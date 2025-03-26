Struggling to meet daily protein target? Nutritionist shares simple but efficient swaps

Protein is one of the fundamentals of a foolproof diet plan. It provides many benefits, from supporting muscle growth and repair to keeping you fuller for a long period and preventing overeating. But occasionally, you might fall back on protein powders and bars to sprint to the target. But what if you can reach the target easily without breaking a sweat? Nutritionist shares simple and effective protein swaps. (Shutterstock)

The trick is swapping a few ingredients in your diet, which will effortlessly help you get closer to your daily protein goal.

Nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar took to Instagram to share some simple swaps to increase your protein intake:

Greek yoghurt in place of curd

Many Indian households include curd in meals- from raitas or side dishes on a daily basis. But curd can be swapped with an alternative that is protein-rich.

She shared, “This (curd) is just three grams of protein but this (greek yoghurt) is twelve grams of protein.”

Add soy flour to ata

Roti is prepared with the common, usual wheat flour. Instead, add soy flour to your flour.

Shalini explained, “Instead of having your plain roti, add 50% soy flour to your ata. This (regular roti) is just 3 grams of protein in a roti but when you add soy flour, you have 10 grams of protein in one roti."

Soy flour is a plant-based protein that enhances the protein profile of your meal. Just imagine how this simple swap can help you meet your daily protein requirements. Roti is a staple in most households, and the small yet essential change in flour can be a big gamechanger for your protein intake.

Two glasses of water with chia seeds

Hydration is important, but it's nutritionally shallow. It’s time to make your water work harder for you. With the addition of chia seeds, you can make it more nutritious.

Shalini added, “Instead of having plain water, have at least two glasses of water with chia seeds. This easily gives you 10 grams of protein and additional eight grams of fibre as an anti-inflammatory, excellent for your skin and health.”

