Amazon Great Freedom Sale deals on chimneys and microwaves | Enjoy up to 70% off
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 07:00 am IST
Grab up to 70% off during Amazon Sale 2025 on solo, convection, and built-in microwaves, ducted and ductless chimneys from top brands like LG, Elica, Faber.
Godrej 20 L Multi Distribution System for Even and Faster Cooking, Solo Microwave Oven With 5 Power Levels (GMX 20SA2, Black) View Details
₹5,790
|
IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard View Details
₹14,490
|
Faber 80L Built-in Oven | 4 Functions–Light, Grill,Conventional, Fan with Bottom Heat | A+ Energy Rating |3-Layer Cool Touch Glass Door |Easy Clean Interior | Large Capacity for Big Meals FBIO 80L 4F View Details
₹27,500
|
INALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look|Push Button Control|Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Filterless|5 Year Warranty on Motor ( EKON 60BKFL, Black) View Details
₹4,799
|
INALSA Kitchen Chimney for Home Auto clean|Filterless Chimney|Motion Sensor & Touch Control|60 cm 1250 m³/hr Suction|7 Year Warranty On Motor (Zylo60BKMAC) View Details
₹8,999
|
Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney || 12 year warranty on Motor|| Motor- 240 Watt (HOOD CLASS PRO PB BK LTW 60, Baffle Filters,Black) View Details
₹6,990
|
IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Multi Stage Cooking with 69 Indian & Continental Auto Cook Menus, Child-lock Protection, Deodorize function, Delay Start & Power Save, black) View Details
₹6,790
|
Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST310QBFG, Black, 85 Auto Cook Menus) View Details
₹7,190
|
Samsung 21 L, Convection Microwave Oven (CE73JD-B1/XTL, Black, Various Cooking Modes, Pre heat, Eco Mode, Power Defrost, Auto Cook, Wire Rack, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty) View Details
₹10,390
|
Candy 19 L Inverter Technology with 5 Power Levels Solo Microwave Oven and Defrost (CSM192B, Black) View Details
₹4,490
|
Haier 19 L Inverter Technology, Light Weight, Defrost, 5 Power Levels Solo Microwave Oven (HIL1901MBPB, Black) View Details
₹4,990
|
LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043BP, Black, Health plus Menu, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Even Reheat & Defrost, Auto Cook Menu, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Steam Clean) View Details
₹6,490
|
Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill) View Details
₹11,640
|
Samsung 32L, Slim Fry, Convection Microwave Oven with Tandoor and Curd making(MC32A7035CT/TL, Stainless Steel, 10 Yr warranty) View Details
₹17,590
|
Samsung 21 L, Convection Microwave Oven (CE73JD-B1/XTL, Black, Various Cooking Modes, Pre heat, Eco Mode, Power Defrost, Auto Cook, Wire Rack, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty) View Details
₹10,390
|
LG 28 L Convection Microwave Combination OvenOven (MC2846BV, Black, Auto Cook, Defrost, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Child Lock, Steam Cook & Stainless Steel Cavity) View Details
₹12,990
|
LG 21 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2146BV, Black, Auto Cook Menu, Defrost, Stainless Steel Cavity, Heathplus menu, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Paneer/Curd, Steam Clean & Quartz Heater) View Details
₹10,790
|
Crompton GrandArt Pyrolytic 78L Built in Black Finish Oven| LED screen with touch screen | 15 cooking function with 3D heating, Air frying feature | 2 year manufacturers warranty View Details
₹48,598
|
Faber 80L Built-In Full Black Glass Oven||Mechanical Timer||5 Cooking Functions with Grill Rack,Grill Tray||2-Layer Glass Door, 50–250°C Temp Range||FBIO 80L 5F BK||2Yr Comprehensive Warranty View Details
₹27,984
|
Faber 20L Built-In Black Finish Microwave Oven with Touch Control | Auto Cook Menus & Auto Power Off Protection | Grill, Convection, Defrost & Combination Cooking | 1 Yr Warranty | FBIMWO 20 L SG BK View Details
₹30,490
|
Kaff KMW HN6 BLK Built-in Microwave Oven for Kitchen, 28 Litre with Touch Control | Microwave, Grill, Defrost & Combination Programming Mode (Black) View Details
|
|
Crompton Grand Art Steam oven 78L Built in Black Finish Oven View Details
₹64,799
|
Crompton QuietPro Plus 60cm Inclined Kitchen Chimney with BLDC Motor 1700 m3/hr suction, Smart On & Intelligent Auto-Clean|Silent Chimney|Filterless|Touch Sensor & Gesture Control, CHD-QPPI60FLE-IND View Details
|
Faber 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Autoclean Curved Chimney| Black Filterless with Oil Collector |8 Yrs Motor & 2Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber | Touch & Gesture Control | Hood Venice IN HC SC FL BK 60 View Details
₹11,289
|
Faber 75cm 1500m³/hr BLDC Autoclean Slant Chimney| 9 Speed Silent Hood| Energy Efficient| Filterless|Touch&Gesture Control |12Yr Motor,5Yr Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Hood Maple BLDC FL HC BK IN75 View Details
₹22,990
|
Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty | WDFL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control View Details
₹13,989
|
Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty (WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black) View Details
₹12,499
|
Glen 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, T-Shaped |(Hood Anya 60,Touch & Gesture Control,Black) View Details
₹9,499
|
Livpure Fenix 60 Cm 1400 m3/hr T-Shape | Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney with Oil collector |10 Year Warranty On Motor (2 Year Comprehensive) by Livpure, (Touch & Gesture Control, Black) View Details
|
|
Sunflame Stainless Steel BELLA 60cm, 1100 m³/hr Airflow, Curved Glass Body With 1 Baffle Filter Chimney For Kitchen (Silver) View Details
₹8,499
|
Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Auto Clean Chimney with Installation Kit (WDFL HAC TOUCH 60 MS, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black) View Details
|
|
Elica Deep Silent Kitchen Chimney with EDS3 Technology (Glace EDS HE LTW 60 BK NERO T4V LED, 1 3D Filter, Touch Control, Black) View Details
₹22,790
|
Faber 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney|Filterless|Two Way Suction|Auto Clean|8 Yrs Motor &2Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Touch & Gesture Control|Hood Mojito IN HC SC FL BK 60|black View Details
₹11,490
|
Crompton QuietPro Plus 90cm Inclined Kitchen Chimney with BLDC Motor 1800 m3/hr suction, Smart On & Intelligent Auto-Clean|Silent Chimney|Filterless|Touch Sensor & Gesture Control CHD-QPPI90FLE-IND View Details
₹19,499
|
Faber 90 cm 1300 m3/hr Autoclean T-Shape Kitchen Chimney | Autoclean Alarm | Mood Light | 12Yr Warranty on Motor2Yr Comprehensive by Faber|Filterless|Touch & Gesture|HOOD IGNIS IN HC SC BK FL 90,Black View Details
₹12,990
|
Faber 60cm 1000 m3/hr Chimney (Hood Tratto Plus BK LTW 60, 2 Triple Layer Baffle Filters, Black) View Details
|
|
