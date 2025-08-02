Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Flaunt your style with the best wearables from top brands at up to 75% off
Published on: Aug 02, 2025 12:00 pm IST
The Amazon Sale 2025 is packed with exciting deals on the best wearables that blend technology with style. Explore wearable tech that suits your style.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
boAt Ultima Regal w/ 2.01”(5.10 cm) Crystal-Clear AMOLED Display, 1000 NITS Brightness,Premium Metal Body, Functional Crown, 100+ Sports Modes, Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women (Active Black) View Details
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
Titan Crest 1.43” AMOLED Smart Watch with BT Calling, AI Morning Briefs, Functional Crown, Health Tracking, Aluminium Body, 100+ Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women - Black Silicone Strap View Details
|
₹4,749
|
|
|
Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Deep Wine) View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Smart Watch 1.39 inch Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Gold SS) View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
Gabit Smart Ring | Health & Fitness Tracker | Stress & Sleep Monitoring | Titanium Built | 7-Day Battery | 15+ Workout Modes | Track Steps, HRV, HR, SPO2 | Smart Ring for Women & Men | Rose Gold 13 View Details
|
₹12,420
|
|
|
FITTR HART X2 Smart Ring | Size First w/Sizing Kit | Sleep, Recovery, Activity & Fitness Tracker | 8-Day Battery, 50m Water Resistance | (Gunmetal Black, 9) View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
Fitbit Charge 6, Porcelain/Silver Aluminum View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
boAt Valour Watch 1 GPS, Advanced X2 Chip,6-Axis Motion 360° Tracking Sensor,15 Days Battery,1.43 AMOLED Display w/Gorilla Glass, AI Based Auto Gym, GPS, Smart Watches for Men & Women (Fusion Black) View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
Fastrack Limitless FS2+ Smart Watch, 2.01 UltraVU Display, Functional Crown, SingleSync BT Calling, 110+ Sports Modes, 200+ Smartwatch Faces, Upto 7 Day Battery, AI Voice Assistant (Black) View Details
|
₹1,483
|
|
|
Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with Biggest 1.96 AMOLED Display, Premium Metallic Build, Functional Crown, Gesture Control with Silicon Strap (Jet Black) View Details
|
₹2,099
|
|
|
Noise Force Rugged & Sporty 1.32 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 550 NITS, 7 Days Battery, AI Voice Assistance, Smart Watch for Men (Jet Black) View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
HAMMER Active 2.0 Plus 2.1 HD Display Smart Watch with Gesture Control, Bluetooth Calling, DIY Watch Face Studio, Sports Modes, Functional Crown, Dynamic Island Notification, Menstrual Cycle (Black) View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
Redmi Watch 5 Active, 2 Display, Metal Body, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling, Advanced AI Noise Cancellation, Alexa, Black View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
Layers Anarc Smart Watch–1.85” AMOLED Octagonal Display I Stainless Steel–Designed in London I Bluetooth Calling | HiSilicon Processor I 6-axis Motion Sensor I Monitor Heart Rate & SpO2 View Details
|
₹5,888
|
|
|
boAt Enigma Gem Womens Luxury Smart Watch w/ 1.19” (3.02cm) AMOLED Display, Emergency SOS Live Location Sharing, Watch Face Studio, QR Tray, BT Calling, 700+ Active Mode, HR & SpO2 (Rose Gold) View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
|
Titan Crest 1.43” AMOLED Smart Watch with BT Calling, AI Morning Briefs, Functional Crown, Health Tracking, Aluminium Body, 100+ Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women - Rose Gold Mesh Strap View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
