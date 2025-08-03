Search
Sun, Aug 03, 2025
Don't wait! Get best water purifiers from top brands at up to 80% off during Amazon Great Freedom Festival

By Bharat Sharma
Published on: Aug 03, 2025 04:01 pm IST

Upgrade your home's drinking water with top-rated purifiers from leading brands, now available at massive discounts.

Aquaguard Champ UV Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth 2000

₹6,998

CHECK DETAILS

Aquaguard Enrich Aura 2X Aquasaver RO+UV+Copper | Needs No Service for 2 Years | 60% Water Saving | Includes Mega Sediment filter | 7-Stage Purification | 7L storage

₹13,998

CHECK DETAILS

KENT Supreme Star RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UV+UF+TDS Control+Alkaline+Copper+UV in Tank | Auto Flush|9L|20 LPH| Ideal For Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water |Black

₹17,999

CHECK DETAILS

KENT Supreme Plus Alkaline+Copper RO Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF+Alk +Cu+TDSControl+UV LED Tank|Advanced ROTech for Sabse Shudh Paani | Auto Flush | 8L| 20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water

₹14,498

CHECK DETAILS

Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty

₹17,498

CHECK DETAILS

Livpure Glo Star Copper Water Purifier | Free Standard Installation | 8 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF Copper | Mineraliser | In Tank UV Sterilisation | 7L Storage Capacity | Black

₹8,799

CHECK DETAILS

Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,799

CHECK DETAILS

Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black View Details checkDetails

₹12,499

CHECK DETAILS

Pureit Wave Plus Mineral RO+UV | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

CHECK DETAILS

Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

CHECK DETAILS

Havells Siphon Alkaline Water Purifier | RO+UV+Alkaline | Free Unlimited Service Visits for 5 Yrs | 9-Stage | 6.5L Tank | Free TDS Meter | For Borewell, Tanker,Municipal Water Upto 2000 TDS View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

CHECK DETAILS

Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black View Details checkDetails

₹12,499

CHECK DETAILS

Pureit Wave Plus Mineral RO+UV | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

CHECK DETAILS

Pureit Wave Pro Mineral RO+UV LED in-tank | 7 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capicity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

CHECK DETAILS

Pureit Revito Prime RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | 7 stage | 8L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Black View Details checkDetails

₹17,818

CHECK DETAILS

Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black View Details checkDetails

₹6,399

CHECK DETAILS

Pureit Wave UV With Ultra Fine Silver Activated Carbon| 5 stage | 7L Wall Mount | Retains Essential Minerals | Suitable Only For Municipal Water | Internal Sediment Filter I (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,668

CHECK DETAILS

Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & Copper View Details checkDetails

₹21,888

CHECK DETAILS

Pureit Classic G2 UV+ Water Purifier - White (Not suitable for Borewell or Tanker Water) View Details checkDetails

₹6,969

CHECK DETAILS

Pureit Marina Pro Mineral RO+UV LED in-tank | 7 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white View Details checkDetails

₹9,083.28

CHECK DETAILS

Aquaguard Champ UV Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth 2000 View Details checkDetails

₹6,998

CHECK DETAILS

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth 2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

CHECK DETAILS

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth 2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

CHECK DETAILS

Aquaguard Marvel NXT Active Copper RO+UV+UF + 1 Free Alkaline Bottle | Up to 60% Water Savings | 10-Stage RO Water Purifier | Suitable for all Water Sources View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

CHECK DETAILS

Aquaguard Enrich Aura 2X Aquasaver RO+UV+Copper | Needs No Service for 2 Years | 60% Water Saving | Includes Mega Sediment filter | 7-Stage Purification | 7L storage View Details checkDetails

₹13,998

CHECK DETAILS

Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient 8-Stage RO, Dual Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | RO+UV+Active Copper Tech | Upto 40% Water Savings | Suitable for all Water Sources View Details checkDetails

