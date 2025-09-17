Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 early deals LIVE: Up to 50% off on laptops, smartwatches, headphones and more
Updated on: Sept 17, 2025 01:40 pm IST
Grab early deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival with up to 50% off laptops, smartwatches, headphones, speakers, and more must-have gadgets.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Acer ALG, Intel Core i7-13th Gen 13620H Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-6GB(16GB/512GB) FHD, 39.62cm(15.6), 144Hz, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99KG, AL15G-53, Premium Metal Body,Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹67,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U,Thin & Light (AMD Radeon iGPU/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14/60Hz/42WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Mixed Black/1.38 kg) E1404FA-NK3325WS View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15,13th Gen,Intel Core i5-13420H(Intel UHD iGPU/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/FHD/15.6/60Hz/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Quiet Blue/1.70 kg) X1502VA-BQ1297WS View Details
|
₹51,990
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Black, 47mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep | Track Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 Rating View Details
|
₹24,999
|
|
|
OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100 hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,IP68 & Bluetooth Calling (Black Steel) View Details
|
₹15,999
|
|
|
Amazfit T-Rex 3 Outdoor Rugged Military 48mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 27 Days Battery Life, Offline Maps, 2000 Nits Brightness, 10 ATM Water Resistance, AI Coach, for iOS & Android (Onyx) View Details
|
₹19,999
|
|
|
boAt Rockerz 480 W/RGB LEDs, 6 Light Modes, 40Mm Drivers, Beast Mode, 60Hrs Playback, Enx Tech, BT V5.3, Adaptive Fit & Easy Access Controls, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones(Black Sabre) View Details
|
₹1,799
|
|
|
Sony WH-CH720N Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Charge, Up to 35Hrs Battery, Customized EQ- Black View Details
|
₹8,728
|
|
|
JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization App (Without Mic, Black) View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
JBL Bar 1000 Pro, 11.1 (7.1.4) Channel Truly Wireless Soundbar with True Dolby Atmos®, DTS:X, and MultiBeam™ Surround Sound, 10” Down-Firing Wireless Subwoofer, HDMI eARC, BT,WiFi,Alexa, One App(880W) View Details
|
₹89,999
|
|
