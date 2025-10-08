Search
Wed, Oct 08, 2025
Best air fryer ovens starting at 5999, up to 72% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival | Top 10 deals shortlisted

ByKanika Budhiraja
Updated on: Oct 08, 2025 06:12 pm IST

Quick sale guide to Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 air fryer ovens curated picks with capacity notes, presets, accessory checks and checkout savings tips.

Inalsa AeroCrisp 12 2025

INALSA Air Fryer Oven|12L,1700W|Stainless Steel Body|12-in-1 Functions,Fry,Bake,Grill,Dehydrate&Reheat|12 Preset|Rotisserie&Convection|Dishwasher Safe Accessories|2Yr Warranty,2025Model AeroCrisp 12 View Details checkDetails

₹7,995

HighestAir FryerOvenDeal

Faber 20 liter 1500 Watts Air Fryer Oven|Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill, Reheat & Broil|85% Less Oil|Temperature & Timer Control, Preset Cooking Options, Convection Function, Auto-Off|(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹6,990

Two in One Oven Fryer

Pigeon by Stovekraft Air Fryer Oven 12L | 1800W | 2-in-1 Appliance - AirfryerOTG | Digital Touchscreen | 9 Preset Menu | Air Fry, Bake, Broil, Toast, Defrost (Black) | With Rotisserie | 7 Accessories View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

1800W Digital Controls

Glen 12 Litre Digital Air Fryer Oven for Home, 1800W, 10 Preset Function, Rotisserie, Digital Display & Controls, Airfryer to Dehydrate, Defrost, Bake, Roast, Toast with Less Oil -Black (SA-3046DSS) View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

In Built Air Fryer OTG

Morphy Richards AirCrisp 25 Litre Air Fryer Oven| In built Air Fryer and OTG| Capacity - 25L|Product Warranty - 2 Years|Black and Rose Gold View Details checkDetails

₹8,890

360 Deg Air Circulation

KAFF KFR12 Digital Air Fryer Oven with 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology -1800W| Bake, Grill & Roast|Digital LED Display & Touch Control Panel (12L, Silver & Black) View Details checkDetails

₹8,810

Ten Preset Menus

KENT Digital Air Fryer Oven 12L | 1800W | 360° Rapid Heat Circulation | 10 Preset Menus | Bake, Grill & Roast | Digital Display & Touch Control Panel | Dehydration & Rotisserie Function, Multi View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

Nine in One Functions

Libra 6.5 Liter Air Fryer Oven – 1740W Stainless Steel Air Fryer with 9-in-1 Digital Functions: Air Fry, Toast, Grill, Bake, Reheat & Keep Warm – Uses 90% Less Oil, Stainless Steel Interior View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

1700W Aerocrisp Heat

Havells Air-Oven Avanza | 1700W | 15L Capacity | Digital Touch Control | 14 Pre-Sets | Aerocrisp Technology | Auto-Shutoff | Includes Skewer Set,Rotisserie Fork,Mesh,Baking Tray | 2Yr Warranty | Black View Details checkDetails

₹11,456

1800W OTG Air Fryer

SOLARA 12L Air Fryer Oven for Home Kitchen, 1800W OTG Air Fryer Oven 12 Litre with 12 Presets, 6 Accessories, Grill, Roast, Bake, Reheat, AirFryer OTG, XX-Large, Recipe E-book, 1 Year Warranty, Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,299

This is the best time to buy an air fryer oven. Diwali is just a few days away and gifting one or picking it for yourself feels special. A new appliance at home always adds to the festive mood and turns everyday cooking into something you look forward to.

Your shortlist of air fryer ovens begins at ₹5,999 with up to 72% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.
Your shortlist of air fryer ovens begins at 5,999 with up to 72% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is live with price drops up to 72 percent on leading air fryer ovens. We have shortlisted the best brand deals so your search is easy. Check the capacity, presets, and included accessories, apply any bank or coupon offers at checkout, and bring home the one that suits your kitchen.

Top 10 deals on best air fryer ovens:

Inalsa AeroCrisp 12 brings a 12 litre cavity with 1700 watt heating in a stainless steel body. The 12 in 1 setup covers air fry, bake, grill, dehydrate, and reheat with simple presets. The convection fan and rotisserie give even browning, and the tray set goes into the dishwasher after dinner.

This model fits small families who want oven style versatility without clutter. Buy this today at a 64% discount in the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Specifications

Capacity
12 litres
Power
1700 watts
Functions
12 in 1 air fry bake grill dehydrate reheat
Presets
12 presets with digital control
Heating
Convection fan and rotisserie
Faber 20 litre air fryer oven brings roomy cooking in a compact form. The 1500 watt heater and convection fan help with even results for fries roasts toast and weekday meals. Use temperature and timer control with preset options for quick starts and let auto off handle safety when the timer ends.

Bake, roast, toast, defrost, grill, reheat, and broil without switching appliances. Right now, during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, it is available at up to 72% off.

Specifications

Capacity
20 litres
Power
1500 watts
Functions
fry bake roast toast defrost grill reheat broil
Controls
temperature and timer
Presets
preset cooking options
Heating
convection assist
Pigeon by Stovekraft Air Fryer Oven 12 litre brings two in one Air fryer OTG utility with 1800 watt heating, a digital touchscreen, and nine presets for air fry, bake, broil, toast, and defrost. It is now at up to 62% off, which makes it a best air fryer oven deal for small families and first time buyers.

If you are shopping during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, add this to your cart, stack any bank or coupon offer, and confirm the fit for your counter space.

