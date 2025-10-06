Cult fit founder shares 4 simple exercises to improve posture and mobility after long desk hours

We spend nearly two-thirds of our day sitting, whether it's at work, during commutes, or while binge-watching shows. What many don't realise is that this seemingly harmless routine can wreak havoc on our posture, joints, and overall health over time. In an October 3 Instagram video, Rishabh Telang, co-founder of Cult Fit, 4 powerful movements that can help you reset your body, improve mobility, and combat the effects of a sedentary lifestyle. (Also read: Cult fit founder shares 4 exercises to do for strong knees if your parents are struggling to walk now ) Improve posture and flexibility with these key movements for sedentary workers. (Instagram/@rishabhtelang)

"We sit too much, move too little. In reality, we weren't designed to be that sedentary. But I do understand our work demands us to sit a lot at times. The good news is that exercise can undo a lot of that damage," Rishabh wrote in the caption.

Here's a breakdown of his recommendations:

1. Chair dip (triceps dip)

This bodyweight movement primarily targets the triceps muscles at the back of the upper arms. To perform it, support your weight on your hands placed on the edge of a stable surface like a chair or couch. Slowly lower your body by bending the elbows straight back until they reach about a 90° angle, then push back up. Keeping the legs extended makes the exercise more challenging than bending the knees.

2. Seated torso twist (spinal rotation)

A dynamic stretch to improve thoracic spine mobility and relieve tension caused by long periods of sitting. Sit on a chair, reach one hand to the floor or opposite side while extending the other arm overhead and back, twisting your upper body. This mobilises the spine, stretches the sides of the torso and shoulders, and encourages better posture.

3. Figure-four stretch (seated piriformis stretch)

This stretch involves crossing one ankle over the opposite knee to target the gluteal muscles and deep hip rotators. It helps relieve tightness commonly associated with prolonged sitting and opens up the hips for better flexibility.

4. Kneeling thoracic rotation

Performed in a half-kneeling lunge position, this exercise improves thoracic (upper spine) mobility and relieves stiffness from sitting. Keep the hips stable while rotating the upper body to one side, extending the arms horizontally to deepen the twist. It stretches the chest and shoulders and directly addresses the rounded-shoulder posture that develops from prolonged sitting.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.