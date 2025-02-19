Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Skip the oil and the ghee: Fry without the fat with the best air fryers in 2025 for guilt-free snacking

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Feb 19, 2025 12:20 PM IST

Is your diet plan not going as planned? Does deep-fried food and desi ghee keep tempting you? Switch to an air fryer for smarter, healthier munching today.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best overall air fryer

COSORI 4.7 Liter Air Fryer, 1500W Fast Cooking, 9 Preset Menu, 30 Recipes Cookbook, Grill, Broil, Roast, Toast, Bake, Reheat, Defrost, Digital Touch Panel (4.7L Air Fryer) (CAF-L501)) Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Most budget friendly

Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - Green View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PHILIPS Digital Airfryer with Touch Panel, 4.1L, with RapidAir Technology,with additional 1 Yr Warranty by Philips, 7 Pre-set Menu (HD9252/90)(Black), Large View Details checkDetails

₹8,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Highest capacity

INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5)Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,995

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KENT Classic Air Fryer | 1300W Power & 4L Capacity | Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake | Auto Cut-Off | Up To 80% Less Oil Usage | High Temperature & Uniform Heating | Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lowest power consumption

Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption|4.5L Capacity |1200 Watts Power|Fry,Grill,Roast,Bake,Reheat|Digital Display with 8 Preset Menu|Easy to Clean Frying Basket|Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,505

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PHILIPS Air Fryer NA120/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1500W, 4.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large View Details checkDetails

₹4,849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cookwell Air Fryer - 5L With See Through Window - 1400W (Grey & Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Morphy Richards Crystal Crysp transparent Air fryer for home | See through air fryer oven | 6.5L healthy air-fryer - stay guilt-free View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Faber 4L 1350W Digital Air Fryer| Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat| 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking| 12-Preset Menu, LED Display, Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, (Black)| FAF 4.0L AS BK View Details checkDetails

₹3,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wonderchef Neo Digital Air Fryer | Rapid Air Technology | 6 Pre-Set Menu Options | Temperature and Time Control | Automatic Shut-Off | Compact Design | 4.5 Litres | 1 Year Warranty | 1500 Watts|Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pigeon by Stovekraft STELLAR Air Fryer Large 5.5L | 1500W BLADELESS Airfryer | Unique See Through Top View Glass | 360 AirWhirl Technology | Digital Touchscreen | 8 PRESETS Menu | Shake Feature View Details checkDetails

₹5,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Are you trying to stick to your diet but finding it hard to resist deep-fried treats and the comforting taste of desi ghee? You’re not alone! We all know how tough it is to say no to crispy samosas, crunchy fries, and buttery parathas, especially when they smell so good.

Say no to oil and ghee with the best air fryers in 2025.
Say no to oil and ghee with the best air fryers in 2025.

But what if you could enjoy the same deliciousness without the guilt? With air fryers, it's possible! Air fryers let you enjoy your favourite snacks with little to no oil, making them a smart choice for anyone looking to eat healthier without giving up taste.

Whether you're on a weight-loss journey or just want to cut down on excess fat, switching to an air fryer can make a real difference. In this article, we’ll introduce you to the best air fryers in 2025 that will make you ditch the oil!

Best air fryers for fat-free frying

Explore our top options for the best air fryers that are the game changer you need to get through a healthy lifestyle.

Loading Suggestions...

The COSORI 4.7L Air Fryer is one of the best air fryers in 2025 for healthy snacking. It uses rapid heat circulation technology to cook food at up to 230°C, delivering the crispy texture of deep-fried food without oil or desi ghee. With 1500W power, it cooks 50% faster while saving 55% on energy bills. The 9 preset menu lets you easily grill, roast, bake, broil, toast, reheat, and defrost. Its digital touch panel simplifies cooking, while the 30-recipe cookbook offers delicious ideas.

Specifications

Capacity
4.7L
Power
1500W for fast cooking
Temperature
Max 230°C with even heat circulation
Presets
9 functions for various dishes

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Oil-free cooking for healthier meals

affiliate-tick

Fast cooking with energy savings

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited to 4.7L capacity, not ideal for large families

affiliate-cross

No transparent window to check cooking progress

Click Here to Buy

COSORI 4.7 Liter Air Fryer, 1500W Fast Cooking, 9 Preset Menu, 30 Recipes Cookbook, Grill, Broil, Roast, Toast, Bake, Reheat, Defrost, Digital Touch Panel (4.7L Air Fryer) (CAF-L501)) Black

Loading Suggestions...