₹24,999

CHECK DETAILS

Aquaguard Designo NXT 9-Stage Under The Counter Water Purifier | Active Copper+RO+UV Tech |7L Storage | Inbuilt Pressure Pump | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹23,929

CHECK DETAILS

Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank, 9-Stage RO+UV+Active Copper Tech Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹16,498

CHECK DETAILS

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT UV+UF Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth 2000 View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

CHECK DETAILS

Aquaguard Blaze Slim Hot & Ambient RO+UV+Active Copper Tech, Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹15,999

CHECK DETAILS

KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

CHECK DETAILS

KENT Supreme Plus Alkaline+Copper RO Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF+Alk +Cu+TDSControl+UV LED Tank|Advanced ROTech for Sabse Shudh Paani | Auto Flush | 8L| 20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹14,498

CHECK DETAILS

KENT Ultra Storage UV Water Purifier (11042) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable | 8L Storage | 60 L/hr Output | White View Details checkDetails

₹7,479

CHECK DETAILS

KENT Sapphire-B RO Water Purifier|RO+UF+Inline UV+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED in Tank |Fully Automatic On & OFF Operation|.0001 Micron RO Membrane|20 LPH|8L| Ideal For Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹19,499

CHECK DETAILS

KENT Grand Plus RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UV + UF + TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 9L Tank | 20 LPH Flow | Zero Water View Details checkDetails

₹19,400

CHECK DETAILS

KENT Gold Gravity Water Purifier (11014) | UF Technology Based | Non-Electric & Chemical Free | Counter Top | 20L Storage | White View Details checkDetails

₹2,720

CHECK DETAILS

KENT Supreme Star RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UV+UF+TDS Control+Alkaline+Copper+UV in Tank | Auto Flush|9L|20 LPH| Ideal For Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water |Black View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

CHECK DETAILS

Livpure Allura Premia Water Purifier| No Service Cost for 2.5 Years - Filters Included | 10 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alk+Mineraliser| In Tank UV Sterilisation| 7 Ltr| View Details checkDetails

₹15,990

CHECK DETAILS

Livpure Stealth Under The Counter Water Purifier, RO+UV 6 Stage Purification Technology, 7L Storage Tank, Sleek And Compact Design View Details checkDetails

₹16,490

CHECK DETAILS

Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,799

CHECK DETAILS

Livpure Glo Star Copper Water Purifier | Free Standard Installation | 8 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF Copper | Mineraliser | In Tank UV Sterilisation | 7L Storage Capacity | Black View Details checkDetails

₹8,799

CHECK DETAILS

Livpure Glo Star Copper Water Purifier | 2 Year Free Service | Filters Included | Free Installation | 8 Stage Purification | RO+UV+UF+Copper+Mineraliser | 7L Storage Capacity | Black View Details checkDetails

₹9,799

CHECK DETAILS

Livpure Bolt+ Star, 80% Water Savings, RO+In Tank UV+UF+Min+Copper+ 7 L Tank, Water Purifier for home, (Black) Suitable for Municipal, Tanker, Borewell water View Details checkDetails

₹10,990

CHECK DETAILS

Livpure Glitz Pure UV+UF Water Purifier with 7 L tank capacity - Suitable for Municipal Water, TDS upto 250ppm (White) (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water) View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

CHECK DETAILS

Livpure Pep Pro Grand RO+UV+Mineraliser+Copper, 15 LPH Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water - 7 L Storage Tank, Black View Details checkDetails

₹12,990

CHECK DETAILS

Livpure LIV-BOLT+COPPER(RO+UF+MIN) Water Purifier, 7 Liter View Details checkDetails

₹12,499

CHECK DETAILS

Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

CHECK DETAILS

Havells Siphon Alkaline Water Purifier | RO+UV+Alkaline | Free Unlimited Service Visits for 5 Yrs | 9-Stage | 6.5L Tank | Free TDS Meter | For Borewell, Tanker,Municipal Water Upto 2000 TDS View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

