Fri, Aug 01, 2025
Amazon Great Freedom Sale deals on chimneys and microwaves | Enjoy up to 70% off

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 07:00 am IST

Grab up to 70% off during Amazon Sale 2025 on solo, convection, and built-in microwaves, ducted and ductless chimneys from top brands like LG, Elica, Faber.

Product Rating Price

Godrej 20 L Multi Distribution System for Even and Faster Cooking, Solo Microwave Oven With 5 Power Levels (GMX 20SA2, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,790

amazonLogo
IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard View Details checkDetails

₹14,490

amazonLogo
Faber 80L Built-in Oven | 4 Functions–Light, Grill,Conventional, Fan with Bottom Heat | A+ Energy Rating |3-Layer Cool Touch Glass Door |Easy Clean Interior | Large Capacity for Big Meals FBIO 80L 4F View Details checkDetails

₹27,500

amazonLogo
INALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look|Push Button Control|Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Filterless|5 Year Warranty on Motor ( EKON 60BKFL, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,799

amazonLogo
INALSA Kitchen Chimney for Home Auto clean|Filterless Chimney|Motion Sensor & Touch Control|60 cm 1250 m³/hr Suction|7 Year Warranty On Motor (Zylo60BKMAC) View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney || 12 year warranty on Motor|| Motor- 240 Watt (HOOD CLASS PRO PB BK LTW 60, Baffle Filters,Black) View Details checkDetails

₹6,990

amazonLogo
IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Multi Stage Cooking with 69 Indian & Continental Auto Cook Menus, Child-lock Protection, Deodorize function, Delay Start & Power Save, black) View Details checkDetails

₹6,790

amazonLogo
Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST310QBFG, Black, 85 Auto Cook Menus) View Details checkDetails

₹7,190

amazonLogo
Samsung 21 L, Convection Microwave Oven (CE73JD-B1/XTL, Black, Various Cooking Modes, Pre heat, Eco Mode, Power Defrost, Auto Cook, Wire Rack, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹10,390

amazonLogo
Candy 19 L Inverter Technology with 5 Power Levels Solo Microwave Oven and Defrost (CSM192B, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,490

amazonLogo
Haier 19 L Inverter Technology, Light Weight, Defrost, 5 Power Levels Solo Microwave Oven (HIL1901MBPB, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,990

amazonLogo
LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043BP, Black, Health plus Menu, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Even Reheat & Defrost, Auto Cook Menu, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Steam Clean) View Details checkDetails

₹6,490

amazonLogo
Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill) View Details checkDetails

₹11,640

amazonLogo
Samsung 32L, Slim Fry, Convection Microwave Oven with Tandoor and Curd making(MC32A7035CT/TL, Stainless Steel, 10 Yr warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹17,590

amazonLogo
Samsung 21 L, Convection Microwave Oven (CE73JD-B1/XTL, Black, Various Cooking Modes, Pre heat, Eco Mode, Power Defrost, Auto Cook, Wire Rack, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹10,390

amazonLogo
LG 28 L Convection Microwave Combination OvenOven (MC2846BV, Black, Auto Cook, Defrost, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Child Lock, Steam Cook & Stainless Steel Cavity) View Details checkDetails

₹12,990

amazonLogo
LG 21 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2146BV, Black, Auto Cook Menu, Defrost, Stainless Steel Cavity, Heathplus menu, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Paneer/Curd, Steam Clean & Quartz Heater) View Details checkDetails

₹10,790

amazonLogo
Crompton GrandArt Pyrolytic 78L Built in Black Finish Oven| LED screen with touch screen | 15 cooking function with 3D heating, Air frying feature | 2 year manufacturers warranty View Details checkDetails

₹48,598

amazonLogo
Faber 80L Built-In Full Black Glass Oven||Mechanical Timer||5 Cooking Functions with Grill Rack,Grill Tray||2-Layer Glass Door, 50–250°C Temp Range||FBIO 80L 5F BK||2Yr Comprehensive Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹27,984

amazonLogo
Faber 20L Built-In Black Finish Microwave Oven with Touch Control | Auto Cook Menus & Auto Power Off Protection | Grill, Convection, Defrost & Combination Cooking | 1 Yr Warranty | FBIMWO 20 L SG BK View Details checkDetails

