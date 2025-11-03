Cult Fit founder shares 5 simple exercises to undo the damage of sitting for long hours while working on laptop

Do you work from home or spend long hours on your desk while trying to complete projects of assignments? Then, you may be unknowingly damaging your overall health. These 5 exercises should be mandatory if you work on a laptop all day. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Sitting has become the new smoking as it negatively affects the body by increasing the risk of obesity, heart disease, and type 2 diabetes due to slowed metabolism and poor blood sugar control. But worry not, there are some lifestyle changes you can adopt to minimise them, including taking breaks to stretch, using a standing desk, and exercising.

'Undo the damage of sitting for long hours...'

Highlighting the importance of doing certain workouts or stretches for people who sit for longer hours while working, Ritesh Telang, a fitness enthusiast and the co-founder of Cult Fit, shared 5 simple exercises that will help you undo the damage of sitting for long hours while working on your laptop.

"5 exercises that should be mandatory if you work on a laptop all day. These 5 simple exercises will help you undo the damage of sitting for long hours while working on your laptop.

Simple and easy movements to perform anywhere to reset your body and give it the break it deserves. Do share it with a friend who you know ends up sitting a lot while working," Rishab wrote in the caption of his post.

5 exercises if you work on a laptop all day

He recommended trying just 2 sets a day of each exercise to feel the difference. Let's find out what these movements are:

1. For the first movement, sit on the edge of a chair or sofa. Then, move your upper body forward so that your torso is parallel to the floor. Now, make fists with both your hands and touch the floor. Now, while tilting your upper body, stretch your arms towards the ceiling. Do this movement for each side.

2. In the second movement, stretch your leg forward without bending the knees. Then, move your upper body forward and try touching your feet with your hands.

Sitting is the new smoking. (Google Gemini)

3. Now, for the third movement, with your back straight and feet firmly placed on the ground, place your fingers on your shoulders, and rotate your arms in a clockwise direction.

4. Now, place your hands on the back of your head. Then, keeping your spine straight, move your torso forward so that it is parallel to the floor.

5. Lastly, place your palms on the right knee, and bring it close to your chest, without bending your spine. Repeat the movement for the left knee.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.