Specifications

Capacity
12 litres
Power
1800 watts
Type
2 in 1 Air fryer OTG
Presets
9 Preset menu
Functions
Air fry bake broil toast defrost
Special Features
Automatic Shut-Off, Programmable, Temperature Control, Timer
Glen air fryer is a 12 litre digital air fryer oven with 1800 watt heating, rotisserie, and ten presets. The display and controls keep bake, roast, toast, defrost, and dehydrate simply with less oil.

Now at up to 60% off, it stands out as the best air fryer oven deal to grab during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, especially when you stack bank offers and coupons at checkout.

Specifications

Capacity
12 litres
Power
1800 watts
Presets
Ten preset menu
Functions
Bake roast toast defrost dehydrate air fry
Controls
Digital display and control panel
Special Features
Adjustable time large capacity 12 litres, Automatic Shut-Off, Temperature Control, Rotisserie
Morphy Richards AirCrisp 25 litre air fryer oven pairs an in built air fryer with an OTG in a roomy cavity. The black and rose gold finish suits kitchens, and the two year warranty adds peace of mind.

Use it for everyday toast, midweek bakes, and weekend roasts with simple controls. Now at 56% discount, it is the best air fryer oven deal this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.

Specifications

Capacity
25 litres
Type
In built air fryer and OTG
Special Features
All in one Air Fry, Dehydrate, Bake, Toast, Broil and Warm, Easy Knob control
Material
Mild steel
KAFF KFR12 is a 12 litre digital air fryer oven with 1800 watt heating and 360 degree high speed air circulation. A digital LED display and touch panel make baking, grilling and roasting easy.

Now at 60% off, this ranks among the best air fryer oven deals of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. Check the capacity, stack bank or coupon savings at checkout, and cook with less oil.

Specifications

Capacity
12 litres
Power
1800 watts
Technology
360 Degree high speed air circulation
Controls
Digital LED display and touch panel
Special Features
Non stick Rack, Rapid Air Technology, Rotary Knob, Touch Control Keys, Touch Screen
Kent Digital air fryer oven 12 litre uses 360 degree rapid heat and 1800 watt power for even cooking. Ten presets cover bake, grill, roast, toast, defrost, with digital display, touch controls, rotisserie, and dehydration.

With 50% off, this feels like the best air fryer oven deal in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. Review capacity, verify accessories, apply bank or coupon offers, and bring home simple weeknight meals.

Specifications

Capacity
12 litres
Power
1800 watts
Heat
360 degree rapid circulation
Menus
10 preset menus
Functions
bake grill roast toast defrost air fry dehydrate
Controls
digital display and touch panel
Libra 6.5 litre air fryer oven pairs a 1740 watt heater and stainless steel interior. Nine in one mode handles air fry, toast, grill, bake, reheat, and keep warm, cooking with up to ninety percent less oil.

Now at 50% off, it is the best air fryer oven deal for the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. Confirm capacity, check accessories, apply bank or coupon savings, and enjoy weeknight cooking.

Specifications

Capacity
6.5 litres
Power
1740 watts
Body
stainless steel
Functions
nine in one air fry toast grill bake reheat keep warm
Special Features
Adjustable speed control, Automatic shut off, BPA Free, Programmable, PTFE Free
Havells Air Oven Avanza pairs a 15 litre cavity with 1700 watt power and Aerocrisp for even heat. Digital touch control drives 14 presets, with auto shutoff for safety. The box includes a skewer set, rotisserie fork, mesh, and a baking tray.

At 23% off, it is the best air fryer oven deal. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, check capacity, warranty, and stack card or coupon savings today.

Specifications

Capacity
15 litres
Power
1700 watts
Technology
Aerocrisp circulation
Controls
digital touch control
Special Features
14 Auto pre set option, Automatic shut off, Programmable, Temperature Control, Timer
Solara 12 litre air fryer oven pairs 1800 watt heating with OTG versatility. Twelve presets and six accessories cover grill, roast, bake, reheat, and air fry. The large cavity and recipe book support everyday meals.

At 44% discount, this is the best air fryer oven deal in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. Preheat for a few minutes, use the mesh basket for fries and the baking tray for bakes, and flip food once for even colour.

Specifications

Capacity
12 litres
Power
1800 watts
Type
OTG air fryer oven
Presets
12
Special Features
Automatic Shut-Off, Stackable, Timer, With Handles
Min Temperature Setting
50 Degrees Celsius

Similar stories for you:

The upcoming Amazon sale 2025 brings great deals on the best air fryers, juicers and blenders from top brands

Top 10 air fryers for home use in Aug 2025 for crispy meals in minutes with less oil and less mess

How to choose the perfect air fryer for your kitchen: A complete buying guide for healthier, hassle-free cooking at home

Skip the oil and the ghee: Fry without the fat with the best air fryers in 2025 for guilt-free snacking

How to maintain your air fryer: Cleaning tips for safer and healthier cooking | Our top air fryer picks

  • What is an air fryer oven?

    An oven style appliance that circulates hot air to fry, bake and roast with less oil.

  • How is it different from a basket air fryer?

    It has racks and a rotisserie with larger capacity for multi level cooking.

  • What capacity suits a family of two to three?

    Ten to twelve litres works well for daily meals.

  • What capacity suits four to six people?

    Fifteen to twenty five litres gives room for trays and a whole chicken.

  • Does higher wattage cook faster?

    Yes a 1500 to 1800 watt unit heats and recovers quicker.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

