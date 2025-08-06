10 best 43 Inch 4K smart TVs to buy in August 2025 from Sony, Samsung, LG and more
Upgrade your home entertainment with the best 43 inch 4K Smart TVs in August 2025. Explore top picks from Sony, LG, Samsung and more.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Sony 108 cm (43 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S22BM2 View Details
|
₹41,990
|
|
|
LG 108 cm (43 inches) UR75 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR75006LC View Details
|
|
|
|
Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L43MB-FPIN View Details
|
₹26,999
|
|
|
LG 108 cm (43 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 43UA82006LA View Details
|
₹30,990
|
|
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black) View Details
|
₹29,490
|
|
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43UE86AFULXL View Details
|
₹30,490
|
|
|
Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inch) FX Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L43MB-FIN View Details
|
₹25,499
|
|
|
TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43P71K View Details
|
₹27,990
|
|
|
Lumio Vision 7 109 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra-HD Smart QLED TV FTW1-ADSG View Details
|
₹29,999
|
|
|
acer 109 cm (43 inches) V PRO Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR43QDQGR2851AD View Details
|
|
|
Looking to bring cinema-like clarity to your living room without going too big? A 43 inch 4K Smart TV hits the sweet spot for most Indian households, offering sharp visuals, vibrant colors, and all the essential smart features.
In this guide, we’ve rounded up the top 10 43 inch 4K Smart TVs you can buy this August. These TVs not only offer immersive picture quality but also come packed with OTT app support, powerful speakers, and sleek designs. From trusted names like Sony, LG, and Samsung to value picks from Xiaomi and TCL, there's something for every budget.
The Sony BRAVIA 2M2 43" TV impresses with its 4K Ultra HD LED panel, delivering vivid colors and clarity thanks to the 4K Processor X1 and a 60 Hz refresh rate. Smart features include Google TV, Assistant, Chromecast, Apple Airplay 2, and multiple HDMI/USB ports.
Dolby Atmos enhances 20W speakers, while HDR10/HLG support boosts content realism. Fast setup and excellent picture quality are praised, but the Google TV interface reportedly lags sometimes.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Excellent 4K picture and sound
Multiple smart integration options
Reasons to avoid
Google TV interface can be slow
Remote lacks some premium features
Sony 108 cm (43 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S22BM2
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Customers praise the build, picture clarity, and sound. Installations are quick and professional, but some find Google TV slow.
Why choose this product?
Choose for top-notch 4K clarity, great smart features, and premium audio in a reliable package.
LG’s 43" UR75 delivers sharp 4K Ultra HD visuals, AI ThinQ, support for Filmmaker and Game Optimizer modes, and immersive AI Sound. Multiple HDMI/USB ports, webOS with user profiles, and unlimited OTT access ensure flexibility. While image and sound quality receive high marks, users note slow OS/UI and basic remote. Warranty and free wall/table installation add value, though experiences with setup and durability vary.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Versatile smart platform with AI
High 4K picture and audio quality
Reasons to avoid
Slow interface and basic remote
Mixed after-sales experiences
LG 108 cm (43 inches) UR75 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UR75006LC
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Great sound and picture, some note laggy UI and limited remote. Mixed views on value and installation.
Why choose this product?
Ideal for users who want LG features, flexible content access, and AI enhancements.
Xiaomi’s 43" model appeals with a 4K UHD LED panel, Android 14-based Google TV, and Dolby/DTS sound tech via 20W speakers. HDR10 and vivid picture engine enhance visuals. Dual-band Wi-Fi, HDMI, and USB support round out connectivity.
This smart TV comes with 30 watts of loud speakers with Dolby support for a theatre-like experience. It features every streaming service including Netflix, Prime Video and more, so you can watch all your favourite movies and shows.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Affordable smart TV option
Smooth integration with Google
Reasons to avoid
FHD not as sharp as 4K
Sound may lack depth for some
Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L43MB-FPIN
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Praised for value and quick setup, some users seek better sound and app speed.
Why choose this product?
Choose for affordability, core smart features, and Google TV support.
