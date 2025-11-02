Doctor-recommended: 8 walking essentials to protect your feet, joints, and overall well-being
Published on: Nov 02, 2025 09:56 am IST
A hip and knee surgeon suggests the walking essentials that enhance comfort, protect your feet and joints, and make daily walks more enjoyable.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
ASICS Mens Gel-Contend B+ Indigo Blue/Pure Silver Running Shoes - 10 UK (1011B140.402) View Details
|
₹1,574
|
|
|
Campus Womens Willo QUIAL Mauve Walking Shoes - 7UK/India 1 Pair View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Frido Max Comfort Memory Hi-Per Foam Trimmable Insole compatible for Formal Shoes | Loafers | Running | and Casual Shoes | Large (9-13 UK) | Pack of 1 View Details
|
₹647
|
|
|
RENESMEE Orthotic Arch Support Shoe Insoles, Children Pu Cushioning Inserts, Shock Absorption Velvet Surfaces Deep Heel Cup Inner Sole for Flat Feet, Feet Heel Pain Relief (43-45 EU MEN) View Details
|
₹312
|
|
|
BLITZSOX Hi-Tech Performance Sports Socks For Men (Badminton, Running, Gym & Indoor Training), Pack Of 3 (Size Uk 7-11, Multi-Coloured, Ankle Length, Cotton Blend) View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
Jockey Mens Over The Knee Cotton Blend Socks (Pack of 3) (7097_Black/Grey Mel/Navy Mel_Free Size_Multicolor) View Details
|
₹389
|
|
|
Bodyprox Ankle Support Brace, Breathable Neoprene Sleeve, Free size, Adjustable Wrap! View Details
|
₹449
|
|
|
NEENCA Knee Brace with Side Stabilizers & Patella Gel Pads, Adjustable Compression Knee Support Braces for Knee Pain, Meniscus Tear,Arthritis, Joint Pain Relief,Injury Recovery - Single (DarkBlue, X-Large) View Details
|
₹947
|
|
|
The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ | Hydrating, Lightweight & Non-Greasy | No White Cast | Broad Spectrum & Blue Light Protection | Clinically Tested - (In-Vivo) | 50 g View Details
|
₹433
|
|
|
Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen Gel With Papaya & Vitamin C View Details
|
₹394
|
|
View More Products