The Pigeon HealthiFry Digital Air Fryer uses 360° high-speed air circulation to cook food evenly with 95% less oil, making deep-fried snacks healthier. It has an 8-preset menu with 1200W power that ensures fast heating, while the digital display allows easy temperature control. The 4.2L basket is perfect for small to medium-sized families. Features like defrost and delay start add extra convenience, making it a must-have for healthy snacking.

Specifications

Capacity
4.2L basket for family meals
Power
1200W for fast cooking
Technology
360° air circulation for even crisping
Presets
8 menu options for effortless cooking

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Uses 95% less oil, ideal for guilt-free snacking

affiliate-tick

Quiet operation, perfect for peaceful cooking

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Lower power (1200W) compared to other models

affiliate-cross

No transparent window to monitor food while cooking

Click Here to Buy

Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - Green

Loading Suggestions...

The Philips Digital Air Fryer uses RapidAir technology with a unique starfish design pan to ensure even cooking without flipping. It reduces oil usage by 90%, making your favourite snacks healthier. The 4.1L capacity is ideal for small families, while the 7 preset menus simplify cooking. The touch panel and keep warm function add extra convenience. Plus, it’s dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

Specifications

Capacity
4.1L for small families
Power
Efficient cooking with auto shut-off
Technology
RapidAir for even frying
Presets
7 menu options for quick meals

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Multi-functionality – Fry, bake, grill, roast, and reheat

affiliate-tick

Long 1.8m cord for flexible placement

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No transparent window to check food while cooking

affiliate-cross

Slightly smaller basket (4.1L) compared to competitors

Click Here to Buy

PHILIPS Digital Airfryer with Touch Panel, 4.1L, with RapidAir Technology,with additional 1 Yr Warranty by Philips, 7 Pre-set Menu (HD9252/90)(Black), Large

Loading Suggestions...

Ditch desi ghee and oil-heavy snacks with one of the best air fryers in 2025, the Insalsa air fryer. Using rapid hot air circulation, it crisps food to perfection without excess oil. Whether you’re air frying, roasting, baking, or grilling, this appliance ensures healthy snacking with minimal effort. It features Air Crisp Technology, reducing oil use by 99% while cooking 50% faster than ovens. The visible window lets you monitor cooking without opening the basket.

Specifications

Capacity
5.5 Litres
Power
1600W
Temperature Range
80°C to 200°C
Functions
Air fry, bake, roast, grill, toast, reheat

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Healthier cooking, uses 99% less oil

affiliate-tick

50% quicker than ovens

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Takes counter space

affiliate-cross

Plastic material might not be as durable as stainless steel

Click Here to Buy

INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5)Black

Loading Suggestions...

Say goodbye to deep-fried snacks loaded with oil and desi ghee with one of the best air fryers in 2025, the KENT Classic Air Fryer (4L, 1300W). It uses rapid hot air circulation and vapour steam technology to give food a perfect crunch while keeping it tender inside. With a temperature range of 0˚ to 200˚C and an auto cut-off timer, it’s ideal for frying, grilling, roasting, and baking. Energy-efficient at 1300W, it ensures quick, even heating for guilt-free munching.

Specifications

Capacity
4 Litres
Power
1300W
Temperature Range
0°C to 200°C
Functions
Fry, grill, roast, bake, steam

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Uses 80% less oil for healthier snacking

affiliate-tick

Fast heating with vapor steam for crispy texture

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

No digital display

affiliate-cross

Limited capacity

Click Here to Buy

KENT Classic Air Fryer | 1300W Power & 4L Capacity | Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake | Auto Cut-Off | Up To 80% Less Oil Usage | High Temperature & Uniform Heating | Black

Loading Suggestions...

Unlike traditional deep-fried foods that require ghee or oil, the Prestige air fryer uses rapid hot air circulation to cook food evenly without extra fats. With an 80% reduction in oil consumption, you can indulge in healthy snacking guilt-free. This 4.5L air fryer is perfect for frying, grilling, roasting, baking, and reheating. It features a digital display with 8 preset menus, making cooking effortless. With 1200 watts of power, it ensures quick and efficient cooking.

