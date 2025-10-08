Best air fryer ovens starting at 5999, up to 72% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival | Top 10 deals shortlisted

This is the best time to buy an air fryer oven. Diwali is just a few days away and gifting one or picking it for yourself feels special. A new appliance at home always adds to the festive mood and turns everyday cooking into something you look forward to. Your shortlist of air fryer ovens begins at ₹ 5,999 with up to 72% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is live with price drops up to 72 percent on leading air fryer ovens. We have shortlisted the best brand deals so your search is easy. Check the capacity, presets, and included accessories, apply any bank or coupon offers at checkout, and bring home the one that suits your kitchen.

Top 10 deals on best air fryer ovens:

Inalsa AeroCrisp 12 brings a 12 litre cavity with 1700 watt heating in a stainless steel body. The 12 in 1 setup covers air fry, bake, grill, dehydrate, and reheat with simple presets. The convection fan and rotisserie give even browning, and the tray set goes into the dishwasher after dinner.

This model fits small families who want oven style versatility without clutter. Buy this today at a 64% discount in the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Specifications Capacity 12 litres Power 1700 watts Functions 12 in 1 air fry bake grill dehydrate reheat Presets 12 presets with digital control Heating Convection fan and rotisserie

Faber 20 litre air fryer oven brings roomy cooking in a compact form. The 1500 watt heater and convection fan help with even results for fries roasts toast and weekday meals. Use temperature and timer control with preset options for quick starts and let auto off handle safety when the timer ends.

Bake, roast, toast, defrost, grill, reheat, and broil without switching appliances. Right now, during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, it is available at up to 72% off.

Specifications Capacity 20 litres Power 1500 watts Functions fry bake roast toast defrost grill reheat broil Controls temperature and timer Presets preset cooking options Heating convection assist

Pigeon by Stovekraft Air Fryer Oven 12 litre brings two in one Air fryer OTG utility with 1800 watt heating, a digital touchscreen, and nine presets for air fry, bake, broil, toast, and defrost. It is now at up to 62% off, which makes it a best air fryer oven deal for small families and first time buyers.

If you are shopping during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, add this to your cart, stack any bank or coupon offer, and confirm the fit for your counter space.

Specifications Capacity 12 litres Power 1800 watts Type 2 in 1 Air fryer OTG Presets 9 Preset menu Functions Air fry bake broil toast defrost Special Features Automatic Shut-Off, Programmable, Temperature Control, Timer

Glen air fryer is a 12 litre digital air fryer oven with 1800 watt heating, rotisserie, and ten presets. The display and controls keep bake, roast, toast, defrost, and dehydrate simply with less oil.

Now at up to 60% off, it stands out as the best air fryer oven deal to grab during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, especially when you stack bank offers and coupons at checkout.

Specifications Capacity 12 litres Power 1800 watts Presets Ten preset menu Functions Bake roast toast defrost dehydrate air fry Controls Digital display and control panel Special Features Adjustable time large capacity 12 litres, Automatic Shut-Off, Temperature Control, Rotisserie

Morphy Richards AirCrisp 25 litre air fryer oven pairs an in built air fryer with an OTG in a roomy cavity. The black and rose gold finish suits kitchens, and the two year warranty adds peace of mind.

Use it for everyday toast, midweek bakes, and weekend roasts with simple controls. Now at 56% discount, it is the best air fryer oven deal this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025.

Specifications Capacity 25 litres Type In built air fryer and OTG Special Features All in one Air Fry, Dehydrate, Bake, Toast, Broil and Warm, Easy Knob control Material Mild steel

KAFF KFR12 is a 12 litre digital air fryer oven with 1800 watt heating and 360 degree high speed air circulation. A digital LED display and touch panel make baking, grilling and roasting easy.

Now at 60% off, this ranks among the best air fryer oven deals of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. Check the capacity, stack bank or coupon savings at checkout, and cook with less oil.

Specifications Capacity 12 litres Power 1800 watts Technology 360 Degree high speed air circulation Controls Digital LED display and touch panel Special Features Non stick Rack, Rapid Air Technology, Rotary Knob, Touch Control Keys, Touch Screen

Kent Digital air fryer oven 12 litre uses 360 degree rapid heat and 1800 watt power for even cooking. Ten presets cover bake, grill, roast, toast, defrost, with digital display, touch controls, rotisserie, and dehydration.

With 50% off, this feels like the best air fryer oven deal in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. Review capacity, verify accessories, apply bank or coupon offers, and bring home simple weeknight meals.

Specifications Capacity 12 litres Power 1800 watts Heat 360 degree rapid circulation Menus 10 preset menus Functions bake grill roast toast defrost air fry dehydrate Controls digital display and touch panel

Libra 6.5 litre air fryer oven pairs a 1740 watt heater and stainless steel interior. Nine in one mode handles air fry, toast, grill, bake, reheat, and keep warm, cooking with up to ninety percent less oil.

Now at 50% off, it is the best air fryer oven deal for the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. Confirm capacity, check accessories, apply bank or coupon savings, and enjoy weeknight cooking.

Specifications Capacity 6.5 litres Power 1740 watts Body stainless steel Functions nine in one air fry toast grill bake reheat keep warm Special Features Adjustable speed control, Automatic shut off, BPA Free, Programmable, PTFE Free

Havells Air Oven Avanza pairs a 15 litre cavity with 1700 watt power and Aerocrisp for even heat. Digital touch control drives 14 presets, with auto shutoff for safety. The box includes a skewer set, rotisserie fork, mesh, and a baking tray.

At 23% off, it is the best air fryer oven deal. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, check capacity, warranty, and stack card or coupon savings today.

Specifications Capacity 15 litres Power 1700 watts Technology Aerocrisp circulation Controls digital touch control Special Features 14 Auto pre set option, Automatic shut off, Programmable, Temperature Control, Timer

Solara 12 litre air fryer oven pairs 1800 watt heating with OTG versatility. Twelve presets and six accessories cover grill, roast, bake, reheat, and air fry. The large cavity and recipe book support everyday meals.

At 44% discount, this is the best air fryer oven deal in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. Preheat for a few minutes, use the mesh basket for fries and the baking tray for bakes, and flip food once for even colour.

Specifications Capacity 12 litres Power 1800 watts Type OTG air fryer oven Presets 12 Special Features Automatic Shut-Off, Stackable, Timer, With Handles Min Temperature Setting 50 Degrees Celsius

FAQs on best air fryer ovens starting at ₹5999, up to 72% off in sale What is an air fryer oven? An oven style appliance that circulates hot air to fry, bake and roast with less oil.

How is it different from a basket air fryer? It has racks and a rotisserie with larger capacity for multi level cooking.

What capacity suits a family of two to three? Ten to twelve litres works well for daily meals.

What capacity suits four to six people? Fifteen to twenty five litres gives room for trays and a whole chicken.

Does higher wattage cook faster? Yes a 1500 to 1800 watt unit heats and recovers quicker.