₹30,490

amazonLogo
Kaff KMW HN6 BLK Built-in Microwave Oven for Kitchen, 28 Litre with Touch Control | Microwave, Grill, Defrost & Combination Programming Mode (Black) View Details checkDetails

CHECK DETAILS

Crompton Grand Art Steam oven 78L Built in Black Finish Oven View Details checkDetails

₹64,799

CHECK DETAILS

Crompton QuietPro Plus 60cm Inclined Kitchen Chimney with BLDC Motor 1700 m3/hr suction, Smart On & Intelligent Auto-Clean|Silent Chimney|Filterless|Touch Sensor & Gesture Control, CHD-QPPI60FLE-IND View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
Faber 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Autoclean Curved Chimney| Black Filterless with Oil Collector |8 Yrs Motor & 2Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber | Touch & Gesture Control | Hood Venice IN HC SC FL BK 60 View Details checkDetails

₹11,289

amazonLogo
Faber 75cm 1500m³/hr BLDC Autoclean Slant Chimney| 9 Speed Silent Hood| Energy Efficient| Filterless|Touch&Gesture Control |12Yr Motor,5Yr Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Hood Maple BLDC FL HC BK IN75 View Details checkDetails

₹22,990

amazonLogo
Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty | WDFL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control View Details checkDetails

₹13,989

amazonLogo
Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty (WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹12,499

amazonLogo
Glen 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Thermal Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, T-Shaped |(Hood Anya 60,Touch & Gesture Control,Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,499

amazonLogo
Livpure Fenix 60 Cm 1400 m3/hr T-Shape | Filterless Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney with Oil collector |10 Year Warranty On Motor (2 Year Comprehensive) by Livpure, (Touch & Gesture Control, Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo

Sunflame Stainless Steel BELLA 60cm, 1100 m³/hr Airflow, Curved Glass Body With 1 Baffle Filter Chimney For Kitchen (Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹8,499

amazonLogo
Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Auto Clean Chimney with Installation Kit (WDFL HAC TOUCH 60 MS, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
Elica Deep Silent Kitchen Chimney with EDS3 Technology (Glace EDS HE LTW 60 BK NERO T4V LED, 1 3D Filter, Touch Control, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹22,790

amazonLogo
Faber 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Vertical Wall Mounted Chimney|Filterless|Two Way Suction|Auto Clean|8 Yrs Motor &2Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|Touch & Gesture Control|Hood Mojito IN HC SC FL BK 60|black View Details checkDetails

₹11,490

amazonLogo
Crompton QuietPro Plus 90cm Inclined Kitchen Chimney with BLDC Motor 1800 m3/hr suction, Smart On & Intelligent Auto-Clean|Silent Chimney|Filterless|Touch Sensor & Gesture Control CHD-QPPI90FLE-IND View Details checkDetails

₹19,499

amazonLogo
Faber 90 cm 1300 m3/hr Autoclean T-Shape Kitchen Chimney | Autoclean Alarm | Mood Light | 12Yr Warranty on Motor2Yr Comprehensive by Faber|Filterless|Touch & Gesture|HOOD IGNIS IN HC SC BK FL 90,Black View Details checkDetails

₹12,990

amazonLogo
Faber 60cm 1000 m3/hr Chimney (Hood Tratto Plus BK LTW 60, 2 Triple Layer Baffle Filters, Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
It’s time to revamp your kitchen with Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 offering jaw-dropping discounts on essential appliances. This year, microwaves and chimneys are seeing price cuts of up to 70%, making it the perfect moment to bring home smarter, sleeker upgrades without overspending.

Grab massive discounts up to 70% on a range of microwaves and chimneys.
Grab massive discounts up to 70% on a range of microwaves and chimneys.

From modern microwaves that simplify cooking to high-suction chimneys that keep your space clean and smoke-free, the deals are too good to ignore. Amazon has lined up top-rated brands and bestselling models at never-seen-before prices, ideal for home chefs, busy households, or anyone planning a kitchen makeover. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival isn’t just another sale it’s your chance to shop smart and save big.

