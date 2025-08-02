Search
Sat, Aug 02, 2025
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Flaunt your style with the best wearables from top brands at up to 75% off

ByIqbal
Published on: Aug 02, 2025 12:00 pm IST

The Amazon Sale 2025 is packed with exciting deals on the best wearables that blend technology with style. Explore wearable tech that suits your style.

boAt Ultima Regal w/ 2.01”(5.10 cm) Crystal-Clear AMOLED Display, 1000 NITS Brightness,Premium Metal Body, Functional Crown, 100+ Sports Modes, Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women (Active Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

Titan Crest 1.43” AMOLED Smart Watch with BT Calling, AI Morning Briefs, Functional Crown, Health Tracking, Aluminium Body, 100+ Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women - Black Silicone Strap View Details checkDetails

₹4,749

Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Deep Wine) View Details checkDetails

₹999

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Smart Watch 1.39 inch Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Gold SS) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

Gabit Smart Ring | Health & Fitness Tracker | Stress & Sleep Monitoring | Titanium Built | 7-Day Battery | 15+ Workout Modes | Track Steps, HRV, HR, SPO2 | Smart Ring for Women & Men | Rose Gold 13 View Details checkDetails

₹12,420

FITTR HART X2 Smart Ring | Size First w/Sizing Kit | Sleep, Recovery, Activity & Fitness Tracker | 8-Day Battery, 50m Water Resistance | (Gunmetal Black, 9) View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

Fitbit Charge 6, Porcelain/Silver Aluminum View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS, Advanced X2 Chip,6-Axis Motion 360° Tracking Sensor,15 Days Battery,1.43 AMOLED Display w/Gorilla Glass, AI Based Auto Gym, GPS, Smart Watches for Men & Women (Fusion Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

Fastrack Limitless FS2+ Smart Watch, 2.01 UltraVU Display, Functional Crown, SingleSync BT Calling, 110+ Sports Modes, 200+ Smartwatch Faces, Upto 7 Day Battery, AI Voice Assistant (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,483

Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with Biggest 1.96 AMOLED Display, Premium Metallic Build, Functional Crown, Gesture Control with Silicon Strap (Jet Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,099

Noise Force Rugged & Sporty 1.32 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 550 NITS, 7 Days Battery, AI Voice Assistance, Smart Watch for Men (Jet Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

HAMMER Active 2.0 Plus 2.1 HD Display Smart Watch with Gesture Control, Bluetooth Calling, DIY Watch Face Studio, Sports Modes, Functional Crown, Dynamic Island Notification, Menstrual Cycle (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

Redmi Watch 5 Active, 2 Display, Metal Body, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling, Advanced AI Noise Cancellation, Alexa, Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

Layers Anarc Smart Watch–1.85” AMOLED Octagonal Display I Stainless Steel–Designed in London I Bluetooth Calling | HiSilicon Processor I 6-axis Motion Sensor I Monitor Heart Rate & SpO2 View Details checkDetails

₹5,888

boAt Enigma Gem Womens Luxury Smart Watch w/ 1.19” (3.02cm) AMOLED Display, Emergency SOS Live Location Sharing, Watch Face Studio, QR Tray, BT Calling, 700+ Active Mode, HR & SpO2 (Rose Gold) View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

Titan Crest 1.43” AMOLED Smart Watch with BT Calling, AI Morning Briefs, Functional Crown, Health Tracking, Aluminium Body, 100+ Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women - Rose Gold Mesh Strap View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

CrossBeats Diva 1.28” Stylish Smart Watch for Women with Stone Studded Bezel| Amoled Display | Female Health Tracker | 100+Sports Modes| Premium Metal Smartwatch with Wireless Charging - (Rose Gold) View Details checkDetails

₹3,799

boAt New Launch Storm Infinity Max, 20 Days MAXIMUM Battery, Biggest Battery Capacity Ever! 2.01 (5.1cm)Display, Functional Crown, AI Nudges, BT Calling, Smart Watch for Men & Women (Cherry Blossom) View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

Noise Diva Smartwatch with Diamond Cut dial, Glossy Metallic Finish, AMOLED Display, Mesh Metal and Leather Strap Options, 100+ Watch Faces, Female Cycle Tracker Smart Watch for Women (Black Link) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

PunnkFunnk Melbon Gen 9 Smart Watch with 1 Series | Bluetooth 4.0 +5.0 Dual Mode | 1.6 Inch Display | Aluminium Dial | Silicon Straps | Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch for Women & Girls |(Gold) View Details checkDetails

₹1,298

Gabit Smart Ring | 7+ Day Battery | Sleep, Fitness, Nutrition, Stress | Track Steps, VO2 Max, Recovery, Calorie Counter | Buy Sizing Kit First | Smart Ring for Men & Women | Titanium, Matte Black 10 View Details checkDetails

₹12,420

FITTR HART X2 Smart Ring | Size First w/Sizing Kit | Sleep, Recovery, Activity & Fitness Tracker | 8-Day Battery, 50m Water Resistance | (Frost Silver, 7) View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

ULTRAHUMAN Ring AIR-Smart Ring Activity Tracker, Size First Sizing Kit,Sleep Tracker,Smart Ring for Men/Women,Fitness Tracker (Matte Grey, 9) View Details checkDetails

₹24,999

boAt New Launch SmartRing Active Plus, Auto Heart Rate, Sleep, SpO2, Stress & Skin Temperature Monitor, Stainless-Steel Build, Lightweight, 30-Days Battery, Magnetic Charging Case(8, Midnight Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,699

MYNK Alpha Smart Ring for Men & Women | Health & Fitness Tracker | Stress & Sleep Monitoring | Track Steps, Calories, HRV, HR, SPO2 | Waterproof | Black, Size 9 View Details checkDetails

