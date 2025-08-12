Nutritionist shares 10 easy fat loss hacks that will help you lose weight without starving: Start every meal with dahi

Nutritionist and weight loss coach Anjali Joshi often shares her insights on fat loss and holistic nutrition on Instagram. In an August 12 Instagram post, she talked about 10 easy fat loss hacks that will help you lose weight without starving. Let's find out what they are. Nutritionist Anjali Joshi shares smart hacks that aid your diet, workout and lifestyle changes towards weight loss and better health. (Shutterstock)

10 calorie deficit hacks for faster fat loss

From making small changes to what you eat and drink to finding exercises that support your overall health, there are lots of ways you can lose weight. In her post, the nutritionist shared smart hacks that aid your diet, workout and lifestyle changes towards weight loss and better health. Let's find out what these 10 hacks are:

1. Start every meal with salad or dahi

Increasing your fibre and protein intake or introducing the rule of consuming these two food groups first will help you feel full sooner, reduce hunger pangs, and reduce the chance of overeating.

2. Drink water before meals

Drinking 1 glass of water 15 minutes before eating will, in turn, make you want to have a smaller portion of food and feel full faster.

3. Sleep 7–8 hours daily

Sleep is the backbone of overall health. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that it also aids your weight loss journey. Less sleep equals more cravings and fat gain, and good sleep equals better hunger control. So, get those 7 to 8 hours of sleep daily.

4. Walk after every meal (10–15 mins)

After every meal, aim to walk for at least 10 to 15 minutes. This improves your digestion and burns extra calories. It also manages insulin spikes that happen after a meal. Moreover, if you walk after every meal, which is 3 meals per day, you would have included 30–45 minutes of extra activity daily into your routine.

5. High protein in every meal

Protein helps keep you full longer and boosts metabolism. Some examples of protein-rich foods are eggs, paneer, dal, curd, and tofu. So, mix it up.

6. Air fry instead of deep fry

Instead of deep frying your food, opt for air frying. It has the same taste and is equal to 70 percent fewer calories. “Fries, cutlets, samosas – guilt-free,” the nutritionist said.

7. Eat on time, every day

Having a fixed eating pattern will lead to a better metabolism, which will aid your fat loss journey.

8. Track your food for 3–5 days

Use an app or paper to track the food you eat. Awareness means control, which leads to progress.

9. Don’t quit your favourite foods (just portion them)

Don't put a total ban on your favourite foods. Portion control is the key, and it is a sustainable practice, too. Moreover, a total ban would increase your cravings, which would lead to binge eating. For instance, eat 2 bites of chocolate, not 2 bars.

10. Avoid late-night snacking

Finally, cut late-night snacking from your life. According to the nutritionist, it’s the biggest fat trap.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.