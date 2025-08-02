Amazon Great Freedom Festival brings up to 70% off on dash cams, tyre inflators, pressure washers - Deal fever is on!
Published on: Aug 02, 2025 05:00 pm IST
Amazon Sale 2025 is live with up to 70% off on dash cams, tyre inflators, pressure washers from top brands like Qubo, 70mai, Bergmann, GoMechanic, and more.
Portronics Vayu 3.0 tyre Inflator with 150 PSI Pressure, 4000 mAh Battery, Digital Display, Pressure Detection, Air Pump Compressor for Cars, Bikes, Bicycles & Balls(Black) View Details
₹1,499
|
AGARO Supreme High Pressure Washer, Car Washer, 1800 Watts Motor, 120 Bars, 6.5L/Min Flow Rate, 8 Meters Outlet Hose, Portable, Car, Bike & Home Cleaning, Black and Orange View Details
₹3,999
|
Qubo Car Dashcam Pro 2.7K | Dual Channel | Hero Group | NightPulse Vision | 5MP QHD+ Front (140°), 2MP FHD Rear | G-Sensor | 2 LCD | Built-in GPS, Wi-Fi, Mic | App | Up to 1TB Storage| Made in India View Details
₹7,690
|
Philips GoSure 5101 Dash Cam for Car | 2K QHD 1600p Sony STARVIS IMX335 | 135° Wide Angle | Night Vision | G-Sensor | Loop Recording | Wi-Fi App | Car Camera Recorder View Details
₹7,499
|
Boult Cruisecam X1 Dash Camera for Car | 1080p HD Recording | 170° Ultra-Wide Angle | 360° Rotation | App Control | Heat Resistant Supercapacitor Dashcam | Night Vision | G-Sensor | Easy DIY DashCam View Details
₹1,999
|
CP PLUS CarKam Car Dashcam with 1080p Full Hd Resolution | Wide View Angle | Supports G Sensor | Supports Night Vision| Suitable for Large Cars & SUVs | CP-AD-H2B-W View Details
₹1,999
|
|
Boult Cruisecam X1 GPS Dash Camera for Car | 1080p HD Recording | 170° Ultra-Wide Angle | 360° Rotation | App Control | Night Vision | G-Sensor | Heat Resistant Supercapacitor | Easy DIY DashCam View Details
₹2,399
|
Blaupunkt Dashcam-DC 4050 WiFi Dual Camera 2K +1080P,Dual Port Charger,Dashboard Mount,G Sensor,256GB SD Card Capability,Mobile APP,140° Wide Angle View,Built-in Mic and Speaker,Time & Date Stamp View Details
₹5,742
|
REDTIGER A6 3 Channel Dash Cam, 4K Front + 1080P Dual Cam, 2.5K Front + 1080P Rear and Interior Triple Cam, 5G WiFi, GPS, 3 Touch Screen, Voice Control, Adjustable Cabin Camera, 64GB Card Included View Details
₹12,790
|
70mai A510 HDR 3K Dual Channel Dash Cam, STARVIS 2 IMX675 Sensor, ADAS, Built-in GPS Logger, Route Recorder, MaiColor Vivid+ with Night Owl Vision, App Playback & Share, Optional Parking Monitoring View Details
₹13,248
|
AGARO Primo High Power Digital Tyre Inflator for Car, Air Inflator Car Accessories, 120 Watt Air Pump with 12V Plug, Upto 150 Psi, Emergency LED Light, Compact & Portable Air Compressor View Details
₹1,798
|
Woscher 100% Copper Motor Tyre Inflator for Car Air Pump for Car Tyres| 12V DC Superfast Inflation 150 psi | Strong Metal Body with Emergency LED Light,Heavy Duty Zipper Bag | 2 Yrs Warranty (678) View Details
₹1,799
|
AGARO TI2157 Digital Portable Tyre Inflator/Pressure Gauge, 12V DC/230V AC for Home and Car, up to 150 PSI, LED Light, Digital Display, For Bike, Bicycles and Other Inflatables (Black). View Details
₹3,099
|
MICHELIN High Power Tyre Inflator (ML-12266) View Details
₹3,994
|
TUSA AC/DC 2-in-1 Tyre Inflator - Portable Air Compressor for Car & Home, Air Pump with Auto Shutof & Fast Inflation. View Details
₹2,999
|
GoMechanic Car Pressure Washer High Pressure Pump Machine Portable Washing Gun 1800 Watts, 120 Bars & 6.5L/Min Flow Rate 8 Meter Outlet Hose for Car, Bike & Home Cleaning (Red, LHPW20) View Details
₹3,599
|
Woscher Car Washer High Pressure Gun Pressure Washer for Car, Car Washing Pump for Car, Bike and Home Use Cleaning | 18 Months Warranty | 1800 Watts | 150 Bars | View Details
₹3,899
|
BOSCH Universal Aquatak 125 High Pressure Washer | 1500 W Motor | Max Pressure 125 Bar | 3-in-1 Nozzle with Pencil Jet | BOSCH Gun, 0.5m Self-Priming | Versatile & Portable | 6.4 Kg View Details
₹9,599
|
Shakti Technology S3 High Pressure Car Washer Machine 1800 Watts and Pressure 120 Bar for Cleaning Car, Bike & Home (S3) View Details
₹3,999
|
DYLECT Ultra Flow Plus High Pressure Car Washer Pump, 1900 Watts Power Motor, 130 Bars Pressure, 6.5L/Min Flow Rate, 5m Outlet Hose, Upright Design for Bike, Home Cleaning, Includes 11 Accessories View Details
₹5,199
|
Asian Paints Trucare High Pressure Washer 1800w 120 bar Pressure | 7 Litre/min Flow Rate | 8 Meters Outlet Hose provided | Portable, Used for Home Cleaning, Bike & car Cleaning | Grip Handle View Details
₹4,299
|
STARQ HPW Commercial HIGH Pressure Washer Heavy Duty for CAR, Bike, Home & Truck Washing (Com-HPW) (QT30) View Details
₹14,999
|
RARECARE Car Washer High Pressure Gun Rechargeable with 2 Batteries | 1 Year Warranty | Pressure Washer for Car | Car Washing Pump | Water Pressure Gun for Car Wash | Gardening, Cleaning View Details
₹1,749
|
Bosch Easy Aquatak 110 1300-Watt High Pressure Washer (Green) View Details
₹8,599
|
