Top 10 air fryers for home use in Aug 2025 for crispy meals in minutes with less oil and less mess

Excessive oil in cooking is linked to health issues like heart disease, high cholesterol, and weight gain. While fried foods are tasty, their impact on health is hard to ignore. As more people seek wellness focused approaches, air fryers have become a popular choice. These appliances let you enjoy crispy meals with little to no oil, offering a healthier cooking method without compromising on taste. Top 10 air fryers for home use in Aug 2025 let you cook crispy delights with less oil and more flavour.

Selecting the right air fryer can be challenging due to the variety of options available, but the benefits are undeniable. Air fryers reduce oil consumption, cook food faster, and help preserve nutrients. They offer an easy, healthier way to prepare your favourite dishes, making them an ideal addition to any kitchen for those looking to eat better without spending too much time cooking.

Top 10 air fryers in Aug 2025:

Loading Suggestions...

The Philips HD9200/90 air fryer uses Rapid Air Technology to cook food with up to 90% less fat compared to traditional frying. With a 4.1 litre capacity, it’s best for preparing meals for small to medium sized families.

The air fryer ensures quick and even cooking, delivering crispy results without excess oil, allowing you to enjoy healthier versions of your favourite fried foods. As one of the top 10 air fryers for home use in Aug 2025, it’s designed to simplify healthy cooking while saving time.

Specifications Capacity 4.1L Technology RapidAir Technology Power 1400W Preset Functions 7 pre-set options Special Features Programmable, Temperature Control Reasons to buy Healthier cooking with up to 90% less fat. Generous 4.1L capacity ideal for family meals. Reasons to avoid Limited size for larger meals. Basic features, no smart connectivity. Click Here to Buy PHILIPS Air fryer for Home, 4.1 Liter, with RapidAir Technology (Black), with additional 1 Yr Warranty by Philips, uses up to 90% less fat (HD9200/90)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers mentioned its ease of use and reliable performance.

Why choose this product?

It’s one of the top air fryers for healthy, fast, and simple cooking.

Loading Suggestions...

The Inalsa Tasty Fry air fryer features a 5.5 litre capacity, ideal for small sized meals. With Smart Air Crisp Technology and 1600 watt power, it cooks food with little to no oil for a better alternative to traditional frying.

The visible window and internal light make monitoring easy. It includes 6-in-1 functionality and an 8 preset menu, providing versatility in your cooking. As one of the top 10 air fryers for home use in Aug 2025, it’s a great option for fast and easy meal preparation.

Specifications Capacity 5.5L Power 1600W Technology Smart AirCrisp Preset Menu 8 presets Display Digital display Special Features See through Reasons to buy Healthy cooking with less oil. Quick and even cooking. Reasons to avoid Not ideal for large families. Takes up more counter space. Click Here to Buy INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5) Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the quick cooking and healthy results.

Why choose this product?

A top air fryer choice for easy, crispy cooking.

Loading Suggestions...

The Cosori air fryer offers quick cooking with its 1500 watts power and 9 preset menu options, including grill, roast, and bake. This air fryer also comes with a 30 recipes cookbook, providing ideas to get the most out of your device. With its digital touch panel, cooking becomes easy, letting you enjoy a variety of meals with minimal oil.

As one of the top 10 air fryers for home use in Aug 2025, it simplifies meal prep while delivering tasty results. If you’re making snacks or full meals, this air fryer is a smart option for any kitchen.

Specifications Capacity 4.7L (5QT) Power 1500W Preset Menu 9 options Special Features Grill, Broil, Roast, Toast, Bake, Reheat, Defrost, Automatic Shut-Off Display Digital touch panel Reasons to buy 9 preset menu options for versatile cooking. Comes with 30 recipes to try new dishes. Reasons to avoid Smaller capacity for larger families. Can take up more counter space. Click Here to Buy COSORI Air Fryer 5 QT (4.7 Litre) Black, 1500W Fast Cooking 9 Preset Menu, 30 Recipes Cookbook, Grill, Broil, Roast, Toast, Bake, Reheat, Defrost, Digital Touch Panel (CAF-L501)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the quick cooking and user-friendly digital panel.

Why choose this product?

Choose this air fryer as it ensures delicious, low oil cooking.

Loading Suggestions...

