Sat, Aug 02, 2025
Amazon Great Freedom Festival brings up to 70% off on dash cams, tyre inflators, pressure washers - Deal fever is on!

ByKanika Budhiraja
Published on: Aug 02, 2025 05:00 pm IST

Amazon Sale 2025 is live with up to 70% off on dash cams, tyre inflators, pressure washers from top brands like Qubo, 70mai, Bergmann, GoMechanic, and more.

Portronics Vayu 3.0 tyre Inflator with 150 PSI Pressure, 4000 mAh Battery, Digital Display, Pressure Detection, Air Pump Compressor for Cars, Bikes, Bicycles & Balls(Black)

₹1,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

AGARO Supreme High Pressure Washer, Car Washer, 1800 Watts Motor, 120 Bars, 6.5L/Min Flow Rate, 8 Meters Outlet Hose, Portable, Car, Bike & Home Cleaning, Black and Orange

₹3,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Qubo Car Dashcam Pro 2.7K | Dual Channel | Hero Group | NightPulse Vision | 5MP QHD+ Front (140°), 2MP FHD Rear | G-Sensor | 2 LCD | Built-in GPS, Wi-Fi, Mic | App | Up to 1TB Storage| Made in India

₹7,690

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Philips GoSure 5101 Dash Cam for Car | 2K QHD 1600p Sony STARVIS IMX335 | 135° Wide Angle | Night Vision | G-Sensor | Loop Recording | Wi-Fi App | Car Camera Recorder

₹7,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Boult Cruisecam X1 Dash Camera for Car | 1080p HD Recording | 170° Ultra-Wide Angle | 360° Rotation | App Control | Heat Resistant Supercapacitor Dashcam | Night Vision | G-Sensor | Easy DIY DashCam

₹1,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

CP PLUS CarKam Car Dashcam with 1080p Full Hd Resolution | Wide View Angle | Supports G Sensor | Supports Night Vision| Suitable for Large Cars & SUVs | CP-AD-H2B-W

₹1,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Qubo Car Dashcam Pro 2.7K | Dual Channel | Hero Group | NightPulse Vision | 5MP QHD+ Front (140°), 2MP FHD Rear | G-Sensor | 2 LCD | Built-in GPS, Wi-Fi, Mic | App | Up to 1TB Storage| Made in India View Details checkDetails

₹7,690

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Boult Cruisecam X1 GPS Dash Camera for Car | 1080p HD Recording | 170° Ultra-Wide Angle | 360° Rotation | App Control | Night Vision | G-Sensor | Heat Resistant Supercapacitor | Easy DIY DashCam

₹2,399

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Blaupunkt Dashcam-DC 4050 WiFi Dual Camera 2K +1080P,Dual Port Charger,Dashboard Mount,G Sensor,256GB SD Card Capability,Mobile APP,140° Wide Angle View,Built-in Mic and Speaker,Time & Date Stamp

₹5,742

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

REDTIGER A6 3 Channel Dash Cam, 4K Front + 1080P Dual Cam, 2.5K Front + 1080P Rear and Interior Triple Cam, 5G WiFi, GPS, 3 Touch Screen, Voice Control, Adjustable Cabin Camera, 64GB Card Included

₹12,790

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

70mai A510 HDR 3K Dual Channel Dash Cam, STARVIS 2 IMX675 Sensor, ADAS, Built-in GPS Logger, Route Recorder, MaiColor Vivid+ with Night Owl Vision, App Playback & Share, Optional Parking Monitoring

₹13,248

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

AGARO Primo High Power Digital Tyre Inflator for Car, Air Inflator Car Accessories, 120 Watt Air Pump with 12V Plug, Upto 150 Psi, Emergency LED Light, Compact & Portable Air Compressor

₹1,798

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Woscher 100% Copper Motor Tyre Inflator for Car Air Pump for Car Tyres| 12V DC Superfast Inflation 150 psi | Strong Metal Body with Emergency LED Light,Heavy Duty Zipper Bag | 2 Yrs Warranty (678)

₹1,799

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

AGARO TI2157 Digital Portable Tyre Inflator/Pressure Gauge, 12V DC/230V AC for Home and Car, up to 150 PSI, LED Light, Digital Display, For Bike, Bicycles and Other Inflatables (Black).

₹3,099

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

MICHELIN High Power Tyre Inflator (ML-12266)

₹3,994

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

TUSA AC/DC 2-in-1 Tyre Inflator - Portable Air Compressor for Car & Home, Air Pump with Auto Shutof & Fast Inflation.

