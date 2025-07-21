Sip safe and make the most of discount on the best water purifiers: Up to 80% off on the latest models from top brands
Published on: Jul 21, 2025 06:27 pm IST
Protect your health with the best water purifiers featuring modern technology and safe purification. Shop trusted models now available at discounted prices.
Our Pick
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Aquaguard Delight NXT Lite RO+MC Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply View Details
|
₹4,946
|
|
|
Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details
|
₹7,199
|
|
|
Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 Litre Copper + RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster Pure Copper Water Purifier Dispenser Machine, Black (With Free Pre Filter) View Details
|
₹4,499
|
|
|
|
|
KENT Ultra Storage UV Water Purifier (11042) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable | 8L Storage | 60 L/hr Output | White View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
Pureit Marina Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
AQUA D PURE RO+UV Water Purifier with Aqua Copper Infuser Technology | RO + UV + UF + Active Copper+ TDS Control, 12 LPH Output, 12L Storage, Black View Details
|
₹4,844
|
|
|
KENT Supreme Copper RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UV+UF+Copper+TDS Control+UV LED Tank | Auto Flush | 8L | 20LPH | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Black View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | 7-Stage | 10L | Up to 60% Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Supply | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black View Details
|
₹13,499
|
|
|
Aquaguard Delight Aquasaver RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | 2-year filter life | With Mega Sediment filter | 2 Free cleaning service | 60% Higher Water Recovery | 9-Stage Purification | India’s No.1 Purifier* View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
Native by UC Urban Company M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included) View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details
|
₹8,499
|
|
|
Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier | RO+UV+Alkaline | Free Unlimited Service Visits for 1 Yr | Revitalizer+Copper+Zinc+Minerals | 10-Stage Purifier | 7L Tank | For Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water View Details
|
₹8,599
|
|
|
KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Tech for Sabse Shudh Paani | RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network View Details
|
₹11,999
|
|
|
Pureit Wave Pro Mineral RO+UV LED in-tank | 7 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capicity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
V-Guard Zenora RO UV MF Water Purifier Filter for Home | Save 60+ Glasses of Water Every Day | 1-Year UNCONDITIONAL Warranty with Proactive Service by V-Guard | 8 Stages | Mineral Health Charger| 7 L View Details
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
Pureit Revito Prime RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | 7 stage | 8L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Black View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
Livpure Allura Premia Water Purifier| No Service Cost for 2.5 Years - Filters Included | 10 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alk+Mineraliser| In Tank UV Sterilisation| 7 Ltr| View Details
|
₹16,490
|
|
|
Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty View Details
|
₹18,499
|
|
|
Aquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV+Copper | 2 year filter life | SMART Purifier | TDS Display | Filter Life Tracking | Water intake Tracker | Service Alert | Includes Mega Sediment filter | 9 Stage Purification View Details
|
₹15,999
|
|
|
Atomberg Intellon - India’s 1st Adaptive Water Purifier*| RO+UF+UV+Alkaliser | 4 Modes | TDS-Based Filtration | Smart IoT | 7 Stages | Retains Minerals & Improves Health | 8L | 2 Year Warranty |No AMC View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
Livpure Stealth Under The Counter Water Purifier, RO+UV 6 Stage Purification Technology, 7L Storage Tank, Sleek And Compact Design View Details
|
₹17,490
|
|
|
KENT Sapphire-B RO Water Purifier|RO+UF+Inline UV+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED in Tank |Fully Automatic On & OFF Operation|.0001 Micron RO Membrane|20 LPH|8L| Ideal For Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water View Details
|
₹19,499
|
|
|
AO Smith Z5 Pro RO Alkaline Water Purifier With CFM+SCMT | RO Purifier With Advanced 8-stage Purification | Copper Fortified Water|Perfect For Municipal, Tanker & Borewell Water View Details
|
₹15,999
|
|
|
Livpure Sereno-SS Water Purifier | Free Service for 2.5 Years | 5.5 L Stainless Steel Tank | RO+UV+UF+Copper+Mineral | 8-Stage Purifier | 2.5 Year Warranty | Filters Included View Details
|
₹20,490
|
|
|
KENT Grand Star RO Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF+TDS Control+Alkaline+Copper+UV in Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane | Auto Flush Feature | 9L Tank | 20 LPH | Ideal For Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water |Black View Details
|
₹22,200
|
|
|
|
|
Aquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV+Copper I Stainless Steel Tank | 2 year filter life | SMART Purifier | TDS Display | Filter Life & Water In take Tracker | includes Mega Sediment filter | 9 Stage Purification View Details
|
₹21,999
|
|
|
Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & Copper View Details
|
₹21,990
|
|
|
Havells Gracia Alkaline Water Purifier | RO+UV+Alkaline | Free Unlimited Service Visits for 1 Yr | Hot, Warm & Ambient Water | 10 Stage Purifier | 7.6 L SS Tank | For Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water View Details
|
₹22,700
|
|
|
AO Smith Z9 Instant Hot+Ambient Water Purifier for Home with MIN-TECH | 10L Storage | 8-Stage Purification |100% RO + SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Tech) | 55% Water Savings View Details
|
₹25,199
|
|
|
KENT Sterling Star Under the Counter RO Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+Copper+TDS Control | 4 Years Free Service | ISI Marked | 6L Tank | 20 LPH | Digital Display of Purity | White View Details
|
₹22,200
|
|