₹6,649

aaboRing, Health & Fitness Tracker Smart Ring, Advance Sleep Monitoring, Stress & Activity Tracking, Titanium, IP68 Waterproof (US Size No 11, Wireless - Radiant Rose Gold) View Details checkDetails

₹11,199

Alti Pace Smart Ring – Velo X1 Health & Fitness Tracker Ring for Men & Women | Sleep, SpO2, Stress, HRV, Heart Rate Monitor | 20+ Sports Modes, Lightweight, IP67 Waterproof, 7 Day Battery (Silver 10) View Details checkDetails

₹3,135.02

HUAWEI Band 10 Smartwatch with AI-Powered Fitness Monitoring, Pro-Level Sleep Analysis, Emotional Wellbeing Assistant,Streamlined Metallic Design,Fast Charging,iOS Android (Band 10, Strap Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,599

Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker (Midnight Zen/Black) with 6-Month Premium Membership View Details checkDetails

₹8,499

Amazfit Band 7 Activity Fitness Tracker, Always-on AMOLED Display, Alexa Built-in, Up to 18-Day Battery Life, 24H Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitoring, 5 ATM Water Resistant, 120 Sports Modes (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

HUAWEI Band 10 Smartwatch with AI-Powered Fitness Monitoring, Pro-Level Sleep Analysis, Emotional Wellbeing Assistant,Streamlined Metallic Design,Fast Charging,iOS Android (Band 10, Pink) View Details checkDetails

₹3,599

Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker (Midnight Zen/Black) with 6-Month Premium Membership View Details checkDetails

₹8,499

Huawei Band 9, Comfortable All-Day Wearing, Sleep Tracking, Fast Charging, Durable Battery, Intelligent Brightness Adjustments, 100 Different Workout Modes, Compatible with iOS&Android (White) View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Watch (Waterfall Blue/Platinum Aluminium) with 6-Month Premium Membership View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

The Amazon Freedom Sale brings a fresh selection of the best wearables designed for smart living and stylish performance. This curated selection includes everything from sporty fitness bands and stylish smartwatches for women to high-performance smartwatches for men and next-gen smart rings. Designed to help you stay ahead in fitness, productivity, and wellness, these devices come packed with features like real-time heart rate monitoring, sleep analysis, and app syncing.

Explore the best wearables during the Amazon Freedom Sale.
Explore the best wearables during the Amazon Freedom Sale.

Many options offer voice assistance, call handling, and water resistance, making them ideal for work and workouts alike. The ongoing Amazon Sale makes it easier to explore wearables that match both function and fashion.

Best smartwatches for men: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

Designed with both tech and comfort in mind, smartwatches for men offer everything from call alerts to workout guidance. Many models now feature AMOLED displays, fast charging, and built-in voice assistants. The Amazon sale 2025 features a wide collection of stylish options from leading brands. From tracking calories to monitoring stress levels, these watches support men who prioritise wellness and productivity. The best wearables in this category often include premium materials, detailed fitness metrics, and smart notifications for a seamless user experience. Durable straps, interchangeable bands, and high water resistance allow for flexibility across activities. These smartwatches also feature app support, allowing users to access emails, reminders, and more on the go.

Best smartwatches for women: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

From step tracking to menstrual health monitoring, the best smartwatches for women support wellness goals while complementing personal style. The Amazon sale 2025 features stylish and compact models in rose gold, pastel shades, and minimalist designs. These watches offer heart rate tracking, hydration reminders, and even breathing exercises. Slim straps, lightweight builds, and sharp displays make them suitable for work, walks, or social outings. Smart notifications, music controls and camera shutter functions help users stay hands-free. Many watches now support voice commands, Bluetooth calls and detailed sleep reports.

Best smart rings: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

Smart rings are fast becoming a go-to choice for minimalists seeking health insights without wearing bulky devices. Regarded as one of the best gadgets, many models featured during the Amazon sale 2025 offer features like heart rate detection, stress tracking, step count, and body temperature updates. App syncing allows users to monitor trends and set wellness goals. Made from skin-safe, lightweight materials, these rings feel natural and comfortable all day. They blend style and function, offering a fresh alternative to watches and bands. Many smart rings come with gesture support and automatic sleep tracking as well. Battery efficiency and waterproofing add to their value.

Best fitness tracker bands: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025

Fitness bands bring everyday convenience and essential health tracking into one sleek wearable. Their slim design makes them suitable for both work and workouts. The Amazon sale 2025 includes models from leading brands that offer core features like heart rate sensing, sleep monitoring, activity tracking, and even hydration reminders. These best gadget picks are built for durability and easy charging. Touchscreen interfaces, water resistance, and Bluetooth connectivity allow users to keep their data synced and visible throughout the day. Fitness bands are perfect for users who prefer simplicity with accurate tracking, offering just the right amount of smart support.

Best wearables

  • Are fitness bands better for workouts than smartwatches?

    Fitness bands are lightweight, budget-friendly, and ideal for activity tracking and goal monitoring.

  • What’s the difference between smartwatches and smart rings?

    Smartwatches offer a display with interactive controls, while smart rings focus on background health tracking.

  • Are the best smartwatches for women different in terms of features?

    Yes, some models offer slimmer designs, cycle tracking, and wellness features tailored for women.

  • What makes a smart ring a good choice under Amazon Sale 2025?

    Smart rings offer discreet health tracking and are compact alternatives to wrist wearables.

  • What features should I check before buying the best smartwatch for men?

    Look for fitness tracking, Bluetooth calling, GPS, battery life, and compatibility with your smartphone.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

