour prints slower Click Here to Buy HP Deskjet 2820 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy Ideal for Home

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say it is suitable for basic home use but raise concerns about ink usage, speed, print quality, and Wi-Fi setup.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for simple wireless printing, auto duplex, and compact design in a home setting.

The Canon PIXMA G1010 is a feature-rich best printer under ₹10,000, using high-yield MegaTank ink. It prints colour at 5 ppm and monochrome at 8.8 ppm with ultra-low ink costs—just 9 paise per monochrome page. Perfect for small offices or students, it supports borderless prints and includes a year’s worth of ink. Durable, compact, and efficient, it’s a budget-friendly workhorse.

Specifications Functions Print only (Single function) Connectivity USB Print Speed (Monochrome) 8.8 pages per minute Print Speed (Colour) 5 pages per minute Reasons to buy Ultra-low printing cost per page High ink yield included Reasons to avoid No wireless features Click Here to Buy Canon PIXMA MegaTank G1010 Single Function Ink Tank Colour Printer

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the excellent black and colour print quality and easy setup but report slow colour printing and compatibility issues.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for ultra-low running cost and borderless prints under Rs 10,000.

The Pantum P2210 wireless monochrome laser printer delivers crisp prints at 20 ppm with low running costs. With Wi‑Fi, USB, and Ethernet options, it offers flexible connectivity. It also supports mobile printing via the Pantum Smart App. Its compact size and efficient performance make it a great option for small offices or professionals needing reliable black-and-white printing on a budget.

Specifications Functions Monochrome Laser Printing Connectivity Wi‑Fi, USB, Ethernet Print Speed (Monochrome) 20 pages per minute Mobile Printing Supported Reasons to buy Fast and efficient mono printing Multiple connectivity choices Reasons to avoid No colour printing Click Here to Buy PANTUM P2210 Monochrome Wireless Laser Printers, White

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it reliable for everyday printing and value its compact size but report cartridge issues and missing Wi-Fi support.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for flexible connectivity and fast mono prints in a compact, budget-friendly laser printer.

What is the best printer under ₹ 10000 for home use?

The best printer for home under ₹10000 is typically an inkjet all-in-one model. It handles printing, scanning, and copying while supporting both black-and-white and colour printing. Look for one with Wi-Fi and easy mobile app setup.

Is an ink tank printer better than a cartridge one?

If you're printing regularly, ink tank models are the best printers under ₹10000 due to their lower running costs and higher page yield. Cartridge models are better for light use but can cost more over time.

Do the printer under ₹ 10000 support both Windows and macOS?

Most models support Windows 7 and above, and macOS 10.12 or newer. Check OS compatibility to ensure your chosen best printer for home matches your setup.

Factors to consider before buying the best printer under ₹ 10,000:

Type of Printer : Choose between inkjet (for colour) and laser (for monochrome speed).

: Choose between inkjet (for colour) and laser (for monochrome speed). Functionality : Look for all-in-one models with scan, copy, and print.

: Look for all-in-one models with scan, copy, and print. Connectivity : Wi-Fi, USB, and mobile app support are a big plus.

: Wi-Fi, USB, and mobile app support are a big plus. Running Cost : Ink tank models offer better value over time.

: Ink tank models offer better value over time. Print Speed : Consider how many pages per minute you need.

: Consider how many pages per minute you need. Usage Frequency : Pick based on daily or occasional use.

: Pick based on daily or occasional use. Ink Refill Options : Check cartridge yield or ink tank capacity.

: Check cartridge yield or ink tank capacity. Paper Handling : Input and output tray capacity matters for larger jobs.

: Input and output tray capacity matters for larger jobs. OS Compatibility: Ensure it works with your laptop or device.

Top 3 features of the best printer under ₹ 10,000:

Best printer under ₹ 10,000 Printing Technology Connectivity Technology Special Feature HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier Inkjet USB Scanning,Refillable Ink Tank,Mobile Printing Capability Canon Pixma MG2577s All-in-One Inkjet Colour Printer Inkjet USB All-in-One-Printer, Auto Power On, Lightweight Canon PIXMA E4570 All in One Inkjet Wi-Fi, USB FAX and Auto Duplex Printing Epson EcoTank L130 Single Function InkTank Printer Inkjet USB Consumes less electricity HP Ink Advantage 4278 WiFi Colour Printer Inkjet Wi-Fi, USB, Network Ready, Auto Document Feeder Xerox Phaser 3020_BI Single Function Wireless Printer Laser Wi-Fi, USB Energy Efficient, Quiet Printing, Easy-to-Use Controls Canon PIXMA E560 All in One Inkjet Wi-Fi, USB Borderless Photo Printing,Auto Two Sided Printing HP Deskjet 2820 WiFi Colour Printer Inkjet Wi-Fi, USB Network Ready, Auto Duplex Canon PIXMA MegaTank G1010 Single Function Ink Tank Colour Printer Inkjet USB High Yield, Refillable Ink Tank PANTUM P2210 Monochrome Wireless Laser Printer Laser Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet Smartphone connectivity

FAQs on best printer under ₹10,000 Do budget printers support scanning? Yes, most all-in-one models include scan and copy features.

Is wireless printing available under ₹ 10,000? Yes, many models offer Wi-Fi and mobile printing.

Can I use these printers with my Mac or Windows PC? Most printers are compatible with both macOS and Windows.

Do I need internet to use the printer? No, you can print via USB even without the internet.

