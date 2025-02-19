Skip the oil and the ghee: Fry without the fat with the best air fryers in 2025 for guilt-free snacking

Are you trying to stick to your diet but finding it hard to resist deep-fried treats and the comforting taste of desi ghee? You’re not alone! We all know how tough it is to say no to crispy samosas, crunchy fries, and buttery parathas, especially when they smell so good. Say no to oil and ghee with the best air fryers in 2025.

But what if you could enjoy the same deliciousness without the guilt? With air fryers, it's possible! Air fryers let you enjoy your favourite snacks with little to no oil, making them a smart choice for anyone looking to eat healthier without giving up taste.

Whether you're on a weight-loss journey or just want to cut down on excess fat, switching to an air fryer can make a real difference. In this article, we’ll introduce you to the best air fryers in 2025 that will make you ditch the oil!

Best air fryers for fat-free frying

Explore our top options for the best air fryers that are the game changer you need to get through a healthy lifestyle.

The COSORI 4.7L Air Fryer is one of the best air fryers in 2025 for healthy snacking. It uses rapid heat circulation technology to cook food at up to 230°C, delivering the crispy texture of deep-fried food without oil or desi ghee. With 1500W power, it cooks 50% faster while saving 55% on energy bills. The 9 preset menu lets you easily grill, roast, bake, broil, toast, reheat, and defrost. Its digital touch panel simplifies cooking, while the 30-recipe cookbook offers delicious ideas.

Specifications Capacity 4.7L Power 1500W for fast cooking Temperature Max 230°C with even heat circulation Presets 9 functions for various dishes Reasons to buy Oil-free cooking for healthier meals Fast cooking with energy savings Reasons to avoid Limited to 4.7L capacity, not ideal for large families No transparent window to check cooking progress Click Here to Buy COSORI 4.7 Liter Air Fryer, 1500W Fast Cooking, 9 Preset Menu, 30 Recipes Cookbook, Grill, Broil, Roast, Toast, Bake, Reheat, Defrost, Digital Touch Panel (4.7L Air Fryer) (CAF-L501)) Black

The Pigeon HealthiFry Digital Air Fryer uses 360° high-speed air circulation to cook food evenly with 95% less oil, making deep-fried snacks healthier. It has an 8-preset menu with 1200W power that ensures fast heating, while the digital display allows easy temperature control. The 4.2L basket is perfect for small to medium-sized families. Features like defrost and delay start add extra convenience, making it a must-have for healthy snacking.

Specifications Capacity 4.2L basket for family meals Power 1200W for fast cooking Technology 360° air circulation for even crisping Presets 8 menu options for effortless cooking Reasons to buy Uses 95% less oil, ideal for guilt-free snacking Quiet operation, perfect for peaceful cooking Reasons to avoid Lower power (1200W) compared to other models No transparent window to monitor food while cooking Click Here to Buy Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - Green

The Philips Digital Air Fryer uses RapidAir technology with a unique starfish design pan to ensure even cooking without flipping. It reduces oil usage by 90%, making your favourite snacks healthier. The 4.1L capacity is ideal for small families, while the 7 preset menus simplify cooking. The touch panel and keep warm function add extra convenience. Plus, it’s dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

Specifications Capacity 4.1L for small families Power Efficient cooking with auto shut-off Technology RapidAir for even frying Presets 7 menu options for quick meals Reasons to buy Multi-functionality – Fry, bake, grill, roast, and reheat Long 1.8m cord for flexible placement Reasons to avoid No transparent window to check food while cooking Slightly smaller basket (4.1L) compared to competitors Click Here to Buy PHILIPS Digital Airfryer with Touch Panel, 4.1L, with RapidAir Technology,with additional 1 Yr Warranty by Philips, 7 Pre-set Menu (HD9252/90)(Black), Large

Ditch desi ghee and oil-heavy snacks with one of the best air fryers in 2025, the Insalsa air fryer. Using rapid hot air circulation, it crisps food to perfection without excess oil. Whether you’re air frying, roasting, baking, or grilling, this appliance ensures healthy snacking with minimal effort. It features Air Crisp Technology, reducing oil use by 99% while cooking 50% faster than ovens. The visible window lets you monitor cooking without opening the basket.

Specifications Capacity 5.5 Litres Power 1600W Temperature Range 80°C to 200°C Functions Air fry, bake, roast, grill, toast, reheat Reasons to buy Healthier cooking, uses 99% less oil 50% quicker than ovens Reasons to avoid Takes counter space Plastic material might not be as durable as stainless steel Click Here to Buy INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5)Black

Say goodbye to deep-fried snacks loaded with oil and desi ghee with one of the best air fryers in 2025, the KENT Classic Air Fryer (4L, 1300W). It uses rapid hot air circulation and vapour steam technology to give food a perfect crunch while keeping it tender inside. With a temperature range of 0˚ to 200˚C and an auto cut-off timer, it’s ideal for frying, grilling, roasting, and baking. Energy-efficient at 1300W, it ensures quick, even heating for guilt-free munching.

