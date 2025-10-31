Bengaluru nutritionist shares ‘3 foods you should eat at least 4 times a week or daily to speed up fat loss’

You want to burn fat and feel amazing? So, stop stressing about the perfect diet and instead start focussing on a few foods and non-negotiable, high-impact eating habits you can start today. A Bengaluru nutritionist, Anupama Menon, has discussed the three fat-loss foods and eating habits you should incorporate into your daily diet or at least have four times a week. Also read | Fitness trainer shares simple cardio routine for fat loss that helped him burn body fat at 46 and avoid burnout Foods like kimchi (pictured above), yoghurt, kefir, and sauerkraut contain probiotics that support gut health. (Freepik)

In an October 29 Instagram post, Anupama talked about 'three foods you should eat at least four times a week or daily if you want to speed up your fat loss'. Anupama said your gut health is the key to fat loss that no one talks about enough. A happy gut means a better metabolism, smoother digestion, and fewer cravings trying to sabotage your goals, according to her.

She also shared that you could skip the sugary teas and lattes and try two ‘smashing’ drinks to fire up your system. Anupama also highlighted the importance of seriously upgrading your veggie game. And no, this isn't just about 'eating more greens'. Anupama shared a real way to calculate your veggie intake.

Here's everything she shared:

1. Happy gut, happy you

“Fermented foods: Nobody talks about this enough. Fermented foods keep your gut healthy and a healthy gut means better digestion, better metabolism and fewer cravings. Some of my favourite fermented foods are beet kvass, rice kanji, homemade curds, pickles, sauerkraut, and kimchi,” Anupama said.

2. Top drinks to fire up your metabolism

She added, “A combination of green tea with cinnamon and apple cider with lemon. Both smashing combinations – you can have the green tea in the morning and the apple cider before lunch or dinner.”

3. Calculate your daily veggie intake

"Here's one you may not have heard literally before. Calculate approximately the total grams of cooked carbs and proteins you have in a day. Let's say that's about 500 to 600 grams. You must have about 70 to 80 percent of that in the grams of your vegetables. That's about 400 grams," Anupama concluded.

Time to upgrade your eating habits and watch the fat melt away with these tips. (Made using Gemini AI)

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.