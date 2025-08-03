Don’t wait! Get best water purifiers from top brands at up to 80% off during Amazon Great Freedom Festival
Published on: Aug 03, 2025 04:01 pm IST
Upgrade your home’s drinking water with top-rated purifiers from leading brands, now available at massive discounts.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Aquaguard Champ UV Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 View Details
|
₹6,998
|
|
|
Aquaguard Enrich Aura 2X Aquasaver RO+UV+Copper | Needs No Service for 2 Years | 60% Water Saving | Includes Mega Sediment filter | 7-Stage Purification | 7L storage View Details
|
₹13,998
|
|
|
KENT Supreme Star RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UV+UF+TDS Control+Alkaline+Copper+UV in Tank | Auto Flush|9L|20 LPH| Ideal For Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water |Black View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
KENT Supreme Plus Alkaline+Copper RO Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF+Alk +Cu+TDSControl+UV LED Tank|Advanced ROTech for Sabse Shudh Paani | Auto Flush | 8L| 20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water View Details
|
₹14,498
|
|
|
Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹17,498
|
|
|
Livpure Glo Star Copper Water Purifier | Free Standard Installation | 8 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF Copper | Mineraliser | In Tank UV Sterilisation | 7L Storage Capacity | Black View Details
|
₹8,799
|
|
|
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details
|
₹7,799
|
|
|
Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black View Details
|
₹12,499
|
|
|
Pureit Wave Plus Mineral RO+UV | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
Havells Siphon Alkaline Water Purifier | RO+UV+Alkaline | Free Unlimited Service Visits for 5 Yrs | 9-Stage | 6.5L Tank | Free TDS Meter | For Borewell, Tanker,Municipal Water Upto 2000 TDS View Details
|
₹12,999
|
|
|
Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black View Details
|
₹12,499
|
|
|
Pureit Wave Plus Mineral RO+UV | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
Pureit Wave Pro Mineral RO+UV LED in-tank | 7 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capicity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
Pureit Revito Prime RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | 7 stage | 8L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Black View Details
|
₹17,818
|
|
|
Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black View Details
|
₹6,399
|
|
|
Pureit Wave UV With Ultra Fine Silver Activated Carbon| 5 stage | 7L Wall Mount | Retains Essential Minerals | Suitable Only For Municipal Water | Internal Sediment Filter I (Black) View Details
|
₹7,668
|
|
|
Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & Copper View Details
|
₹21,888
|
|
|
Pureit Classic G2 UV+ Water Purifier - White (Not suitable for Borewell or Tanker Water) View Details
|
₹6,969
|
|
|
Pureit Marina Pro Mineral RO+UV LED in-tank | 7 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white View Details
|
₹9,083.28
|
|
|
Aquaguard Champ UV Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 View Details
|
₹6,998
|
|
|
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
Aquaguard Marvel NXT Active Copper RO+UV+UF + 1 Free Alkaline Bottle | Up to 60% Water Savings | 10-Stage RO Water Purifier | Suitable for all Water Sources View Details
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
Aquaguard Enrich Aura 2X Aquasaver RO+UV+Copper | Needs No Service for 2 Years | 60% Water Saving | Includes Mega Sediment filter | 7-Stage Purification | 7L storage View Details
|
₹13,998
|
|
|
Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient 8-Stage RO, Dual Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | RO+UV+Active Copper Tech | Upto 40% Water Savings | Suitable for all Water Sources View Details
|
₹24,999
|
|
|
Aquaguard Designo NXT 9-Stage Under The Counter Water Purifier | Active Copper+RO+UV Tech |7L Storage | Inbuilt Pressure Pump | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water View Details
|
₹23,929
|
|
|
Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank, 9-Stage RO+UV+Active Copper Tech Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water View Details
|
₹16,498
|
|
|
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT UV+UF Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
Aquaguard Blaze Slim Hot & Ambient RO+UV+Active Copper Tech, Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details
|
₹15,999
|
|
|
KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network View Details
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
KENT Supreme Plus Alkaline+Copper RO Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF+Alk +Cu+TDSControl+UV LED Tank|Advanced ROTech for Sabse Shudh Paani | Auto Flush | 8L| 20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water View Details
|
₹14,498
|
|
|
KENT Ultra Storage UV Water Purifier (11042) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable | 8L Storage | 60 L/hr Output | White View Details
|
₹7,479
|
|
|
