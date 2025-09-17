Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 early deals LIVE: Up to 50% off on laptops, smartwatches, headphones and more

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is set to begin from 23rd September 2025, but shoppers don’t need to wait; the early deals are already live! This year’s sale promises some of the biggest savings across categories, and gadgets are taking the spotlight with discounts reaching up to 50%. The biggest gadget savings are already here.

From powerful laptops to stylish smartwatches, premium headphones, and speakers, Amazon has opened up its early deals to let you upgrade your tech without burning a hole in your pocket. With these offers, you can grab top-rated gadgets and accessories before the official sale rush begins.

Loading Suggestions...

The Acer ALG AL15G-53 is a premium gaming laptop crafted with a sturdy metal body in Steel Gray. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 (6 GB), it delivers smooth gaming and multitasking performance.

The 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate ensures fluid visuals, making it perfect for competitive gaming. At 1.99 kg, it combines performance with portability.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i7 13th Gen 13620H, up to 4.9 GHz Memory 16 GB RAM Storage 512 GB SSD Display 15.6-inch Full HD IPS, 144Hz refresh rate Graphics NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6 GB GDDR6 Click Here to Buy Acer ALG, Intel Core i7-13th Gen 13620H Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-6GB(16GB/512GB) FHD, 39.62cm(15.6), 144Hz, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99KG, AL15G-53, Premium Metal Body,Gaming Laptop

Loading Suggestions...

The ASUS Vivobook Go 14 is a thin and lightweight productivity laptop featuring the AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor with Radeon graphics. With 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 512 GB SSD, it delivers smooth day-to-day performance while keeping power efficiency in check.

The 14-inch Full HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate offers balanced clarity for studying, working, or streaming. At just 1.38 kg, it’s ultra-portable for students and professionals alike.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, up to 4.1 GHz Memory 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM Storage 512 GB SSD Display 14-inch Full HD, 60Hz Battery 42 Wh, weight 1.38 kg Click Here to Buy ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U,Thin & Light (AMD Radeon iGPU/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14/60Hz/42WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Mixed Black/1.38 kg) E1404FA-NK3325WS

Loading Suggestions...

The ASUS Vivobook 15 X1502VA-BQ1297WS combines power and design with the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor and Intel UHD graphics, tuned for performance and mobility. It features a large 15.6-inch Full HD screen at 60Hz, which enhances both work efficiency and entertainment. The laptop weighs 1.7 kg, offering portability without compromising screen space.

It includes 16 GB RAM and a massive 1 TB SSD, making it ideal for professionals and students who require speed and storage. Added advantages include a backlit keyboard, pre-installed Windows 11, MS Office 2024, and 1 year of Microsoft 365. This makes it a versatile and dependable daily laptop.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5 13th Gen 13420H, up to 4.6 GHz Memory 16 GB RAM Storage 1 TB SSD Display 15.6-inch Full HD, 60Hz Keyboard Backlit chiclet keyboard Click Here to Buy ASUS Vivobook 15,13th Gen,Intel Core i5-13420H(Intel UHD iGPU/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/FHD/15.6/60Hz/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Quiet Blue/1.70 kg) X1502VA-BQ1297WS

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic blends style and function with its iconic rotating bezel and a large 47mm AMOLED display. It offers LTE connectivity, enabling calls and messaging without a phone. With health monitoring features like ECG, blood pressure, advanced sleep coaching, and fitness tracking, it’s a powerful health companion.

This smartwatch runs on Wear OS with full Galaxy ecosystem integration, allowing smart notifications, app usage, and seamless device syncing. It offers up to 40 hours of battery life with fast charging, and with IP68 + 5ATM water resistance, it’s ready for workouts and outdoor conditions alike.

Specifications Display 47mm AMOLED with rotating bezel Features ECG, Blood Pressure, Sleep & Health tracking Connectivity LTE + Bluetooth + Wi-Fi Durability IP68 + 5ATM certified Battery Up to 40 hours with fast charge Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Black, 47mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep | Track Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 Rating

Loading Suggestions...

The OnePlus Watch 2 is a premium smartwatch built with stainless steel casing and sapphire crystal display for durability and elegance. Sporting a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, it ensures vivid color and clarity. Running Google’s Wear OS 4 and powered by Snapdragon W5 chipset, it delivers smooth app performance and Wear OS ecosystem integration.

Its dual-engine architecture gives up to 100 hours of battery life, excelling far beyond rivals. With dual-frequency GPS, IP68 water resistance, and advanced features like Bluetooth calling, it’s perfect for outdoor workouts and daily smart functionality.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED with sapphire crystal glass Processor Snapdragon W5 chipset Features Bluetooth calling, dual-frequency GPS, Wear OS 4 Build Stainless steel chassis, IP68 rating Battery Up to 100 hours runtime Click Here to Buy OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100 hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,IP68 & Bluetooth Calling (Black Steel)

Loading Suggestions...

The Amazfit T-Rex 3 is a rugged, military-grade certified smartwatch designed for outdoor enthusiasts. It features a large 48mm AMOLED display with 2000 nits brightness for visibility under sunlight. It packs offline maps and dual-band GPS navigation for explorers, along with health tracking, AI fitness coaching, and endurance-focused modes.

