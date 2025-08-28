Beyond toning your core muscles: Study shows Pilates can improve women's sexual health

To improve agility, flexibility and core strength, many turn to Pilates. It typically involves stretching activities along with endurance exercises that test the core muscles. The physical benefits are widely acknowledged, as many fitness enthusiasts also have pilates on their radar, despite having a dedicated gym routine. Pilates fashion is hotter than the workout and we’ve got proof!(Pexels)

Adding to this list of benefits, a new study published in April 2025 in the journal BMC Urology found that Pilates also improves sexual health in women, especially those who are suffering from problems like arousal, desire, and even pain during intercourse.

What did the study find?

Pilates targets the pelvic floor area. (Shutterstock)

The researchers examined women who consistently did Pilates twice a week for a span of 12 weeks. Areas of problem in a woman's sexual health were also factored in, like satisfaction, desire, arousal, lubrication, attaining orgasm and pain. The results are motivating as indeed Pilates help improve all these areas of sexual function, from better satisfaction, desire, to lower pain when having sex. The satisfaction comes from Pilates's subsequent mood improvement, as the study revealed that symptoms of depression were also lower.

For comparison's sake, there was also another group of participants who did not do Pilates, but their responses were recorded via questionnaires before and after the experiment. This group showed no improvement in contrast to the other, which did Pilates.

What does it mean?

Pilates strengthen the pelvic floor muscles, reducing the pain also. This in turn improves sexual health. In addition to this, Pilates improves mood and being in a good emotional state also helps to gain sexual satisfaction better. As per the study, Pilates could be a natural way one can support their sexual health, addressing concerns like issues in gaining arousal or desire.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.