Smog forces Gurugram athletes indoors as air turns ‘poor’

A thick blanket of smog has descended over Gurugram, pushing the city’s air quality deep into the “very poor” category over the weekend and forcing athletes to abandon outdoor training for indoor spaces. Stadiums that once echoed with activity now lie nearly empty, with coaches and players citing health risks, poor visibility, and respiratory distress as reasons for halting field sessions.

According to the daily national bulletin by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Gurugram logged a “poor” overall air quality index (AQI) of 281 on Wednesday, with three of four monitoring stations active. With the onset of winter pollution, athletes have shifted to gyms and indoor facilities to continue training, they said.

“It feels claustrophobic, monotonous, and disrupts the natural rhythm of my workout,” said Pankaj Madaan, in his 20s, marathon runner who has moved his running sessions to a treadmill indoors. “It has become a yearly battle now, and we have started to adapt to it,” he added. “Of course, the pollution is harmful for everyone, but for us athletes who rely heavily on outdoor activities like yoga, running, and cycling — it impacts us even more.”

Abhishek Murad, 42, an avid cyclist and cricketer, said that the impact of pollution often appears gradually. “You start experiencing restlessness and breathing difficulties, which gradually take a toll on your health. For sportspersons, this impact is even more severe,” he said. “Visibility on roads is poor, and activities like cycling or running become dangerous. The constant inhalation of polluted air lowers your ability to perform — both physically and mentally.”

Meanwhile, Vishvesh Gupta,23, a triathlon coach at Tri Coaching India (TCI), said that not all athletes have access to proper indoor spaces, making the situation even tougher. “When you have upcoming competitions but no access to proper indoor facilities, you’re left with little choice,” he said. “Athletes often push themselves to jog, run, and train outdoors despite the risks, simply because they can’t afford to pause preparation. Some even opt for masks while running, but again, that is not recommended.”

Health experts have warned of rising respiratory problems as air quality deteriorates. Dr Kajal Kumud, a general physician, Civil Hospital, Sector 10A, said, “Complaints of burning eyes, nasal congestion, and breathing difficulties have become increasingly common. Hospitals receive a noticeable increase in the number of patients reporting these symptoms during this time of year.”

“The air we’re breathing right now is equivalent to smoking 10 cigarettes a day, we’ve all essentially become passive smokers,” Dr Kumud said. She warned that individuals with asthma or pre-existing respiratory conditions are at the highest risk. “They often experience exacerbations, with their symptoms worsening significantly during this period,” she added.

Similarly, Dr Sanggita Checker, a Mumbai-based pulmonologist advised that athletes should avoid exercising in the early morning hours due to high pollution levels. “This can lead to breathing difficulties and persistent coughing. If outdoor activity is necessary, it should be scheduled later in the morning, around 8 or 9am, when sunlight and wind helps disperse some of the pollutants, making the air relatively safer to breathe.”