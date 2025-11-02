Doctor-recommended: 8 walking essentials to protect your feet, joints, and overall well-being

Do you know that improper footwear, poor posture and skipping warm-ups are just some of the things that can making walking worse instead of good for your health? Research shows that walking for just 30 minutes a day can lower the risk of heart disease, improve blood sugar control, strengthen bones, and support mental well-being by reducing stress and anxiety. But making walking mistakes will make the effort go in vain. Walk your way to wellness, doctor-recommended essentials for smoother, pain-free walks.(Adobe)

Dr Supreet Bajwa, Consultant Hip & Knee Surgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, emphasises that even small mistakes in posture or gear can lead to discomfort or strain. Let us highlight eight doctor-recommended essentials - from the right gear to proper alignment - that can make every step safer, more effective, and truly restorative for the body.

8 walking essentials to make every step count

Regular walking has been shown to lower blood pressure, resting heart rate and body fat, while improving cardiovascular fitness and physical functioning, as reported by the British Journal of Sports Medicine. Explore 8 essentials recommended by Dr Supreet Bajwa for a comfortable walk:

Supportive Footwear

Select light, flexible walking shoes that provide sufficient arch and heel support. Ensure the sole bends naturally at the ball of the foot, as suggested by Dr Supreet Bajwa.

Proper footwear absorbs shock, maintains alignment, and prevents issues such as blisters, plantar fasciitis, and knee strain. Good support reduces stress on joints, improving comfort and stability during regular walks, as reported by the Journal of the American Podiatric Medical Association.

Corrective Insoles:

Even with the right shoes, many people still experience discomfort due to flat feet, high arches, or uneven weight distribution. Orthopaedic or corrective insoles, which are specially designed inserts, can help position your foot correctly and absorb shock more effectively, as suggested by Dr Bajwa. They are especially recommended for individuals who walk for extended periods or experience recurring foot or knee pain, the expert tells Health Shots.

Comfortable, breathable socks

Choosing socks is also an essential part of any walking routine. Socks play a significant role in overall comfort and foot health. So, opt for pairs that wick sweat away from the skin to reduce blisters and odour, as suggested by Dr Supreet Bajwa. Seamless designs minimise friction, while cushioned soles provide added comfort—especially for those who walk long distances or on hard surfaces.

Joint support: Compression braces and sleeves

If you frequently experience joint pain, mild compression, knee or ankle braces or sleeves may provide relief, as suggested by Dr Bajwa. These support equipment may enhance blood flow and provide gentle stability to the joints. They are especially beneficial when walking on uneven surfaces, such as uphill paths, or during longer walks, as reported by the BMC Sports Science, Medicine and Rehabilitation. Compression also helps reduce swelling, ease discomfort, and minimise the risk of strain while keeping movement comfortable and controlled.

Importance of hydration

Dr Bajwa says staying hydrated is also essential for maintaining muscle elasticity, joint lubrication, and overall endurance during walks. Even mild dehydration can lead to fatigue, muscle cramps, and reduced performance, especially in warmer conditions.

You can lose fluid easily during a walk, so it’s essential to drink water before and after your session, or carry a refillable bottle for longer durations. Dr Bajwa suggests that if your walk exceeds an hour, combine hydration with a light snack, such as fruit or nuts, to help maintain steady energy levels and prevent dips in blood sugar.

Correct posture

Posture plays a significant role in how your body feels during and after a walk. Keep your shoulders relaxed, head up, and eyes looking forward rather than down at your phone. Avoid leaning too far forward, as this can place unnecessary stress on your neck and lower back, suggests the expert.

Maintaining good posture also involves engaging your core muscles throughout the walk. This supports the spine, improves balance, and reduces lower back fatigue. Proper alignment helps distribute body weight evenly, preventing tension buildup in the joints and muscles over time, as reported by ResearchGate.

Stretching and recovery

As suggested by Dr Supreet Bajwa, the recovery and stretching you do after a walk are almost as important as the walk itself. Stretching key muscle groups, such as the lower back, hamstrings, quadriceps, and calf muscles, helps relieve stiffness and reduce post-walk soreness.

Incorporating simple stretches into your post-walk routine can improve flexibility, enhance blood circulation, and support muscle recovery, according to Dr Bajwa. Regular stretching also promotes joint lubrication, helping to maintain mobility and lower the risk of future injuries.

Sun and skin protection

Walking offers many benefits, but it also exposes you to the sun and heat. According to Dr Bajwa, protecting your skin is essential, whether you do it early morning or late evening when UV rays are still present.

Apply sunscreen to exposed areas, wear a cap or visor, and opt for light, breathable clothing to stay comfortable. When walking in low light, reflective strips or bright colours help ensure visibility and safety.

Making every step count:

Walking delivers real health benefits to you only when done mindfully. The goal is consistency and comfort, not chasing speed or distance. If pain lingers in your knees, heels, or hips, it’s time to rethink; don’t ignore it. Timely orthopaedic evaluation can identify hidden alignment issues early, helping you walk stronger and pain-free for years.

FAQ’s: Walking essentials How long should I walk each day for good joint health? Aim for 30–45 minutes of brisk walking most days of the week.

Can walking worsen knee or heel pain? It can, but only if done with poor posture or improper footwear—seek medical advice if the pain persists.

Are insoles or braces necessary for everyone? No, only if you have flat feet, instability, or joint discomfort.

What’s the best time to walk? Early morning or evening walks are ideal for cooler temperatures and better air quality.

Disclaimer:The products mentioned in this article are not prescribed or endorsed by Dr Supreet Bajwa. They have been selected based on Amazon user reviews and overall feedback. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional or orthopaedic specialist before choosing any product to ensure it suits your individual needs and health condition.