KENT Sapphire-B RO Water Purifier|RO+UF+Inline UV+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED in Tank |Fully Automatic On & OFF Operation|.0001 Micron RO Membrane|20 LPH|8L| Ideal For Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water View Details
|
₹19,499
|
|
|
KENT Grand Plus RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UV + UF + TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 9L Tank | 20 LPH Flow | Zero Water View Details
|
₹19,400
|
|
|
KENT Gold Gravity Water Purifier (11014) | UF Technology Based | Non-Electric & Chemical Free | Counter Top | 20L Storage | White View Details
|
₹2,720
|
|
|
KENT Supreme Star RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UV+UF+TDS Control+Alkaline+Copper+UV in Tank | Auto Flush|9L|20 LPH| Ideal For Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water |Black View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
Livpure Allura Premia Water Purifier| No Service Cost for 2.5 Years - Filters Included | 10 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alk+Mineraliser| In Tank UV Sterilisation| 7 Ltr| View Details
|
₹15,990
|
|
|
Livpure Stealth Under The Counter Water Purifier, RO+UV 6 Stage Purification Technology, 7L Storage Tank, Sleek And Compact Design View Details
|
₹16,490
|
|
|
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details
|
₹7,799
|
|
|
Livpure Glo Star Copper Water Purifier | Free Standard Installation | 8 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF Copper | Mineraliser | In Tank UV Sterilisation | 7L Storage Capacity | Black View Details
|
₹8,799
|
|
|
Livpure Glo Star Copper Water Purifier | 2 Year Free Service | Filters Included | Free Installation | 8 Stage Purification | RO+UV+UF+Copper+Mineraliser | 7L Storage Capacity | Black View Details
|
₹9,799
|
|
|
Livpure Bolt+ Star, 80% Water Savings, RO+In Tank UV+UF+Min+Copper+ 7 L Tank, Water Purifier for home, (Black) Suitable for Municipal, Tanker, Borewell water View Details
|
₹10,990
|
|
|
Livpure Glitz Pure UV+UF Water Purifier with 7 L tank capacity - Suitable for Municipal Water, TDS upto 250ppm (White) (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water) View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
Livpure Pep Pro Grand RO+UV+Mineraliser+Copper, 15 LPH Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water - 7 L Storage Tank, Black View Details
|
₹12,990
|
|
|
Livpure LIV-BOLT+COPPER(RO+UF+MIN) Water Purifier, 7 Liter View Details
|
₹12,499
|
|
|
Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
Havells Siphon Alkaline Water Purifier | RO+UV+Alkaline | Free Unlimited Service Visits for 5 Yrs | 9-Stage | 6.5L Tank | Free TDS Meter | For Borewell, Tanker,Municipal Water Upto 2000 TDS View Details
|
₹12,999
|
|
|
Havells Delite Kopere Water Purifier (Black), RO+UV+pH Balance, 7 Stages, 6.5L Stainless Steel Tank,Copper+Zinc+Minerals, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details
|
₹12,499
|
|
|
Havells Active Plus Water Purifier with UV+Revitalizer Purification technology, Powerful 4 stage Purification, Smart Alerts with Auto –energy Saver, (Green and White), suitable for TDS <300 ppm water. View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
Havells Active Touch Hot| Warm|Ambient (HWA) UV Water Purifier with Auto Diagnostic, Maintenance alerts (Black), Suitable for tanker, municipal water View Details
|
₹12,920
|
|
|
Havells FAB UTC Alkaline Water Purifier (Black), RO+UV+Alkaline, Copper+Zinc+Magnesium, 8 Stage Purification, 7Litre, Suitable for Borewell,Tanker & Municipal,Upto 2000 TDS, 33% Higher Water Recovery View Details
|
₹17,500
|
|
|
Havells Utc 100% Ro & Uv Water Purifier, White, Suitable for Borwell,tanker, municipal water View Details
|
₹19,400
|
|
|
Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹17,498
|
|
|
Native by UC Urban Company M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included) View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
Atomberg Intellon - India’s 1st Adaptive Water Purifier*| RO+UF+UV+Alkaliser | Zero Cost for 2Yrs | 4 Modes | TDS-Based Filtration | Smart IoT | 7-Stage | Retains Minerals | 8L | 2Yr Warranty | No AMC View Details
|
₹16,999
|
|
|
AO Smith Z1 Hot+ normal UV | UV+ UF (Ultra Violet+ Ultra Fine)Suitable for Municipal Water TDS below 200 Hot Water 10L Storage Wall mount Water Purifier for home (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water) View Details
|
₹13,875
|
|
|
AO Smith X2 UV UltraViolet + UF (Ultra Fine) Black Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water, TDS below 200 (Not Suitable for Borewell or tanker water) View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
AO Smith Intelli UV + US + SAPC Water Purifier with 5 Stage Purification (Black) View Details
|
₹9,990
|
|
|
AO Smith Z5 Pro RO Alkaline Water Purifier With CFM+SCMT | RO Purifier With Advanced 8-stage Purification | Copper Fortified Water|Perfect For Municipal, Tanker & Borewell Water View Details
|
₹12,999
|
|
|
AO Smith Z2+ Water Purifier for Home with MIN-TECH | Baby-Safe Water | 5L Storage | 6-Stage Purification |100% RO | Under The Counter View Details
|
₹19,500
|
|
|
AO Smith Z9 Pro Black Instant Hot and Ambient RO+SCMT+Copper+Alkaline+Mintech | Hot Water in Stainless Steel Tank | Water | 10L Storage | 8-Stage Purification | Water Purifier for Home View Details
|
₹21,999
|
|
View More Products