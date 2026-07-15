NHAI urges GMDA to clear Hero Honda Chowk elevated road plan without delay

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has asked the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to fast-track its approval for the final design of the Hero Honda Chowk to Umang Bhardwaj Chowk stretch revamp, stating that delays are holding up both the road project and the city’s metro work.

In a letter to the GMDA on July 2, the NHAI said it has already prepared a normative cost estimate of ₹182 crore for a six-lane elevated corridor on the 2.24km stretch. The authority added that no additional land acquisition would be required for the elevated structure.

However, the project has been stuck for nearly five years due to multiple revisions in the configuration. The original plan to widen the road and build a flyover at Umang Bhardwaj Chowk was later expanded to include flyovers at Mohammadpur and Sector 37, before the latest proposal of a fully elevated corridor.

“Since the final consent of GMDA and the Haryana government is still awaited, road levels, profiles, and clearances for the proposed foot overbridge (FOB) cannot be frozen,” the NHAI’s Rewari project director said in the letter.

The authority also noted that the Guruguru Metro Rail Limited (GMRL), which plans to construct an FOB at the Sector 37 metro station, is unable to finalise its design due to the uncertainty over road configuration. “A decision on the road configuration is critical for GMRL to proceed,” the letter added.

A senior GMRL official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said utility shifting and finalisation of the road design must be expedited to avoid further delays in metro construction.

When contacted, a GMDA spokesperson said the matter is under consideration by the state government and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. “A decision is expected soon from the higher authorities,” the spokesperson added.