CHECK DETAILS

Havells Delite Kopere Water Purifier (Black), RO+UV+pH Balance, 7 Stages, 6.5L Stainless Steel Tank,Copper+Zinc+Minerals, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹12,499

CHECK DETAILS

Havells Active Plus Water Purifier with UV+Revitalizer Purification technology, Powerful 4 stage Purification, Smart Alerts with Auto –energy Saver, (Green and White), suitable for TDS <300 ppm water. View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

CHECK DETAILS

Havells Active Touch Hot| Warm|Ambient (HWA) UV Water Purifier with Auto Diagnostic, Maintenance alerts (Black), Suitable for tanker, municipal water View Details checkDetails

₹12,920

CHECK DETAILS

Havells FAB UTC Alkaline Water Purifier (Black), RO+UV+Alkaline, Copper+Zinc+Magnesium, 8 Stage Purification, 7Litre, Suitable for Borewell,Tanker & Municipal,Upto 2000 TDS, 33% Higher Water Recovery View Details checkDetails

₹17,500

CHECK DETAILS

Havells Utc 100% Ro & Uv Water Purifier, White, Suitable for Borwell,tanker, municipal water View Details checkDetails

₹19,400

CHECK DETAILS

Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹17,498

CHECK DETAILS

Native by UC Urban Company M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included) View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

CHECK DETAILS

Atomberg Intellon - India’s 1st Adaptive Water Purifier*| RO+UF+UV+Alkaliser | Zero Cost for 2Yrs | 4 Modes | TDS-Based Filtration | Smart IoT | 7-Stage | Retains Minerals | 8L | 2Yr Warranty | No AMC View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

CHECK DETAILS

AO Smith Z1 Hot+ normal UV | UV+ UF (Ultra Violet+ Ultra Fine)Suitable for Municipal Water TDS below 200 Hot Water 10L Storage Wall mount Water Purifier for home (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water) View Details checkDetails

₹13,875

CHECK DETAILS

AO Smith X2 UV UltraViolet + UF (Ultra Fine) Black Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water, TDS below 200 (Not Suitable for Borewell or tanker water) View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

CHECK DETAILS

AO Smith Intelli UV + US + SAPC Water Purifier with 5 Stage Purification (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,990

CHECK DETAILS

AO Smith Z5 Pro RO Alkaline Water Purifier With CFM+SCMT | RO Purifier With Advanced 8-stage Purification | Copper Fortified Water|Perfect For Municipal, Tanker & Borewell Water View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

CHECK DETAILS

AO Smith Z2+ Water Purifier for Home with MIN-TECH | Baby-Safe Water | 5L Storage | 6-Stage Purification |100% RO | Under The Counter View Details checkDetails

₹19,500

CHECK DETAILS

AO Smith Z9 Pro Black Instant Hot and Ambient RO+SCMT+Copper+Alkaline+Mintech | Hot Water in Stainless Steel Tank | Water | 10L Storage | 8-Stage Purification | Water Purifier for Home View Details checkDetails

₹21,999

CHECK DETAILS
For years, bringing home a water purifier meant picking between bland boxes and repetitive claims. This Great Amazon Freedom Festival, though, something's genuinely changed. AO Smith promises crystal clarity in every glass, Native by UC talks the language of modern homes, and Atomberg makes smart use of both space and tech. The range from Livpure, Pureit, Kent, and Havells borders on overwhelming but in the best way possible. Whether you're stubborn about RO, believe in the magic of mineralisers, or just want a purifier that doesn't clash with your kitchen tiles, there's suddenly a lot to choose from. Even the nitty-gritty, quick-fit filters, energy savings, digital alerts, feels built around the realities of long Indian summers and busy weeknights. It isn't about over-promises or futuristic jargon anymore, but about real families finally getting practical choices they can trust. And with Amazon sale discounts splashed everywhere, it might be time to finally upgrade.