With a battery life of up to 27 days, 10ATM waterproofing, and robust build, the T-Rex 3 is adventure-ready. It’s compatible with both Android and iOS, making it accessible for high-performance workouts, outdoor tracking, and seamless smartwatch convenience.

Specifications Display 48mm AMOLED, 2000 nits brightness Battery Up to 27 days Features Offline maps, AI coach, built-in GPS Durability 10ATM water resistance, military-grade ruggedness Compatibility Works with iOS and Android Click Here to Buy Amazfit T-Rex 3 Outdoor Rugged Military 48mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 27 Days Battery Life, Offline Maps, 2000 Nits Brightness, 10 ATM Water Resistance, AI Coach, for iOS & Android (Onyx)

Loading Suggestions...

The boAt Rockerz 480 are stylish wireless headphones designed with RGB LED accents and six customizable light modes. Built with 40mm dynamic drivers, they deliver clear bass-rich audio, enhanced by Beast Mode for low-latency gaming. With 60 hours of continuous playback, they provide extended use without frequent charging.

They run on Bluetooth v5.3 for seamless connectivity, along with ENx technology for clear call quality. With an adaptive fit, soft ear cushions, and easy access controls, the Rockerz 480 combine comfort, style, and performance.

Specifications Drivers 40mm dynamic audio drivers Playback Up to 60 hours battery life Connectivity Bluetooth v5.3, ENx calling clarity Features 6 RGB LED light modes, Beast Mode Fit Adaptive over-ear design with soft cushions Click Here to Buy boAt Rockerz 480 W/RGB LEDs, 6 Light Modes, 40Mm Drivers, Beast Mode, 60Hrs Playback, Enx Tech, BT V5.3, Adaptive Fit & Easy Access Controls, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones(Black Sabre)

Loading Suggestions...

The Sony WH-CH720N offers premium sound with active noise cancellation at a lightweight build. With Adaptive Sound Control, it adjusts to environments automatically, while customizable EQ via the Sony Headphones Connect app ensures personalized sound. It’s designed for long use, weighing only 192g.

The headphones deliver up to 35 hours of battery life, with quick charging providing 1 hour playback in 3 minutes. Integrated with a high-quality microphone, it supports clear calling alongside wireless convenience, making it an excellent everyday ANC headphone.

Specifications Noise Canceling Active Noise Cancellation with Adaptive Sound Control Playback Up to 35 hours, quick charge support Connectivity Bluetooth v5.2 with multipoint pairing Weight 192g lightweight design Audio Customizable EQ with Sony Headphones App Click Here to Buy Sony WH-CH720N Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Charge, Up to 35Hrs Battery, Customized EQ- Black

Loading Suggestions...

The JBL Flip 6 is a rugged, portable wireless speaker designed with signature JBL Pro Sound. Featuring dual passive radiators and a racetrack-shaped driver, it produces powerful sound with deep bass. Compact and durable, the Flip 6 is perfect for both indoor and outdoor use.

Its 12-hour battery ensures non-stop music, and the IP67 rating guarantees dust and water resistance. PartyBoost mode allows pairing multiple JBL speakers for stereo effects, while the JBL portable app provides EQ customisation.

Specifications Sound JBL Pro Sound with racetrack driver and dual bass radiators Playback Up to 12 hours battery life Durability IP67 dustproof and waterproof Features PartyBoost speaker pairing, app-based EQ customization Design Compact, portable tube-style design Click Here to Buy JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization App (Without Mic, Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The JBL Bar 1000 Pro is a truly wireless 11.1-channel (7.1.4 setup equivalent) soundbar system delivering Dolby Atmos and DTS:X immersive surround. With detachable wireless speakers and an 880W amplifier system, it provides true cinema-level audio.

Its 10-inch down-firing subwoofer adds thunderous bass, while built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI eARC, and Alexa compatibility bring ultimate versatility. The JBL One app allows customisation and streaming integration. A complete home-theatre solution, the Bar 1000 Pro delivers cinematic excellence.

Specifications Channels 11.1 (7.1.4 setup equivalent) surround with detachable rears Amplifier 880W power with down-firing 10” wireless subwoofer Audio Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, MultiBeam Features Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Alexa integration, JBL One app Connectivity HDMI eARC + wireless multi-room support Click Here to Buy JBL Bar 1000 Pro, 11.1 (7.1.4) Channel Truly Wireless Soundbar with True Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X, and MultiBeam™ Surround Sound, 10” Down-Firing Wireless Subwoofer, HDMI eARC, BT,WiFi,Alexa, One App(880W)

Similar articles for you

Best ultra thin laptops to buy in 2025: Top models with slim designs with high performance

Boost performance with intel powered AI laptops built for speed and multitasking

Best smart watches: Top 8 stylish picks with GPS for accurate tracking and advanced fitness features from top brands

Thinking of upgrading headphones? Consider these 5 things before you buy

FAQs When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale start? The main sale begins on 23rd September 2025, but early deals are already live.

What gadgets are included in the early deals? You can find discounts on laptops, smartwatches, headphones, speakers, and other accessories.

Are discounts really up to 50% off? Yes, selected gadgets and accessories are available with discounts as high as 50%.

Can Prime members access deals earlier than others? Yes, Prime members often get early access and exclusive discounts.

Is it better to shop early or wait for the full sale? If you find your desired gadget at a good price, buying early is wise to avoid missing out.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.