Specifications Capacity 4 Litres Power 1300W Temperature Range 0°C to 200°C Functions Fry, grill, roast, bake, steam Reasons to buy Uses 80% less oil for healthier snacking Fast heating with vapor steam for crispy texture Reasons to avoid No digital display Limited capacity Click Here to Buy KENT Classic Air Fryer | 1300W Power & 4L Capacity | Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake | Auto Cut-Off | Up To 80% Less Oil Usage | High Temperature & Uniform Heating | Black

Unlike traditional deep-fried foods that require ghee or oil, the Prestige air fryer uses rapid hot air circulation to cook food evenly without extra fats. With an 80% reduction in oil consumption, you can indulge in healthy snacking guilt-free. This 4.5L air fryer is perfect for frying, grilling, roasting, baking, and reheating. It features a digital display with 8 preset menus, making cooking effortless. With 1200 watts of power, it ensures quick and efficient cooking.

Specifications Capacity 4.5 liters Power 1200 watts Function Fry, grill, roast, bake, reheat Display Touch panel with a digital display Reasons to buy Uses 80% less oil for healthier meals Easy to clean with a non-stick frying basket Reasons to avoid Plastic body might not be as durable as metal alternatives Click Here to Buy Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer| 80% less Oil Consumption|4.5L Capacity |1200 Watts Power|Fry,Grill,Roast,Bake,Reheat|Digital Display with 8 Preset Menu|Easy to Clean Frying Basket|Black

Embrace guilt-free, oil-free cooking with the Philips Air Fryer NA120/00. Using Rapid Air Technology, this air fryer circulates hot air to cook food evenly, giving you the crispiness of deep-fried snacks with up to 90% less fat. With 1500W power and a 4.2L capacity, it’s perfect for frying, baking, grilling, and roasting. The oil-free mechanism ensures you get crispy results without a single drop of oil.

Specifications Capacity 4.2 Liters Power 1500 W Technology Rapid Air for even cooking Preset Menus 12 cooking options Reasons to buy Up to 90% less fat Fry, bake, grill, roast Reasons to avoid Takes time, cooking may take slightly longer Not ideal for large families Click Here to Buy PHILIPS Air Fryer NA120/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1500W, 4.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large

Enjoy fat-free, oil-free snacking with the Cookwell Air Fryer - 5L. Using hot air circulation, it cooks food with little to no oil, delivering crispy textures similar to deep-fried snacks but in a much healthier way. With its 1400W power, it ensures faster cooking while consuming less energy. The 5L capacity is ideal for family meals, allowing you to fry, bake, grill, and roast with ease.

Specifications Capacity 5 Liters Power 1400 W Cooking Modes Air fry, bake, grill, roast Controls Controls: Easy timer and presets Reasons to buy Large capacity for family meals Fast cooking with less energy usage Reasons to avoid Limited advanced features Click Here to Buy Cookwell Air Fryer - 5L With See Through Window - 1400W (Grey & Black)

How to choose the right air fryer in 2025?

Capacity & size: Choose a 2-3L air fryer for small families and a 4-6L one for larger households. Ensure it fits in your kitchen space.

Power consumption: Look for 1200-2000W models for faster cooking while keeping electricity usage in check.

Cooking functions: Opt for an air fryer that can fry, grill, roast, bake, and reheat for versatile cooking.

Preset & digital controls: Touch panels with preset menus make cooking easier, while manual dials offer basic control.

Ease of cleaning: Choose a model with a non-stick, dishwasher-safe basket for hassle-free maintenance.

Safety features: Look for auto shut-off, cool-touch handles, and overheating protection to prevent accidents.

Top features of the best air fryers in 2025

Best air fryers Capacity Power Preset menus COSORI 4.7 Liter Air Fryer 4.7 L 1500 W 9 Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer 4.2 L 1200 W 8 PHILIPS Digital Airfryer with Touch Panel 4.1 L 1400 W 7 INALSA Air Fryer for Home 5.5 L 1600 W 8 KENT Classic Air Fryer 4 L 1300 W None Prestige Nutrifry Electric Digital Air Fryer 4.5 L 1200 W 8 PHILIPS Air Fryer NA120/00 4.2 L 1500 W 12 Cookwell Air Fryer 5 L 1400 W 6

More air fryers to consider before buying

Air fryers How can you ditch the ghee and oil with an air fryer? An air fryer uses rapid hot air circulation to cook food, creating a crispy texture without needing desi ghee or oil.

Does the food not stick to the surface without any greasing in the air fryer? No, most air fryers come with a non-stick frying basket, preventing food from sticking. For extra crispiness, a light oil spray can be used.

Do I need to flip food while cooking in an air fryer? Flipping or shaking food halfway through ensures even crispiness. Some advanced models have auto-rotating baskets, eliminating the need to flip manually.

Can I cook frozen food directly in an air fryer? Yes, air fryers can cook frozen snacks like fries, nuggets, and kebabs without thawing. Adjust cooking time for crispy and evenly cooked results.

