Entrepreneur who once weighed 200 kgs says he lost 40 kgs in 3 months with 1000 calorie diet, zero sugar and no carbs

Imagine being able to buy yourself a Porsche 911 Turbo, but not being able to fit in the driver's seat. That became one of the two turning points in the life of Indian-origin entrepreneur Jas Mathur, who weighed over 200 kgs and had a 68-inch waist at the age of 22. He took his weight loss transformation as a personal challenge, embracing a healthy diet, strict fitness routine and discipline to lose 114 kgs. Entrepreneur Jas Mathur shares his weight loss transformation story.(Jas Mathur)

In an email interview with Health Shots, Los Angeles-based Jas Mathur recounts: "What really triggered it was when Facebook launched. I was living in Vancouver at the time and wanted to reconnect with my high school friends back in Montreal. One of them was a girl I didn’t want to see me in the condition I was in. Around the same time, I bought a Porsche 911 Turbo and realized I couldn’t even fit into the driver’s seat. That was the moment I decided I had to change my life."

For someone who had already sold an online business at the age of 16 and saved his first $1million by the age of 21, the contrast between his personal and professional life was hard-hitting.

"One day, I looked in the mirror and barely recognized the person staring back. My eyes were tired, my body felt heavy, and my spirit was weighed down. I had built thriving businesses, yet my health and body didn’t reflect the same discipline, passion, and determination that had fueled my professional success. I knew I couldn’t keep living with that disconnect. If I had the power to transform my business, then I had the power and the responsibility to transform myself. That realization became the spark that ignited everything that followed," he says.

At his heaviest, he found everything harder: from walking short distances to finding clothes that fit and even traveling comfortably. He adds: “I couldn’t enjoy many of the things I loved, and the limitations showed up everywhere: social situations, business meetings, and even just sitting on an airplane. Beyond the physical challenges, the mental battle was even tougher, as I was constantly reminded of my size in subtle yet impactful ways, which take a real toll on your confidence."

Diet and fitness secrets behind Jas Mathur's weight loss

His weight-loss journey began with eating healthier and focusing on cardio. On the first day, he says, he couldn’t even last a minute on the treadmill. But he remained committed.

"In the first three months, I lost over 88 pounds. For two of those months, I followed a strict sub-1,000-calorie diet of boiled chicken, steamed vegetables with zero sugar, and almost no carbs, and for the final two weeks I even drank distilled water. It was extreme, but it was the start of my transformation physically, mentally, and professionally," he adds.

He worked with trainers and experts initially, and eventually became drawn to the world of wellness, especially nutrition and exercise science, which became the reason he stepped into the supplements industry with Limitless X.

One of the biggest changes he made to his eating habits was to shift from eating for comfort to eating for performance.

"While I didn’t completely cut out sugar or processed foods, I significantly limited them and embraced the philosophy of moderation. I prioritized whole, nutrient-dense foods such as lean proteins, healthy fats, and complex carbs, while practicing portion control and learning what my body needed for optimal fuel, energy, and recovery," he shares.

As far as his workouts were concerned, he started with simple walking, light weights, and basic cardio just to get his body moving again. But over time, as his strength and endurance grew, so did his approach.

"Now, I train like an athlete, incorporating strength training, high-intensity interval training, boxing, mobility work, and structured recovery protocols such as stretching, ice baths, and active rest days," adds Jas Mathur, who believes his physical transformation gave him the freedom to move, to travel, to live without limitations.

Mental health impact of weight loss

Beyond the physical change, this journey taught him a lesson for life, and one that he hopes he can teach the world: "Discipline is everything. Physical transformation is just a mirror of mental transformation. I learned resilience, patience, and the ability to keep going when the results weren’t instant. It taught me that nothing worth having, and no lasting results, come overnight. I realized my brain is the most powerful muscle in my body, and that looking good or being in shape means nothing if you’re not mentally healthy."

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.)