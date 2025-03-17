Fitness coach shares '4 shortcuts for weight loss that actually work': Sleep as much as possible because…

Are you overwhelmed and confused by all the weight loss advice available online? Whether you're just beginning a fitness journey or you've been on one without success, fitness and nutrition coach Raj Ganpath has shared four tips that could effectively help you reach your goals. Also read | Fitness coach says 'hunger is fat leaving body', shares 5 weight loss cheat codes: Drink water before and after a meal Get to bed early and sleep as much as possible. Because when you are sleep-deprived, when you are not well-rested, you are demotivated to exercise. (Freepik)

In an Instagram post on March 17, he said, “Here are four shortcuts for weight loss and fitness that actually work: but these are not your usual shortcuts. They are not going to help you get to your goals in the next week. These are shortcuts that are meant to help you get your long-term goals as quickly as possible. Are you ready?”

Raj Ganpath then listed them, one by one, saying:

No. 1: Eat slowly

Because when you eat fast, you consume more food than you intend to. As a result of this, you consume more calories. This reduces the calorie deficit that you are trying to create, which slows down your weight loss progress.

No. 2: Move with good technique always

Because when you don't, it is a matter of time before you hurt yourself, and when you get injured, you are not able to do the work that you need to do. You are not able to exercise as well; you are not able to move, and as a result of this, you're not able to burn too many calories. And so, you are not able to create a calorie deficit or build muscle or stamina, and this slows down your progress.

No. 3: Get to bed early and sleep as much as possible

Because when you are sleep-deprived, when you are not well-rested, you are demotivated and tired. As a result of this, you are not able to exercise well, push yourself, or make smart food choices, and this slows down your progress.

No. 4: When you make mistakes or go off track, address it right away

Don't linger. Don't let it spread because the sooner you get back on track, the sooner you can get back to making progress

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.