The Faber 6 litres digital air fryer is designed to provide crispy meals with up to 85% less oil. Using 360 degree air cooking, it allows you to fry, bake, roast, toast, grill, reheat, and even defrost food quickly and efficiently.

With its non stick pan and view window, you can easily monitor your food while it cooks. As one of the top 10 air fryers for home use in Aug 2025, this air fryer simplifies the cooking process, offering wholesome meals in no time.

Specifications Capacity 6L Power 1500W Preset Menu 8 preset functions Technology 360° Air Cooking Display LED Touch Control Special Features View Window, Temperature Control Reasons to buy 85% less oil for healthier meals. 8 preset menus for varied cooking options. Reasons to avoid Large space may occupy more counter space. Not ideal for very large families. Click Here to Buy Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the ease of use and reliable cooking results.

Why choose this product?

The Faber air fryer provides low fat cooking with versatile preset functions.

Loading Suggestions...

The Pigeon by Stovekraft air fryer oven is a 2-in-1 appliance offering both air frying and oven functionalities. With 1800 watt power, it perfectly cooks meals using 9 preset menus, including options for air frying, baking, broiling, toasting, and defrosting. The digital touchscreen provides easy controls, while the rotisserie feature and 7 accessories give you even more cooking versatility.

This air fryer oven is a great fit for anyone looking to prepare nutritious dishes without sacrificing taste. As one of the top 10 air fryers for home use in Aug 2025, it ensures tasty, low oil cooking with convenience and ease.

Specifications Capacity 12L Power 1800W Preset Menu 9 presets Display Digital touchscreen Special Features Automatic Shut-Off, Programmable, Temperature Control, Timer Reasons to buy 2-in-1 functionality for air frying and baking. Rotisserie feature for versatile cooking. Reasons to avoid Large sizes might take up more counter space. Not ideal for smaller portions. Click Here to Buy Pigeon by Stovekraft Air Fryer Oven 12L | 1800W | 2-in-1 Appliance - AirfryerOTG | Digital Touchscreen | 9 Preset Menu | Air Fry, Bake, Broil, Toast, Defrost (Black) | With Rotisserie | 7 Accessories

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its multifunctionality and ease of use.

Why choose this product?

It’s ideal for healthy cooking and offers great cooking options.

Loading Suggestions...

The Instant Pot Vortex air fryer is a 6-in-1 appliance that lets you air fry, roast, grill, bake, reheat, and dehydrate with 95% less oil. Thanks to 360 degree Even Crisp Technology, it ensures even cooking and crispy results.

With 1500 watt power and touch control, it simplifies meal prep, providing quick and healthy options for your family. As one of the top 10 air fryers for home use in Aug 2025, this air fryer offers convenience and versatility for everyday meals.

Specifications Capacity 6L Power 1500W Technology 360° EvenCrisp Preset Menu 6-in-1 features Display Touch Control Reasons to buy 6-in-1 functionality for multiple cooking methods. 95% less oil for healthier meals. Reasons to avoid Takes up counter space due to its size. Not ideal for large meals in one go. Click Here to Buy Instant Pot Air Fryer, Vortex 6 Litre, Touch Control Panel, 360° EvenCrisp Technology, Uses 95% less Oil, 6-in-1 Appliance:Air Fry, Roast, Grill, Bake, Reheat& Dehydrate (Vortex 6 Litre) 1500 W Silver

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its quick cooking and easy controls.

Why choose this product?

It’s an excellent option for versatile cooking and low oil preparation.

Loading Suggestions...

The Acerpure Chef All-In-One air fryer offers the best of both worlds with its Fryer Mode and Grill Mode, allowing you to air fry and grill your favourite foods using a single appliance. Powered by 360 degree Turbo Heat Technology, it ensures that your meals are cooked evenly and quickly, reducing the need for excess oil.

As one of the top 10 air fryers for home use in Aug 2025, it combines convenience and versatility, offering an easy way to create healthier, crispier meals without the extra fat.

