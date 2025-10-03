Bengaluru neurosurgeon with 33 years of experience shares 3 simple habits that can change how you age

Can certain daily habits potentially reduce the risk of age-related diseases and promote overall well-being? Sure, regular walks boost circulation and help you stay active, but can they also enhance mental agility and delay age-related cognitive impairment? According to Dr Prashant Katakol, a Bengaluru neurosurgeon with '33 plus years of experience in neuroscience', they can. Also read | NHS doctor shares '5 everyday habits that are ageing your brain': Doom scrolling to skipping meals, especially breakfast A daily 20-minute walk can have numerous benefits for both circulation and brain health.(Shutterstock)

Daily 20-minute walk boosts brain health

Dr Katakol took to Instagram on October 1 to share three simple habits that, when followed consistently, can ‘slow ageing’. He wrote in his caption: “As a neurosurgeon in my 50s, here’s what I wish I had done in my 30s and 40s... stress, poor sleep, and processed food wear you down long before symptoms show up. Start early; your future self will thank you.”

Here's what he suggested:

1. A 20-minute daily walk for circulation and brain health

2. 7–8 hours of uninterrupted sleep for vital recovery

3. Simple home-cooked meals to protect your health

In the video he posted, Dr Katakol explained these and said: “As a neurosurgeon in my 50s, here is something I wish I knew in my 30s and 40s. Your nervous system is the foundation of how you age. Stress, poor sleep and bad food wear it down long before the symptoms show up. If I were to go back, here are three things that I would do to protect myself. 20-minute walk daily to boost circulation and brain health. 7 to 8 hours of uninterrupted sleep to help vital recovery. And simple home-cooked food. I cannot emphasise this enough. Start these habits in your 30s and 40s, and your 50-year-old self will thank you.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.