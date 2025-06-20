Smart microwaves decode: Expensive but are they worth buying?

Microwave ovens are no longer just about reheating your tea or defrosting frozen vegetables. These days, they come with smart features that sound like something out of a science fiction movie. Wi-Fi connectivity, mobile app control, voice support, and sensor-based cooking are becoming more common in Indian kitchens. If you enjoy cooking, love gadgets, or already use smart appliances, then a smart microwave can be a useful addition. It saves time, reduces effort, and makes everyday cooking a bit more enjoyable. However, if you only use a microwave occasionally for basic tasks, a regular model may still do the job just fine. It all comes down to how much you want technology to be a part of your kitchen. But are these upgrades useful or just tech for show? Let’s take a closer look at what smart microwaves in India actually offer and if they truly add value to your daily routine. Uncover the advanced features packed into the best microwave oven models

Control through your phone

Some microwave ovens now allow you to connect them to your smartphone using Wi-Fi. Once set up, you can start or stop the oven, adjust time and temperature, and even get notifications when your food is ready. This is especially helpful if you are busy in another room and do not want to keep checking on your food. The mobile app also includes preset recipes and tips, which can be useful if you are still learning your way around microwave cooking.

Use voice commands

Certain smart models available in India now work with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. Instead of pressing buttons, you can simply say things like start cooking or reheat food. This is a fun feature and can be genuinely helpful when your hands are messy while cooking or if you are multitasking. It brings a bit of modern convenience into the kitchen without being complicated.

Smart sensors that make cooking easier

Some smart microwave ovens come with built-in sensors that adjust the cooking time and power level based on the weight and moisture level of the food. This means your food is less likely to come out overcooked or undercooked. It removes a lot of the guesswork, especially when reheating or trying new recipes. These sensors also help save electricity by preventing unnecessary overheating.