Specifications Capacity 5.5L Air Fryer + 2.5L Cooking Pot Power 1500W Technology 360° TurboHeat Modes Fryer & Grill Mode Special Features Programmable, Stain Resistant, Temperature Control, Timer Reasons to buy Dual modes for both frying and grilling. 360° Turbo Heat Technology ensures consistent cooking. Reasons to avoid No smart features like Wi-Fi connectivity. Click Here to Buy Acerpure Chef All-In-One Air Fryer Black| Air Frying and Grilling with a Flip | Fryer Mode and Grill Mode|1 Year Warranty | 360° TurboHeat Technology, 5.5L Air Fryer + 2.5L Cooking Pot| 1500 Watts

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the even cooking and user-friendly controls.

Why choose this product?

Choose this because it’s the best device for easy, low oil cooking.

Loading Suggestions...

The Prestige air chef air fryer oven uses 360 degree Rapid Air Technology to ensure even cooking, offering both frying and baking with less oil. It features 10 preset menus, giving you the flexibility to cook a wide range of dishes with ease.

The unique multi level design allows for larger meals, while the smoke free technology ensures a cleaner cooking environment. This air fryer oven delivers excellent results with its efficient cooking methods and sleek design.

Specifications Capacity 12L Power 1500W Preset Menu 10 presets Technology 360° Rapid Air, Smoke-Free Design Multi-Level Reasons to buy 10 preset menus for a wide variety of cooking options. Multi-level design allows for larger meal preparation. Reasons to avoid May take longer to preheat compared to smaller models. Click Here to Buy Prestige Air Chef 12 Litre Air Fryer Oven|360 Degree Rapid Air Technology|10 Preset Menus|Unique Multi-Level Design| Smoke-Free Technology|Black & Rose Gold

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the convenience and ease of cooking with this air fryer.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product as it offers quick cooking with minimal oil.

Loading Suggestions...

The Philips air fryer features Rapid Air Technology and a 1700 watt motor for fast and efficient cooking with up to 90% less fat. The 6.2 litre capacity is ideal for families, allowing you to cook larger meals at once. It also comes with a cooking window that makes monitoring your food easy without opening the basket, ensuring crispy results every time.

As one of the top 10 air fryers for home use in August 2025, this extra large air fryer offers easy cooking with healthier meal options.

Specifications Capacity 6.2L Power 1700W Technology Rapid Air Technology Special Features Cooking Window, Touch Panel Reasons to buy Up to 90% less fat for healthier meals. Large 6.2L capacity for family-sized portions. Reasons to avoid Takes up more counter space. No smart features or app control. Click Here to Buy PHILIPS Air Fryer NA231/00 with touch panel, uses up to 90% less fat, 1700W, 6.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black),Cooking window, Extra Large

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its easy-to-use interface and large capacity.

Why choose this product?

This fryer is ideal for healthier, large portion meals.

Loading Suggestions...

The Inalsa air fryer oven Aero Crisp offers 16 litres capacity and 1800 watt power to cater to larger meal sizes. It includes 12-in-1 functions, such as fry, bake, grill, dehydrate, roast, and reheat, giving you a wide range of cooking options.

The rotisserie and convection features ensure evenly cooked meals, while dishwasher safe accessories make cleaning easier. As one of the top 10 air fryers for home use in Aug 2025, it’s a great option for anyone looking for an all-in-one cooking appliance.

Specifications Capacity 16L Power 1800W Functions 12-in-1 Special Features Rotisserie, Convection, Dishwasher-safe accessories Reasons to buy 12-in-1 functions offer versatility for different cooking needs. Rotisserie feature for grilling and roasting. Reasons to avoid Larger sizes may take up more counter space. No smart features for app control or Wi-Fi. Click Here to Buy INALSA Air Fryer Oven|16L, 1800W|Stainless Steel Body12-in-1 Functions,Fry,Bake,Grill,Dehydrate,Roast& Reheat|10 Preset|Rotisserie & Convection|Dishwasher Safe Accessories|2Yr Warranty,Aero Crisp 16

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the variety of functions and ease of cleaning.

Why choose this product?

Best option for cooking all your favourite meals in one appliance.

How does Rapid Air Technology work in air fryers and why is it important for even cooking?

Rapid Air Technology circulates hot air around food, creating a crispy layer without the need for much oil. This process ensures even cooking, with no need to flip the food manually, allowing all sides to cook uniformly.

What are the health benefits of using an air fryer over traditional deep frying?

Air fryers use up to 80-90% less oil than traditional deep frying, significantly cutting down the amount of unhealthy fats in your meals. This makes air fryers a healthier option for crispy food with fewer calories and reduced cholesterol.

