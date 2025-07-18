Nutritionist suggests 5 high-protein tofu recipes for healthy weight loss

Are you trying to lose weight but crave some delicious dishes? Tofu could be just what you need. Made by curdling and solidifying soy milk, tofu is a healthy and protein-rich food that fits well into a weight loss diet and is also great for vegetarian and vegan dishes. It is low in calories and makes a great meat substitute thanks to its high protein content and texture. Tofu is also a complete protein, meaning it has all the essential amino acids your body needs for building and keeping muscle. While no doubt we have a plethora of ways to cook paneer, tofu may seem a bit unfamiliar. That's why we have listed five delicious high-protein tofu recipes for weight loss. Tofu is a vegan protein source.(Adobe Stock)

Tofu is also popular among health-conscious people and works well in all kinds of recipes. Plus, it is packed with nutrients like calcium and iron, which are important for overall health. If you are looking to stay full, lose weight, and maintain muscle mass without eating meat, tofu is a great choice, says nutritionist Avni Kaul.

High-protein tofu recipes for weight loss

Here are 5 healthy, high-protein tofu recipes recommended by the nutritionist to help you on your weight loss journey:

1. Tofu burrito

Ingredients

100g firm tofu

1 small-sized chopped onion

1 small-sized chopped tomato

1 ½ tsp ginger garlic paste

50g chopped spinach

1 tsp oil

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 tsp chilli powder

Salt to taste

1 whole wheat tortilla/1 wheat roti

Preparation method:

Drain the tofu and crumble it with your hands or a fork. Heat 1 tsp of oil in a pan. Add chopped onion, tomato, spinach, and ginger-garlic paste. Saute for a few minutes. Add turmeric, red chilli powder, and salt. Cook for another 2 minutes. Add the crumbled tofu and cook on low heat until everything is well mixed and heated through. Place the tofu filling in a whole wheat tortilla or roti. Roll it up and serve hot with green chutney.

2. Baked tofu nuggets

Ingredients

100g extra-firm tofu (pressed and cut into small cubes)

1 tsp olive oil

30g gram flour (besan)

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

Salt to taste

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 tsp lemon juice

30g breadcrumbs

Preparation method:

Heat your oven to 400°F (200°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. After pressing your tofu to remove excess water, cut it into 1-inch cubes. In a bowl, mix gram flour, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt, and pepper. In another bowl, mix almond milk with lemon juice to make a quick buttermilk. Dip each tofu cube first into the flour mix, then into the almond milk mix, and finally coat it with breadcrumbs. Place the coated tofu pieces on the baking tray. Drizzle a little olive oil over them. Bake for 25 minutes, flipping halfway through, until they turn golden and crispy. Serve hot with your favorite dip or sauce.

3. BBQ tofu sliders

Ingredients

100g firm tofu

2 tsp BBQ sauce

2 small slider buns

1 tsp olive oil

1/4 tsp smoked paprika

Preparation method:

Pat the tofu dry with a paper towel and gently press it for 5–10 minutes to remove excess moisture. Then cut it into ½-inch-thick slices. Heat olive oil in a pan over medium-high heat. Add tofu slabs and cook for 5 minutes per side until golden brown. Lower the heat. Brush tofu with BBQ sauce, sprinkle with smoked paprika and cook for another 2 minutes per side. Lightly toast the slider buns in the same pan for about a minute. Place a tofu slice on each bun, add more BBQ sauce if you like, and serve warm.

4. Vegan spaghetti with tofu balls

Ingredients

For tofu balls:

1 pack of masala tofu

2–3 boiled potatoes, mashed

2 slices whole wheat bread (soaked and squeezed)

Salt to taste

For tomato sauce:

1/2 kg tomatoes, chopped

2–3 tbsp olive oil

2–3 garlic cloves, chopped

1 pack of tomato puree

Dried herbs, chilli flakes, and salt to taste

Fresh basil

Others:

1 pack of whole wheat spaghetti

Preparation method:

To prepare tofu balls, mix tofu, mashed potatoes, soaked bread, and salt. Shape into balls and bake on parchment paper at 180°C for 5–7 minutes until slightly browned. For the sauce, heat olive oil, saute garlic, then add tomatoes and salt. Cook covered until soft. Add puree, herbs, and chilli flakes and simmer for 30–40 minutes. Finish with fresh basil. Boil spaghetti as per the package instructions. Add tofu balls to the sauce, then serve over spaghetti. Enjoy!

5. Chilly garlic tofu

Ingredients:

50g tofu (cut into cubes)

1 tbsp peanut, coconut, or vegetable oil

Salt to taste

1/2 tsp black pepper

2 garlic cloves, smashed

1/4 cup broccoli

1/2 tbsp chilli garlic sauce

1 tbsp honey

3/4 tsp soy sauce

1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds

Preparation method: