Nutritionist shares 8 meals that can help avoid overeating and lose weight faster

When it comes to weight loss, it is essential to maintain a diet that can keep us satiated for a longer time to beat cravings and the urge to overeat. Weight loss journey is a combination of the right diet, workout routine and healthy lifestyle choices. Protein-packed meals can help beat cravings during weight loss.

However, often beating the cravings becomes difficult. Nutritionist Amaka addressed this and wrote, “If you’re constantly hungry and craving, these 8 powerful foods will keep you full for hours, ensure you’re in a calorie deficit for faster results.”

Here are 8 meals that Amaka ate on repeat to combat overeating, and lose weight faster.

Unripe plantain:

Low in Glycemic Index, it stabilises blood sugar levels, and eliminates hunger pangs and sugar cravings. It is rich in dietary fiber and keeps you really full and eliminates overeating.

Chicken wrap:

Prepared with whole wheat tortilla wrap, veggies, it contains good amount of fiber and chicken breast, which is loaded with high volume of protein - this ensures extra satiety.

Potatoes:

It’s low in calories and high in fiber. When paired with garden egg stew, it is extremely low in calories. It will help you stay locked in a deficit for very long hours and completely curb your cravings

Beans and lots of veggies:

This is loaded with protein. It helps in curbing cravings and preventing overeating.

Chicken pepper soup:

It is high in protein, and takes time to digest, ensuring you’re full for a longer period. Cayenne, used in pepper soup, helps to boost metabolism and ensures in burning more calories.

Oats:

It’s high in fiber, and has a low glycemic index, hence it releases glucose slowly into the bloodstream ensuring blood sugar levels are stable. This helps to reduce your cravings.

Chia pudding:

Chia pudding is soaked and the chia seeds swell up, giving way to satiety for a longer period of time. It is also high in fiber and helps in weight loss, and boosting bowel movement.

Plain pure cocoa:

Best appetite suppressant, curbs cravings fast. It stimulates dopamine production which eliminates sugar cravings.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.