How much oil can an air fryer really save compared to deep frying?

Air fryers require only a tablespoon or less of oil to cook, compared to deep frying, where foods are submerged in oil. This can reduce oil consumption by up to 90%, contributing to healthier meals.

Factors to consider while purchasing the best air fryer for home use in Aug 2025:

1) Capacity and Size:

Choose based on the number of people you cook for.

Smaller models (2-5L) are ideal for individuals or couples.

Larger models (6L and above) are better for families or meal prepping.

2) Wattage and Cooking Speed:

Higher wattage (1500W or more) cooks food faster and ensures even crisping.

Faster cooking time helps save energy and makes meal prep more efficient.

3) Versatility:

Look for air fryers that offer multiple functions, such as frying, baking, grilling, and roasting.

Models with preset cooking programs or additional features like rotisserie and dehydration provide more flexibility.

4) Ease of Cleaning:

Ensure the basket, tray, and pan are dishwasher-safe or have non-stick coatings to simplify cleaning.

Regular cleaning helps maintain good performance and hygiene.

5) Safety Features:

Check for cool-touch handles, auto shut-off, and non-slip feet to prevent accidents and improve safety during use.

6) Controls and Display:

Digital controls with easy-to-use touchscreens make it more convenient to operate.

Look for clear, intuitive displays and presets that make cooking simpler.

Top 3 features of the best air fryers for home use in Aug 2025:

Top 10 Air Fryers for home use in Aug 2025 Technology Preset Menus Special Features PHILIPS Air Fryer for Home, 4.1 Litres Rapid Air Technology Various preset cooking functions 90% less fat, Digital touch panel, Cooking window INALSA Air Fryer for Home, 5.5 Litres Smart Air Crisp Technology 9 preset functions 85% less oil, Visible window, Internal light, Large capacity COSORI Air Fryer 5 QT (4.7 Litre) EvenCrisp Technology 9 preset menu options 30 Recipes Cookbook, Digital touch panel, 6-in-1 appliance Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer 360° Air Cooking Technology 8 preset functions Smoke-free technology, Multi-level design, Large cooking capacity Pigeon by Stovekraft Air Fryer Oven 12L Aero Crisp Technology 10 preset menus Rotisserie, Convection, Dishwasher-safe accessories, Multi-functional Instant Pot Air Fryer, Vortex 6 Litre EvenCrisp Technology 6 preset functions 95% less oil, 6-in-1 appliance, 1500W, Digital Touch Panel Acerpure Chef All-In-One Air Fryer Black 360° TurboHeat Technology 6 preset menus Fryer & Grill Mode, Rotisserie, 7 accessories, 1500W, Cooking window Prestige Air Chef 12 Litre Air Fryer Oven 360° Rapid Air Technology 10 preset menus Rotisserie, Convection, Multi-level design, Smoke-free technology PHILIPS Air Fryer NA231/00 with Touch Panel Rapid Air Technology Multiple preset cooking options 90% less fat, Digital touch panel, Cooking window, Extra large capacity INALSA Air Fryer Oven, 16L Aero Crisp Technology 12 preset cooking options 1800W power, Rotisserie & Convection, Dishwasher-safe accessories

Similar stories for you:

How to choose the perfect air fryer for your kitchen: A complete buying guide for healthier, hassle-free cooking at home

Skip the oil and the ghee: Fry without the fat with the best air fryers in 2025 for guilt-free snacking

How to maintain your air fryer: Cleaning tips for safer and healthier cooking | Our top air fryer picks

Best air fryers in 2025: Top 10 picks you need for quick recipes in the kitchen!

FAQs on the top 10 air fryers for home use in Aug 2025 Can an air fryer replace a traditional oven? An air fryer can replace an oven for many tasks like frying, baking, and roasting, but larger meals may still require an oven.

Are air fryers healthier than deep fryers? Yes, air fryers use significantly less oil, making meals healthier by reducing fat and calories.

How much oil does an air fryer use? Air fryers use little to no oil, often requiring just a tablespoon or less, depending on the food.

What size air fryer is best for a family of four? A 5-6L capacity air fryer is ideal for cooking meals for 3-4 people.

Do air fryers cook faster than ovens? Yes, air fryers cook faster than ovens due to faster preheating and concentrated hot air circulation.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.