Packed with the α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8, this 43" TV boasts 4K upscaling, HDR10, HLG, and Filmmaker Mode. Virtual 9.1.2 sound, Game Dashboard, and smart voice features elevate media and gaming alike. The AI chatbot and LG Channels bring added content value. Users love image processing and immersive sound, but criticize the remote and UI speed, and note mixed installation experiences.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Advanced AI processing
Immersive sound features
Reasons to avoid
Remote lacks voice innovation
Some slow OS/UI feedback
LG 108 cm (43 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 43UA82006LA
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
High marks for video and audio, but mixed on speed, value, and installation.
Why choose this product?
Great for AI-driven picture and sound, with gaming and content optimization.
The Samsung D Series Brighter Crystal offers 4K clarity with a Crystal Processor, Motion Xcelerator, and HDR. Three HDMI ports, fast boot, and SmartThings integration set it apart. An affordable option, customers compliment 4K rendering and speed but report mixed build quality, sound, and remote issues. Installation and performance speed receive generally positive but inconsistent reviews.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Vivid 4K visuals, good app integration
Affordable for a 4K TV
Reasons to avoid
Build quality reportedly varies
Occasional remote/sound issues
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Praised for video clarity, value and app speed, but mixed on build and sound reliability.
Why choose this product?
Top pick for affordable, snappy 4K performance from a trusted brand.
With a sleek design, the Samsung Crystal 4K Vista Pro boasts HDR10+, Pur Color tech, powerful 20W speakers, and energy-efficient features. Built-in Alexa, a solar-powered remote, and support for wide content access make it future-ready. Owners enjoy sharp images and app responsiveness but sometimes report build, sound, or installation issues; overall, installation is smooth for most.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Eco-friendly remote and built-in voice assistants
Strong app and device connectivity
Reasons to avoid
Build quality can be inconsistent
Occasional lag with remotes
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43UE86AFULXL
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Picture clarity and fast boot admired, but build and sound reviews are mixed.
Why choose this product?
Eco-friendly, performance-driven TV with smart features, perfect for modern homes.
Xiaomi FX Ultra HD 4K TV impresses with a bezel-less design, built-in stereo speakers, vibrant color, and HDR support. Fire TV integration brings Alexa voice control and access to 12,000+ apps including DTH box integration. Picture and sound quality are praised, but opinions differ on UI speed. Some users mention easy setup, while others find the process more complex.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Wide app availability, smooth Alexa control
Good audio and color sharpness
Reasons to avoid
UI may lag under heavy use
Color saturation can be subjective
Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inch) FX Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L43MB-FIN
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Praised for value and content integration; lag and color opinions vary.
Why choose this product?
Choose for value 4K viewing, Fire TV smart platform, and integrated Alexa.
The TCL V5C Full HD QLED TV with HDR10 offers a premium glassless screen and a quad-core processor. Dolby Audio powers 24W speakers, while Google TV brings abundant app support. Eye comfort features and screen mirroring enhance usability. Users love the bezel-less build, picture, and sound, but some want faster performance and more accurate color in high-motion scenes.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
QLED panel for punchy colors
Google Assistant built in
Reasons to avoid
FHD instead of 4K
Some reports of slow UI
TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 43P71K
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Praised for sound/video, build quality, and app variety; speed is a common request.
Why choose this product?
Best for users wanting vivid FHD QLED, solid sound, and Google ecosystem in a midsize screen.
The Lumio Vision 7 brings India’s fastest smart TV claim with a BOSS processor, 3GB RAM, and 4K QLED HDR display for seamless, punchy viewing. The quad speaker system with Dolby Atmos delivers clear, immersive sound. Gamers get HDMI 2.1, ALLM, and MEMC support. Users admire display contrast, smooth interface, and value, with some highlighting 4K streaming ease.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Fast, powerful hardware and apps
Brilliant 4K QLED visuals, strong sound
Reasons to avoid
Not widely available offline for support
Limited brand service history
Lumio Vision 7 109 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra-HD Smart QLED TV FTW1-ADSG
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Praised for fast app speed, value, and 4K quality; reliable, with easy navigation for most.
Why choose this product?
An excellent pick for smooth gaming, vibrant 4K QLED, and robust smart TV performance.
