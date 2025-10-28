Fitness expert shares 4 tips to manage carbohydrate intake on a weight loss journey: Portion control with whole foods

Are you trying to lose weight, but confused whether or not to include carbohydrates on your plate? The usual tendency is to think all carbs are bad for weight loss. But it may be far from the truth. A fitness expert explains that the secret to weight loss lies in eating good carbs in moderation. Try these four superfoods to support your weight-loss journey.(Adobe Stock)

How to tell the difference between good carbs and bad carbs?

Carbohydrates often get a bad reputation in the weight loss conversation. Many diets promote “low-carb” as the key to losing weight, which has made carbs seem like the enemy. However, carbohydrates are important nutrients that provide us with energy and help our bodies function correctly. There are two main types of carbohydrates: complex and simple.

Complex carbohydrates (good carbs): These foods are packed with nutrients. They are high in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. "Complex carbohydrates give you steady energy, helping you feel full longer," fitness expert and nutrition specialist Aman Puri, tells Health Shots. These foods include whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, and seeds.

These foods are packed with nutrients. They are high in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. "Complex carbohydrates give you steady energy, helping you feel full longer," fitness expert and nutrition specialist Aman Puri, tells Health Shots. These foods include whole grains, fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, and seeds. Simple carbohydrates (bad carbs): Such foods are high in sugar but low in nutrients. “Examples include white bread, baked goods, and sugary drinks,” says Puri, the founder of Steadfast Nutrition. These can provide a quick energy boost, but they often lead to crashes, leaving you hungry again and increasing the risk of overeating.

Not all carbohydrates are the same. Understanding this difference is important for keeping your energy up while trying to lose weight, notes the American Heart Association.

How to balance carbs for weight loss?

Studies show that eating too many carbs can lead to weight gain, making it harder to lose weight. “However, cutting out carbs entirely is not practical or sustainable,” says the expert. The key to successful weight loss is balancing and managing your carbohydrate intake. It’s important to keep your carbs in check while ensuring they provide the nutrients you need, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

How to manage carb intake for weight loss?

Here are four practical tips to manage your carb intake:

1. Focus on quality over quantity

When managing carbohydrates, focus on quality as per Harvard's Nutrition Source. Choose complex carbs instead of simple ones. Whole grains like quinoa, brown rice, and whole-wheat bread provide energy and support your immune system. “They also add vitamins and minerals to your diet, which boosts your overall health,” says the fitness expert. Choose healthier carbs instead of refined ones whenever you can. This doesn't mean you can't enjoy a slice of cake occasionally. It just means you should be more careful about the carbs you eat every day.

2. Limit your total carb intake

It's important to be aware of how many carbs you eat, whether they are good or bad. Eating a moderate amount of carbs helps keep your blood sugar levels stable and maintain a healthy weight. “Adjust your carbohydrate intake based on your individual needs and daily calorie goals to ensure a balanced diet,” says Puri. The American Heart Associate suggests people to keep a food diary for a week to track carbohydrate intake to note where you can cut back without feeling deprived.

3. Practice portion control

Even healthy complex carbohydrates can add calories when you eat a lot of them. It’s important to control your portions, especially when starting a calorie-restricted diet, according to the American Heart Association. “Instead of eating a lot of pasta or rice, use measuring cups or a food scale to keep your portions in check,” explains the expert. Also, when you’re full, stop eating instead of stuffing yourself.

4. Embrace fresh, whole foods

To reach weight-loss goals, focus on a balanced approach to eating rather than just cutting carbs. Choose whole, freshly prepared foods to reduce added sugars found in processed items, according to the UK’s National Health Institute. "Processing food can strip it of important nutrients, while authentic food provides your body with what it needs to stay healthy", says the Nutrition Specialist. Eat a variety of colourful fruits and vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats in your meals. This helps you get a wide range of nutrients while keeping your carb intake low.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)