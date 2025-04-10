Rakul Preet Singh says she follows the 80-20 rule for a fit and happy life: Here's what it means

Actor Rakul Preet Singh, known for her captivating on-screen presence and physique, lets us in on a little secret: she's a self-proclaimed foodie with a penchant for cheat days. However, balance is the key. Also read: Rakul Preet Singh on dealing with the highs and lows: ‘You just have to go with the tide’ Rakul Preet Singh, a self-proclaimed foodie, follows an 80-20 rule for eating, balancing 80% clean meals with 20% indulgence. Her favorite cheat day involves hosting a buffet at home with various cuisines to share with her husband and friends.

Finding balance in a world of temptation

For Rakul, it's all about balance. She religiously follows an "80-20 rule" – 80% clean eating and 20% indulgence. This means she saves her guilty pleasures for cheat meals, where she goes all out and savours every bite.

“I have a lot of guilty pleasures. I'm a big foodie, but for me it's all about balance. I have my weekly cheat meals. But then I'll try to limit it to just one meal, and I eat as much as I want to. And then I try to compensate in the other,” says Rakul, who attended the Magnum Lounge at the Lakme Fashion Week, which concluded in Mumbai recently.

The 80-20 rule

The 80/20 diet rule is a flexible approach to eating that encourages balance rather than restriction. It works like this: 80% of the time, you eat nutritious, whole foods—think fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and healthy fats. 20% of the time, you allow yourself to enjoy less nutritious treats—like desserts, chips, pizza, or your favorite indulgences.

It's sustainable and avoids the all-or-nothing mindset, reduces guilt around "cheat meals" because treats are part of the plan. It also encourages long-term healthy habits instead of crash dieting.

There are no strict rules for exactly how to measure the 80 and 20—it could mean: 80% of your meals are healthy, and 20% are more relaxed. Or 80% of your calories in a day/week come from clean eating, and 20% from indulgences.

She adds, “I have meals where I feel balance is the key and you got to just have like an equation of 80 per cent and 20 per cent: 80% clean and 20% indulge,” adds the actor, who has worked on projects such as Loukyam, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Thank God, Doctor G, Runway 34, Sardar Ka Grandson, and De De Pyaar De.

Her cheat meal way

So, what's her favourite way to spend a cheat day? Rakul excitedly reveals that she loves hosting a buffet at home, featuring a mouth-watering spread of her favourite dishes from various restaurants. Think Japanese, Chinese, and decadent desserts – all under one roof!

She shares this indulgent experience with her husband, actor-producer Jackky V Bhagnani, and close friends, making it a fun, food-filled extravaganza.

"My favourite way to spend cheat day is to go for a buffet from different restaurants. I can eat everything I want. A little bit of Japanese, a little bit of Chinese, a little bit of the desserts that I want. Everything I want is placed at my home. Have it with my husband and a couple of friends, and then we just eat,” she shares.