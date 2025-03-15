Weight loss is not always healthy: Experts spill the beans on hidden dangers you need to know

Losing weight is often seen as a gateway to better health but new research suggests that for individuals with cardiovascular disease, significant weight fluctuations—whether gain or loss—could pose serious risks. A groundbreaking study by Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), published in the BMJ journal Heart, sheds light on how extreme weight changes impact mortality rates in obese individuals with heart conditions. The hidden risks of weight loss on heart health.(Image by Pixabay)

The surprising findings

The study analyzed data from 8,297 UK participants enrolled in the UK Biobank study over a 14-year period. Researchers tracked their weight changes and found alarming results:

Participants who gained more than 10kg had a threefold increase in cardiovascular death risk and nearly double the risk of all-cause mortality compared to those with stable weight.

Surprisingly, those who lost more than 10kg also faced a 54% higher risk of death from any cause.

Higher BMI, smoking and previous alcohol consumption were linked to an increased likelihood of significant weight gain, especially among younger individuals.

Why does weight fluctuation matter?

While weight loss is often recommended for those with obesity, this study suggested that rapid or extreme changes in body weight can be harmful, particularly for individuals already diagnosed with cardiovascular disease. Researchers believe that drastic weight loss may lead to muscle mass depletion, nutritional deficiencies or metabolic stress, which can negatively impact heart health.

Rapid weight loss can deteriorate your heart function(Pixabay)

Professor Barbara Pierscionek, a co-author of the study, emphasized, “Maintaining a stable weight, even within the obese range, appears to be crucial for reducing mortality risk in heart patients.”

Obesity rates have been rising at an alarming rate and in England alone, the percentage of obese individuals has nearly doubled from 15% in 1993 to 29% in 2022, with more than two-thirds of people over 35 considered overweight or obese. This growing epidemic is estimated to cost the NHS £6.5 billion annually, adding strain to public health systems while globally, obesity is expected to affect more than half of all adults by 2050.

What does this mean for you?

With new weight-loss drugs and diet trends promising rapid results, it is essential for individuals with cardiovascular conditions to approach weight loss cautiously. Lead author Dr Jufen Zhang advised, “People in at-risk groups should only attempt weight loss in close consultation with their doctor.”

Flaxseed oil is good for your heart, digestion and weight loss plans.(Shutterstock)

Instead of extreme dieting, experts recommend focusing on gradual, sustainable lifestyle changes that prioritise balanced nutrition, regular physical activity and ongoing medical supervision. This research challenges the common perception that weight loss is always beneficial.

For individuals with cardiovascular disease, stability may be key. Whether you are trying to shed pounds or maintain weight, slow and steady wins the race when it comes to long-term heart health.

As science continues to explore the complexities of obesity and heart disease, one thing remains clear: health is about more than just numbers on a scale.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.