One pasta bite and you will be hooked: This pretty pink Beetroot Walnut Spaghetti is almost too beautiful to eat

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Feb 19, 2025 07:10 PM IST

The Internet is obsessed with this stunning pink pasta so ditch boring pasta and try whipping up Beetroot Walnut Spaghetti with this easy recipe.

Pasta has long been a staple of global cuisine and now, with modern food trends leaning toward healthier, nutrient-rich alternatives, experts are encouraging creative interpretations of traditional dishes. One such delightful innovation is Beetroot Walnut Spaghetti that combines earthy beets, crunchy walnuts and the richness of spaghetti to create a meal that is not just nutritious but also visually stunning.

Pasta lovers, you need to try this bold and beautiful Beetroot Walnut Spaghetti recipe!(Image by Stahl)
Pasta lovers, you need to try this bold and beautiful Beetroot Walnut Spaghetti recipe!(Image by Stahl)

Dive into its rich taste and health benefits by following this easy recipe -

Ingredients:

  • 2 tsp oil
  • 1 big clove of garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 small beetroot, pressure cooked and puréed (Add 1/2 tsp vinegar while blending)
  • 1 tsp Parmesan Cheese (Or any cheese of your choice)
  • Salt, pepper and chilli flakes, to taste
  • Chopped walnuts, as required
  • Cooked Pasta

Ingredients for garnish:

  • Herbs of your choice
  • Crumbled paneer or feta cheese
  • Cherry tomatoes
  • Parmesan cheese (optional)

Method:

  1. To start with, heat oil in a pan, add garlic and saute.
  2. Add in beetroot puree and cook for a few mins.
  3. Season with salt pepper and chilli flakes.
  4. Mix in the pasta and finish with parmesan cheese.
  5. Give a final mix and serve hot.
  6. Garnish and enjoy!

Pro tip:

Adding little vinegar will help stabilise the red colour of beetroot.

(Recipe: Neha Deepak Shah, Chef Stahl)

Benefits:

Beetroot contains a lot of natural vitamins, proteins, potassium and antioxidants, all of which are vital for healthy skin and hair. The antioxidants in beetroot also perk up your skin, so its concoction is best for people with oily skin and acne problems and it also has bleaching properties, so if it is a part of lip balms, it gives you the perfect tint as well as moisturises them.

Low in calories, beetroots are even considered by some to protect from signs of ageing such as wrinkles and this superfood aides in hair growth and prevent hair loss as well.

Rich in plant-based omega-3 fatty acids, protein, fiber and antioxidants, walnuts can support heart health, brain function and overall well-being. Their inclusion in a variety of dishes, from breakfast bowls to desserts, makes them a valuable addition to Indian diets.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