CrossBeats Diva 1.28” Stylish Smart Watch for Women with Stone Studded Bezel| Amoled Display | Female Health Tracker | 100+Sports Modes| Premium Metal Smartwatch with Wireless Charging - (Rose Gold) View Details
|
₹3,799
|
|
|
boAt New Launch Storm Infinity Max, 20 Days MAXIMUM Battery, Biggest Battery Capacity Ever! 2.01 (5.1cm)Display, Functional Crown, AI Nudges, BT Calling, Smart Watch for Men & Women (Cherry Blossom) View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
Noise Diva Smartwatch with Diamond Cut dial, Glossy Metallic Finish, AMOLED Display, Mesh Metal and Leather Strap Options, 100+ Watch Faces, Female Cycle Tracker Smart Watch for Women (Black Link) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
PunnkFunnk Melbon Gen 9 Smart Watch with 1 Series | Bluetooth 4.0 +5.0 Dual Mode | 1.6 Inch Display | Aluminium Dial | Silicon Straps | Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch for Women & Girls |(Gold) View Details
|
₹1,298
|
|
|
Gabit Smart Ring | 7+ Day Battery | Sleep, Fitness, Nutrition, Stress | Track Steps, VO2 Max, Recovery, Calorie Counter | Buy Sizing Kit First | Smart Ring for Men & Women | Titanium, Matte Black 10 View Details
|
₹12,420
|
|
|
FITTR HART X2 Smart Ring | Size First w/Sizing Kit | Sleep, Recovery, Activity & Fitness Tracker | 8-Day Battery, 50m Water Resistance | (Frost Silver, 7) View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
ULTRAHUMAN Ring AIR-Smart Ring Activity Tracker, Size First Sizing Kit,Sleep Tracker,Smart Ring for Men/Women,Fitness Tracker (Matte Grey, 9) View Details
|
₹24,999
|
|
|
boAt New Launch SmartRing Active Plus, Auto Heart Rate, Sleep, SpO2, Stress & Skin Temperature Monitor, Stainless-Steel Build, Lightweight, 30-Days Battery, Magnetic Charging Case(8, Midnight Black) View Details
|
₹3,699
|
|
|
MYNK Alpha Smart Ring for Men & Women | Health & Fitness Tracker | Stress & Sleep Monitoring | Track Steps, Calories, HRV, HR, SPO2 | Waterproof | Black, Size 9 View Details
|
₹6,649
|
|
|
aaboRing, Health & Fitness Tracker Smart Ring, Advance Sleep Monitoring, Stress & Activity Tracking, Titanium, IP68 Waterproof (US Size No 11, Wireless - Radiant Rose Gold) View Details
|
₹11,199
|
|
|
Alti Pace Smart Ring – Velo X1 Health & Fitness Tracker Ring for Men & Women | Sleep, SpO2, Stress, HRV, Heart Rate Monitor | 20+ Sports Modes, Lightweight, IP67 Waterproof, 7 Day Battery (Silver 10) View Details
|
₹3,135.02
|
|
|
HUAWEI Band 10 Smartwatch with AI-Powered Fitness Monitoring, Pro-Level Sleep Analysis, Emotional Wellbeing Assistant,Streamlined Metallic Design,Fast Charging,iOS Android (Band 10, Strap Black) View Details
|
₹3,599
|
|
|
Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker (Midnight Zen/Black) with 6-Month Premium Membership View Details
|
₹8,499
|
|
|
Amazfit Band 7 Activity Fitness Tracker, Always-on AMOLED Display, Alexa Built-in, Up to 18-Day Battery Life, 24H Heart Rate & SpO2 Monitoring, 5 ATM Water Resistant, 120 Sports Modes (Black) View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
HUAWEI Band 10 Smartwatch with AI-Powered Fitness Monitoring, Pro-Level Sleep Analysis, Emotional Wellbeing Assistant,Streamlined Metallic Design,Fast Charging,iOS Android (Band 10, Pink) View Details
|
₹3,599
|
|
|
Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker (Midnight Zen/Black) with 6-Month Premium Membership View Details
|
₹8,499
|
|
|
Huawei Band 9, Comfortable All-Day Wearing, Sleep Tracking, Fast Charging, Durable Battery, Intelligent Brightness Adjustments, 100 Different Workout Modes, Compatible with iOS&Android (White) View Details
|
₹3,299
|
|
|
Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Watch (Waterfall Blue/Platinum Aluminium) with 6-Month Premium Membership View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
