A fruit, a fibre source and a spice: Nutritionist shares magic trio to end constipation naturally

Constipation is a common digestive issue that many people try to fix with over-the-counter laxatives. But relying too often on them can disrupt the body’s natural rhythm and irritate the gut. Instead, certain natural foods - including specific fruits, seeds, and spices - can help ease constipation by supporting digestion and improving bowel movements. Read more to find out how Khushi's natural remedy works to relieve constipation.(Image generated via Google Gemini)

Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and diabetes educator, has shared a magic remedy for constipation, made with simple, digestion-boosting ingredients that help support healthy bowel movements. In an Instagram video posted on November 4, the nutritionist explains how these ingredients help improve gut motility, promote regular digestion, and naturally ease digestive sluggishness.

Natural constipation relief combo

Khushi’s go-to remedy for constipation features an all-natural mix of kiwis, chia seeds, and a hint of cinnamon. She highlights, “If you take kiwi, put a spoon of chia seeds on top, a pinch of cinnamon powder and have it daily for three days in a row, then I’m sorry my friend, you will have to say bye bye to your constipation, because this will heal you naturally.”

The nutritionist explains, “Together this trio hydrates your colon, feeds your gut bacteria, and improves bowel regularity in a natural way to reset your digestion without laxatives!” She recommends having it every morning on an empty stomach for three consecutive days. However, she cautions that staying well-hydrated is essential for this remedy to be effective.

This natural combo relieves constipation and boosts digestion.(Image generated via ChatGPT)

Here’s how it works

Kiwi with skin

According to Khushi, kiwis are rich in natural enzymes that help break down proteins and the soluble and insoluble fibres from its skin improve bowel movements. She explains, “Kiwi is rich in actinidin, a natural enzyme that helps break down protein and improves gut motility. Its insoluble fibre (from the skin) adds bulk to stool, while soluble fibre (from the pulp) softens the stool, making elimination easier and smoother, and hence curing constipation.”

Chia seeds

Chia seeds are excellent for gut health as they’re rich in fibres which help improve gut microbiome diversity and promote healthy gut motility. The nutritionist elaborates, “Chia seeds absorb up to 10 times their weight in water, forming a gel-like texture that lubricates the gut and makes stool passage easy. They’re rich in omega-3s and prebiotic fibre which also help in improving good gut bacteria.

Cinnamon powder

According to Khushi, cinnamon is an anti-inflammatory powerhouse that not only boosts digestion but also supports healthy gut motility. It also soothes common digestive complaints like bloating and discomfort.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.