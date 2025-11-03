Search
Mon, Nov 03, 2025
Doctor explains why walking might be more effective than running for fat loss: ‘When you run, your body will primarily…’

ByEshana Saha
Published on: Nov 03, 2025 08:21 pm IST

Did you think running is more effective for fat loss as compared to walking, due to its higher intensity? Dr Sood suggests that might not be the case.

When it comes to fat loss, many assume that running - being a more intense activity - delivers faster results. However, the key to sustainable fat loss lies not just in intensity, but in how your body responds to different forms of exercise. Walking, despite being a low-impact activity, can often play a more strategic role in long-term fat management.

Walking might be more effective for fat loss.(Unsplash)
Walking might be more effective for fat loss.(Unsplash)

Also Read | Fitness coach shares 10 signs you are eating too many calories: ‘You wake up feeling…’

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and pain medicine physician, explains the key differences between walking and running - and why walking may actually be more effective for fat loss. In an Instagram video shared on October 2, the physician explains how the body’s metabolic response differs between the two - and how this impacts weight loss.

Walking versus running

According to Dr Sood, walking might actually help burn fat faster than running for some people. This is because running is a higher-intensity activity compared to walking, which causes the body’s metabolism to function differently.

The physician explains, “When you run, which is a higher intensity workout, your body will primarily use carbohydrates for energy. Running will also increase your cortisol. Your body will want to replenish the carbs after running. This, combined with an increase in cortisol will lead to an increased craving for carbs. So although running will burn more calories, it can make some people more hungry making it harder to achieve a calorie deficit.”

Advantages

While walking might be more effective for fat loss, both activities have their own set of advantages. While walking is a low-intensity activity that helps maintain a calorie deficit without significantly increasing hunger, running can be more effective for some individuals without strict fat loss goals. Dr Sood explains, “Running does have other advantages like for some people it can improve their mental health and in that case running might still be the better option for you.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

