Neurosurgeon with 33 years of experience shares 3 rules to control body weight: ‘For 21 days…’

When trying to manage your body weight, your primary focus typically centres on adjusting your diet to support fat loss and incorporating regular gym workouts. However, it is also important to train your mind by taking other simple steps, because that will ensure you have a sustainable weight loss journey. Start simple, not with what you eat, but when you eat. Eat only when the sun shines. Sundown, hands down. (Picture credits: Freepik)

In an Instagram post shared on October 6, Dr Prashant Katakol, a neurosurgeon with 33 years of experience in preventative healthcare, highlighted the importance of training your mind and developing sustainable habits to manage body weight. Let's find out what he said:

How to manage your body weight in 3 steps?

Dr Katakol shared stage 1 of weight loss in his post. According to the neurosurgeon, in stage 1, if someone is trying to control their weight, they should start with three important rules that will help them lead a healthy and happy lifestyle, in their best shape.

Here are the 3 steps the neurosurgeon suggested:

Step 1: Start simple, not with what you eat, but when you eat. Eat only when the sun shines. Sundown, hands down.

Step 2: Fix the number of meals you have in a day: 1, 2, or 3—your choice. But no snacks in between.

Step 3: Don't change what you eat just yet. Just focus on maintaining the timings. Maintain the same meal timings every day for 21 days.

What happens when you follow these rules for 21 days?

According to the neurosurgeon, when you follow these rules for 21 continuous days, your brain will lock them in as a habit. Dr Prashant Katakol stressed, “These 3 rules train your brain and metabolism, not just your body. These are the rules for stage 1.”

