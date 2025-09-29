Fitness coach shares top 3 'Tamil food swaps for fat loss' and how to add more protein to your current south Indian diet

A high-protein diet can help with weight management by reducing hunger and increasing satiety. Are you looking for some healthy swap suggestions for a traditional Tamil diet to boost protein intake? Here are some healthy swap suggestions for a South Indian diet to boost protein intake.

In a June 22 Instagram post, Kagivan Prabaharan, an online fitness coach, shared three swaps for high-protein, low-calorie fat loss.

Simple swaps for a healthier traditional Tamil diet

In his caption, Kagivan wrote, “Make these three swaps to add more high-protein, lower-calorie options to your current food. These are simple swaps we can make to the traditional Tamil diet to be in a calorie deficit, feel more full, and be healthy!”

In the video he posted, the fitness coach shared his advice for people seeking to burn fat and build muscle by making strategic changes to their diet. He suggested three food swaps to increase protein intake while simultaneously reducing calorie and fat consumption.

Kagivan's suggested substitutions include replacing dal with extra firm tofu, swapping regular curd for Greek yoghurt with meals, and consuming cottage cheese for a more satiating, protein-rich option. He called these swaps practical steps toward achieving fitness goals and losing unwanted weight. According to him, the goal of these changes is to burn fat and include options that are much higher in protein and lower in fat, which helps you feel a lot more full and aids in fat loss and muscle building.

3 swaps for adding more protein to your diet

Kagivan said, “(If) you are trying to burn fat in a hustle, here are three swaps you need to make. So, number one, stop eating your parappu (dal) and start eating extra-firm tofu instead. Just because your mom told you this was protein, it is not high protein.”

He added, “Number two, swap out your regular thayir (curd or yoghurt) for Greek yoghurt. Include this with every single meal. This is much higher in protein, tastes very, very similar, and you're not missing out on.”

“And number three, instead of eating paneer (regular cottage cheese), focus on getting some (low-fat) cottage cheese instead. This is much higher in protein and lower in fat. So, you'll feel a lot fuller,” Kagivan said.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.