Monday, Jul 21, 2025
Sip safe and make the most of discount on the best water purifiers: Up to 80% off on the latest models from top brands

By Iqbal
Published on: Jul 21, 2025 06:27 pm IST

Protect your health with the best water purifiers featuring modern technology and safe purification. Shop trusted models now available at discounted prices.

Water that looks clean isn’t always safe to drink. From hidden germs to excess salts, your regular tap water might need a serious upgrade. That’s where a good purifier comes in. If you're serious about health, it’s time to bring home one of the best water purifiers. These handy devices do more than just filter out dirt. They remove bacteria, reduce harmful chemicals, and even improve taste. If you're searching for an the best water purifier for home, there are plenty of great options with smart features and multi-layer filtration. Some even add back essential minerals, so your water is both safe and healthy.

Find the best RO water purifier in India offers for safe, clean drinking water at lower prices

What makes it even better is the current discounted prices, giving you excellent value along with reliable performance. This guide helps you explore top-rated models with advanced filtration, UV protection, and smart features that suit different water sources.

Best water purifiers under 7500: Up to 80% off

You don’t need to spend a fortune to get clean water at home. Many water purifiers under 7500 offer essential features like UV disinfection and multi-stage filtration. Perfect for municipal water, these purifiers are compact, energy-efficient, and reliable. Leading brands such as Aqua Sure and Livpure provide sturdy designs with user-friendly features. They come with ample storage and decent flow rate, making them great for daily use. Some even include indicators for filter change and power status. Though they lack advanced RO systems, they are still effective for areas where water doesn’t have high TDS levels. These models strike a fine balance between safety and affordability.

Best water purifiers under 15000: Up to 50% off

For those who want advanced filtration without crossing the mid-range budget, the best water purifiers under 15,000 are worth checking. These machines offer RO + UV + UF combinations and support water purification from both borewells and municipal sources. With multiple stages of filtration, they can tackle heavy metals, sediments, bacteria, and unpleasant odours. Some also come with TDS controllers and smart indicators for filter change and tank levels. Storage tanks are usually made of food-grade plastic and range from 7 to 10 litres. These purifiers bring modern looks and dependable functionality to most medium-sized homes.

Best water purifiers under 20000: Up to 45% off

If you're aiming for something more than basic, the best water purifiers under 20,000 offer everything from modern looks to advanced functionality. These models come with multiple purification technologies, smart sensors, and features like copper-charged water and mineral boosters. Some models also include app connectivity and zero water wastage systems. These purifiers handle water with very high TDS efficiently, making them ideal for urban homes.

Best water purifiers under 25000: Up to 35% off

Top water purifiers under 25,000 come with impressive features. These purifiers offer RO, UV, and UF filtration with mineral retainers and copper or alkaline boosters. With sleek glass panels, touch controls, and real-time water quality monitoring, they blend technology with utility. Designed for heavy-duty use, they can handle high TDS water efficiently. Features like hot water on demand, app alerts, and long filter life make them ideal for modern kitchens.

Best water purifiers

  • Which type of purifier suits borewell water?

    RO purifiers are best as they reduce high TDS and filter heavy metals common in borewell water.

  • How do I know if my water needs RO or UV?

    Get a TDS test done. High TDS needs RO; low TDS with microbial risk needs UV.

  • What is TDS, and why does it matter?

    TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) measures the concentration of dissolved substances. High TDS can affect taste and health, requiring RO filtration.

  • Can a water purifier remove viruses and bacteria?

    Yes, UV and RO purifiers can effectively kill or remove viruses, bacteria, and other microorganisms from drinking water.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

