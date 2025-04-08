Rakul Preet Singh on dealing with the highs and lows: ‘You just have to go with the tide’

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has been a part of the entertainment industry since 2009 and has been navigating a career marked by both highs and lows. Despite the ups and downs, she has always managed to bounce back. That’s because she believes in keeping her blinders on and concentrating on her work. Also read: Rakul Preet Singh: My blood boils when I read about rape cases while we struggle with the pandemic Rakul Preet was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

On dealing with the lows in her career

Over the course of her 16-year career, Rakul Preet has established herself as a versatile actor, making a mark in both Hindi and Southern cinema. Her diverse filmography includes projects such as Loukyam, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Thank God, Doctor G, Runway 34, Sardar Ka Grandson, and De De Pyaar De.

Out of these, some worked, and some failed to elicit the expected response. But that didn’t deter Rakul’s motivation and dedication towards the craft. “Well, I feel that highs and lows are a part of life and everything that goes high comes down and that bounces back again,” Rakul tells us.

"It's like a ball, right? So, you gotta just go with the tide and keep your faith in yourself and put your blinders on and keep working,” adds the actor, who attended the Magnum Lounge at the Lakme Fashion Week, which concluded in Mumbai recently.

On her passion towards the craft

For Rakul Preet, passion is deeply intertwined with her love for work. She finds solace and energy in facing the camera. In fact, the actor, who is married to actor-producer Jackky V Bhagnani, admits that she feels stressed when she's not working.

"For me, passion is the fact that I love my work. I think when I'm at work, I don't feel stressed. It's the other way. When I am not working, I feel that I am stressed. The fact of just waking up every day, going to work, facing the camera is something that gives me a high in my life,” says the actor.

Talking about her future projects, Rakul is working on the sequel of De De Pyaar De alongside Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. It is also believed that she is in talks to play Shurpanakha in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

We ask her what’s next for her, and she shares her ultimate hope, which is to continue doing what she loves for as long as possible. “What's next... I just really hope that I can continue to do this for as long as I want to,” she ends with a promise to be back with a bang with her next.