Specifications

Capacity
4.5 liters
Power
1200 watts
Function
Fry, grill, roast, bake, reheat
Display
Touch panel with a digital display

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Uses 80% less oil for healthier meals

affiliate-tick

Easy to clean with a non-stick frying basket

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Plastic body might not be as durable as metal alternatives

Click Here to Buy

Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption|4.5L Capacity |1200 Watts Power|Fry,Grill,Roast,Bake,Reheat|Digital Display with 8 Preset Menu|Easy to Clean Frying Basket|Black

Loading Suggestions...

Embrace guilt-free, oil-free cooking with the Philips Air Fryer NA120/00. Using Rapid Air Technology, this air fryer circulates hot air to cook food evenly, giving you the crispiness of deep-fried snacks with up to 90% less fat. With 1500W power and a 4.2L capacity, it’s perfect for frying, baking, grilling, and roasting. The oil-free mechanism ensures you get crispy results without a single drop of oil.

Specifications

Capacity
4.2 Liters
Power
1500 W
Technology
Rapid Air for even cooking
Preset Menus
12 cooking options

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Up to 90% less fat

affiliate-tick

Fry, bake, grill, roast

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Takes time, cooking may take slightly longer

affiliate-cross

Not ideal for large families

Click Here to Buy

PHILIPS Air Fryer NA120/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1500W, 4.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large

Loading Suggestions...

Enjoy fat-free, oil-free snacking with the Cookwell Air Fryer - 5L. Using hot air circulation, it cooks food with little to no oil, delivering crispy textures similar to deep-fried snacks but in a much healthier way. With its 1400W power, it ensures faster cooking while consuming less energy. The 5L capacity is ideal for family meals, allowing you to fry, bake, grill, and roast with ease.

Specifications

Capacity
5 Liters
Power
1400 W
Cooking Modes
Air fry, bake, grill, roast
Controls
Controls: Easy timer and presets

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Large capacity for family meals

affiliate-tick

Fast cooking with less energy usage

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited advanced features

Click Here to Buy

Cookwell Air Fryer - 5L With See Through Window - 1400W (Grey & Black)

How to choose the right air fryer in 2025?

Capacity & size: Choose a 2-3L air fryer for small families and a 4-6L one for larger households. Ensure it fits in your kitchen space.

Power consumption: Look for 1200-2000W models for faster cooking while keeping electricity usage in check.

Cooking functions: Opt for an air fryer that can fry, grill, roast, bake, and reheat for versatile cooking.

Preset & digital controls: Touch panels with preset menus make cooking easier, while manual dials offer basic control.

Ease of cleaning: Choose a model with a non-stick, dishwasher-safe basket for hassle-free maintenance.

Safety features: Look for auto shut-off, cool-touch handles, and overheating protection to prevent accidents.

Top features of the best air fryers in 2025

Best air fryersCapacityPowerPreset menus
COSORI 4.7 Liter Air Fryer4.7 L1500 W9
Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer4.2 L1200 W8
PHILIPS Digital Airfryer with Touch Panel4.1 L1400 W7
INALSA Air Fryer for Home5.5 L1600 W8
KENT Classic Air Fryer4 L1300 WNone
Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer4.5 L1200 W8
PHILIPS Air Fryer NA120/004.2 L1500 W12
Cookwell Air Fryer5 L1400 W6

More air fryers to consider before buying

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

How to choose the best air fryer for your kitchen: A comprehensive buying guide for you

How to maintain your air fryer: Cleaning tips for safer and healthier cooking | Our top air fryer picks

Air fryers vs multi-cookers: Which one is healthier, quicker and a better investment

Best air fryers in 2025: Top 10 picks you need for quick recipes in the kitchen!

Wonderchef Prato Plus Air Fryer review: Can it really deliver crispy, delicious food without the oil?

Air fryers

  • How can you ditch the ghee and oil with an air fryer?

    An air fryer uses rapid hot air circulation to cook food, creating a crispy texture without needing desi ghee or oil.

  • Does the food not stick to the surface without any greasing in the air fryer?

    No, most air fryers come with a non-stick frying basket, preventing food from sticking. For extra crispiness, a light oil spray can be used.

  • Do I need to flip food while cooking in an air fryer?

    Flipping or shaking food halfway through ensures even crispiness. Some advanced models have auto-rotating baskets, eliminating the need to flip manually.

  • Can I cook frozen food directly in an air fryer?

    Yes, air fryers can cook frozen snacks like fries, nuggets, and kebabs without thawing. Adjust cooking time for crispy and evenly cooked results.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
See More
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On