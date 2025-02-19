Skip the oil and the ghee: Fry without the fat with the best air fryers in 2025 for guilt-free snacking

INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5)Black View Details
Are you trying to stick to your diet but finding it hard to resist deep-fried treats and the comforting taste of desi ghee? You’re not alone! We all know how tough it is to say no to crispy samosas, crunchy fries, and buttery parathas, especially when they smell so good.
But what if you could enjoy the same deliciousness without the guilt? With air fryers, it's possible! Air fryers let you enjoy your favourite snacks with little to no oil, making them a smart choice for anyone looking to eat healthier without giving up taste.
Whether you're on a weight-loss journey or just want to cut down on excess fat, switching to an air fryer can make a real difference. In this article, we’ll introduce you to the best air fryers in 2025 that will make you ditch the oil!
Best air fryers for fat-free frying
Explore our top options for the best air fryers that are the game changer you need to get through a healthy lifestyle.
The COSORI 4.7L Air Fryer is one of the best air fryers in 2025 for healthy snacking. It uses rapid heat circulation technology to cook food at up to 230°C, delivering the crispy texture of deep-fried food without oil or desi ghee. With 1500W power, it cooks 50% faster while saving 55% on energy bills. The 9 preset menu lets you easily grill, roast, bake, broil, toast, reheat, and defrost. Its digital touch panel simplifies cooking, while the 30-recipe cookbook offers delicious ideas.
Specifications
Capacity
4.7L
Power
1500W for fast cooking
Temperature
Max 230°C with even heat circulation
Presets
9 functions for various dishes
Reasons to buy
Oil-free cooking for healthier meals
Fast cooking with energy savings
Reasons to avoid
Limited to 4.7L capacity, not ideal for large families
COSORI 4.7 Liter Air Fryer, 1500W Fast Cooking, 9 Preset Menu, 30 Recipes Cookbook, Grill, Broil, Roast, Toast, Bake, Reheat, Defrost, Digital Touch Panel (4.7L Air Fryer) (CAF-L501)) Black
The Pigeon HealthiFry Digital Air Fryer uses 360° high-speed air circulation to cook food evenly with 95% less oil, making deep-fried snacks healthier. It has an 8-preset menu with 1200W power that ensures fast heating, while the digital display allows easy temperature control. The 4.2L basket is perfect for small to medium-sized families. Features like defrost and delay start add extra convenience, making it a must-have for healthy snacking.
Specifications
Capacity
4.2L basket for family meals
Power
1200W for fast cooking
Technology
360° air circulation for even crisping
Presets
8 menu options for effortless cooking
Reasons to buy
Uses 95% less oil, ideal for guilt-free snacking
Quiet operation, perfect for peaceful cooking
Reasons to avoid
Lower power (1200W) compared to other models
No transparent window to monitor food while cooking
Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - Green
The Philips Digital Air Fryer uses RapidAir technology with a unique starfish design pan to ensure even cooking without flipping. It reduces oil usage by 90%, making your favourite snacks healthier. The 4.1L capacity is ideal for small families, while the 7 preset menus simplify cooking. The touch panel and keep warm function add extra convenience. Plus, it’s dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.
Specifications
Capacity
4.1L for small families
Power
Efficient cooking with auto shut-off
Technology
RapidAir for even frying
Presets
7 menu options for quick meals
Reasons to buy
Multi-functionality – Fry, bake, grill, roast, and reheat
Long 1.8m cord for flexible placement
Reasons to avoid
No transparent window to check food while cooking
Slightly smaller basket (4.1L) compared to competitors
PHILIPS Digital Airfryer with Touch Panel, 4.1L, with RapidAir Technology,with additional 1 Yr Warranty by Philips, 7 Pre-set Menu (HD9252/90)(Black), Large
Ditch desi ghee and oil-heavy snacks with one of the best air fryers in 2025, the Insalsa air fryer. Using rapid hot air circulation, it crisps food to perfection without excess oil. Whether you’re air frying, roasting, baking, or grilling, this appliance ensures healthy snacking with minimal effort. It features Air Crisp Technology, reducing oil use by 99% while cooking 50% faster than ovens. The visible window lets you monitor cooking without opening the basket.
Specifications
Capacity
5.5 Litres
Power
1600W
Temperature Range
80°C to 200°C
Functions
Air fry, bake, roast, grill, toast, reheat
Reasons to buy
Healthier cooking, uses 99% less oil
50% quicker than ovens
Reasons to avoid
Takes counter space
Plastic material might not be as durable as stainless steel
INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5)Black
Say goodbye to deep-fried snacks loaded with oil and desi ghee with one of the best air fryers in 2025, the KENT Classic Air Fryer (4L, 1300W). It uses rapid hot air circulation and vapour steam technology to give food a perfect crunch while keeping it tender inside. With a temperature range of 0˚ to 200˚C and an auto cut-off timer, it’s ideal for frying, grilling, roasting, and baking. Energy-efficient at 1300W, it ensures quick, even heating for guilt-free munching.
KENT Classic Air Fryer | 1300W Power & 4L Capacity | Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake | Auto Cut-Off | Up To 80% Less Oil Usage | High Temperature & Uniform Heating | Black
Unlike traditional deep-fried foods that require ghee or oil, the Prestige air fryer uses rapid hot air circulation to cook food evenly without extra fats. With an 80% reduction in oil consumption, you can indulge in healthy snacking guilt-free. This 4.5L air fryer is perfect for frying, grilling, roasting, baking, and reheating. It features a digital display with 8 preset menus, making cooking effortless. With 1200 watts of power, it ensures quick and efficient cooking.
Specifications
Capacity
4.5 liters
Power
1200 watts
Function
Fry, grill, roast, bake, reheat
Display
Touch panel with a digital display
Reasons to buy
Uses 80% less oil for healthier meals
Easy to clean with a non-stick frying basket
Reasons to avoid
Plastic body might not be as durable as metal alternatives
Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption|4.5L Capacity |1200 Watts Power|Fry,Grill,Roast,Bake,Reheat|Digital Display with 8 Preset Menu|Easy to Clean Frying Basket|Black
Embrace guilt-free, oil-free cooking with the Philips Air Fryer NA120/00. Using Rapid Air Technology, this air fryer circulates hot air to cook food evenly, giving you the crispiness of deep-fried snacks with up to 90% less fat. With 1500W power and a 4.2L capacity, it’s perfect for frying, baking, grilling, and roasting. The oil-free mechanism ensures you get crispy results without a single drop of oil.
PHILIPS Air Fryer NA120/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1500W, 4.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large
Enjoy fat-free, oil-free snacking with the Cookwell Air Fryer - 5L. Using hot air circulation, it cooks food with little to no oil, delivering crispy textures similar to deep-fried snacks but in a much healthier way. With its 1400W power, it ensures faster cooking while consuming less energy. The 5L capacity is ideal for family meals, allowing you to fry, bake, grill, and roast with ease.
How can you ditch the ghee and oil with an air fryer?
An air fryer uses rapid hot air circulation to cook food, creating a crispy texture without needing desi ghee or oil.
Does the food not stick to the surface without any greasing in the air fryer?
No, most air fryers come with a non-stick frying basket, preventing food from sticking. For extra crispiness, a light oil spray can be used.
Do I need to flip food while cooking in an air fryer?
Flipping or shaking food halfway through ensures even crispiness. Some advanced models have auto-rotating baskets, eliminating the need to flip manually.
Can I cook frozen food directly in an air fryer?
Yes, air fryers can cook frozen snacks like fries, nuggets, and kebabs without thawing. Adjust cooking time for crispy and evenly cooked results.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.