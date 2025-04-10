Alia Bhatt's trainer gives a peak into her rigorous upper body and mobility day at the gym. Here's why you should do it
Alia Bhatt's recent workout video gives a glimpse into her upper body and mobility day at the gym. Here's why you should add the exercise in your routine.
Alia Bhatt's trainer, Karan Sawhney, shared a video of the actor training hard at the gym. He posted the clip with the caption, “Upper Body and Mobility Day @aliaabhatt.” The actor did several weight training exercises in the clip to improve her upper-body strength, tone the upper body, and improve her mobility.
Alia Bhatt's new workout video
The video shows Alia doing a bunch of exercises, including training with resistance bands, dumbbells, kettlebells, and weights. Dressed in a black tank top and shorts, Alia nailed the routine. Let's check out the exercises she did to get a healthy dose of motivation to kickstart your day.
Benefits of upper body and mobility training
When you train your upper body, it improves your posture, metabolism, balance, and ability. It also reduces the risk of injury, helps develop strong bones, and builds strong muscles that further enhance your workouts. It also helps you boost muscle strength and endurance in your arms, back, chest, and shoulders.
If you do mobility training, it improves your flexibility, adds a great range of motion to your body, gives you muscle strength, and improves your balance and stability. It also boosts your joint health and helps you move without pain or stiffness. additionally, it lends better control of your movements and improves athletic performance.
What's next for Alia Bhatt?
Alia Bhatt was last seen in Jigra with Vedang Raina. She will be next seen in the upcoming movie Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail. It is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe and is scheduled for release on December 25. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. It will be Alia's second film with Bhansali. They previously worked together in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