Pureit water purifiers during Amazon Great Freedom Festival, up to 50% off

Pureit water purifiers, featured in the Great Amazon Freedom Festival, offer multi-stage filtration including RO and UV for safe, great-tasting water at home. With features like advanced germkill technology, auto-shutoff, and smart indicators, Pureit ensures daily peace of mind for families. Sleek, contemporary designs fit seamlessly into every kitchen setup. Models are easy to install and maintain for worry-free use. Secure yours at up to 50% off during this Amazon sale.

Aquaguard water purifiers during Amazon Great Freedom Festival, up to 80% off

Upgrade your kitchen with Aquaguard water purifiers, offering advanced RO, UV, and Taste Adjuster technology during the Great Amazon Freedom Festival. Features like mineral retention, interactive displays, and energy-saving modes ensure fresh, safe water every day. Choose a stylish model that fits your home and enjoy hassle-free maintenance for years. Multiple purification stages cater to every family's needs. Secure healthy hydration at home with up to 80% off this Amazon sale.

Kent water purifiers during Amazon Great Freedom Festival, up to 44% off

Kent water purifiers, featured in the Great Amazon Freedom Festival, bring multi-stage purification with RO, UV, and UF technologies for truly safe drinking water. Digital controls and convenient maintenance make daily use easy while retaining essential minerals for better taste and health. Options suit every kitchen layout. Find smart features designed for Indian homes. With up to 44% off, this Amazon sale is an opportunity not to miss.

Livpure water purifiers during Amazon Great Freedom Festival, up to 52% off

Livpure water purifiers, highlighted in the Great Amazon Freedom Festival, bring advanced RO, UV, and UF purification to Indian homes with ease. Smart indicators, mineraliser technology, and sleek, space-saving designs cater to modern families seeking health without hassle. Choose from models with touch controls and quick-change filters for added convenience. Each glass delivers purity and great taste effortlessly. Grab your upgrade with up to 52% off this Amazon sale.

Havells water purifiers during Amazon Great Freedom Festival, up to 57% off

Havells water purifiers, showcased in the Great Amazon Freedom Festival, bring advanced purification with RO and UV technology to your kitchen. Their modern designs include features like mineral fortification, Revitaliser, and zero-splash faucets for added convenience and wellness. Interactive display panels and maintenance alerts make everyday use simple and smart. Options cater to both large and small families with ease. Don't miss savings of up to 57% off in this Amazon sale.

More water purifiers during Amazon Great Freedom Festival, up to 35% off

Native by UC, AO Smith, and Atomberg water purifiers are making waves this Great Amazon Freedom Festival with their cutting-edge filtration systems. Whether you want multi-stage purification, mineral retention technology, or intuitive digital displays, these brands offer purifiers to suit every Indian kitchen. Thoughtful features like smart indicators, energy-saving designs, and compact builds make daily use effortless. Pick the perfect balance of health and convenience for your family. Enjoy up to 35% off during this Amazon sale.

FAQs on water purifiers

  Which water purifier technology is best for Indian homes?

    RO+UV or RO+UF models are ideal, effectively removing bacteria, viruses, and heavy metals commonly found in Indian water supplies.

  Do smart water purifiers retain essential minerals?

    Yes, many brands like Aquaguard and Livpure feature mineral boosters that retain or add back vital minerals for healthier drinking water.

  How often should I change the water purifier filters?

    Generally, filters should be changed every 6-12 months, but always follow your specific brand's maintenance indicator or manual guidelines.

  Can water purifiers work with borewell and municipal water?

    Most modern purifiers, including those from Kent and Pureit, are designed to handle both borewell and municipal water with multi-stage filtration.

  Are water purifiers easy to install and maintain?

    Yes, brands like Native, AO Smith, and Havells offer free installation and simple maintenance, often with customer support and replacement reminders.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