₹2,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

GoMechanic Car Pressure Washer High Pressure Pump Machine Portable Washing Gun 1800 Watts, 120 Bars & 6.5L/Min Flow Rate 8 Meter Outlet Hose for Car, Bike & Home Cleaning (Red, LHPW20)

₹3,599

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Woscher Car Washer High Pressure Gun Pressure Washer for Car, Car Washing Pump for Car, Bike and Home Use Cleaning | 18 Months Warranty | 1800 Watts | 150 Bars |

₹3,899

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

BOSCH Universal Aquatak 125 High Pressure Washer | 1500 W Motor | Max Pressure 125 Bar | 3-in-1 Nozzle with Pencil Jet | BOSCH Gun, 0.5m Self-Priming | Versatile & Portable | 6.4 Kg

₹9,599

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Shakti Technology S3 High Pressure Car Washer Machine 1800 Watts and Pressure 120 Bar for Cleaning Car, Bike & Home (S3)

₹3,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

DYLECT Ultra Flow Plus High Pressure Car Washer Pump, 1900 Watts Power Motor, 130 Bars Pressure, 6.5L/Min Flow Rate, 5m Outlet Hose, Upright Design for Bike, Home Cleaning, Includes 11 Accessories

₹5,199

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Asian Paints Trucare High Pressure Washer 1800w 120 bar Pressure | 7 Litre/min Flow Rate | 8 Meters Outlet Hose provided | Portable, Used for Home Cleaning, Bike & car Cleaning | Grip Handle

₹4,299

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

STARQ HPW Commercial HIGH Pressure Washer Heavy Duty for CAR, Bike, Home & Truck Washing (Com-HPW) (QT30)

₹14,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

RARECARE Car Washer High Pressure Gun Rechargeable with 2 Batteries | 1 Year Warranty | Pressure Washer for Car | Car Washing Pump | Water Pressure Gun for Car Wash | Gardening, Cleaning

₹1,749

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Bosch Easy Aquatak 110 1300-Watt High Pressure Washer (Green)

₹8,599

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival is back with standout deals across automotive essentials that rarely go on such wide markdowns. From dash cams that seamlessly record your everyday drives to tyre inflators that can save the day during a roadside pause, this year’s picks are worth checking if you’ve been putting off car upgrades.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival rains big deals on dash cams, inflators and pressure washers – don’t miss the auto tech steals.
Amazon Great Freedom Festival rains big deals on dash cams, inflators and pressure washers – don’t miss the auto tech steals.

Pressure washers are also seeing solid markdowns, just in time to give your ride a refresh without heading to the service station. With top brands like Bergmann, Qubo, Woscher, and Agaro, this automotive collection under the Amazon Sale 2025 banner makes shopping for car tech a bit more tempting.

Top steal deals on pressure washers, dash cams and tyre inflators you shouldn't miss

Amazon Sale 2025 dash cam deals with up to 70% off big savings for every drive

Keep an eye on the road and your wallet, as Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 brings solid price drops on dash cams from brands like Philips, Qubo, RedTiger, DDPAI, and 70mai.

From wide angle lenses to GPS tracking and emergency recording, the options are plenty. This Amazon Sale 2025 is the right time to consider these compact devices built for real world roads.

Top deals on dash cams:

Tyre inflator deals with up to 60% off in Amazon Sale 2025

Tyre inflators are seeing major price drops as part of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. From digital displays to portable inflators for two-wheelers and cars, the collection has a wide mix of models from top brands ready to plug into your car kit.

This is a handy chance to buy trusted tools for quick air top-ups at home or on the move. Amazon Sale 2025 makes it easy to pick the right inflator at the right time.

Top deals on tyre inflators:

Pressure washer deals with up to 67% off revealed in Amazon Sale 2025

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is cutting prices on pressure washers from trusted brands. From small patios to larger driveways, these washers bring a strong clean with less manual work. Lightweight designs and easy storage options add to their appeal this week.

It’s a good time to pick one if you’ve been pushing that backyard cleanup. Amazon Sale 2025 makes outdoor cleaning tools like pressure washers easier to buy, just when you need them.

Top deals on pressure washers:

FAQs on Amazon Sale 2025 deals on dash cams, pressure washers and tyre inflators

  • Are dash cams really cheaper in Amazon Sale 2025?

    Yes, Amazon Sale 2025 offers big markdowns on top dash cam models this week.

  • What pressure washer brands are part of Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025?

    Brands like Bosch, AGARO, and Black+Decker are featured in the pressure washer deals.

  • Can I buy a tyre inflator under 1,000 during Amazon Sale 2025?

    Yes, some portable tyre inflators are available under 1,000 in the current Amazon sale.

  • Which tyre inflators are most popular in Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025?

    Digital and portable tyre inflators from brands like Bergmann and Tusa are trending.

  • How long will the Amazon Sale 2025 deals on pressure washers last?

    The Amazon Great Freedom Festival ends on August 6, so deals are live for a limited time.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Amazon Great Freedom Festival brings up to 70% off on dash cams, tyre inflators, pressure washers - Deal fever is on!
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