Don’t miss the opportunity to grab these high-performance appliances before stocks run out. Head over to Amazon and make the most of these limited-time deals on microwaves and chimneys now.

Top deals on microwaves and chimneys during Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2025

Solo microwaves deals on Amazon Sale 2025, up to 40% off

Looking for a simple and efficient way to reheat food or cook quick meals? Amazon Sale 2025 is offering up to 40% off on solo microwaves, making it easier than ever to upgrade your kitchen on a budget. These basic models are perfect for everyday use, ideal for students, bachelors, or small families.

With compact designs and reliable performance, solo microwaves are a practical addition to any home. Explore the best deals and grab top-rated appliances at unbeatable prices during the Great Freedom Festival.

Convection microwaves at up to 35% off during Amazon Freedom Festival

Transform your cooking game with feature-rich convection microwaves now available at up to 35% off during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. These multitasking appliances can bake, grill, reheat, and cook, making them a powerhouse for modern kitchens. From homemade pizzas to roasted veggies and baked desserts, the versatility is unmatched.

With sleek designs, advanced cooking modes, and energy-efficient performance, convection microwaves are a smart investment. Explore top brands offering exciting deals and bring home a reliable cooking companion at a significantly reduced price.

Built-in microwaves on sale during Amazon Freedom Festival 2025

Give your kitchen a seamless, modern upgrade with built-in microwaves now available at exciting discounts during the Amazon Freedom Festival 2025. Designed to blend effortlessly into modular kitchen setups, these space-saving appliances offer powerful performance without compromising on style.

With intuitive controls, multiple cooking modes, and elegant finishes, built-in microwaves add both function and flair to your cooking space. If you're planning a kitchen renovation or want a clutter-free counter, now’s the time to invest. Check out the latest deals and grab premium models at limited-time prices.

Ducted chimneys at up to 65% discount on Amazon Sale 2025

Say goodbye to smoke, grease, and lingering kitchen odours with high-performance ducted chimneys now available at up to 65% off during Amazon Sale 2025. These chimneys are ideal for heavy-duty Indian cooking, offering strong suction power to keep your kitchen fresh and clean.

Designed for efficient ventilation, ducted models remove fumes through external ducts, making them perfect for homes that cook regularly with oil and spices. Don’t miss out on these massive discounts, upgrade your kitchen with top-rated ducted chimneys at a fraction of the price.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale deals on ductless chimneys, up to 70% off

Looking for a hassle-free way to keep your kitchen smoke-free? Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is offering up to 70% off on ductless chimneys, an ideal solution for apartments and compact kitchens. These models use advanced filters to purify air and eliminate odours without requiring external ductwork.

Easy to install and maintain, ductless chimneys are a smart pick for modern homes. Grab this chance to bring home stylish, low-maintenance options from trusted brands at unbeatable prices during this limited-period sale.

Convertible chimney deals on Amazon Sale 2025

Get the best of both worlds with convertible chimneys now available at incredible prices during Amazon Sale 2025. These versatile appliances can function in both ducted and ductless modes, giving you the flexibility to choose what suits your kitchen setup. Perfect for changing needs or future renovations, convertible chimneys offer strong suction, easy filter maintenance, and sleek designs that elevate your space.

Explore deals on top models with advanced features and grab them at a fraction of their original price during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival.

FAQs on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

  • What is the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025?

    It’s Amazon’s annual sale event offering major discounts on a wide range of products, including up to 70% off on kitchen appliances like microwaves and chimneys.

  • What’s the difference between solo and convection microwaves?

    Solo microwaves handle simple tasks, while convection microwaves come with grilling and baking features, ideal for more versatile cooking.

  • Can I install a built-in microwave myself?

    Built-in microwaves usually require professional installation to ensure proper fit and safety within modular kitchen spaces.

  • Which type of chimney is best for Indian cooking?

    Ducted chimneys are ideal for Indian cooking as they offer strong suction and remove smoke, oil, and fumes effectively.

  • Do ductless chimneys need external vents?

    No, ductless chimneys filter the air internally and don’t require external vents, making them easy to install in any kitchen.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