The Acer V PRO pairs a 43" 4K QLED HDR display with the latest AI-enabled 2875 chipset, Google TV on Android 14, Dolby Atmos, and eARC audio for cinematic experiences. Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and three HDMI ports maximize convenient use. High brightness, a 30W speaker, and far-field mic support video calling and voice control. Customers love quality and value, but mention occasional remote/connection issues and installation delays.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
AI-powered features and strong audio
Bright, detailed 4K QLED visuals
Reasons to avoid
Connectivity/remote pairing issues occur
Installation support not always prompt
acer 109 cm (43 inches) V PRO Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR43QDQGR2851AD
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Praised for robust quality and vibrant display. Some report remote or installation service issues.
Why choose this product?
Choose for a complete QLED smart TV with AI features, exceptional sound, and crisp 4K visuals in one package.
Factors to consider when buying a 43 inch 4K smart TV
- Display quality: Look for Ultra HD (4K) resolution with HDR10 or Dolby Vision for vivid visuals.
- Smart features: Ensure the TV supports popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube.
- Audio output: Choose a model with at least 20W speakers or Dolby Audio for immersive sound.
- Connectivity: Multiple HDMI and USB ports, along with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, enhance versatility.
- Brand reliability: Go for trusted brands like Sony, LG, and Samsung for better after-sales service and durability.
Is a 43 inch TV big enough for 4K resolution?
Yes, a 43 inch screen is a great size for 4K resolution, especially in medium to small rooms. It offers crisp details and vibrant visuals without overwhelming the space, making it ideal for bedrooms, compact living areas, or as a secondary screen.
What features should I expect in a 43 inch 4K Smart TV?
Modern 43 inch 4K Smart TVs typically offer HDR support, built-in streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video, voice control via Google Assistant or Alexa, and multiple HDMI ports. Some models also include Dolby Audio and advanced picture engines for better sound and visual clarity.
Can I use a 43 inch Smart TV as a PC monitor?
Yes, many 43 inch 4K Smart TVs come with HDMI and screen mirroring support, making them suitable as large PC monitors. However, check for low input lag and adjustable display settings to ensure smooth performance and reduced eye strain during extended use.
Top 3 features of best 43 inch 4K TVs
|Best 43 inch 4K TVs
|Display
|OS/Platform
|Audio Output
|Sony BRAVIA 2M2
|43" LED
|Google TV
|20W Dolby
|LG UR75 Series
|43" LED
|webOS (AI ThinQ)
|20W AI Sound
|Xiaomi A FHD
|43" LED
|Google TV
|30W Dolby
|LG UA82 Series
|43" LED
|webOS 25 + AI
|20W Dolby
|Samsung D Series
|43" LED
|Tizen
|20W Q-Symph
|Samsung Vista Pro
|43" LED
|Tizen (Alexa)
|20W Q-Symph
|Xiaomi FX 4K Fire
|43" LED
|Fire TV
|24W Dolby
|TCL V5C FHD QLED
|40" QLED
|Google TV
|24W Dolby
|Lumio Vision 7
|43" QLED
|Google TV
|24W Dolby
|Acer V PRO Series
|43" QLED
|Google TV (A14)
|30W Atmos
Similar articles for you
Top 10 55 inch smart TVs to buy in 2025 for streaming, gaming, and everyday use with top features and strong brand value
Best 43-inch TVs in July 2025 for all budgets: Stunning 4K display, smart features and value for money
Buying guide: Best budget smart TVs with AI upscaling in 2025
Best smart TVs in India: Top 10 picks for great picture quality, smart features, and a seamless entertainment experience
FAQs on 43 inch 4K Smart TVs
- Are 43 inch 4K Smart TVs good for gaming?
Yes, many models in this size range support game modes, low latency, and HDMI ARC, making them suitable for console and casual gaming.
- Can I get a quality 43 inch 4K Smart TV under ₹30000?
Yes, brands like Xiaomi, Realme, and TCL offer budget-friendly 4K TVs under ₹30000 with decent specs, though premium features may be limited.
- Do 43 inch Smart TVs support voice control?
Most new models come with built-in Google Assistant, Alexa, or their own AI voice control, allowing hands-free control of apps and settings.
- Is wall-mounting included with the TV purchase?
Many brands include a wall-mount kit, but installation policies vary. Always check the product listing or confirm with the seller before purchase.
- Which OS is better for Smart TVs: Android TV or proprietary platforms?
Android TV offers better app compatibility and Google ecosystem integration. Proprietary OS like LG’s webOS or Samsung’s Tizen are smoother and more user-friendly but may have limited app support.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.